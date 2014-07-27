SYDNEY, July 28 (IFR) -

Headlines from Friday Night * US Build Permits R Number MM Jun 0.973m, 0.963m-prev * US Build Permits R Chg MM Jun -3.2%, -4.2%-prev * US Durable Goods Jun 0.7%, f/c 0.5%, -1%-prev * DE Aug GfK 9.0 vs 8.9 prev, 8.9 exp * DE Jul IFO Bus Clim108 vs 109.7 prev, 109.4 exp * DE Jul IFO Exp 103.4 vs 104.8 prev, 104.5 exp * DE Jul IFO Curr Cond 112.9 vs 114.8 prev, 114.5 exp * UK Prel Q2 GDP 0.8% q/q 3.1% y/y, in line * Russian CB raises rates to 8.0% from 7.5% Themes from Friday * The main theme across asset markets on Friday was investor caution, as geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia/Ukraine/West intensified; bellwether corporate names Visa and Amazon disappointed with earnings and investors looked forward to a week brimming with event risks. * European markets became unsettled and Brent Crude moved higher on reports the EU was about to increase sanctions against Russia and other reports saying 15k Russian troops were massing on the Ukraine border according to NATO sources while the Pentagon said the transfer of rocket systems from Russia to pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine was imminent. * The German DAX fell 1.5% with weaker than expected German IFO weighing on the price action and the French CAC fell 1.8% - as increased sanctions against Russia could impact French exports to Russia. * US investors were disappointed with the Amazon results and particularly disappointed with Visa's weak forward guidance. * The Dow closed down 0.7% while the S&P fell 0.5% on the day. * Gold regained Thursday's losses on rising tensions in Ukraine - ending the day 1.1% higher at 1,308. Brent Crude rose around 1.0% while NYMEX Crude closed the day flat. NY Copper fell 0.8% and iron ore ended a 6-day losing streak by closing up 0.75% at 94.30. * Long dated Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday due to a combination of factors that included - a fall in German bund yields following the disappointing German IFO and economic ramification concerns around EU sanctions on Russia; long covering ahead of a major event week; rising concerns regarding Russia/Ukraine/West and a mixed US Durable Goods report that looked ok at first glance, but contained worrying details. * The 30-yr Treasury yield had its lowest daily close in 14 months at 3.24%. The 10-yr Treasury yield fell 4bps to 2.46% and the 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.49% as curve flattening strategies were put on. * Despite the rise in risk aversion and fall in UST yields - USD/JPY closed the day virtually unchanged at 101.86, as the USD was firm across the board. * The EUR was pressured by weaker than expected German IFO and concerns that EU sanctions on Russia could have a negative flow-back on the EZ economy. EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3421 and closed at 1.3430 down 0.26% on the day. * EUR wasn't the worst performing currency on Friday - as that distinction belonged to CAD and for no apparent reason. USD/CAD surged from around 1.0765 to as high as 1.0822 around the time of the London fix when stops above 1.0800 were triggered and with no CAD-negative news to accompany the move higher. USD/CAD closed at 1.0818 - up 0.7% on the day. * Broad USD strength prevented the GBP/USD from making gains despite solid UK Q2 GDP data - which came in at plus 3.1% Y/Y as expected. GBP/USD closed at 1.6982 - virtually unchanged from Thursday's close. * The US dollar index closed at 81.03 - up from Thursday's close at 80.87. Wrap-up Markets became a bit nervous on Friday, as the Ukraine crisis refuses to fade away and investors brace for key events next week - capped by Friday's US non-farm payroll data. There wasn't a lot of news out on the weekend - so it might be a slow start to the week. In fact there is every chance markets will drift until the key US non-farm payroll data is released on Friday. The USD is showing signs it is ready to start trending higher, but the market is positioned for it. The consensus view if the USD will strengthen as the end of Fed QE approaches and the Fed moves that much closer to start hiking rates. The US Treasury yields remain at the lower end of recent ranges - and it is hard to see the USD moving significantly higher unless US yields start breaking higher. Friday's US jobs data will be key in determining whether or not USD bulls have jumped the gun.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ closed on Friday night barely changed from its Asian session finish in a quiet end to the week. The US Dollar was king last week gaining across the field. The geopolitical woes may be starting to take hold from the Ukraine/Russia crisis or it may be a simply case of the preferred strong US Dollar line of thinking finally resonating in the slow northern hemisphere summer months. Nobody is getting too excited at this stage but it was hard to miss last week's moves with the US Dollar gaining 1.5% against the Kiwi; 0.8% against the CAD and 0.7% against the EUR and CHF. Against the Yen the US Dollar added 0.5% while it was flat against the AUD. One might expect more US Dollar strength in Asia this week but this will be balanced by the usual month end exporter flows especially in the North Asia duo of USD/KRW and USD/TWD. * USD/KRW traded a 1025.5-1032.3 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1025.9. The Kospi closed up 0.36%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2393-1.2419 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2413. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1735-3.1830 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.1740. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. * USD/IDR traded an 11562-11607 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11575. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11591. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.28-375 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.28. The PSE index closed flat. * USD/THB traded a 31.84-88 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.86. The Set closed down 0.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.97-989 range in Asia on Friday; last at 29.975. The Taiex closed down 0.9%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1597 slightly higher than the previous 6.1579 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1899-6.1973 range; last at 6.1915. USD/CNH last at 6.1909 - range 6.1901-6.1957. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2440-6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.0%. * USD/INR traded a 60.07-18 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.09. The Sensex index closed down 0.55%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 28 Jul 03:00 PH Budget Balance 28 Jul 03:00 TH Manufacturing Prod Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Geopolitics, FOMC and US non-farm payrolls just to name a few * Coming week packed with event risks that will likely decide market direction * Geopolitics back on the radar Friday as Russia and west standoff over Ukraine * FOMC meeting Wednesday, but unlikely going to be a key event * Key data out of the US will decide direction by the end of the week * By Friday's close - the standoff between Russia and the west was influencing investor risk appetite even though the market has spent the better part of the past two weeks so desperately wanting to ignore geopolitics and focus in US earnings and central bank expectations. The market will not react to geopolitics unless they are seen directly impacting the global growth outlook and if the tension between Europe and Russia escalates it has the potential to negatively impact the EZ economy. * The FOMC meeting ends Wednesday and normally in the key event for a given week. That is highly unlikely this time around, as there isn't a press conference attached to this meeting and there hasn't been anything to startle the Fed enough to significantly change their stamen from the previous one. The latest CPI data was benign enough to silence the Fed hawks for the time being. The Fed statement may slightly tweak the language regarding the labor market, but not enough to move the market. * There is a good chance markets will drift sideways for the early part of the week and may do so until the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * Key data in the week ahead - Most of the key data will be released in the US and there is plenty of it. Monday sees Pending Home Sales and Markit PMI - followed Tuesday by Case-Shiller home prices and Consumer Confidence. Besides the Fed decision Wednesday - there will be ADP employment and the first read of US GDP. The market is looking for Q2 to bounce back with 3.0% after the negative 2.9% in Q1. Thursday sees the usual Jobless Claims and the employment cost index (ECI) which is growing in importance. The major event will be the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. The market is looking for plus 235 K jobs; no change in the 6.1% unemployment rate and no change to the 0.20% increase in average hourly earnings. Yellen and the Fed have flagged they are keeping a close eye on the hourly wage earnings. * EZ data is sparse at the start of the week, but heats up on Wednesday with EZ sentiment data - followed Thursday by key inflation data and Friday by EZ Manufacturing PMI. The only key data out of Asian will be China manufacturing PMI on Friday. A closer look at the equity market * European markets were pressured all day and the selling accelerated late in the session on reports the EU would agree to more sanctions against Russia. * The London FTSE closed down 0.44% despite a 0.4% gain in the FT mining shares; the German DAX fell 1.5%; the French CAC slid 1.8% lower; Milan closed down 0.9% and the Spanish IBEX countered the trend with a 0.25% gain. * For the week the FTSE rose 0.6%; German DAX fell 0.8%; French CAC edged 0.1% lower; Milan gained 1.57% and the Spanish IBEX soared 3.4% for the week. * Wall Street was also cautious due to geopolitical concerns and the poor lead from Europe. * US investors were disappointed with the Amazon results and particularly disappointed with Visa's weak forward guidance. * For the week the Dow fell 0.8%; the S&P closed the week flat and the NASDAQ rose 0.4%. * The VIX index closed at 12.69 - up 7.2% from Thursday's close at 11.84. For the week the VIX rose slightly from last week's close at 12.09. * The MSCI LATAM Index fell 0.3% on Friday - but gained 1.3% for the week. For the week the VIX rose slightly from last week's close at 12.09. * The MSCI LATAM Index fell 0.3% on Friday - but gained 1.3% for the week. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold regained Thursday's losses on rising tensions in Ukraine - ending the day 1.1% higher at 1,308. Brent Crude rose around 1.0% while NYMEX Crude closed the day flat. NY Copper fell 0.8% and iron ore ended a 6-day losing streak by closing up 0.75% at 94.30. * For the week gold eased 0.46%; Lon Copper gained 2.0%; NY Copper gained 1.7%; Brent Crude rose 1.1%; NYMEX Crude fell 1.0% and iron ore fell 2.4%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Weaker than expected German IFO and the escalation of tensions between the west and Russia pushed German bund yields lower. * The 10-yr German yield fell 3bps to 1.14%; The UK 10-yr gilt yield fell 3bps to 2.57%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 2.54 and the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 1bp to 2.72%. * Long dated Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday due to a combination of factors that included - a fall in German bund yields following the disappointing German IFO and economic ramification concerns around EU sanctions on Russia; long covering ahead of a major event week; rising concerns regarding Russia/Ukraine/West and a mixed US Durable Goods report that looked ok at first glance, but contained worrying details. * The 30-yr Treasury yield had its lowest daily close in 14 months at 3.24%. The 10-yr Treasury yield fell 4bps to 2.46% and the 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.49% as curve flattening strategies were put on. * For the week the 10-year yield eased 2bps from last week's 2.48% close while the 2-yr Treasury yield edged 1bp higher from last week's close at 0.48%. John Noonan's technical outlook as at 27 July 2014 Equities * S&P continues to trend higher, but the momentum isn't strong. Support is found at the 20-dma at 1974 and this level held on Friday. Key support is found at 1945/1950 where the 50-dma is found. A break below 1940 would suggest a correction is underway. {Last 1978} * Nikkei - The price action remains choppy and volatile from week to week within a 15,000/15,500 range. There isn't a trend forming - so it is a good one to stay out of. Support is found at the June 27 trend low at 15,027 and resistance comes in at the July 4 trend high at 15,490. {Last 15,457} * ASX is clearly trending higher and the weekly close above 5560 and likelihood of a bullish outside month reversal enhances the bullish case. The next level of resistance isn't found until 5980. Support is found at the 20-dma around 5505 and a break below that level would warn a correction might be forming. {Last 5583} Commodities * Gold - The technical picture for gold is cloudy to potentially bearish, but last week's selloff stopped short of taking out the key 20-dma at 1,285. A break below the 200-dma would be bearish and signal a major top is in gold at 1,345. A break above 1,350 would likely put gold on course to test key resistance at 1,391. {Last 1,307} * Lon Copper - The correction lower in Lon copper may have bottomed at 6960 and it may be ready to start trending higher again. A break and daily close above the July 8 trend high at 7,212 would likely signal the trend higher has resumed. A break below 6950 would suggest more downside. {Last 7125} FX * EUR/USD is clearly trending lower, according to the daily moving average studies and as long as it holds below the 20-dma (1.3570) it appears headed towards the 50% of the 1.2753/1.3995 move at 1.3375. {Last 1.3430} * USD/JPY appeared to be poised to trend lower at the end of last week - but the past week's price action negated those early signals. Key resistance is at the top of the daily cloud that will come in at 101.91 on Monday - which roughly coincides with the top of the weekly cloud. A break above 102.30 is needed to start USD/JPY trending higher. Very strong support has formed ahead of 101.00 {Last 101.86} * AUD/USD continues to trade in a choppy and trendless fashion. The repeated fails above 0.9400 is concerning, but there isn't any technical indication that a top is in place and it is ready to correct lower either. Key resistance is at the July 1 trend high at 0.9505 while key support is at the 61.8 of the 0.9208/0.9505 move at 0.9322. {Last 0.9395}

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11610 11625 11615 11620-11640 N/A USD/JPY 101.94 101.70 101.86 INR 60.25 60.27 60.20 60.24-26 N/A EUR/USD 1.3476 1.3421 1.3430 KRW 1028.5 1029.5 1027.5 1029-1030 N/A EUR/JPY 137.25 136.65 136.75 YR 3.1800 3.1790 3.1760 3.1780-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6998 1.6962 1.6982 PHP 43.28 43.31 43.30 43.31-33 N/A USD/CAD 1.0822 1.0739 1.0818 WD 29.94 29.95 29.94 29.95-955 N/A AUD/USD 0.9425 0.9393 0.9395 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1705 6.1700-15 NZD/USD 0.8586 0.8539 0.8558 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2150-70 USD/SGD 1.2422 1.2393 1.2422 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2540-60 USD/THB 31.88 31.82 31.84 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16961 -123 -0.72 10-year 2.47% 2.50% S&P 500 1978 -10 -0.48 2-year 0.49% 0.49% NASDAQ 4450 -22 -0.49 30-year 3.24% 3.29% FTSE 6792 -29 -0.43 Spot Gold($) 1306.60 1293.50 DAX 9644 -150 -1.53 Nymex 102.09 102.01 Nikkei 15458 +173 +1.13 Brent 108.39 107.21

