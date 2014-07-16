SYDNEY, July 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night
* Obama actions restrict Russian access to U.S. debt markets: NYT
* Fed Chair Yellen optimistic on economy
* Yellen sees sees sufficient growth to support gains in labor market
* CB intends to limit use of RRPs to control financial stability risks
* Fed's Fisher: Fed may raise interest rates early next year or sooner
* Fisher: We are experiencing financial excess of our own making
* Fisher: Fed risks damaging economy, appearing politically pliant
* Fisher: Don't see rates rising enough to have negative impact on Fed portfolio
* Fed's Beige book: Labor market conditions continue to improve
* Manufacturing, consumer spending improved in all districts
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: upside & downside inflation risks roughly balanced
* Poloz: Canada doesn't have a process of natural growth in the economy
* ECB's Nowotny: Low growth& inflation needa active monetary policy
* Nowotny: No indication from ECB we will do an ABS program, "looking at it"
* Nowotny: Up to macro-prudential policy to deal with bubbles
* US Trsy Sec Lew US tax rate should be in the 20s to compete
* Lew: Companies should show economic patriotism & not shift taxes overseas
* US needs business tax reform to avoid tax inversions
* US PPI Final Demand MM Jun 0.4%, 0.2%, -0.2%-prev
* US Core PPI Final Demand MM Jun 0.2%, 0.2%, -0.1%-prev
* US PPI Final Demand YY Jun 1.9%, 1.8%, 2%-prev
* US Core PPI Final Demand YY Jun 1.8%, 1.7%, 2%-prev
* US Industrial Output MM Jun 0.2%, 0.4%, 0.5%-prev
* US Capacity Utilization MM Jun 79.1%, 79.3%, 79.1%-prev
* US Mfg Output MM Jun 0.1%, 0.4%, 0.4%-prev
* US NAHB Housing Market Index Jul 53, 50, 49-prev
* CA Manufacturing Sales MM May 1.6%, 1%, -0.2%-prev
* CA BoC Rate Decision N/A 1%, 1%, 1%-prev
* Swiss Jul ZEW investor sentiment 0.1 vs 4.8 prev, 0.5 exp
Themes from Wednesday
* The main themes for Wednesday's trading were a rise in investor risk appetite,
as European stock markets soared on waning concerns surrounding Portuguese bank
Banco Esperito Santo. Wall Street rallied on positive earnings reports and more
M&A news.
* A broadly firmer USD, as the FX market starts to price in the possibility of a
Fed rate hike sooner rather than later.
*A relatively muted reaction to the solid China data.
* The strong lead from Europe along with better than expected earnings report
from Intel and a proposed M&A deal involving Fox acquiring Time Warner resulted
in Wall Street closing over 0.4% and the Dow closing at an all-time high.
* EUR fell against most currencies after weaker than expected EZ trade data and
heavy EUR/GBP buying weighed on the single currency.
* EUR/USD closed near the day's low at 1.3526 while EUR/GBP fell below 0.7900
for the first time in nearly two years.
* CAD managed to be the best performing currency on Wednesday despite the Bank
of Canada leaving rates on hold and delivering a "dovish" statement. The
statement said the recent rise in the CPI wasn't tied to the broader economy.
* USD/CAD tried to run higher on the dovish Bank of Canada comments - but ran
into heavy selling at 10.793 that forced an already long market to liquidate.
USD/CAD closed at 1.0741 - down 0.2% on the day.
* AUD/USD managed to hold above key support at 0.9320/25 (0.9329 the low) and
close at 0.9369 - virtually unchanged from Tuesday's close.
* The rise in equity markets and an 8% fall in the VIX index to 11.00 helped to
support carry trade activity and underpin the AUD.
* It was a mixed day for commodity markets. Despite the solid China data NY
copper fell 1.1% while Nymex Crude soared 1.6% due to a convergence with Brent
crude easing 0.1%. Gold moved up $5 to 1,299 while iron ore closed unchanged at
98.00.
* Long dated UST yields eased in Wednesday, as curve flattening strategies
impacted the price action. The 2-yr Treasury yield edged up 1bp to 0.49%; the
10-year US Treasury yield eased 2bps to 2.53%.
* The US dollar index closed at 80.55 - up 0.2% from Tuesday's close at 80.38.
A closer look at the FX market
* EUR fell against most currencies after weaker than expected EZ trade data and
heavy EUR/GBP buying weighed on the single currency. EUR/USD closed near day's
low at 1.3526; EUR/GBP fell below 0.7900 for the first time in nearly two years.
* GBP/USD fell to 1.7113 after the earnings growth component of the otherwise
solid UK employment number missed expectations. GBP/USD found support at the
lows from EUR/GBP selling and GBP/USD recovered to close at 1.7138 - down
slightly from Tuesday's close at 1.7144.
Wrap-up
It is an interesting mix out there in investor land. The FX market is starting
to price in the possibility of Fed rate hikes starting sooner rather than later,
while equity markets and risk appetite in general remains decidedly buoyant. If
that mood prevails the USD should make ground against the JPY and EUR while risk
currencies should outperform while risk assets remain buoyant, volatility stays
low, and US Treasury yields remain contained.
AUD/USD managed to hold above key support at 0.9320/25 (daily lows and 61.8 of
the 0.9208/0.9505 move) but will likely find willing sellers at 0.9370/75 as it
did yesterday following the solid China data. A break above 0.9375 could see a
move towards 0.9400/190 where even more eager selling awaits. It appears the
AUD/USD is stuck in a range for the time being.
EUR/USD is poised above key resistance just ahead of 1.3500 amid talk of stops
building just below that level. The run of weak EZ data and the slightly hawkish
turn in Fed expectations should keep the EUR pressured despite the big rise in
EZ risk assets overnight. EUR never really sold off on the Banco Espirito Santo
troubles so it is unlikely to rise as the situation settles.
A closer look at the equity market
* European stock markets soared and EZ peripheral yields fell after the share
price of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) soared over 20% despite uncertainty
increasing after Rioforte, which indirectly owns a stake in the troubled BES was
preparing to file for creditor protection in Luxemburg.
* Apparently the reason for the huge move was a report in a Portuguese newspaper
saying that new Banco Espirito Santo CEO Bento has convince private sector
investors to invest 2 BLB EUR into the troubled bank.
* The Lisbon market rose over 3.0% while the FT Milan Index soared 3.2% and the
Spanish IBEX closed up 1.9%. The London FTSE gained 1.1%; the German DAX rose
1.4% and the French CAC ended the day 1.5% higher.
* The strong lead from Europe along with better than expected earnings report
from Intel and a proposed M&A deal involving Fox acquiring Time Warner resulted
in Wall Street closing over 0.40% and the Dow closing at an all-time high.
* The VIX index closed at 11.00 down 8.0% from Tuesday's close at 11.96.
* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed the day around flat.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
17 Jul 21:00 KR PPI Growth
17 Jul 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI
17 Jul 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment
17 Jul 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock
17 Jul 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports
17 Jul 08:30 HK Unemployment Rate
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11745 11755 11730 11705-11720 N/A USD/JPY 101.79 101.63 101.66
INR 60.34 60.37 60.30 60.32-34 N/A EUR/USD 1.3572 1.3520 1.3526
KRW 1031.2 1032 1029.5 1030.5-31.5 N/A EUR/JPY 138.08 137.49 137.50
MYR 3.1960 3.1950 3.1890 3.1880-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.7151 1.7113 1.7138
PHP 43.63 43.64 43.57 43.61-64 N/A USD/CAD 1.0795 1.0724 1.0741
TWD 29.99 30.01 29.99 30.00-01 N/A AUD/USD 0.9374 0.9329 0.9369
CNY 1-mth 6.1720 6.1695 6.1700-10 NZD/USD 0.8770 0.8690 0.8713
CNY 6-mth 6.2215 6.2200 6.2190-10 USD/SGD 1.2447 1.2418 1.2424
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2585 6.2580-00 USD/THB 32.195 32.10 32.10
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17138 +77 +0.45 10-year 2.53% 2.55%
S&P 500 1982 +8 +0.42 2-year 0.49% 0.48%
NASDAQ 4426 +10 +0.22 30-year 3.34% 3.37%
FTSE 6785 +75 +1.11 Spot Gold($) 1299.60 1294.90
DAX 9859 +140 +1.44 Nymex 101.20 99.96
Nikkei 15379 -16 -0.10 Brent 105.91 105.91