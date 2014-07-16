SYDNEY, July 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed Chair Yellen: Economy improving but recovery not yet complete * FOMC believes high degree of monetary policy accommodation remains * Fed funds rate to rise faster if jobs recover faster than FOMC thought * Significant slack remains in labour markets * Small cap/biotech/social media P/E ratios high versus historical norms * Uncertainty surrounds FOMC growth, unemployment & inflation outlooks * European Parliament approves Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the EC * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 8.9% - average price USD 3,309/tonne * Moody's: Italian banking system outlook stays * BRICS leaders sign deal to create a new development bank * BRICS' planned investment fund initial capital USD 10bln * US NY Fed Mfg Jul 25.6, f/c 17, 19.28-prev * US Import Prices MM Jun 0.1%, f/c 0.3%, 0.3%-prev * US Export Prices MM Jun -0.4%, f/c 0.2%, 0.1%-prev * US Retail Sales MM Jun 0.2%, f/c 0.6%, 0.5%-prev * US Business Inventories MM May 0.5%, f/c 0.6%, 0.6%-prev * German Jul ZEW Economic sentiment 27.1 vs 29.8 prev, 28.0 exp * German Jul ZEW Current conditions 61.8 vs 67.7 prev, 67.0 exp * Juncker calls for 300bn euro investment program -Reuters * Banco Espirito Santo shares fell 20% to record low Tues am CET - Reuters * Swiss June Producer import prices, -0.8% y/y vs -0.8%, -0.8% exp * Carney says we do not know when rate rises will start, driven by data - Reu * UK June CPI 1.9% y/y vs 1.5% prev, 1.6%exp * UK June RPI 2.6% y/y vs 2.4% prev, 2.5%exp * UK June RPIX 2.7% y/y vs 2.5% prev, 2.5%exp * UK June Core output 1.0% y/y vs 1.0% prev, 1.0% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across markets on Tuesday was the reaction to the testimony by Fed chair Yellen. * Yellen took the unusual step of commenting on specific sectors of the equity market by saying the valuation metrics in some areas appear substantially stretched particularly those for smaller firms in the social media and biotechnology industries. * Not surprisingly - those sectors sold off and dragged Wall Street lower on the day. NASDAQ fell 0.5% and the S&P fell 0.2% despite solid earnings reports from JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. The strong earnings reports helped the Dow close with a tiny 0.03% gain after being in the red for much of the session. * Yellen's pre-released comments on the state of the US economy were generally cautious and pushed US Treasury yields lower. Yellen said that too many Americans remained unemployed; "a high degree of monetary accommodation remains appropriate" and "inflation remains below our longer-run objective." Yellen added that the housing sector has shown little progress recently. * The 2-year Treasury yield slipped to 0.44% on those pre-released comments before reversing later when Yellen told the Senate committee: "if the labor market continues to improve more quickly than anticipated by the Committee. Resulting in faster convergence towards our dual objectives - then increases to the federal funds target likely would occur sooner and be more rapid than currently envisioned". * The 2-yr Treasury yield jumped to 0.48% and closed right at that level. * The comments by Yellen that interest rates can rise sooner and faster weighed heavily on the gold price - which fell to 1,295 from Monday's close at 1,307 and the intraday high at 1,313. * USD broadly moved higher after Yellen's hint that rates could move sooner and faster if the US labor market improves more quickly than anticipated by FOMC. * EUR/USD was very choppy on Tuesday - trading down to 1.3587 after weak German ZEW and then climbing to 1.3620 after weaker than expected US Retail Sales. * After a closer inspection the US Retail Sales data wasn't as bad as the headline - and the ex-auto version came in at 0.4% vs 0.5% expected. The reaction was also partially offset by a better than expected NY Fed Mfg index. * EUR/USD was trading around 1.3605 when Yellen commented that rates could move up sooner and faster - then falling to a session low at 1.3562 in the wake of the comment. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3568 - down 0.4% on the day. * The problems with Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo haven't yet faded from the market's radar, as the bank's share price fell over 7.5% on Tuesday after they announced a hastened management change. * The lingering Portuguese banking concerns weighed on European stock markets with the Spanish IBEX falling 1.2% and the FT Milan Index falling 1.3%. * Strangely - after a very whippy session - peripheral EZ bond yield managed to move lower on the day. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 6bps to 2.71% while the Italian 10-yr bond yield fell 3bps to 2.86%. * GBP was the best performing currency on the day - rising 0.35% against the USD; 0.75% against the EUR and 0.50% against the JPY. * GBP soared to a six-year high at 1.7192 after UK CPI came in much hotter than expected and resulted in a hawkish turn in BOE expectations and more calls for a BOE rate hike by the end of 2014. The broad USD strength following the Yellen comments had GBP/USD closing at 1.7144 - up 0.35%. * NZD underperformed during the US session due to news the Fonterra auction saw milk prices fall and volumes drop. NZD/USD traded as low as 0.8750 before closing at 0.8771 - down 0.5% on the day. * It was a rough day all around for commodities, as the CRB index fell to a 5-month low. * The bearish trend in oil prices remain entrenched - with Brent Crude falling 1.0% and NYMEX Crude dropping 0.7%. Copper closed the day flat while iron ore edged up to 98.00 from Monday's fix at 97.90. * The fall in the oil price is weighing on the CAD - as USD/CAD closed at 1.0759 - up 0.4% on the day * AUD outperformed NZD and CAD at least - with AUD/USD closing at 0.9371 - down 0.2% on the day. * The US dollar index closed at 80.38 - up 0.25% on the day. Wrap-up The Yellen testimony was interesting, as the Fed chair was balanced in her economic outlook for the US - while at the same time opened the door for the possibility of raising the fed funds rate sooner than later. The USD should at least find a base until the next release of the US non-farm payroll data and if that is a strong one - the reaction in the markets should be quite significant.

EUR/USD appears vulnerable, as the data from the EZ continues to disappoint and systemic concerns linger in the background. But EUR/USD continues to get support from central bank dip buying, which in turn forces the large contingent of shorts to take profit sooner than otherwise desired. GBP is once again the favoured currency due to the hawkish turn in BOE expectations following the much hotter UK CPI data. EUR/GBP from a fundamental standpoint should track higher.

If investors do start to factor in a sooner rather than later Fed rate hike - it will likely impact risk assets negatively. Some commodities (and especially gold) are already reacting. Risk currencies such as AUD and NZD will be at risk if there truly is a hawkish shift in Fed expectations starting to take hold after Yellen's testimony.

It is a pretty big day for AUD and AXJ currencies. Key China data including GDP, retail sales and IP are out today - with China GDP expected to come in at 7.4%. The market is now looking for solid China data to support the growing view the Chinese economy has stabilized and the government's growth target of 7.5% is achievable. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ Asia once again proved very prescient yesterday promoting USD/AXJ higher ahead of the Yellen testimony. USD/KRW took the lead perhaps partly on its own account but the rest fell in line. Yellen opened the door for possibly raising interest rates sooner than expected, however the market reaction was muted. GBP rallied hard on a high CPI print while NZD fell on the latest Fonterra milk auction. AUD/USD was down in early London as frustrated longs pared positions ahead of Yellen. AUD held its own following the Yellen turbulence. China Q2 GDP is the key release today with Premier Li giving the hint yesterday that it would come in at 7.5%. USD/KRW traded a moderate 1018.9-1028.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1027.4. The Kospi closed up 0.94%. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2407-1.2435 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2424. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR Malaysian markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. USD/IDR traded an 11680-11735 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11735. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11709. The IDX Composite closed up 1.0%. USD/PHP traded a 43.51-67 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.61. The PSE index closed up 0.05%. USD/THB traded a 32.135-19 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.145. The Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 29.937-993 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.99. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1490 slightly higher than the previous 6.1485 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2065-6.2119 range; last at 6.2080. USD/CNH last at 6.2116 - range 6.2080-6.2135. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2615-6.2635. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/INR traded a 60.07-245 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.13. The Sensex index closed up 0.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 16 Jul 22:45 NZ CPI 16 Jul 23:00 KR Unemployment Rate 16 Jul 02:00 CN GDP 16 Jul 02:00 CN Industrial Output 16 Jul 02:00 CN GDP QQ SA 16 Jul 02:00 CN Retail Sales 16 Jul 02:00 CN Urban investment 16 Jul 09:00 MY CPI

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11785 11840 11805 11835-11845 N/A USD/JPY 101.75 101.43 101.67 INR 60.38 60.45 60.27 60.40-44 N/A EUR/USD 1.3628 1.3562 1.3568 KRW 1029 1030.5 1027 1029.5-1030 N/A EUR/JPY 138.43 137.89 137.98 MYR 3.1950 3.2050 3.1940 3.2035-55 N/A GBP/USD 1.7192 1.7059 1.7144 PHP 43.64 43.75 43.56 43.69-71 N/A USD/CAD 1.0770 1.0711 1.0759 TWD 29.99 30.045 30.00 30.04-05 N/A AUD/USD 0.9402 0.9348 0.9371 CNY 1-mth 6.1715 6.1680 6.1700-10 NZD/USD 0.8817 0.8750 0.8771 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2230-50 USD/SGD 1.2435 1.2407 1.2437 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2620 6.2630-50 USD/THB 32.19 32.135 32.12 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17061 +6 +0.03 10-year 2.55% 2.54% S&P 500 1973 -4 -0.19 2-year 0.48% 0.46% NASDAQ 4416 -24 -0.55 30-year 3.37% 3.37% FTSE 6710 -36 -0.54 Spot Gold($) 1294.90 1307.50 DAX 9719 -64 -0.65 Nymex 99.96 100.91 Nikkei 15395 +98 +0.64 Brent 105.91 106.74 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)