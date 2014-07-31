SYDNEY, Aug 1 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * IMF says Japan to grow 1.6% in '14, stabilize around 1% growth in medium-term, no need for further BOJ easing now, but BOJ should act quickly if growth weakens or inflation expectations reverse * French FinMin Sapin says EZ inflation situation is worrying, growth below expectations * Argentine cab chief says Argentina is not in technical default, bondholders have to demand money held up by judge, says mediator Pollack was incompetent * US Challenger Layoffs Jul 46.887k, 31.434k-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 302k, f/c 301k, 279k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 297.25k, 300.75k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.539m, f/c 2.495m, 2.508m-prev * US Employment Wages QQ Q2 0.6%, 0.3%-prev * US Employment Benefits QQ Q2 1%, 0.4%-prev * US Employment Costs Q2 0.7%, f/c 0.5%, 0.3%-prev * US Chicago PMI Jul 52.60, f/c 63, 62.6-prev * CA GDP MM May 0.4%, f/c 0.3%, 0.1%-prev * EZ Jul Flash CPI 0.4% y/y vs 0.5% prev, 0.5% exp * EZ Jun Jobless 11.5% vs 11.6% prev, 11.6% exp * DE Jun Retail Sales 0.4% y/y vs 2.4% prev, 0.8% exp * UK Jul N/wide Hse Px 10.6% y/y vs 11.8% prev, 11.3% exp * DE Jul Jobless 6.7% vs 6.7% prev, 6.7% exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was a sharp rise in risk aversion from equity investors with Wall Street falling 2.0% while other asset markets remained sidelined ahead of the US non-farm payroll data Friday or were influenced by month-end flows that didn't necessarily line up with the fundamental factors. * There didn't appear to be a single catalyst for the heavy selling on Wall Street - but a combination of factors resulted in Wall Street suffering its worst one day loss since April and first monthly fall since January. * The Wall Street fall followed heavy falls in European stock markets (German DAX down around 2.0%) following a huge decline in Portuguese lender Banco Espirto Santo - which was suspended for much of the session after reporting heavy losses; a lower than expected headline EZ inflation read; weak earnings from major German companies and reports that Russia sanctions will have a negative flow-back on the German economy all had a negative pull on the markets. * Wall Street investors were also spooked by a bigger rise than expected in the US Employment Cost Index (largest gain in wages since 2008) - that led to concerns the Fed will have to move to normalize rate setting sooner rather than later due to inflation concerns and a surprise plunge in the Chicago PMI. * The stress on Wall Street was evident in the VIX index which soared over 27% to 16.95 - the highest level since mid-April. * It was a whippy day for UST yields spiking higher following the hotter US ECI - before falling back with the rise of risk aversion and weak Chicago PMI. * The 10-year US Treasury yield moved up to 2.61% after the ECI before falling back to 2.54% at one stage and then settled at 2.56% into the close - up 1bp from Wednesday's close at 2.55%. * The FX market was remarkably quiet through all of the market volatility, as many traders remained sidelined ahead of the US non-farm payroll data - with only month-end flows influencing most currency moves. * The only major currency that significantly moved on an open/close basis was AUD - which fell across the board on another round of AUD/NZD selling. AUD/USD closed at 0.9295 - down 0.4% from Wednesday's close. * The AUD appeared to come under pressure following an IMF report urging China's leadership to slow economic growth for 2015 to 6.5% to 7.0% and prioritize economic reform and curb surging debt levels. * EUR/USD; USD/JPY; USD/CHF; NZD/USD and USD/CAD barely moved on an open/close basis. EUR/GBP buying for month-end pushed the GBP/USD down 0.18% to 1.6885. * It was a strange day for commodity markets. * Despite the sharp rise in equity market risk aversion and inflation concerns related to the bigger than expected rise in US employment costs - gold fell 1.0% to 1283 due to month-end squaring by longs. * NYMEX Crude plunged nearly 2.4% due to a shutdown of a refinery in Kansas while Brent Crude fell only 0.7%. NY Copper and iron ore eased 0.3%. * US dollar index closed at 81.45 barely changed from Wednesday's close at 81.43 Wrap-up It was a strange close to the month, but behind all of the noise is a growing belief the Fed is moving closer to normalizing monetary policy and there will be some choppy market adjustments to an investment world that won't be brimming with Fed QE sourced liquidity as it has for the past five years or so. The strong rise in US employment costs is a source of concern for equity investors, as the Yellen-led Fed has repeatedly noted subdued wage pressures as a main reason there isn't any rush for the FOMC to start lifting interest rates.

The FX market was remarkably quiet over the past 24 hours and it is surprising that with the rise in risk aversion, falling gold price and evidence of rising US wages - the USD isn't broadly higher. That is likely due to the fact the market is already long the buck and there is a reluctance to load up again ahead of the US non-farm payroll data later today. If the US jobs report is a strong one and the average hourly earnings rise more than expected - it should push US yields higher and unleash a fresh round of US dollar buying.

The key events in Asia today will be the official and HSBC China PMI data which should confirm the China economy is maintaining positive momentum heading into the second half. If in fact the IMF comments regarding the need for China to sacrifice growth to contain credit excesses in 2015 did weigh on AUD sentiment - it is bound to be a short-lived impact. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open smartly higher in a follow-through from Wednesday US Dollar moves in post US GDP trading. Whilst there were more reasons to buy US Dollars (employment costs/crumbling equity prices) currency moves overall were tempered by tonight's all important US non-farm payroll data. A better than expected jobs number tonight will see caution fly out the window as players pile back into US Dollars. The market wants to pre-empt Fed steps and nobody wants to be the last person to join the party. Month end exporter sales have foolishly masked and underlying bid US Dollar tone in Asia this week. * USD/KRW traded a 1024.9-1028 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1026. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2440-1.2482 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2475. The Straits Times closed up 0.6%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1875-3.1990 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1960. The KLSE index closed down 0.35%. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Thursday for national holidays. * USD/PHP traded a 43.415-52 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.46. The PSE index closed flat. * USD/THB traded a 31.96-32.11 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.095. The Set closed down 1.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.97-989 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.98. The Taiex closed down 1.4%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1675 slightly higher than the previous 6.1645 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1705-6.1764 range; last at 6.1747. USD/CNH last at 6.1767 - range 6.1735-6.1787. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2545-6.2560. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. * USD/INR traded a 60.20-57 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.56. The Sensex index closed down 0.74%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 01 Aug 00:00 KR Import Growth 01 Aug 00:00 KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI 01 Aug 00:00 KR Trade Balance* Prelim 01 Aug 00:00 KR Export Growth 01 Aug 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 Aug 01:30 AU PPI 01 Aug 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI 01 Aug 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 01 Aug 02:00 TW Markit Mfg PMI 01 Aug 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 03:30 JP BOJ Gov Kuroda speaks at seminar hosted by Naigai-Josei Chosa-kai A closer look at the equity market * There were heavy falls in European stock markets following a huge decline in Portuguese lender Banco Espirto Santo - which was suspended for much of the session after reporting heavy losses; a lower than expected headline EZ inflation read; weak earnings from major German companies and reports that Russia sanctions will have a negative flow-back on the German economy. * London FTSE was the best performing European stock market falling only 0.6%; German DAX fell 1.9%; French CAC and Milan closed 1.5% lower and the Spanish IBEX lost 2.1% on the day. * It was a rough day on Wall Street following the poor lead from Europe. * Wall Street investors were also spooked by a bigger rise than expected in the US Employment Cost Index (largest gain in wages since 2008) - that led to concerns the Fed will have to move to normalize rate setting sooner rather than later due to inflation concerns and a surprise plunge in the Chicago PMI. * The stress on Wall Street was evident in the VIX index which soared over 27% to 16.95 - the highest level since mid-April. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 2.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * It was a strange day for commodity markets. * Despite the sharp rise in equity market risk aversion and inflation concerns related to the bigger than expected rise in US employment costs - gold fell 1.0% to 1,283 due to month-end squaring by longs. * NYMEX Crude plunged nearly 2.4% due to a shutdown of a refinery in Kansas while Brent Crude fell only 0.7%. NY Copper and iron ore eased 0.3%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Portuguese yields moved a bit higher on Thursday and underperformed their peers, as Portuguese lender BES moved closer to needing state aid after posting massive losses. The Spanish 10-yr bond closed unchanged at 2.50%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed 2bps higher at 2.39%; the 10-yr German bund closed unchanged at 1.16% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield closed unchanged at 2.60%. * It was a whippy day for US Treasuries with yields spiking higher following the hotter US ECI - before falling back with the rise of risk aversion and weak Chicago PMI. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield moved up to 2.61% after the ECI before falling back to 2.54% at one stage and then settled at 2.56% into the close - up 1bp from Wednesday's close at 2.55%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 3bps to 5.3%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11810 11950 11830 11940-11960 N/A USD/JPY 103.01 102.72 102.79 INR 60.77 61.23 60.80 61.20-23 N/A EUR/USD 1.3401 1.3371 1.3390 KRW 1032 1034.7 1031 1034-1034.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.85 137.52 137.65 MYR 3.2030 3.2190 3.2000 3.2180-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6926 1.6857 1.6883 PHP 43.62 43.74 43.58 43.72-75 N/A USD/CAD 1.0929 1.0878 1.0907 TWD 30.00 30.07 30.035 30.06-07 N/A AUD/USD 0.9332 0.9280 0.9295 CNY 1-mth 6.1830 6.1790 6.1815-30 NZD/USD 0.8519 0.8472 0.8500 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2200-20 USD/SGD 1.2483 1.2440 1.2478 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2580-00 USD/THB 32.20 31.96 32.195 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16563 -317 -1.88 10-year 2.56% 2.56% S&P 500 1930 -39 -2.00 2-year 0.53% 0.56% NASDAQ 4370 -93 -2.08 30-year 3.32% 3.31% FTSE 6730 -43 -0.64 Spot Gold($) 1283.20 1297.50 DAX 9407 -187 -1.95 Nymex 97.61 100.27 Nikkei 15646 +28 +0.18 Brent 105.48 105.90

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)