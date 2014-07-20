SYDNEY, July 21 (IFR) - News from the weekend Europe to give Putin "one last chance" - Reuters * Dutch government "furious" at corpses strewn across open country * Germany says Moscow has one last chance to end the conflict Ukraine crisis/sanctions to drive more money to Latam & Asia - Reuters * Reuters report says fixed income investors will keep shunning Eastern Europe * Huge drop off in corporate debt from Eastern Europe and massive capital flight * As a result LATAM & Asia major beneficiaries of the capital dislocation Equities; Emerging Markets and low yielding bonds attracting investor flows * Latest report from BAML Global Research on global flows was released Friday * Report highlights big flows into US equities due to earnings and M&A * Investors poured $6.2BLN into global equities - and $2.5BLN in US equities * The net inflows into equities were the largest in four weeks * Outlier was European equities (minus $300MLN) second straight week of outflow John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday Night * Key Stakeholder in Banco Espirito Santo Files for Creditor Protection * German Fin Min Schaeuble: Having a strong currency has a lot of advantages; Europe must focus on having competitive econ, this will bring appropriate FX rate; Mon pol can give time to put reforms in place but can't do everything * Bank of Italy cuts '14 GDP f/c to 0.2% frm 0.7%, "with risks to the downside"; sees 1.3% in '15 * Belgium July Consumer Confidence -10 vs. prv -7; Lowest level in 11 months * US July TR/UoM Consumer Sentiment 81.3 (exp 83.0) vs. prv June final 82.5 * CAD June CPI 2.4% y/y (exp 2.3% ); Core CPI 1.8% (exp 1.7% ) * CAD May Wholesale sales 2.2% m/m (exp 0.6%) * INST OF INTL FINANCE: Virtually impossible for Russian companies to issue foreign bonds-RTRS * EZ May Current account NSA, EUR 8.9 bln vs 18.7 prev * EZ May Current account SA, EUR 19.5 bln vs 21.5 prev * EZ May Net investment flow, EUR 60.3 bln vs -107.0 prev Themes from Friday * The main theme across asset markets on Friday was investor resilience, as most of the risk assets sold off on Thursday due to rising geopolitical concerns were bought back while at last a portion of the safe-haven strategies put on Thursday were unwound. * There weren't any breakthroughs on the geopolitical front in regards to clarity or signs of hostilities calming - but they faded from the investor radar screen. The consensus view on Wall Street was that until the geopolitical uncertainty clearly threatened the global growth outlook - the negative headlines provide potential buying opportunities. * Wall Street investors decided to look past the Malaysian Airline tragedy and Israel's ground invasion of the Gaza and instead look ahead to a large load of US corporate earnings reports due next week as the Q2 earnings season peaks. * The S&P and NASDAQ took back almost all of Thursday's losses - as the S&P closed up 1.0% and the NASDAQ soared 1.6%. * The US Treasury market was a bit more cautious with the 10-year Treasury yield edging 3bp higher to 2.48%, but there were other factors at play. * UoM Consumer Sentiment came in weaker than expected and posted a 4-mth low while more downward pressure on US Treasury yields was exerted by the 10-year German bund yield falling to a two-year low at 1.13% at one stage. * Gold fell 8 bucks to 1,311 - as safe-haven strategies unwound while AUD/JPY (one of the main volatility gauges) rose 0.7% after falling 0.6% on Thursday. * The VIX index fell over 17% to close at 12.06 - after closing at 14.54 Thurs following a rise over 3%. The VIX has been volatile for the past two days. * Other commodities moved lower on Friday - with NYMEX Crude easing 0.2%; Brent Crude falling 0.7%; NY Copper fell around 1.0% and iron ore fell around 1.0% to 96.60 from Thursday's fix at 97.50. * The most notable moves in the FX market by the close of trading were gains in risk currencies and steady price action in the major currencies. * The best performing currencies on Friday were the AUD (up 0.48% against the USD) the NZD and CAD (both gained 0.25% against the USD. * AUD benefitted from short covering and strong demand for Aus bonds as evidenced by the solid Aus government bond tender. * The CAD benefitted from hotter than expected Canada CPI data. * Incredibly EUR/USD closed within a pip of 1.3525 for the third straight day - while USD/JPY edged 0.20% higher to close at 101.35. * A fall in Belgium Consumer Confidence to an 11 month low and a downgrade of growth forecasts by the Bank of Italy provided the market the excuse to push EUR/USD through 1.3500 since early February. * Sellers managed to chew through sovereign and option related bids ahead of an option barrier at 1.3500 and the pair fell to 1.3491. The lack of follow-though and real money buying at the lows convinced a short market to push it back to the 1.3525 comfort zone. * GBP/USD experienced a very choppy session, as it was supported at one stage by a large GBP/JPY buy order than undermined later on by rumours there would be a newspaper interview with BOE chief Carney that would put forth a dovish outlook. The Bank of England later denied such an interview existed. * GBP/USD traded up to 1.7118 on the back of GBP/JPY buying before falling to 1.7037 on the "dovish Carney" rumour. GBP/USD recovered to close at 1.7090 after the rumour was denied - down slightly from Thursday's close at 1.7102. * The US dollar index closed 80.52 - up a tad from Thursday's close at 80.50. Wrap-up The market reaction on Thursday to the rush of negative geopolitical news may have been an overreaction, but the Wall Street recovery on Friday may also have been a bit overdone. The market reaction on Thursday to the rush of negative geopolitical news may have been an overreaction, but the Wall Street recovery on Friday may also have been a bit overdone. The Ukraine crisis remains fluid, but as a Reuters report points out - the scale of the Malaysian Airlines disaster might prove to be a turning point in forcing international pressure to end the crisis. The risk is that increased international pressure on Moscow leads to retaliation by Moscow in economic forms. Analysts on Wall Street indicate that geopolitical crises only have a lasting impact on markets if they are seen as directly moving the dial on global growth outlooks. The markets have been remarkably calm and investors will rewarded for their stoicism if the crisis is resolved diplomatically before there is damage from tit for tat retaliation between Moscow and the West. It should be a fairly quiet start to the week on Monday with the Tokyo holiday. Barring any surprising news from the balance of the weekend - Asian equity markets should rally and put some upward pressure on AXJ currencies and the AUD. There will be some key data from around the globe in the week ahead, but Monday is the one quiet day on the calendar. There will be some key data from around the globe in the week ahead, but Monday is the one quiet day on the calendar. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ; Asia picked correctly that the Thursday night geo-political moves were an overreaction during the Asian time zone on Friday. This correction of the overreaction played out Friday night but USD/AXJ having already moved/corrected was left sidelined. Once again geo-political events in 2014 have a short time horizon. This will change at one stage but the 2014 "pain" trade remains under exposed to equities. Until such time as this corrects, sell-offs are stock buying opportunities and little else. * USD/KRW traded a 1028.6-1035 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1029.5. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2409-1.2443 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2414. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1800-3.1955 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.1840. The KLSE index closed down 0.5%. * USD/IDR traded an 11608-11715 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11615. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11706. The IDX Composite closed up 0.3%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.51-66 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.51. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. * USD/THB traded a 32.125-235 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.135. The Set closed down 0.15%.* USD/TWD traded a 29.965-30.014 range in Asia on Friday; last at 29.99. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1568 slightly higher than the previous 6.1564 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2015-6.2110 range; last at 6.2080. USD/CNH last at 6.2063 - range 6.2015-6.2075. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2600-6.2620. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.17%. * USD/INR traded a 60.245-46 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.28. The Sensex index closed up 0.35%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 21 Jul 08:00 TW Export Orders 21 Jul 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * Japanese holiday (Marine Day) * Week ahead - geopolitics; inflation; c/b's; earnings and PMIs in focus Geopolitical tensions resulted in a marked spike in volatility on Thursday when the tragic loss of a Malaysian Airlines flight over Ukraine coincided with a ground invasion of the Gaza by Israeli troops. Perhaps even more remarkable was the market calm and recovery on Friday despite the situations in those hot spot remaining fluid. Tensions between Russia and the west remain sky high and the market probably hasn't yet fully priced in the possible repercussions of further sanctions against Russia and possible economic retaliation by Russia. * The market recovery on Friday was led by Wall Street as investors there look ahead to the peak of the US corporate earnings season in the coming week with the likes of Apple, Microsoft, McDonalds and FB reporting. US earnings season has been a positive one so far and investors are anticipating more of the same in the coming week. The main reason for the market recovery on Friday was fear of missing out. * RBNZ in focus: The main central bank event in the coming week is the RBNZ OCR on Thursday. Prior to some weaker data - including last week's softer than expected NZ CPI data - the market was absolutely certain the RBNZ would hike rates 25bps to 3.50%. The OIS is now pricing in an 82% chance - as there are a few doubts creeping in. The base case is the RBNZ will indeed announce a rate hike, but may signal a pause in their statement and forecasts. * On Wednesday the Bank of England Minutes will be released and with the GBP/USD perched at very high levels - the Minutes may determine whether the trend higher can continue or is ready to top out and correct lower. * Key data in the week ahead Inflation (or lack of it) has been a key driver of central bank expectations and central bank expectations have been a key driver of moves in currencies and other asset markets in 2014. US CPI for June will be released on Tuesday and is expected to moderate slightly to 0.3% M/M headline from 0.4% in May and 0.2% M/M core from 0.3%in May. Fed chair Yellen has been blunt in saying she sees CPI as "noise" - but a hotter than expected result will nevertheless stir up the hawkish camp. On Wednesday Aus CPI for Q2 will be released and the key will be the underlying inflation readings (trimmed and weighed mean) with the market expecting plus 2.7% Y/Y. The RBA is comfortable inflation pressures will be contained, but again a hotter reading could see a hawkish shift in the market's RBA expectations. On Thursday Japan CPI will be released - with Japan Nationwide core CPI expected to ease from 3.4% to 3.3% Y/Y while core Tokyo CPI for July is expected to ease from 2.8% from 2.7%. * Also on Thursday will be the release of the HSBC China Flash MFG PMI for July. It improved to 50.7 in June and further improvement is expected, as the China economy continues to improve from the trough seen in Q1. Later on Thursday EZ Flash PMI data will be closely watched after the run of disappointing data out of the EZ. A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were mixed, as there was a mix of caution and bargain hunting. * London FTSE edged up 0.2%; German DAX fell 0.35%; French CAC gained 0.44%; Milan rose 0.65% while Spanish IBEX ended the day with a small loss of 0.15%. * For the week London FTSE fell 0.9%; German DAX gained 0.56%; French CAC rose 0.4%; Milan had a weekly gain of 0.6% while the Spanish IBEX edged 0.1% lower. * Wall Street investors decided to look past the Malaysian Airline tragedy and Israel's ground invasion of the Gaza and instead look ahead to a large load of US corporate earnings reports due next week as the Q2 earnings season peaks. * The S&P and NASDAQ took back almost all of Thursday's losses - as the S&P closed up 1.0% and the NASDAQ soared 1.6%. * For the week the Dow gained 0.9%; the S&P rose 0.5% and the NASDAQ gained 0.4% * The VIX index fell over 17% to close at 12.06 - after closing at 14.54 on Thursday following a rise over 3%. The Volatility Index has been volatile for the past two days. Amazingly after a volatile outside week - the VIX index closed unchanged at 12.08. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 1.5% on Friday and for the week gained 1.80%. The Volatility Index has been volatile for the past two days. Amazingly after a volatile outside week - the VIX index closed unchanged at 12.08. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 1.5% on Friday and for the week gained 1.80%. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold fell 8 bucks to 1,311 - as safe-haven strategies unwound. * Other commodities moved lower on Friday - with NYMEX Crude easing 0.2%; Brent Crude falling 0.7%; NY Copper fell around 1.0% and iron ore fell around 1.0% to 96.60 from Thursday's fix at 97.50. * For the week gold rose 2.0%; Lon Copper fell 2.4%; NY Copper fell 2.6%; Brent Crude rose 0.5%; NYMEX Crude rose 2.3% and iron ore edged 0.3% lower. A closer look at fixed interest * Trading in European debt markets was very quiet on Friday, as geopolitical risks were offset by investor bargain hunting in select risk assets. * German 10-yr bund fell to a two year low at 1.13% before closing at 1.15% - unchanged from Thursday's close. 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 2.61%; 10-year Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 2.79% and 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 1bp to 2.57%. * The US Treasury market was a bit more cautious with the 10-year Treasury yield edging 3bps higher to 2.48%, but there were other factors at play. * UoM Consumer Sentiment came in weaker than expected and posted a 4-month low while more downward pressure on US Treasury yields was exerted by the 10-year German bund yield falling to a two-year low at 1.13% at one stage. * The 2-year Treasury yield closed up 2bps at 0.48%. * For the week the 2-yr Treasury yield rose 3bps from last week's 0.45% close and the 10-yr US Treasury yield fell 4bps from last week's 2.52% close. John Noonan's Technical view as at 20 July 2014 Equities *S&P - The 1.0%-plus recovery on Friday staved off what was shaping up like a start of a correction lower. The moving average studies suggest consolidation continues - but they are lined up in a way that indicates the trend higher could resume if the S&P breaks above 1,986. Support is found just ahead of 1,950 and a move below that level targets the 50-dma at 1,938. {Last 1,978} * Nikkei - The price action remains choppy and volatile from week to week within a 15,000/15,500 range. There isn't a trend forming - so it is a good one to stay out of. Support is found at the June 27 trend low at 15,027 and resistance comes in at 15,490. {Last 15,215} * ASX made a fresh six-year high last week and according to the daily moving average studies - it has started to trend higher again. The nature of the ASX though the market recovery - has been to make a fresh multi-year high and give off bullish signals - only to pull back sharply. A daily close above 5,560 would suggest this time there will be upward follow-through towards an eventual test of 6k. There is a stack of support ahead of 5,350 - including the 200-dma; 38.2 fibo of 5,052/5,554 move and a series of daily lows. As long as the ASX holds above 5,350 it should be a buy the dip proposition. {Last 5,532} Commodities * Gold The technical picture for gold went from bullish to bearish in a hurry. The break above key resistance at 1,335 the week before was negated by the subsequent fall below 1,305 - suggesting the break higher was a false signal. Support is found at the 50-dma at 1,293 and the 200-dma at 1,285. A break below 1,285 would be bearish and target 1,250/1,260. A break above 1,350 would likely put gold on course to test key resistance at 1,391. {Last 1,310} * Lon Copper - The trend higher in copper ended with a thud last week - and the break and close below the 200-day MA at 6,987 confirmed that to be the case. The daily moving average studies are turning bearish, but have not confirmed a bearish formation just yet. Support is found at 6,905/6,915 where the 50-day MA and the 50% of 6,614/7,212 move converge. {Last 6,985} FX * EUR/USD: After weeks of consolidation EUR/USD is starting to trend lower. The dma's are in a bearish formation and a break below the 2014 low at 1.3476 would see the trend lower accelerate. A break back above the 20-dma at 1.3715 would suggest EUR/USD will remain stuck in consolidation mode a while longer. {Last 1.3525} * USD/JPY is lined up to trend lower, but we have seen this before only to result in a failure and back to range trading. A weekly close above the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 102.08 is needed to confirm a bottom is in place. Support is found at a double-bottom formed at 100.75/80. The technical outlook is bearish but a break below 100.00 is needed to confirm {Last 101.35} * AUD/USD is choppy, but is holding above key levels and is poised to move higher on a close above 0.9415. Key support is found at 0.9320/25 where a double bottom and the 61.8 of the 0.9208/0.9505 converge managed to hold up well last week. (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)