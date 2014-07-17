SYDNEY, July 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * Number of dead from downing of Malaysian passenger plane is more than 300 (Interior Ministry adviser) * Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser plane was hit by BUK missile fired by separatists' (Interfax) * Fed's Bullard: Worried about a bond market bubble * Bullard: RRP can put more effective floor under fed funds rate than IOER * Bullard: Normalization needed sooner if economy improves at current pace * Bullard: Should not expect influx of workers back to labor force * Fitch: Russian firms may lose access to bond markets through sanctions * Sanctions negative but rating unaffected for now * Portuguese FinMin: financial system condition has improved * Portuguese FinMin: Lets not confuse one bank with banking system * China Construction Bank to buy 72% of Brazil's Bco Industrial E Comercial * US Housing Starts Number MM Jun 0.893m, f/c 1.018m, 0.985m-prev * US House Starts MM: Change Jun -9.3%, -7.3%-prev * US Building Permits: Number Jun 0.963m, f/c 1.040m, 1.005m-prev * US Build Permits: Change MM Jun -4.2%, -5.1%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 302k, f/c 310k, 305k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 309.00k, 312.00k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.507m, f/c 2.575m, 2.586m-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index Jul 23.9, f/c 16, 17.80-prev * US Philly Fed 6M Index Jul 58.1, 52-prev * US Philly Fed Capex Index Jul 18.9, 31-prev * US Philly Fed Employment Jul 12.2, 11.90-prev * US Philly Fed Prices Paid Jul 34.7, 35-prev * US Philly Fed New Orders Jul 34.2, 16.80-prev * Euro zone Jun Inflation final 0.1% m/m vs -0.1% prev, 0.1% exp * Euro zone Jun Inflation final 0.5% y/y vs 0.5% prev, 0.5% exp * Moody's: ECB QE would be "mildly positive" for ratings of EZ sovereigns Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets was the return of geo-political risk aversion on reports of Malaysian Airline shot down over Ukraine. * Extreme uncertainty gripped investors, as speculation as to the cause of the crash in the absence of hard facts spooked investors. Rumours, conflicting speculation and unsubstantiated tweets added to the investor uncertainty and the mood was sell first and ask questions later regarding risk assets. * Very late in the session there were a number of reports saying that the White House was certain the Malaysian Airline crash was not an accident. * Even later in the session the mood soured again when it was reported Israel commenced a ground invasion of Gaza. * There was an shade of risk-off before the news of the Malaysian Airline crash due to the increased sanctions placed on Russia, reports that a Ukraine warplane had been shot down by Russian separatists, and a Reuters report that a China corporate bond defaulted. * The spike in risk aversion resulted in flows into safe-haven US Treasuries (biggest one day drop in yields in around five months); gold (up 1.45%); Crude oil (NYMEX Crude up 2.65%) and JPY (USD/JPY fell 0.45%) while Wall Street fell over 1.0% and the VIX index spiked over 30% higher. * Before the Malaysian Airline crash over Ukraine, markets were choppy - as US data was mixed in the extreme - with US housing starts and building permits worse than expected while the Philly Fed Index came in much better than expected. US jobless claims came in a bit better than expected. * The Treasury market was a bit more cautious than other markets prior to the Malaysian Airline news - while Wall Street was a touch higher prior to the Malaysian Airline news. * At the close the Dow was down 0.9% while the S&P was 1.2% lower. * It was obvious that many investors bought insurance amid the uncertainty - as the VIX index soared above 15 at one stage before settling at 14.54 very late in the session - up over 32% from Wednesday's close at 11.00. * The 10-year Treasury yield was down around 2bps at 2.51% before the Malaysian Airline news and proceeded to fall to 2.45% into the close. * The FX market had a relatively muted reaction to the rise in geopolitical concerns. * The only significant FX move was in NZD/JPY - which was down around 0.8% from Wednesday's close. * The spike higher in risk aversion and fall in UST yields pushed USD/JPY as low as 101.14 and closed at 101.17- down 0.5% from Wednesday's close. * EUR/USD was unchanged at 1.3526 and the USD/CHF was only slightly lower at 0.8975 down from Wednesday's close at 0.8984. * AUD/USD was bid for most of the European session and only fell after the Malaysian Airline news. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9392 before slumping to 0.9346 late in the day before closing at 0.9352 - down 0.15%. * Gold shot higher with the rush into safe-haven. Gold traded as high as 1,323 and was trading at 1,318 late in the session - up 1.45% from Wednesday's close at 1,299. * Fears of oil supply disruptions due to the rising geopolitical tensions sent NYMEX Crude spiking higher and as of late in the US session it was over 2.6% higher. NY Copper was flat for the day while iron ore eased to 97.50 from 98.00. * The US dollar index was last trading at 80.51 - down slightly from Wednesday's close at 80.55. Wrap-up Judging by recent history, the lifespan of the market's reaction to geopolitical uncertainty can be fleeting if the crisis fails to intensify. The main concern for investors on Thursday was speculation the Russia/Ukraine crisis was intensifying due to the one-day timeline where US increased sanctions on Russia, followed a short time later by reports Russian separatists in Ukraine shot down a Ukraine war plane, followed a short time later by the report that a Malaysian Airline plane carrying 300 passengers exploded over Ukraine air-space. The markets are bound to remain on edge until there is clarity on who was responsible for downing the Malaysian Airline and whether or not it is a sign that the crisis is set to escalate out of control. It appears that Treasury investors are very concerned and the reaction in the Treasury markets was stronger than reaction in other asset markets. The fall in Treasury yields was pretty serious considering there was a slight hawkish turn in Fed expectations after Yellen's testimony just two days ago. The FX market is barely reacting so far - but USD/JPY and JPY-funded carry trades will remain vulnerable until the crisis clarifies and deescalates. There is support and rumoured buyers in USD/JPY just ahead of 101.00 while major support is found at 100.75/80. There is talk of large stops below 100.70 and a break below that level would put the key psychological level at 100.00 into focus. Commodity currencies such as AUD and NZD remain at risk, but not in the same way they used to be. High-rated Australian bonds; the geographical distance and potential rise in energy prices gives the AUD a safe-haven status. The key to the Asian session will be the news flow from Ukraine and Middle East and the reaction to the rise in geopolitical risks by Asian stock markets and the Nikkei in particular. A heavy fall in the Nikkei could prompt USD/JPY selling - which in turn could prompt Japanese authorities resorting to PKO to steady the markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open sharply higher after a Malaysian airline was shot down over the Ukraine overnight with the loss of over 290 lives. While geopolitical concerns have had a short lifespan over the past few months, the moves overnight were harsh - particularly in the US Treasury market. UST yields slumped (10-year yield down 8bps) while the VIX index rose 30%. Wall Street fell 1.2% and crude prices shot up over 2.5%. Currencies were more sanguine but USD/AXJ was predictably marked higher and retained most of those gains into the NY close. Indeed things got worse when the news hit that Israel had invaded Gaza. Asia will take no chances today ahead of the weekend with USD/AXJ set to remain firm until the outlook becomes more certain. Volatility is back with a vengeance and it looks to have all started in USD/KRW a week ago. USD/KRW traded a broad 1025.5-1033.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1029.1. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2405-1.2424 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2409. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1765-3.1865 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1770. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/IDR traded an 11655-11705 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11680. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11668. The IDX Composite closed down 0.8%. USD/PHP traded a 43.50-63 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.50. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.095-18 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.15. The Set closed up 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 29.975-994 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.98. The Taiex closed down 0.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1564 slightly higher than the previous 6.1535 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2003-6.2055 range; last at 6.2045. USD/CNH last at 6.2030 - range 6.2008-6.2095. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2590-6.2610. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.6%. USD/INR traded a 60.10-20 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.18. The Sensex index closed up 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 18 Jul 01:30 CN China House Prices Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:50 JP BOJ will release the minutes of June policy-setting meeting A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets mostly in the red for most of the day before the losses accelerated on the news a Malaysian Airline plane was shot down over Ukraine. * The London FTSE fell 0.7%; the German DAX fell 1.1%; the French CAC slid 1.2%; the FT Milan Index fell 2.2% and the Spanish Ibex closed down 1.2%. * Before the Malaysian Airline news markets were choppy - as US data was mixed in the extreme - US Housing Starts and Building Permits coming in much worse than expected while the Philly Fed Index came in much better than expected and US jobless claims came in a bit better than expected. * Despite the mix of news - Wall Street was a touch higher prior to the Malaysian Airline news. The market than fell hard on the Malaysian Airline reports and there was another leg of selling following news late in the session that Israel commenced a ground invasion of the Gaza. * It was obvious that a lot of investors bought insurance amid the uncertainty - as the VIX index soared above 15 at one stage before settling at 14.54 very late in the session - up over 32% from Wednesday's close at 11.00. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed 0.7% lower. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold shot higher with the rush into safe-haven. Gold traded as high as 1,323 and closed at 1,318 - up 1.5% from Wednesday's close at 1,299. * Fears of oil supply disruptions due to the rising geopolitical tensions sent NYMEX Crude spiking higher and as of late in the US session it was over 2.6% higher. NY Copper was flat for the day while iron ore eased to 97.50 from 98.00. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European yields eased on Thursday, as bond buying was the flavour of the day due to a rise in investor risk aversion on geopolitical tensions. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 3bps to 2.63%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 3bps to 2.79%; the 10-yr German bund yield fell 4bps to 1.15% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell 7bps to 2.58%. * The spike in risk aversion resulted in flows into safe-haven US Treasuries resulting in the biggest one day drop in yields in around five months. * The 10-yr Treasury yield was down around 2bps at 2.51% before the Malaysian Airline news and proceeded to fall to 2.45% into the close. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.45% - down 4bps from Wednesday's close at 0.49%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11720 11760 11680 11770-11790 N/A USD/JPY 101.70 101.14 101.17 INR 60.32 60.90 60.32 60.82-87 N/A EUR/USD 1.3541 1.3516 1.3526 KRW 1029 1035.8 1029 1033.5-34.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.53 136.82 136.87 MYR 3.1830 3.2070 3.1810 3.2030-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.7143 1.7085 1.7102 PHP 43.53 43.75 43.55 43.72-74 N/A USD/CAD 1.0763 1.0728 1.0762 TWD 29.99 30.05 29.99 30.03-04 N/A AUD/USD 0.9392 0.9346 0.9352 CNY 1-mth 6.1720 6.1700 6.1710-30 NZD/USD 0.8719 0.8665 0.8669 CNY 6-mth 6.2230 6.2210 6.2215-35 USD/SGD 1.2438 1.2405 1.2438 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2600-30 USD/THB 32.19 32.095 32.19 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16977 -161 -0.94 10-year 2.45% 2.53% S&P 500 1958 -23 -1.18 2-year 0.45% 0.49% NASDAQ 4363 -63 -1.42 30-year 3.27% 3.34% FTSE 6738 -47 -0.69 Spot Gold($) 1318.70 1299.60 DAX 9754 -105 -1.07 Nymex 103.68 101.20 Nikkei 15370 -9 -0.06 Brent 108.39 105.91 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)