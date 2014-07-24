SYDNEY, July 24 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * BOE's Carney: No pre-set course for rate hikes which will be determined by data, wages suggest more supply in labour market than BOE previously thought, appreciation of sterling in past year is one of the headwinds facing UK economy * EZ consumer confidence falls to -8.4 July fm rvsd -7.5 June (EC flash est) * IMF says Fed can keep policy rates at zero for longer than mid-2015 if inflation stays subdued, cuts US 2014 growth f/c to 1.7% from June f/c of 2% due to first quarter econ activity to accelerate for rest of year keeps 2015 f/c at 3%; risks to outlook include slower EM growth, oil price spike tied to Ukraine or Iraq, earlier than expected US int rate hike * CA Retail Sales MM May 0.7%, f/c 0.6%, 1.3%-prev * UK BoE Jul minutes 9-0 for unchanged * UK BBA mtg apps for hse buys rise 13.5% yoy in June to 43.3k * UK Jul CBI Dis Trades +21 vs 4 prev, 16 exp * FR Jul Bus Climate 97 vs 98 prev, 98 exp Themes from Wednesday * Central bank expectations and consolidation due a lack of key were the main themes driving asset markets on Wednesday. * European equity markets and Wall Street saw little movement with most markets moving slightly higher. The S&P hit an all-time intraday high and all-time closing high on Wednesday, but only closed 0.2% higher while the Dow fell 0.16%. * S&P and NASDAQ (up 0.4%) were lifted by strong earnings from tech giant Apple. * The US Treasury market was a bit more focused on geopolitical concerns, as US Treasury yields moved lower at one stage when reports came through that two Ukrainian fighter jets were shot down by pro-Russian separatists. * The 10-yr Treasury yield dipped to just below 2.45% at one stage before recovering to close just below 2.47% - unchanged from Tuesday's close. * The IMF lowered the US growth forecast for 2014 to 1.7% from 2.0% and that may have helped to weigh on Treasury yields, but the other markets appeared to ignore the news. * It was very quiet in commodities and currencies on Wednesday. * NY Copper closed the day flat; gold dipped 3 bucks to 1,305; NYMEX Crude closed 0.6% higher while iron ore fell 1.15% to 94.30. * The only moves in the FX market on an open/close basis was strength in AUD due to expectations the RBA will have to be watchful of the higher than expected Aus trimmed mean CPI data - and some weakness in GBP after the BOE Minutes weren't as hawkish as expected. * Most AUD/USD gains were made during the Asian session, but the pair remained well bid closing at 0.9455 - up 0.6% on the day. * Before the RBNZ decisions/statement NZD/USD was 0.3% higher at 0.8701 and then fell sharply when the RBNZ raised rates 25bps to 3.50% as expected but issued a statement suggesting a long pause. NZD/USD traded as low as 0.8609 after the statement. * The fall in NZD/USD following the RBNZ event and NY close - pushed AUD/USD below 0.9450 - even though AUD/NZD soared to 1.0960 from 1.0860. * GBP/USD fell as low as 1.7024 after the minutes revealed the BOE voted 9-0 to keep rates on hold - as there was some speculation two of the MPC members would have voted for a hike. * BOE governor Carney said that weak wage growth suggested there was more slack in the economy than previously thought. GBP/USD closed at 1.7045 - down 0.1% on the day. * EUR/USD; USD/CHF and USD/JPY closed unchanged from Tuesday's close while USD/CAD eased 10 pips to 1.0729. * The US dollar index closed at 80.79 - up 1 pip from Tuesday's close at 80.78. Wrap-up The only currency that moved significantly Wednesday was AUD, as the hotter Aus CPI yesterday makes the RBA's attempts to talk down the currency that much more difficult. The market is in the mood to buy AUD due to carry trade appeal, but also as a proxy for increasing investor interest to buy EM currencies/assets. It appears that some macro funds have given up on the China bear trade and this will also underpin AUD. It is futile when c/banks talk down their currency when the market is in buy mode - unless it is backed up with a threat to lower rates or intervene heavily. The market now suspects the RBA isn't willing to do either. NZD fell sharply across the board following the RBNZ decision to hike rates 25bps to 3.50% and issue a statement suggesting they will at least pause for awhile. AUD/NZD looks appealing due to the shift in c/bank expectations that has taken place following benign NZ CPI and hotter than expected Aus underlying CPI. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ edged a little lower overnight in a continuation of this week's return to EM strength. US players have given up on the China bear trade and covering other AXJ short positions at the same time. Short covering in IDR and THB this week is supporting the whole AXJ complex. China HSBC flash PMI is the key release today. USD/KRW traded a 1022-1023.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1023.7. The Kospi closed flat. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2385-1.2403 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2390. The Straits Times closed up 0.7%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1670-3.1755 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.1680. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded an 11485-11550 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11500. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11498. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 43.21-35 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.235. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 31.75-81 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.775. The Set closed up 1.36%. USD/TWD Taiwanese markets closed on Wednesday due to Typhoon Matmo. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1572 slightly higher than the previous 6.1544 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1976-6.2030 range; last at 6.1983. USD/CNH last at 6.1957 - range 6.1956-6.2040. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2480-6.2490. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/INR traded a 60.055-20 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.09. The Sensex index closed up 0.47%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 24 Jul 23:00 KR GDP Growth 24 Jul 23:50 JP Imports 24 Jul 23:50 JP Trade Balance 24 Jul 23:50 JP Exports 24 Jul 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 24 Jul 08:30 HK Exports 24 Jul 08:30 HK Imports Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets edged higher in quiet trading. * The London FTSE was flat; the German DAX edged up 0.2%; the French CAC closed 0.16% higher; Milan eased 0.2% and the Spanish IBEX eked out a 0.1% gain. * The S&P hit an all-time intraday high and all-time closing high on Wednesday, but only closed 0.2% higher while the Dow fell 0.16%. * S&P and NASDAQ (up 0.4%) were lifted by strong earnings from tech giant Apple. * The VIX index closed at 11.52 down 5.9% from Tuesday's close at 12.24. * The MSCI LATAM index closed down 0.76%. A closer look at the commodity market * It was very quiet in commodities and currencies on Wednesday. * NY Copper closed the day flat; gold dipped 3 bucks to 1,305; NYMEX Crude closed 0.6% higher while iron ore fell 1.15% to 94.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * More dovish than expected BOE Minutes pushed UK yields lower and in turn weighed on EZ bond yields. * The 10-yr UK gilt yield fell 3bps to 2.55% and the 10-yr German bund yield eased 3bps to 1.14%. 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 2.56% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 4bps to 2.74%. * The US Treasury market was a bit more focused on geopolitical concerns, as US Treasury yields moved lower when reports came through that two Ukrainian fighter jets were shot down by pro-Russian separatists. * The 10-yr Treasury yield dipped to just below 2.45% at one stage before recovering to close just below 2.47% - unchanged from Tuesday's close. The GBP moved broadly lower following the BOE minutes, but hasn't changed that much on the day. Over the past week GBP has come under some selling pressure and the market wasn't as long as it was a few weeks ago. The GBP will have a hard time bouncing too much from current levels, as the market isn't as confident the BOE will hike twice by the end of Q1 2015 as it once was. EUR remains vulnerable. The Ukraine crisis hasn't been resolved and may not be without further sanctions on Russia. Analysts say the potential negative feedback loop for the fragile EZ economy is difficult to determine. The key event in Asia today will be HSBC China Flash PMI - which is expected to improve to 51 from 50.7. The China bears have given up on the China hard landing story for 2014 at least and further evidence of growing economic strength will further support bullish China strategies. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)