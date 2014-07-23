SYDNEY, July 23 (IFR) - Themes from Tuesday * Fitch CDS mkt sentiment souring on EU bks (Portugal, Italy & widen 60.2 & 20%) * US CPI MM, SA Jun 0.3%, f/c 0.3%, 0.4%-prev * US CPI YY, NSA Jun 2.1%, f/c 2.1%, 2.1%-prev * US Core CPI MM, SA Jun 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.3%-prev * US Core CPI YY, NSA Jun 1.9%, f/c 2%, 2%-prev * US CPI Index, NSA Jun 233.504, f/c 238.42, 237.9-prev * US Core CPI Index, SA Jun 238.083, 237.78-prev * US Real Weekly Earnings MM Jun 0%, f/c 0%, -0.1%-prev * US Monthly Home Price MM May 0.4%, 0%-prev * US Monthly Home Price YY May 5.5%, 5.9%-prev * US Monthly Home Price MM May 212.4, 211.4-prev * US Existing Home Sales Jun 5.04m, f/c 4.97m, 4.91m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg Jun 2.6%, f/c 2%, 5.4%-prev * US Rich Fed Comp. Index Jul 7, 3-prev * US Rich Fed, Services Index Jul 12, 9-prev * US Rich Fed Mfg Shipments Jul 3, 2-prev * UK Jun PSNB GBP9.51b vs 11.86b prev * UK Jun PSNCR GBP11.836b vs 8.381b prev * UK Jul CBI Trend/Orders vs 11 prev, 8 exp Themes from Monday * The main themes across asset markets on Tuesday were fading concerns over the impact on global growth of the Ukraine crisis and ongoing fighting in Gaza, relief that US core-inflation came in more benign than expected, and EUR weakness finally coming through in market price action. * Fading geopolitical concerns and benign US inflation data sent stock markets higher - with major markets across Europe gaining over 1.0% and Wall Street rising around 0.5%. * The 2-year Treasury yield was unchanged at 0.47% and the 10-year Treasury yield was also unchanged at 2.47%. * The big story in the FX market was the fall in EUR/USD to 1.3459 at one stage - to take out sovereign- and option- related buying between 1.3470/90. * The move lower in EUR/USD took place during the European morning session with no obvious catalyst. It appeared that a very large USD/CHF buying order from a real money fund prompted EUR/USD selling - with stops getting triggered below 1.3490 and 1.3475. * EUR/USD failed to bounce after the softer than expected US CPI data and closed at 1.3465 - down 0.4% from Monday's close at 1.3523. * USD/CHF led the way - trading as high as 0.9027 and was set to close just above 0.9020 - up 0.46% from Monday's close at 0.9023. * Other than the moves in EUR/USD and USD/CHF it was another quiet day for the FX market - with other USD pairs closing flat to mixed. * The other mover was AUD/NZD which rose 0.46% to 1.0842 after trading as high as 1.0853. There was a large AUD/NZD buy order put through during the European session and it helped push the AUD/USD above 0.9400 at one stage while the NZD/USD slid as low as 0.8654 - down 0.26% from Monday's close. * The AUD squeeze higher against USD and NZD was inspired by lack of verbal intervention in RBA governor Stevens' speech yesterday; US investor demand for base metal ETFs and related mining shares and position squaring ahead of AUS CPI today (Wednesday) and the RBNZ decision tomorrow (Thursday). * The PowerShares DB Base Metal ETF rose 1.1% on Tuesday and has gained over 3.0% since Friday's low. That particular ETF has been on a tear - gaining over 11% since June 12. * Investor demand for base metals was reflected with a 2.26% rise in the FTSE mining index. * The base metal ETFs and mining shares have been gaining despite some sluggish price action in some of the base metals. Lon copper has gained 6.35% since June 12 - but is up only 0.8% since Friday's low. On Tuesday Lon copper edged 0.2% higher while NY copper rose 0.3%. * Iron ore fell again on Tuesday - fixing at 95.40 down 0.6% from Monday's close at 96.00. Iron ore is down 2.65% in a week - making it even more difficult to understand why investors are flocking to base metal ETFs and major mining shares * The unwinding of safe-haven strategies and benign US core-CPI sent gold down 5 bucks to 1,307. * USD/JPY; GBP/USD and USD/CAD finished close to flat on the day, as all of the action was in EUR, CHF, AUD and NZD. * The US dollar index closed at 80.78 - up 0.3% from Monday's close at 80.56. Wrap-up EUR/USD finally budged and it wasn't a terrible EZ data print or a hawkish turn in Fed expectations that finally sent EUR/USD on it long overdue trip lower. Instead it appears to be a very large USD/CHF buying flow that set the "sell EUR/USD" theme in motion. The market has been waiting for the 1.3500 level to convincingly give way and now there is talk of leveraged names lined up to sell pullbacks towards that level. The break and close below 1.3475 targets the 200-week MA at 1.3425 and the 50% of the 1.2755/1.3995 move at 1.3375. There is talk in the US that AUD is getting support from a strong investor demand for base metal ETFs and mining shares. Metal ETFs have moved up in recent weeks - even though it isn't reflected in the moves in the individual commodities. Perhaps it is the unwinding of China-bear strategies, but whatever is behind the flows - it seems to be supporting AUD. The key event for AUD today will be the Aus CPI data. The market expects the headline CPI to jump to 3.1% from 2.9% last quarter. This may get a reaction - but the RBA focuses on the underlying CPI which is expected to be little changed from last quarter at 2.7%. Asian equity markets should remain supported following the positive lead from Wall Street and a fading of geopolitical concerns. This should underpin AXJ currencies and the AUD to some extent. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ: A benign US CPI release saw USD/AXJ tumble lower overnight with KRW NDFs down to 1024 at one stage while USD/SGD moved back below 1.24. The main mover and shaker however was IDR NDFs. News that Prabowo had pulled out of the race caused market jitters with the 1-mth NDF flying to 11700 only to quickly correct. The next big move was from 11650ish to 11520ish when a Reuter's headline reported - "Indonesia's Presidential Candidate Prabowo Subianto Will Not Contest Election Result in Constitutional Court-Lawyer." IDR 1-mth NDF closed in NY around 11560 putting the onus on the BI first up this morning to support the 11500 OTC level. I'd be surprised if the central bank stood their ground with levels around 11300 possibly to be come into view this week. USD/KRW traded a 1023.6-1026.4 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1024.4. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2393-1.2417 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2412. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1700-3.1785 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.1750. The KLSE index closed up 0.15%. USD/IDR traded an 11505-11620 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11600. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11531. The IDX Composite closed down 0.85%. USD/PHP traded a 43.32-425 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.41. The PSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 31.82-91 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.85. The Set closed down 1.1%. USD/TWD traded a 29.973-99 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.985. The Taiex closed up 0.6%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1544 slightly lower than the previous 6.1547 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2037-6.2078 range; last at 6.2037. USD/CNH last at 6.2043 - range 6.2036-6.2060. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2550-6.2560. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 60.18-285 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.24. The Sensex index closed up 1.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 23 Jul 01:30 AU CPI Index Number 23 Jul 01:30 AU RBA Weighted Median CPI 23 Jul 01:30 AU CPI 23 Jul 01:30 AU RBA Trimmed Mean CPI 23 Jul 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 Jul 08:00 TW Industrial Output Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 01:30 JP Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Nakaso speaks in Shizuoka Week ahead RBNZ in focus: The main central bank event in the coming week is the RBNZ OCR on Thursday. Prior to some weaker data - including last week's softer than expected NZ CPI data - the market was absolutely certain the RBNZ would hike rates 25bps to 3.50%. The OIS is now pricing in an 86% chance - as there are a few doubts creeping in. The base case is the RBNZ will indeed announce a rate hike, but may signal a pause in their statement and forecasts. On Wednesday the Bank of England Minutes will be released and with GBP/USD perched at very high levels - the Minutes may determine whether the trend higher can continue or is ready to top out and correct lower. Key data in the week ahead: On Wednesday Aus CPI for Q2 will be released and the key will be the underlying inflation readings (trimmed and weighed mean) with the market expecting plus 2.7% Y/Y. The RBA is comfortable inflation pressures will be contained, but again a hotter reading could see a hawkish shift in the market's RBA expectations. On Thursday Japan CPI will be released - with Japan Nationwide core CPI expected to ease from 3.4% to 3.3% Y/Y while core Tokyo CPI for July is expected to ease from 2.8% from 2.7%. Also on Thursday will be the release of the HSBC China Flash MFG PMI for July. It improved to 50.7 in June and further improvement is expected, as the China economy continues to improve from the trough seen in Q1. Later on Thursday EZ Flash PMI data will be closely watched after the run of disappointing data out of the EZ. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * Fading geopolitical concerns and benign US inflation data sent stock markets higher - with major markets across Europe gaining between 1.2% and 2.2% and Wall Street rising around 0.5%. * The London FTSE received added support from the mining sector which gained 2.26% helping the FTSE rise 1.0%; the German DAX gained 1.3%; the French CAC rose 1.5%; Milan soared 2.16% and the Spanish IBEX closed 1.6% higher. * The VIX index closed at 12.24 down from 12.81 at Monday's close. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.86%. A closer look at the commodity market * The PowerShares DB Base Metal ETF rose 1.1% on Tuesday and has gained over 3.0% since Friday's low. Iron ore is down 2.65% in a week - making it even more difficult to understand why investors are flocking to base metal ETFs and major mining shares A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was quiet on the European debt markets - with the only move coming in the German bund yields which moved higher on fading risk aversion. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield edged 1bp higher to 2.58%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield also edged up 1bp to 2.78%; the 10-yr German bund yield rose 3bps to 1.17% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield moved up 2bps to 2.58%. * The 2-year Treasury yield unchanged at 0.47% and the 10-year Treasury yield was also unchanged at 2.47%. John Noonan's Technical view as at 20 July 2014 Equities S&P The 1.0%-plus recovery on Friday staved off what was shaping up like a start of a correction lower. The moving average studies suggest consolidation continues - but they are lined up in a way that indicates the trend higher could resume if the S&P breaks above 1,986. Support is found just ahead of 1,950 and a move below that level targets the 50-dma at 1,938. {Last 1,978} Nikkei The price action remains choppy and volatile from week to week within a 15,000/15,500 range. There isn't a trend forming - so it is a good one to stay out of. Support is found at the June 27 trend low at 15,027 and resistance comes in at 15,490. {Last 15,215} ASX made a fresh six-year high last week and according to the daily moving average studies - it has started to trend higher again. The nature of the ASX though the market recovery - has been to make a fresh multi-year high and give off bullish signals - only to pull back sharply. A daily close above 5,560 would suggest this time there will be upward follow-through towards an eventual test of 6k. There is a stack of support ahead of 5,350 - including the 200-dma; 38.2 fibo of 5,052/5,554 move and a series of daily lows. As long as the ASX holds above 5,350 it should be a buy the dip proposition. (Last 5,532) Commodities Gold The technical picture for gold went from bullish to bearish in a hurry. The break above key resistance at 1,335 the week before was negated by the subsequent fall below 1,305 - suggesting the break higher was a false signal. Support is found at the 50-dma at 1,293 and the 200-dma at 1,285. A break below 1,285 would be bearish and target 1,250/1,260. A break above 1,350 would likely put gold on course to test key resistance at 1,391. {Last 1,310} Lon Copper The trend higher in copper ended with a thud last week - and the break and close below the 200-day MA at 6,987 confirmed that to be the case. The daily moving average studies are turning bearish, but have not confirmed a bearish formation just yet. Support is found at 6,905/6,915 where the 50-day MA and the 50% of 6,614/7,212 move converge. {Last 6,985} FX EUR/USD: After weeks of consolidation EUR/USD is starting to trend lower. The dma's are in a bearish formation and a break below the 2014 low at 1.3476 would see the trend lower accelerate. A break back above the 20-dma at 1.3715 would suggest EUR/USD will remain stuck in consolidation mode a while longer. {Last 1.3525} USD/JPY is lined up to trend lower, but we have seen this before only to result in a failure and back to range trading. A weekly close above the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 102.08 is needed to confirm a bottom is in place. Support is found at a double-bottom formed at 100.75/80. The technical outlook is bearish but a break below 100.00 is needed to confirm {Last 101.35} AUD/USD is choppy, but is holding above key levels and is poised to move higher on a close above 0.9415. Key support is found at 0.9320/25 where a double bottom and the 61.8 of the 0.9208/0.9505 converge managed to hold up well last week. The price action earlier in the week started to suggest it was going to trend lower, but the bullish outside day on Friday negated. {Last 0.9397} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11635 11635 11505 11555-11565 N/A USD/JPY 101.61 101.33 101.46 INR 60.50 60.53 60.34 60.37-39 N/A EUR/USD 1.3530 1.3459 1.3465 KRW 1026.8 1027 1024.3 1025-1025.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.34 136.58 136.62 MYR 3.1810 3.1820 3.1755 3.1775-95 N/A GBP/USD 1.7083 1.7042 1.7065 PHP 43.41 43.39 43.25 43.27-30 N/A USD/CAD 1.0760 1.0731 1.0738 TWD 29.97 29.98 29.96 29.96-97 N/A AUD/USD 0.9423 0.9361 0.9395 CNY 1-mth 6.1695 6.1680 6.1680-90 NZD/USD 0.8697 0.8654 0.8667 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2160-70 USD/SGD 1.2417 1.2391 1.2396 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2540-50 USD/THB 31.91 31.75 31.755 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17114 +62 +0.37 10-year 2.47% 2.47% S&P 500 1984 +10 +0.50 2-year 0.47% 0.49% NASDAQ 4456 +31 +0.71 30-year 3.25% 3.26% FTSE 6795 +67 +0.99 Spot Gold($) 1306.50 1312.80 DAX 9734 +122 +1.27 Nymex 104.42 104.59 Nikkei 15343 +128 +0.84 Brent 106.87 107.68 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)