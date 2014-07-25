SYDNEY, July 25 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * IMF lowers global growth f/c to 3.4% from 3.7% in April, lower than exp growth in US, China, Russia & some EMs prompted downgrade, geo-political risks higher now than in April, policy should remain accommodative in all major adv economies * Italy PM Renzi - very difficult to reach 0.8% growth target this year * BES's largest shareholder ESFG says unable to meet obligations, asks Luxembourg court for controlled management * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 284k, f/c 308k, 303k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 302.00k, 309.25k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.500m, f/c 2.510m, 2.508m-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Jul 56.30, f/c 57.5, 57.30-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI employment Idx Jul 52.1, 54.0-prev * US New Home Sales-Units MM Jun 0.406m, f/c 0.479m, 0.442m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Jun -8.1%, 8.3%-prev * UK Jun Retail Sales 3.6% y/y vs 3.9% prev, 3.9% exp * DE Jul Flash Mfg PMI 52.9 vs 52.0 prev, 52.0 exp * DE Jul Flash Serv PMI 56.6 vs 54.6 prev, 54.5 exp * EZ Jul Flash Mfg PMI 51.9 vs 51.8 prev, 51.7 exp * EZ Jul Flash Serv PMI 54.4 vs 52.8 prev, 52.8 exp Themes from Thursday * There were a number of themes pushing asset prices around - as different markets focused on different news and data. * Wall Street closed around flat, as the focus was on corporate earnings and they were a bit mixed. * US Treasury yields spiked higher following better than expected US jobless claims, but it appeared that the market was very long US Treasuries and looking for an excuse to pare back. * Markets appeared to shrug off weaker than expected US new home sales data. * The 10-year US Treasury yield traded as high as 2.52% before closing at 2.50% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.47%. * The higher US Treasury yield underpinned USD/JPY - which traded up to 101.86 before closing in NY at 101.81 up 0.3% for the day. * EUR/USD was a bit choppy for a change. EUR/USD fell to 1.3438 in early Europe when stops below 1.3450 were successfully triggered. Better than expected EZ PMI data gave EUR a broad lift and EUR/USD reversed higher to 1.3485. EUR/USD closed at 1.3465 - virtually unchanged from Wednesday's close. * Meanwhile weaker than expected UK retail sales undermined hawkish BOE expectations and pushed GBP/USD down to 1.6967 at one stage before closing in NY at 1.6987 - down 0.35% on the day. * For those who marvel at the sometimes accurate Fibonacci technical analysis - NZD/USD fall in the wake of the dovish RBNZ statement stopped at exactly the 61.8 of the 0.8400/0.8839 move at 0.8568. NZD/USD hasn't bounced strongly for that support and there is likely going to be stops below 0.8565. * AUD/USD gave back all of the gains made following the stronger HSBC China MFG Flash PMI and then some. AUD/USD topped out at 0.9480 and fell as low as 0.9410 when EUR/AUD short covering weighed. AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9420 - down 0.34% * Commodities were mixed on Thursday. Copper soared 1.85% due to the stronger China manufacturing data, but other key commodities traded poorly. Crude oil fell on Thursday due to fading geopolitical concerns, plentiful supply and unseasonably weak demand. NYMEX Crude fell 1.1% and Brent Crude fell 0.8%. * The unwinding of safe-haven strategies sent gold down to 1,287 at one stage before it bounced to 1,293 - down 0.84% on the day. Iron ore fell again due to ample supplies. It was fixed at 93.60 down 0.74% from Wednesday's fix at 94.30. * US dollar index closed at 80.86 - up slightly from Wednesday's close at 80.83. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD was a bit choppy for a change. EUR/USD fell to 1.3438 in early Europe when stops below 1.3450 were successfully triggered. Better than expected EZ PMI data gave EUR a broad lift and EUR/USD reversed higher to 1.3485. EUR/USD closed in NY 1.3465 - virtually unchanged from Wednesday's close. USD/JPY finally broke out of very narrow daily ranges and moved higher in Thursday. USD/JPY was underpinned during the European session by EUR/JPY buying. The higher US Treasury yields supported USD/JPY during the US session. USD/JPY traded up to 101.86 before closing in NY at 101.81 up 0.3% for the day. Wrap-up Not a lot to be gleaned from Thursday's trading. The strong China data has resulted in a continuation of flows into emerging markets and assets that favour the better China growth story. This should give AUD some support, but the market is trading as if the long AUD positions against USD and EUR became excessive. The steep fall in NZD/USD is also weighing on AUD/USD - as there isn't a lot enthusiasm in buying AUD/NZD above 1.10 just yet anyway. Buying AUD/USD dips with a stop below 0.9375 is the favoured strategy. The pop higher in US Treasury yields was partly due to the better weekly jobless claims, but mostly due to market positioning and a lead from Europe where 10-yr German bund yields moved up 3bps on the better than expected PMI data out of Germany and the wider EZ. The better EZ PMI data may see the pressure come off the EUR to some extent, but rallies in EUR/USD towards 1.35 should be seen as selling opportunities. Japan CPI is out today. USD/JPY has bounced away from support ahead of 101.00 and now needs to break and close above the top of the daily cloud at 101.95 to maintain upward momentum. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ traded higher overnight as if the way clear on the downside had been blocked and it was now necessary to turn back and go the other way. The moves were not large but USD/SGD completely retraced Tuesday's move lower to close in NY on its high at 1.2413. USD/KRW NDFs remain elevated and above 1030 in another poor sign. Offshore moves were hard to understand with US initial claims data good while housing data was poor. All up it didn't seem to matter much - US Treasury yields were changing course and chop around data was just a by-product. The 10-yr UST yield touched 2.52% (from Wednesday's 2.46% NY close)at one stage before closing in NY at 2.50%. Asia is very prescient at pre-empting changes in market moods - whether the lazy hazy days of summer are complicating things remains to be seen but overall I would take notice. USD/KRW traded a 1024.4-1030.1 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1028.6. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2368-86 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2379. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1645-3.1760 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1735. The KLSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/IDR traded an 11520-11565 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11565. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11531. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 43.19-34 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.30. The PSE index closed flat. USD/THB traded a 31.77-85 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.825. The Set closed up 0.15%. USD/TWD traded a 29.97-99 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.985. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1579 slightly higher than the previous 6.1572 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1908-6.1960 range; last at 6.1949. USD/CNH last at 6.1916 - range 6.1885-6.1935. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2380-6.2400. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.3%. USD/INR traded a 59.98-60.13 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.10. The Sensex index closed up 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 25 Jul 21:00 KR Consumer Sentiment Index 25 Jul 23:30 JP CPI 25 Jul 00:30 SG Final URA Property Index 25 Jul 01:00 PH Imports 25 Jul 01:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity 25 Jul 01:00 PH Trade Balance 25 Jul 01:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 25 Jul 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output 25 Jul 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 25 Jul 07:30 TH Currency Swaps Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * EU equity markets were given a boost by better than expected EZ flash PMI data * The London FTSE gained 0.3% with the FT mining sector rising 0.7%; the German DAX rose 0.4%; the French CAC closed 0.8% higher; the FT Milan Index soared 2.0% and the Spanish IBEX also performed well - gaining 1.9% on the day. * Wall Street closed around flat, as the focus was on corporate earnings and they were a bit mixed. * The better US jobless benefit claims were offset by falls in homebuilder shares after a big miss in the US new home sales data. Facebook shares moved higher after a strong quarterly report while GM fell on weaker than expected earnings. * The VIX index closed at 11.84 slightly higher than Wednesday's close at 11.52. * The MSCI LATAM Index soared 2.0%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed on Thursday. Copper soared 1.85% due to the stronger China manufacturing data, but other key commodities traded poorly. Crude oil fell on Thursday due to fading geopolitical concerns, plentiful supply and unseasonably weak demand. NYMEX Crude fell 1.1% and Brent Crude fell 0.8%. * The unwinding of safe-haven strategies sent gold down to 1,287 at one stage before it bounced to 1,293 - down 0.84% on the day. Iron ore fell again due to ample supplies. It was fixed at 93.60 down 0.74% from Wednesday's fix at 94.30. A closer look at fixed interest * German bund yields moved higher on Thursday after surprisingly strong EZ flash PMI data. The 10-yr German bund closed up 3bps at 1.17%. The 10-yr UK gilt yield closed 1bp higher at 2.61%. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed up 1bp at 2.56% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 2.73%. * US Treasury yields spiked higher following better than expected US jobless claims, but it appeared that the market was very long US Treasuries and looking for an excuse to pare back. * The markets appeared to shrug off weaker than expected US new home sales data. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield traded as high as 2.52% and was set to close at 2.50% - up from Wednesday's close at 2.46%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11600 11625 11600 11595-11610 N/A USD/JPY 101.86 101.41 101.81 INR 60.25 60.38 60.25 60.25-28 N/A EUR/USD 1.3485 1.3438 1.3465 KRW 1030 1032 1030 1032-1033 N/A EUR/JPY 137.19 136.37 137.07 MYR 3.1800 3.1880 3.1835 3.1830-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.7054 1.6967 1.6987 PHP 43.28 43.34 43.31 43.27-29 N/A USD/CAD 1.0752 1.0719 1.0745 TWD 29.95 29.95 29.93 29.93-94 N/A AUD/USD 0.9480 0.9410 0.9420 CNY 1-mth 6.1690 6.1680 6.1685-90 NZD/USD 0.8690 0.8568 0.8572 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2030-50 USD/SGD 1.2413 1.2368 1.2413 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2415-30 USD/THB 31.85 31.77 31.84 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17084 -3 -0.02 10-year 2.50% 2.46% S&P 500 1988 +1 +0.05 2-year 0.49% 0.47% NASDAQ 4472 -2 -0.04 30-year 3.29% 3.265% FTSE 6821 +23 +0.34 Spot Gold($) 1293.50 1305.10 DAX 9794 +40 +0.41 Nymex 102.01 103.12 Nikkei 15284 -44 -0.29 Brent 107.21 108.17 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)