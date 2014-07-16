SYDNEY, July 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Obama actions restrict Russian access to U.S. debt markets: NYT * Fed Chair Yellen optimistic on economy * Yellen sees sees sufficient growth to support gains in labor market * CB intends to limit use of RRPs to control financial stability risks * Fed's Fisher: Fed may raise interest rates early next year or sooner * Fisher: We are experiencing financial excess of our own making * Fisher: Fed risks damaging economy, appearing politically pliant * Fisher: Don't see rates rising enough to have negative impact on Fed portfolio * Fed's Beige book: Labor market conditions continue to improve * Manufacturing, consumer spending improved in all districts * Bank of Canada's Poloz: upside & downside inflation risks roughly balanced * Poloz: Canada doesn't have a process of natural growth in the economy * ECB's Nowotny: Low growth& inflation needa active monetary policy * Nowotny: No indication from ECB we will do an ABS program, "looking at it" * Nowotny: Up to macro-prudential policy to deal with bubbles * US Trsy Sec Lew US tax rate should be in the 20s to compete * Lew: Companies should show economic patriotism & not shift taxes overseas * US needs business tax reform to avoid tax inversions * US PPI Final Demand MM Jun 0.4%, 0.2%, -0.2%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand MM Jun 0.2%, 0.2%, -0.1%-prev * US PPI Final Demand YY Jun 1.9%, 1.8%, 2%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand YY Jun 1.8%, 1.7%, 2%-prev * US Industrial Output MM Jun 0.2%, 0.4%, 0.5%-prev * US Capacity Utilization MM Jun 79.1%, 79.3%, 79.1%-prev * US Mfg Output MM Jun 0.1%, 0.4%, 0.4%-prev * US NAHB Housing Market Index Jul 53, 50, 49-prev * CA Manufacturing Sales MM May 1.6%, 1%, -0.2%-prev * CA BoC Rate Decision N/A 1%, 1%, 1%-prev * Swiss Jul ZEW investor sentiment 0.1 vs 4.8 prev, 0.5 exp Themes from Wednesday * The main themes for Wednesday's trading were a rise in investor risk appetite, as European stock markets soared on waning concerns surrounding Portuguese bank Banco Esperito Santo. Wall Street rallied on positive earnings reports and more M&A news. * A broadly firmer USD, as the FX market starts to price in the possibility of a Fed rate hike sooner rather than later. *A relatively muted reaction to the solid China data. * The strong lead from Europe along with better than expected earnings report from Intel and a proposed M&A deal involving Fox acquiring Time Warner resulted in Wall Street closing over 0.4% and the Dow closing at an all-time high. * EUR fell against most currencies after weaker than expected EZ trade data and heavy EUR/GBP buying weighed on the single currency. * EUR/USD closed near the day's low at 1.3526 while EUR/GBP fell below 0.7900 for the first time in nearly two years. * CAD managed to be the best performing currency on Wednesday despite the Bank of Canada leaving rates on hold and delivering a "dovish" statement. The statement said the recent rise in the CPI wasn't tied to the broader economy. * USD/CAD tried to run higher on the dovish Bank of Canada comments - but ran into heavy selling at 10.793 that forced an already long market to liquidate. USD/CAD closed at 1.0741 - down 0.2% on the day. * AUD/USD managed to hold above key support at 0.9320/25 (0.9329 the low) and close at 0.9369 - virtually unchanged from Tuesday's close. * The rise in equity markets and an 8% fall in the VIX index to 11.00 helped to support carry trade activity and underpin the AUD. * It was a mixed day for commodity markets. Despite the solid China data NY copper fell 1.1% while Nymex Crude soared 1.6% due to a convergence with Brent crude easing 0.1%. Gold moved up $5 to 1,299 while iron ore closed unchanged at 98.00. * Long dated UST yields eased in Wednesday, as curve flattening strategies impacted the price action. The 2-yr Treasury yield edged up 1bp to 0.49%; the 10-year US Treasury yield eased 2bps to 2.53%. * The US dollar index closed at 80.55 - up 0.2% from Tuesday's close at 80.38. A closer look at the FX market * EUR fell against most currencies after weaker than expected EZ trade data and heavy EUR/GBP buying weighed on the single currency. EUR/USD closed near day's low at 1.3526; EUR/GBP fell below 0.7900 for the first time in nearly two years. * GBP/USD fell to 1.7113 after the earnings growth component of the otherwise solid UK employment number missed expectations. GBP/USD found support at the lows from EUR/GBP selling and GBP/USD recovered to close at 1.7138 - down slightly from Tuesday's close at 1.7144. Wrap-up It is an interesting mix out there in investor land. The FX market is starting to price in the possibility of Fed rate hikes starting sooner rather than later, while equity markets and risk appetite in general remains decidedly buoyant. If that mood prevails the USD should make ground against the JPY and EUR while risk currencies should outperform while risk assets remain buoyant, volatility stays low, and US Treasury yields remain contained.