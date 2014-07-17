SYDNEY, July 17 (IFR) -
Headlines from Thursday night
* Number of dead from downing of Malaysian passenger plane is more than 300
(Interior Ministry adviser)
* Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser plane was hit by BUK missile fired by
separatists' (Interfax)
* Fed's Bullard: Worried about a bond market bubble
* Bullard: RRP can put more effective floor under fed funds rate than IOER
* Bullard: Normalization needed sooner if economy improves at current pace
* Bullard: Should not expect influx of workers back to labor force
* Fitch: Russian firms may lose access to bond markets through sanctions
* Sanctions negative but rating unaffected for now
* Portuguese FinMin: financial system condition has improved
* Portuguese FinMin: Lets not confuse one bank with banking system
* China Construction Bank to buy 72% of Brazil's Bco Industrial E Comercial
* US Housing Starts Number MM Jun 0.893m, f/c 1.018m, 0.985m-prev
* US House Starts MM: Change Jun -9.3%, -7.3%-prev
* US Building Permits: Number Jun 0.963m, f/c 1.040m, 1.005m-prev
* US Build Permits: Change MM Jun -4.2%, -5.1%-prev
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 302k, f/c 310k, 305k-prev
* US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 309.00k, 312.00k-prev
* US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.507m, f/c 2.575m, 2.586m-prev
* US Philly Fed Business Index Jul 23.9, f/c 16, 17.80-prev
* US Philly Fed 6M Index Jul 58.1, 52-prev
* US Philly Fed Capex Index Jul 18.9, 31-prev
* US Philly Fed Employment Jul 12.2, 11.90-prev
* US Philly Fed Prices Paid Jul 34.7, 35-prev
* US Philly Fed New Orders Jul 34.2, 16.80-prev
* Euro zone Jun Inflation final 0.1% m/m vs -0.1% prev, 0.1% exp
* Euro zone Jun Inflation final 0.5% y/y vs 0.5% prev, 0.5% exp
* Moody's: ECB QE would be "mildly positive" for ratings of EZ sovereigns
Themes from Thursday
* The main theme across asset markets was the return of geo-political risk
aversion on reports of Malaysian Airline shot down over Ukraine.
* Extreme uncertainty gripped investors, as speculation as to the cause of the
crash in the absence of hard facts spooked investors. Rumours, conflicting
speculation and unsubstantiated tweets added to the investor uncertainty and the
mood was sell first and ask questions later regarding risk assets.
* Very late in the session there were a number of reports saying that the White
House was certain the Malaysian Airline crash was not an accident.
* Even later in the session the mood soured again when it was reported Israel
commenced a ground invasion of Gaza.
* There was an shade of risk-off before the news of the Malaysian Airline crash
due to the increased sanctions placed on Russia, reports that a Ukraine warplane
had been shot down by Russian separatists, and a Reuters report that a China
corporate bond defaulted.
* The spike in risk aversion resulted in flows into safe-haven US Treasuries
(biggest one day drop in yields in around five months); gold (up 1.45%); Crude
oil (NYMEX Crude up 2.65%) and JPY (USD/JPY fell 0.45%) while Wall Street fell
over 1.0% and the VIX index spiked over 30% higher.
* Before the Malaysian Airline crash over Ukraine, markets were choppy - as US
data was mixed in the extreme - with US housing starts and building permits
worse than expected while the Philly Fed Index came in much better than
expected. US jobless claims came in a bit better than expected.
* The Treasury market was a bit more cautious than other markets prior to the
Malaysian Airline news - while Wall Street was a touch higher prior to the
Malaysian Airline news.
* At the close the Dow was down 0.9% while the S&P was 1.2% lower.
* It was obvious that many investors bought insurance amid the uncertainty - as
the VIX index soared above 15 at one stage before settling at 14.54 very late in
the session - up over 32% from Wednesday's close at 11.00.
* The 10-year Treasury yield was down around 2bps at 2.51% before the Malaysian
Airline news and proceeded to fall to 2.45% into the close.
* The FX market had a relatively muted reaction to the rise in geopolitical
concerns.
* The only significant FX move was in NZD/JPY - which was down around 0.8% from
Wednesday's close.
* The spike higher in risk aversion and fall in UST yields pushed USD/JPY as low
as 101.14 and closed at 101.17- down 0.5% from Wednesday's close.
* EUR/USD was unchanged at 1.3526 and the USD/CHF was only slightly lower at
0.8975 down from Wednesday's close at 0.8984.
* AUD/USD was bid for most of the European session and only fell after the
Malaysian Airline news. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9392 before slumping to
0.9346 late in the day before closing at 0.9352 - down 0.15%.
* Gold shot higher with the rush into safe-haven. Gold traded as high as 1,323
and was trading at 1,318 late in the session - up 1.45% from Wednesday's close
at 1,299.
* Fears of oil supply disruptions due to the rising geopolitical tensions sent
NYMEX Crude spiking higher and as of late in the US session it was over 2.6%
higher. NY Copper was flat for the day while iron ore eased to 97.50 from
98.00.
* The US dollar index was last trading at 80.51 - down slightly from Wednesday's
close at 80.55.
Wrap-up
Judging by recent history, the lifespan of the market's reaction to geopolitical
uncertainty can be fleeting if the crisis fails to intensify. The main concern
for investors on Thursday was speculation the Russia/Ukraine crisis was
intensifying due to the one-day timeline where US increased sanctions on Russia,
followed a short time later by reports Russian separatists in Ukraine shot down
a Ukraine war plane, followed a short time later by the report that a Malaysian
Airline plane carrying 300 passengers exploded over Ukraine air-space. The
markets are bound to remain on edge until there is clarity on who was
responsible for downing the Malaysian Airline and whether or not it is a sign
that the crisis is set to escalate out of control.
It appears that Treasury investors are very concerned and the reaction in the
Treasury markets was stronger than reaction in other asset markets. The fall in
Treasury yields was pretty serious considering there was a slight hawkish turn
in Fed expectations after Yellen's testimony just two days ago. The FX market is
barely reacting so far - but USD/JPY and JPY-funded carry trades will remain
vulnerable until the crisis clarifies and deescalates. There is support and
rumoured buyers in USD/JPY just ahead of 101.00 while major support is found at
100.75/80. There is talk of large stops below 100.70 and a break below that
level would put the key psychological level at 100.00 into focus. Commodity
currencies such as AUD and NZD remain at risk, but not in the same way they used
to be. High-rated Australian bonds; the geographical distance and potential rise
in energy prices gives the AUD a safe-haven status.
The key to the Asian session will be the news flow from Ukraine and Middle East
and the reaction to the rise in geopolitical risks by Asian stock markets and
the Nikkei in particular. A heavy fall in the Nikkei could prompt USD/JPY
selling - which in turn could prompt Japanese authorities resorting to PKO to
steady the markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is set to open sharply higher after a Malaysian airline was shot down
over the Ukraine overnight with the loss of over 290 lives. While geopolitical
concerns have had a short lifespan over the past few months, the moves overnight
were harsh - particularly in the US Treasury market. UST yields slumped (10-year
yield down 8bps) while the VIX index rose 30%. Wall Street fell 1.2% and crude
prices shot up over 2.5%. Currencies were more sanguine but USD/AXJ was
predictably marked higher and retained most of those gains into the NY close.
Indeed things got worse when the news hit that Israel had invaded Gaza. Asia
will take no chances today ahead of the weekend with USD/AXJ set to remain firm
until the outlook becomes more certain. Volatility is back with a vengeance and
it looks to have all started in USD/KRW a week ago.
USD/KRW traded a broad 1025.5-1033.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1029.1.
The Kospi closed up 0.4%.
USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2405-1.2424 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2409.
The Straits Times closed up 0.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.1765-3.1865 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1770. The
KLSE index closed down 0.2%.
USD/IDR traded an 11655-11705 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11680. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11668. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.8%.
USD/PHP traded a 43.50-63 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.50. The PSE
index closed up 0.5%.
USD/THB traded a 32.095-18 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.15. The Set
closed up 0.3%.
USD/TWD traded a 29.975-994 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.98. The Taiex
closed down 0.8%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1564 slightly higher than the previous
6.1535 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2003-6.2055 range; last at 6.2045. USD/CNH
last at 6.2030 - range 6.2008-6.2095. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.2590-6.2610. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.6%.
USD/INR traded a 60.10-20 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.18. The Sensex
index closed up 0.3%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
18 Jul 01:30 CN China House Prices
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
23:50 JP BOJ will release the minutes of June policy-setting meeting
A closer look at the equity market
* European stock markets mostly in the red for most of the day before the losses
accelerated on the news a Malaysian Airline plane was shot down over Ukraine.
* The London FTSE fell 0.7%; the German DAX fell 1.1%; the French CAC slid 1.2%;
the FT Milan Index fell 2.2% and the Spanish Ibex closed down 1.2%.
* Before the Malaysian Airline news markets were choppy - as US data was mixed
in the extreme - US Housing Starts and Building Permits coming in much worse
than expected while the Philly Fed Index came in much better than expected and
US jobless claims came in a bit better than expected.
* Despite the mix of news - Wall Street was a touch higher prior to the
Malaysian Airline news. The market than fell hard on the Malaysian Airline
reports and there was another leg of selling following news late in the session
that Israel commenced a ground invasion of the Gaza.
* It was obvious that a lot of investors bought insurance amid the uncertainty -
as the VIX index soared above 15 at one stage before settling at 14.54 very late
in the session - up over 32% from Wednesday's close at 11.00.
* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed 0.7% lower.
A closer look at the commodity market
* Gold shot higher with the rush into safe-haven. Gold traded as high as 1,323
and closed at 1,318 - up 1.5% from Wednesday's close at 1,299.
* Fears of oil supply disruptions due to the rising geopolitical tensions sent
NYMEX Crude spiking higher and as of late in the US session it was over 2.6%
higher. NY Copper was flat for the day while iron ore eased to 97.50 from
98.00.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* European yields eased on Thursday, as bond buying was the flavour of the day
due to a rise in investor risk aversion on geopolitical tensions.
* The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 3bps to 2.63%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield
fell 3bps to 2.79%; the 10-yr German bund yield fell 4bps to 1.15% and the 10-yr
UK gilt yield fell 7bps to 2.58%.
* The spike in risk aversion resulted in flows into safe-haven US Treasuries
resulting in the biggest one day drop in yields in around five months.
* The 10-yr Treasury yield was down around 2bps at 2.51% before the Malaysian
Airline news and proceeded to fall to 2.45% into the close. The 2-yr Treasury
yield closed at 0.45% - down 4bps from Wednesday's close at 0.49%.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11720 11760 11680 11770-11790 N/A USD/JPY 101.70 101.14 101.17
INR 60.32 60.90 60.32 60.82-87 N/A EUR/USD 1.3541 1.3516 1.3526
KRW 1029 1035.8 1029 1033.5-34.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.53 136.82 136.87
MYR 3.1830 3.2070 3.1810 3.2030-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.7143 1.7085 1.7102
PHP 43.53 43.75 43.55 43.72-74 N/A USD/CAD 1.0763 1.0728 1.0762
TWD 29.99 30.05 29.99 30.03-04 N/A AUD/USD 0.9392 0.9346 0.9352
CNY 1-mth 6.1720 6.1700 6.1710-30 NZD/USD 0.8719 0.8665 0.8669
CNY 6-mth 6.2230 6.2210 6.2215-35 USD/SGD 1.2438 1.2405 1.2438
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2600-30 USD/THB 32.19 32.095 32.19
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16977 -161 -0.94 10-year 2.45% 2.53%
S&P 500 1958 -23 -1.18 2-year 0.45% 0.49%
NASDAQ 4363 -63 -1.42 30-year 3.27% 3.34%
FTSE 6738 -47 -0.69 Spot Gold($) 1318.70 1299.60
DAX 9754 -105 -1.07 Nymex 103.68 101.20
Nikkei 15370 -9 -0.06 Brent 108.39 105.91
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)