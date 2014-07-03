SYDNEY, July 4 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * DJIA closes above 17k for first time, S&P 500 hits fresh record * US Non-Farm Payrolls Jun +288k, f/c 212k, +224k-prev * US Private Payrolls Jun +262k, f/c 210k, +224k-prev * US Manufacturing Payrolls Jun +16k, f/c 10k, +11k-prev * US Government Payrolls Jun+26k, 0k-prev * US Unemployment Rate Jun 6.1%, f/c 6.3%, 6.3%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Jun 0.20%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * US Average Workweek Hrs Jun34.5h, f/c 34.5h, 34.5h-prev * ECB leaves rates unchanged * Draghi ECB interest rates will stay low for an extended period, unanimous in its commitment to use unconventional instruments if needed, Annual HICP inflation expected to remain at low levels over the coming months, see inflation gradually rise in '15/'16, ECB is interested in promoting ABS to heal impairment of bank lending channel * Weidmann wrong to speculate about further measures immediately after June decisions, concerned that low rates are easing pressure on govt's to reform consolidate budgets * BOE's Cunliffe BOE more willing to use interest rates to tackle bubbles than before crisis * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 315k, f/c314k, 313k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 315.00k, 314.50k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.579m, f/c 2.563m, 2.568m-prev * US Markit Comp Final PMI Jun 61, 58.4-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final F Jun 61, 61.2-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jun 56, f/c 56.3, 56.3-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Jun 57.5, f/c 61, 62.1-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Jun 54.4, 52.4-prev * US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Jun 61.2, 60.5-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Jun 61.2, 61.4-prev Themes from Thursday * The main theme driving markets on Thursday was a strong US non-farm payroll number that was encouraging enough to reinforce the view the US economy is improving while at the same time not so strong that it will force the Fed to change its future path anytime soon. * The US economy created 288k new jobs against expectations of a 212k rise and unemployment fell to 6.1% from 6.3% vs expectations of no change. * Importantly - the average hourly wages grew at just 0.2% as expected. The subdued hourly earnings backs the Fed's view that the improving jobs data isn't creating the kind of wage inflation that would spook the market into fearing the Fed is falling by the inflation curve. * It was truly a "goldilocks" jobs report for the equity market - the Dow and S&P closing at fresh all-time highs. The Dow closed above 17k while the S&P closed within 15 points of the psychologically important 2,000 level. * US investors headed off to celebrate the July 4 long weekend very relaxed with a smile on their dial, as the VIX index closed the week at 10.32 - the lowest weekly close since 2007. * The US dollar moved modestly higher on the strong payroll number - while US Treasury yields moved only slightly higher due to the subdued hourly earnings rise and the fact that a lot of the new jobs were part time. * The USD gains would have been greater if the wage earnings component was hot enough to result in a significant hawkish shift in Fed expectations. * The rise in investor risk appetite and fall in volatility supported EM currencies as both BRL and MXN mage gains against the USD by Thursday's close. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed at 2.64% up from Wednesday's close at 2.63%; the 2-yr UST yield closed at 0.51% up from 0.49% at Wednesday's close. * Key commodities were mixed - with gold easing due to broad USD strength and few signs that inflation was on the gallop while NYMEX Crude fell 0.4% and Brent Crude eased 0.1% as Iraq related fears continue to fade. * Copper continued to trend higher with NY copper rising 0.4% and London copper closing up 0.7%, as both China and the US economies are seen as contributing to the global growth picture. Iron ore soared 1.9% to 96.50. * Despite the rise in investor risk appetite; stronger EM currencies and gains in copper and iron ore - AUD was by far the worst performing currency on the day following the run of worse than expected Aus data and comments from RBA governor Stevens that were interpreted as dovish and ramping up the rhetoric regarding the level of AUD/USD being too high. * AUD/USD fell over 1.0% and unless it recovers today - it will end the week completing a key bearish outside week and look technically vulnerable. * It was mixed in the commodity currency space, as CAD was the best performing currency on the day - and rose 0.25% against USD - the only currency to finish higher against the buck. The combination of rising risk appetite and the obvious benefit to Canada of an improving US economy made buying the "loonie" an appealing proposition. * USD made solid gains against both CHF and JPY as the move up in US yields and rise in investor risk appetite weighed on the "safe-haven" currencies. USD/JPY closed at 102.18 - up 0.4% on the day while USD/CHF closed at 0.8934 - up 0.5%. * EUR/USD was peppery as the Draghi presser was taking place at the same time the US jobs data was being released and absorbed. EUR fell across the board when Draghi said that take-up of the TLTRO facility may be as much as EUR1trln. EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3596 and closed at 1.3610 down 0.36% on the day. * NZD and GBP ended the day little changed against USD with NZD/USD closing at 0.8754 - down 0.2% from Wednesday's close at 0.8772 while GBP/USD closed at 1.7154 down just 0.15% from Wednesday's close at 1.7167. * The US dollar index closed at 80.20 - up 0.3% from Wednesday's close at 79.93. Wrap-up The US non-farm payroll data couldn't have been better for investor risk appetite, as it showed the US economy is improving while at the same time it didn't provide any serious concerns regarding rising inflation fears. The very low close on the VIX index indicates that investors are feeling pretty confident and this should support risk currencies against the likes of JPY and CHF. AUD is the obvious exception, as the run of negative local news/data starting with the poor AUS trade data Wednesday and following up with the AUD-negative comments from Stevens that came minutes before weaker Aus Retail Sales has negatively changed the technical picture. AUD/USD looks set to complete a bearish outside week from a trend and year's high.

USD/JPY looks to have weathered a nasty storm when it appeared at certain stages last week and early this week there would be a capitulation of USD/JPY longs. The 11bp rise in the 10-yr UST yield since Friday has helped USD/JPY push back above 102 and the Nikkei should make a decent gain today and add further support to USD/JPY. EUR/USD looks like remaining range bound, but it will likely drift to the bottom of the recent range and test the 1.3500 level at some stage. The huge 1.35/1.40 DNT option has matured - so there might not be the option related buying there was the last time EUR/USD ventured down to that level.

It should be extremely quiet in Asia today with nothing of note on the calendar, but some position adjustments ahead of the weekend could result in some price action. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open flat to slightly lower after a much better than expected US non-farm payroll number (+288k) failed to benefit the once mighty US Dollar. NY traders focused on the average hourly wages growth which came in as expected at 0.2%. This "goldilocks" view of the situation - growth but no inflation - saw Wall Street burst higher with the Dow closing above 17k for the first time. The US Treasury market initially ratcheted the US 10-yr yield 6bps higher but by night's end the 10-yr yield was up just 1bp at 2.64%. NY markets closed early on Thursday with players to get out of the city ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Emerging market players will be left scratching their head at the lack of US Dollar strength. It will come but nobody knows when. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1008.5-1010.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1008.5. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2465-1.2488 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2466. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1965-3.2100 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1965. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. * USD/IDR traded an 11920-11965 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11920. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11963. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.59-68 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.60. The PSE index closed up 0.7%. * USD/THB traded a 32.365-415 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.40. The Set closed up 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.85-29.894 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.883. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1581 slightly higher than the previous 6.1549 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2114-6.2171 range; last at 6.2129. USD/CNH last at 6.2145 - range 6.2142-6.2195. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2500-6.2530. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.2%. * USD/INR traded a 59.52-845 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 59.74. The Sensex index closed down 0.1%. A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets soared on Thursday, as the combination of Draghi's comment that the TLTRO could reach 1 TLN EUR and the strong US payroll number emboldened investors. * London FTSE closed up 0.7%; German DAX surged 1.2% higher; French CAC gained 1.0%; Milan posted a 0.95% gain and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.67%. * It was truly a "goldilocks" jobs report for the equity market - with the Dow and S&P closing at fresh all-time highs. The Dow closed above 17k while the S&P closed within 15 points of the psychologically important 2k level. * The VIX index closed at 10.32 - down 4.6% from Wednesday's close at 10.82. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.8%. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities were mixed - with gold easing due to broad USD strength and few signs that inflation was on the gallop while NYMEX Crude fell 0.4% and Brent Crude eased 0.1% as Iraq related fears continue to fade. * Copper continued to trend higher with NY copper rising 0.4% and London copper closing up 0.7%, as both China and the US economies are seen as contributing to the global growth picture. Iron ore soared 1.9% to 96.50. A closer look at fixed interest * Peripheral European bond yields eased on Thursday, as the Draghi comments on the potential size of the TLTRO encouraged buying. * The 10-yr Italian and Spanish bond yield slipped 5bps to 2.75% and 2.69% respectively. The 10-yr German bund yield edged 1bp higher to 1.29% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield closed unchanged at 2.75%. * The 10-year US Treasury yield briefly jumped to 2.69% on the headline US jobs number - but quickly retreated on the details of the report - including subdued hourly earnings and a sharp rise in part-time jobs. The 10-yr bond closed at 2.64% up from Wednesday's close at 2.63%; the 2-yr yield closed at 0.51% up from 0.49% at Wednesday's close. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 04 Jul 01:00 PH CPI 04 Jul 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 04 Jul 04:01 MY Imports 04 Jul 04:01 MY Exports 04 Jul 04:01 MY Trade Balance 04 Jul 06:30 ID M2 Money Supply 04 Jul 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 04 Jul 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 04 Jul 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserves 04 Jul 11:30 IN FX Reserves OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11985 12020 11960 11950-10965 N/A USD/JPY 102.27 101.76 102.18 INR 59.90 59.98 59.75 59.79-82 N/A EUR/USD 1.3664 1.3596 1.3610 KRW 1010 1011.5 1009.7 1010-1010.5 N/A EUR/JPY 139.29 138.96 139.07 MYR 3.2000 3.2040 3.1970 3.1960-75 N/A GBP/USD 1.7166 1.7108 1.7154 PHP 43.60 43.58 43.45 43.47-49 N/A USD/CAD 1.0680 1.0621 1.0634 TWD 29.88 29.92 29.86 29.85-86 N/A AUD/USD 0.9443 0.9327 0.9346 CNY 1-mth 6.1750 6.1725 6.1730-45 NZD/USD 0.8778 0.8718 0.8754 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2140-60 USD/SGD 1.2497 1.2460 1.2469 CNY 1-yr 6.2525 6.2520 6.2490-10 USD/THB 32.445 32.365 32.395 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17068 +92 +0.54 10-year 2.64% 2.63% S&P 500 1985 +11 +0.55 2-year 0.51% 0.49% NASDAQ 4486 +28 +0.63 30-year 3.47% 3.46% FTSE 6865 +49 +0.71 Spot Gold($) 1320.00 1326.80 DAX 10029 +118 +1.19 Nymex 104.09 104.24 Nikkei 15348 -22 -0.14 Brent 111.07 111.02

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)