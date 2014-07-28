SYDNEY, July 29 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * IMF GBP real exchange rate overvalued by 5-10%, UK may need higher int rates if macro-prudential tools don't deal with housing market risks * Irish FinMin says looking at possibility of refinancing IMF bailout loans * Bank of Israel cuts benchmark rate to 0.5 from 0.75% * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Jul 60.9, 61.1-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Jul 61, f/c 59.8, 61-prev * US Pending Homes Index Jun 102.7, 103.9-prev * US Pending Sales Change MM Jun -0.011, f/c 0.005, 6.1%-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index Jul 12.7, 11.4-prev * Moody's ups rating on Portugal's government debt Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was quiet consolidation ahead of a few key events this week - culminating with US non-farm payrolls on Friday. * There was some choppy volatility in the equity markets, as investors were forced to price in possible ramifications from further sanctions to be imposed on Russia and mixed US data caused some choppy price action. * Most European bourses closed modestly lower - following on from Friday's weak session. * Wall Street started off the day lower with the Dow down over 80 points at one stage after weaker than expected US Pending Home Sales. Prices reversed higher on M&A news with Dollar Tree offering to buy competitor Family Dollar Stores for 8.5bln USD and Zillow offering to buy Trulia for 3.5bln USD. * Some significant moves came in the EZ debt markets after Moody's upgraded Portugal's credit rating completely dismissing concerns the issues facing Banco Espirito Santo could spread and compromise Portugal's fiscal position. * Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields fell to all-time lows. * Wall Street closed mixed - Dow gained 0.1%; S&P flat; NASDAQ eased 0.1%. * It was quiet trading in the Treasury and FX markets, as most investors are in wait and see mode ahead of key events this week. * US Treasury yields stayed in narrow ranges, but yields ended slightly higher following a tepid 2-yr Treasury auction. The 2-yr Treasury yield edged up 1bp to 50% and the 10-yr Treasury yields closed up 2bps at 2.49%. * Most major currency pairs barely moved or didn't move at all on an open/close basis. At the close USD/JPY; USD/CHF; EUR/USD and GBP/USD were virtually unchanged from Friday's close. * CAD and AUD were the best performing currencies on a very slow day. AUD/USD closed at 0.9406 - up 0.1% from Friday's close. * AUD is getting support from the unwinding of China bear trades and the start of demand for China bull strategies. The PowerShares DB Base Metal ETF rose another 0.8% while the IShares MSCI China closed up 1.6%. * CAD also made a small gain on Monday with USD/CAD falling 0.1% to 1.0802. The slight move lower wasn't surprising given the unexplained surge higher Friday. * Commodities were mixed on Monday. Gold eased 2 bucks to 1,345 while NY copper was up 0.1% and NYMEX Crude was 0.5% lower. * The US dollar index closed at 81.00 down a touch from Friday's close at 81.03. Wrap-up Most traders and investors have taken to the sidelines ahead of some key event risks later in the week. There are two themes playing in the background that are resulting in some flows. 1) Investors are getting a bit more worried than they were previously over the ramifications for the EZ economy as tensions between Russia and the west spillover to more sanctions. 2) Continued demand for emerging market assets, as China looks set to achieve its growth targets. EUR/AUD should trend lower as long as these themes hold sway.

Japanese data is out today including Retail Sales, but it is unlikely going to move the markets. It should be another quiet session with most of the attention on open Asian equity markets and the Shanghai Composite in particular after it gained close to 2.5% yesterday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ barely traded overnight along with other major markets as players look ahead to key event risk scheduled later this week. The FOMC meeting/US GDP and US non-farm payroll data could have significant impact with the GDP number possibly one that might have slipped under players guard. All will be revealed this week but for now we are still dealing with End of Ramadan celebrations with the Philippines and India closed today. * USD/KRW traded a 1023.7-1027.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1026.3. The Kospi closed up 0.74%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2403-1.2428 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2419. Singaporean markets closed on Monday for the End of Ramadan celebrations. * USD/MYR Malaysian markets closed on Monday for the End of Ramadan celebrations. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed on Monday for the End of Ramadan celebrations. * USD/PHP traded a 43.25-36 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.336. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. * USD/THB traded a 31.80-82 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.81. The Set closed down 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.96-983 range in Asia on Monday; last at 29.97. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1622 slightly higher than the previous 6.1597 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1848-6.1897 range; last at 6.1863. USD/CNH last at 6.1851 - range 6.1836-6.1890. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2410-6.2430. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.4%. * USD/INR traded a 60.08-165 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.155. The Sensex index closed down 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 23:30 JP All Household Spending 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 23:50 JP Retail Sales 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 01:30 JP BOJ board member Koji Ishida meets business leaders in Shimonoseki The week ahead - Geopolitics, FOMC and US non-farm payrolls just to name a few * Coming week packed with event risks that will likely decide market direction * Geopolitics back on the radar Friday as Russia and west standoff over Ukraine * FOMC meeting Wednesday, but unlikely going to be a key event * Key data out of the US will decide direction by the end of the week * The FOMC meeting ends Wednesday and normally in the key event for a given week. That is highly unlikely this time around, as there isn't a press conference attached to this meeting and there hasn't been anything to startle the Fed enough to significantly change their stamen from the previous one. The latest CPI data was benign enough to silence the Fed hawks for the time being. The Fed statement may slightly tweak the language regarding the labor market, but not enough to move the market. * There is a good chance markets will drift sideways for the early part of the week and may do so until the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * Key data in the week ahead - Most of the key data will be released in the US and there is plenty of it. Tuesday sees Case-Shiller home prices and Consumer Confidence. Besides the Fed decision Wednesday - there will be ADP employment and the first read of US GDP. The market is looking for Q2 to bounce back with 3.0% after the negative 2.9% in Q1. Thursday sees the usual Jobless Claims and the employment cost index (ECI) which is growing in importance. The major event will be the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. The market is looking for plus 235k jobs; no change in the 6.1% unemployment rate and no change to the 0.2% increase in average hourly earnings. Yellen and the Fed have flagged they are keeping a close eye on the hourly wage earnings. * EZ data is sparse at the start of the week, but heats up on Wednesday with EZ sentiment data - followed Thursday by key inflation data and Friday by EZ Manufacturing PMI. The only key data out of Asian will be China manufacturing PMI on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * Most European bourses closed modestly lower - following on from Friday's weak session. * The London FTSE edged 0.05% lower; the German DAX fell 0.48%; the French CASC gained 0.33%; the FT Milan Index closed 0.59% lower and the Spanish IBEX eased 0.08%. * Wall Street started off the day lower with the Dow down over 80 points at one stage after weaker than expected US Pending Home Sales. Prices reversed higher on M&A news with Dollar Tree offering to buy competitor Family Dollar Stores for 8.5 BLN USD and Zillow offering to by Trulia for 3.5 BLN USD. * Wall Street closed flat to mixed. The Dow closed up 22.02 points or 0.13% higher at 16.982.59; the S&P closed up just 0.57 of one point or 0.03% higher at 1,978.91; the NASDAQ closed down 4.65 points or 0.10% lower at 4,444.91. * The VIX index closed at 12.56 down slightly from Friday's close at 12.69. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 0.21%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed on Monday. Gold eased 4 bucks to 1,305 while NY copper was up 0.12% late in the US session and NYMEX Crude was 0.47% lower. A closer look at fixed interest * Some significant moves came in the EZ debt markets after Moody's upgraded Portugal's credit rating completely dismissing concerns the issues facing Banco Espirito Santo could spread and compromise Portugal's fiscal position. * Spanish and Italian 10-yr bond yields fell to all-time lows with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed 4bps lower at 2.50% while the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 5bps to 2.67%. * 10-yr German bund yield rose 1bp to 1.15%; 10-yr UK closed unchanged at 2.57%. * US Treasury yields stayed in narrow ranges, but yields ended slightly higher following a tepid 2-yr Treasury auction. The 2-yr Treasury yield edged up 1bp to 0.50% and the 10-yr Treasury yields closed up 2bps at 2.49%. John Noonan's technical outlook as at 27 July 2014 Equities * S&P continues to trend higher, but the momentum isn't strong. Support is found at the 20-dma at 1974 and this level held on Friday. Key support is found at 1945/1950 where the 50-dma is found. A break below 1940 would suggest a correction is underway. {Last 1978} * Nikkei - The price action remains choppy and volatile from week to week within a 15,000/15,500 range. There isn't a trend forming - so it is a good one to stay out of. Support is found at the June 27 trend low at 15,027 and resistance comes in at the July 4 trend high at 15,490. {Last 15,457} * ASX is clearly trending higher and the weekly close above 5560 and likelihood of a bullish outside month reversal enhances the bullish case. The next level of resistance isn't found until 5980. Support is found at the 20-dma around 5505 and a break below that level would warn a correction might be forming. {Last 5583} Commodities * Gold - The technical picture for gold is cloudy to potentially bearish, but last week's selloff stopped short of taking out the key 20-dma at 1,285. A break below the 200-dma would be bearish and signal a major top is in gold at 1,345. A break above 1,350 would likely put gold on course to test key resistance at 1,391. {Last 1,307} * Lon Copper - The correction lower in Lon copper may have bottomed at 6960 and it may be ready to start trending higher again. A break and daily close above the July 8 trend high at 7,212 would likely signal the trend higher has resumed. A break below 6950 would suggest more downside. {Last 7125} FX * EUR/USD is clearly trending lower, according to the daily moving average studies and as long as it holds below the 20-dma (1.3570) it appears headed towards the 50% of the 1.2753/1.3995 move at 1.3375. {Last 1.3430} * USD/JPY appeared to be poised to trend lower at the end of last week - but the past week's price action negated those early signals. Key resistance is at the top of the daily cloud that will come in at 101.91 on Monday - which roughly coincides with the top of the weekly cloud. A break above 102.30 is needed to start USD/JPY trending higher. Very strong support has formed ahead of 101.00 {Last 101.86} * AUD/USD continues to trade in a choppy and trendless fashion. The repeated fails above 0.9400 is concerning, but there isn't any technical indication that a top is in place and it is ready to correct lower either. Key resistance is at the July 1 trend high at 0.9505 while key support is at the 61.8 of the 0.9208/0.9505 move at 0.9322. {Last 0.9395} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11630 11635 11625 11610-11630 N/A USD/JPY 101.91 101.75 101.86 INR 60.27 60.28 60.22 60.26-29 N/A EUR/USD 1.3444 1.3427 1.3439 KRW 1027.5 1028.2 1027.5 1027-1028 N/A EUR/JPY 136.92 136.64 136.90 MYR 3.1820 3.1815 3.1800 3.1790-05 N/A GBP/USD 1.7001 1.6973 1.6982 PHP 43.30 43.37 43.35 43.35-38 N/A USD/CAD 1.0819 1.0797 1.0798 TWD 29.94 29.94 29.93 29.93-94 N/A AUD/USD 0.9413 0.9384 0.9406 CNY 1-mth 6.1710 6.1700 6.1700-15 NZD/USD 0.8570 0.8530 0.8548 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2040-55 USD/SGD 1.2428 1.2403 1.2418 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2430 6.2440-40 USD/THB 31.825 31.795 31.81 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16983 +22 +0.13 10-year 2.49% 2.47% S&P 500 1979 +1 +0.03 2-year 0.50% 0.49% NASDAQ 4445 -5 -0.10 30-year 3.25% 3.24% FTSE 6788 -4 -0.05 Spot Gold($) 1304.00 1306.60 DAX 9598 -46 -0.48 Nymex 101.62 102.09 Nikkei 15529 +71 +0.46 Brent 107.48 108.39

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)