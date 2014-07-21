SYDNEY, July 22 (IFR) - Themes from Monday * The main theme across markets in Monday was renewed investor caution - as geopolitical concerns persist and fears increased there may be an impact on global growth if the tit-for-tat escalation of economic reprisals between the West and Russia escalate. * European stock markets bore the brunt of the geopolitical concerns due to major EZ countries such as Germany having close economic ties with Russia. * The threat of escalating sanctions against Russia sent the Russian stock market down for the sixth straight day - falling 2.7%. The German DAX fell 1.1% - as the German Bundesbank said on Monday that German GDP stalled in Q2 as geopolitical concerns weighed on industrial output. * European bank shares came under pressure - leading the FT Milan Index down 1.5% - while the French CAC eased 0.7% and the Spanish Ibex closed down 0.4%. * Wall Street was choppy on Monday with the Dow down over 120 points at one stage before bouncing to be down only 25 points and then closing down 48 points or 0.3% lower. * LATAM equities continue to benefit from investors moving out of Russia and emerging market Europe - as the MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.86%. * Despite concerns over the EZ growth prospects and signs investors are fleeing EZ assets - EUR/USD refuses to move closing within two pips of 1.3525 for the fourth straight trading day. * In fact the FX market appears frozen - as most currency pairing finished dead flat compared to Friday's closing levels. The only major USD pair to more than 0.1% was AUD/USD * Adding to geopolitical concerns were reports out of the Middle East indicating the fighting in the Gaza between Israel and Hamas escalated - with the Palestinian death toll rising over 500 with many civilians among the casualties. * The rising geopolitical concerns weighed on UST yields with the 10-yr yield falling as low as 2.44% before closing at 2.47% - down from Friday's 2.48% close * The rise in risk aversion at some stages during the day pushed gold up to 1,318 at one stage before it eased back to 1,312 up just a buck on the day. * Risk aversion eased a bit during the US session the on headlines Russian separatists in Ukraine were removing bodies from the crash site and putting them on trains - while also agreeing to hand over the black box to Malaysian authorities. * The big mover in the commodity space was NYMEX Crude which rose 1.45% - as the spread between Brent Crude and NYMEX Crude continues to narrow. Brent Crude was up 0nly up around 0.5%. Normally geopolitical concerns in the Middle East coincide with the spread between Brent and NYMEX crude widening - but there are obviously other supply/demand factors at play. * Copper gained 0.4% in quiet trading while iron ore eased to 96.00 from 96.60. * US dollar index closed at 80.55 - up slightly from Friday's close at 80.52. Wrap-up The market tried to push geopolitical concerns off the radar screens, but the uncertainty over the outcomes of the Russia/West standoff and the turmoil in the Gaza continues to hang over the market. The FX market remains remarkably calm or maybe confused or a combination of both. The lack of volatility in the major currency pairings suggests FX investors remain fixated on central bank expectations and the timing of Fed policy normalization in particular. The lack of data from around the world in the past few days has kept currency traders sidelined. The only currency to move at all yesterday was AUD - which fell a bit more than 0.15% against just about every currency. The block of AUD/USD selling interest just above 0.9400 weighed on the AUD ahead of speeches by the RBA's Stevens and Debelle later today. It is bound to be a very quiet day in Asia, but there may be some action generated from the return of Tokyo from a long weekend. The flows out of Russia and Eastern Europe are making their way to emerging markets in LATAM and AXJ so this factor may support AXJ currencies and equity markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open little changed after a quiet session overnight with a little activity noted in early London then not much for the rest of the night. Geo-political concerns fill newswires but nobody wants to trade off a headline only to find out the next headline puts you in a losing position. Preference is to sit on the sidelines unless it is completely necessary. Tokyo returns from their long weekend and may get things moving. * USD/KRW traded a 1026.1-1029.2 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1026.8. The Kospi closed down 0.05%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2405-1.2418 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2409. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1700-3.1820 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.1755. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded an 11560-11585 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11575. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11577. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.42-47 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.45. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. * USD/THB traded a 31.95-32.12 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.965. The Set closed up 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.957-992 range in Asia on Monday; last at 29.99. The Taiex closed up 0.4%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1547 slightly lower than the previous 6.1568 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2034-6.2102 range; last at 6.2089. USD/CNH last at 6.2067 - range 6.2020-6.2069. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2550-6.2565. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. * USD/INR traded a 60.165-32 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.305. The Sensex index closed up 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 22 Jul 08:00 TW Jobless Rate 22 Jul 09:00 MY Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 03:00 AU RBA Governor Glenn Stevens speaks to the Anika Foundation Luncheon 23:25 AU RBA Asst Gov Debelle speaks at 2nd LatAm Australia Investors Forum Week ahead * RBNZ in focus: The main central bank event in the coming week is the RBNZ OCR on Thursday. Prior to some weaker data - including last week's softer than expected NZ CPI data - the market was absolutely certain the RBNZ would hike rates 25bps to 3.50%. The OIS is now pricing in an 82% chance - as there are a few doubts creeping in. The base case is the RBNZ will indeed announce a rate hike, but may signal a pause in their statement and forecasts. * On Wednesday the Bank of England Minutes will be released and with the GBP/USD perched at very high levels - the Minutes may determine whether the trend higher can continue or is ready to top out and correct lower. * Key data in the week ahead - Inflation (or lack of it) has been a key driver of central bank expectations and central bank expectations have been a key driver of moves in currencies and other asset markets in 2014. US CPI for June will be released on Tuesday and is expected to moderate slightly to 0.3% M/M headline from 0.4% in May and 0.2% M/M core from 0.3%in May. Fed chair Yellen has been blunt in saying she sees CPI as "noise" - but a hotter than expected result will nevertheless stir up the hawkish camp. On Wednesday Aus CPI for Q2 will be released and the key will be the underlying inflation readings (trimmed and weighed mean) with the market expecting plus 2.7% Y/Y. The RBA is comfortable inflation pressures will be contained, but again a hotter reading could see a hawkish shift in the market's RBA expectations. On Thursday Japan CPI will be released - with Japan Nationwide core CPI expected to ease from 3.4% to 3.3% Y/Y while core Tokyo CPI for July is expected to ease from 2.8% from 2.7%. * Also on Thursday will be the release of the HSBC China Flash MFG PMI for July. It improved to 50.7 in June and further improvement is expected, as the China economy continues to improve from the trough seen in Q1. Later on Thursday EZ Flash PMI data will be closely watched after the run of disappointing data out of the EZ. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets bore the brunt of the geopolitical concerns due to major EZ countries such as Germany having close economic ties with Russia. * The threat of escalating sanctions against Russia sent the Russian stock market down for the sixth straight day - falling 2.7%. The German DAX fell 1.1% - as the German Bundesbank said on Monday that German GDP stalled in Q2 as geopolitical concerns weighed on industrial output. * European bank shares came under pressure - leading the FT Milan Index down 1.5% - while the French CAC eased 0.7% and the Spanish Ibex closed down 0.4%. * The London FTSE closed down just 0.3%. * Wall Street was choppy on Monday with the Dow down over 120 points at one stage before bouncing to be down only 25 points and then closing down 48 points or 0.3% lower. * The VIX index moved as high as 13.62 before closing at 12.81 - up 6.2% from Friday's close at 12.06. * LATAM equities continue to benefit from investors moving out of Russia and emerging market Europe - as the MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.86%. A closer look at the commodity market * The rise in risk aversion at some stages during the day pushed gold up to 1,318 at one stage before it eased back to 1,312 up just a buck on the day. * The big mover in the commodity space was NYMEX Crude which rose 1.45% - as the spread between Brent Crude and NYMEX Crude continues to narrow. Brent Crude was up 0nly up around 0.5%. Normally geopolitical concerns in the Middle East coincide with the spread between Brent and NYMEX crude widening - but there are obviously other supply/demand factors at play. * Copper gained 0.4% in quiet trading while iron ore eased to 96.00 from 96.60. A closer look at fixed interest * Reports that Spain was considering selling a 50-year bond sent Spanish bond yields towards record lows. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell to 2.57% from Friday's close at 2.62%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 3bps to 2.77%; the 10-yr German bund yield eased 1bp to 1.14% and the 10-year UK gilt yield eased 1bp to 2.56%. * The rising geopolitical concerns weighed on UST yields with the 10-yr yield falling as low as 2.44% before closing at 2.47% - down from Friday's 2.48% close John Noonan's Technical view as at 20 July 2014 Equities * S&P - The 1.0%-plus recovery on Friday staved off what was shaping up like a start of a correction lower. The moving average studies suggest consolidation continues - but they are lined up in a way that indicates the trend higher could resume if the S&P breaks above 1,986. Support is found just ahead of 1,950 and a move below that level targets the 50-dma at 1,938. {Last 1,978} * Nikkei - The price action remains choppy and volatile from week to week within a 15,000/15,500 range. There isn't a trend forming - so it is a good one to stay out of. Support is found at the June 27 trend low at 15,027 and resistance comes in at 15,490. {Last 15,215} * ASX made a fresh six-year high last week and according to the daily moving average studies - it has started to trend higher again. The nature of the ASX though the market recovery - has been to make a fresh multi-year high and give off bullish signals - only to pull back sharply. A daily close above 5,560 would suggest this time there will be upward follow-through towards an eventual test of 6k. There is a stack of support ahead of 5,350 - including the 200-dma; 38.2 fibo of 5,052/5,554 move and a series of daily lows. As long as the ASX holds above 5,350 it should be a buy the dip proposition. {Last 5,532} Commodities * Gold - The technical picture for gold went from bullish to bearish in a hurry. The break above key resistance at 1,335 the week before was negated by the subsequent fall below 1,305 - suggesting the break higher was a false signal. Support is found at the 50-dma at 1,293 and the 200-dma at 1,285. A break below 1,285 would be bearish and target 1,250/1,260. A break above 1,350 would likely put gold on course to test key resistance at 1,391. {Last 1,310} * Lon Copper - The trend higher in copper ended with a thud last week - and the break and close below the 200-day MA at 6,987 confirmed that to be the case. The daily moving average studies are turning bearish, but have not confirmed a bearish formation just yet. Support is found at 6,905/6,915 where the 50-day MA and the 50% of 6,614/7,212 move converge. {Last 6,985} FX * EUR/USD: After weeks of consolidation EUR/USD is starting to trend lower. The dma's are in a bearish formation and a break below the 2014 low at 1.3476 would see the trend lower accelerate. A break back above the 20-dma at 1.3715 would suggest EUR/USD will remain stuck in consolidation mode a while longer. {Last 1.3525} * USD/JPY is lined up to trend lower, but we have seen this before only to result in a failure and back to range trading. A weekly close above the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 102.08 is needed to confirm a bottom is in place. Support is found at a double-bottom formed at 100.75/80. The technical outlook is bearish but a break below 100.00 is needed to confirm {Last 101.35} * AUD/USD is choppy, but is holding above key levels and is poised to move higher on a close above 0.9415. Key support is found at 0.9320/25 where a double bottom and the 61.8 of the 0.9208/0.9505 converge managed to hold up well last week. The price action earlier in the week started to suggest it was going to trend lower, but the bullish outside day on Friday negated. {Last 0.9397} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11620 11600 11560 11560-11570 N/A USD/JPY 101.40 101.19 101.39 INR 60.47 60.58 60.54 60.55-58 N/A EUR/USD 1.3550 1.3513 1.3523 KRW 1030 1028.5 1028 1027.5-1028 N/A EUR/JPY 137.18 136.89 137.12 MYR 3.1805 3.1790 3.1770 3.1750-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.7099 1.7056 1.7075 PHP 43.45 43.43 43.32 43.32-34 N/A USD/CAD 1.0752 1.0726 1.0737 TWD 29.98 29.99 29.975 29.97-98 N/A AUD/USD 0.9401 0.9371 0.9373 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1675 6.1670-90 NZD/USD 0.8721 0.8686 0.8693 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2170-90 USD/SGD 1.2418 1.2392 1.2397 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2550-70 USD/THB 32.12 31.89 31.89 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17052 -48 -0.28 10-year 2.47% 2.48% S&P 500 1974 -5 -0.23 2-year 0.49% 0.48% NASDAQ 4425 -7 -0.16 30-year 3.26% 3.29% FTSE 6728 -21 -0.32 Spot Gold($) 1312.80 1310.00 DAX 9612 -108 -1.11 Nymex 104.59 102.94 Nikkei 15216 Mkt Clsd Brent 107.68 107.13 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)