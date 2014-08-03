SYDNEY, Aug 4 (IFR) -

News from the weekend * China July services PMI released Sunday dipped to 54.2 from 55.0 in June * Most economic readings from China have been upside surprises of late * Sub-index for business expectations rose to 63.9 from 62.9 in June * Services PMI is growing in importance as China tries to rebalance economy * Despite the miss in the services PMI it is still expanding IFO head says German economy to hit by Ukraine crisis - Reuters The head of IFO said Saturday that Q2 German economic growth will shrink towards zero as a result of the Ukraine crisis and Russian sanctions. Ifo president Hans-Werner Sinn wrote a guest column for Wirtschaftswoche magazine in which he said the worsening crisis meant forecasts that the German economy would expand by 0.3 % in the second quarter have to be revised down. "It's more likely that there was zero growth in the second quarter," Sinn wrote. BAML/EPFR data shows investors fled high-yield bond for EM equities * Investors sold 4.4bln USD worth of high-yield junk bond funds last week * That makes 12bln of outflows over the past three weeks * Overall, bond funds attracted 2.2bln USD / 6th straight week of inflows * EM stock funds worldwide posted 5.3bln USD of inflows, largest in 18 mths * Stock funds attracted 11.3bln USD in new cash, biggest inflow in 6 weeks * US stock funds had 5.5bln USD inflows after 7.6bln USD outflows prior week John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Making the rounds: Europe's haven eyes stormy high-yield - FT * FT article states that Europe may be safe haven from high-yield bond selloff * Notes S&P comment that now Fed winding back stimulus US debt markets will start to pull back - while favourable conditions in Europe will continue * Europe's stable interest rate backdrop, coupled with historically low default rates viewed as constructive investing backdrop for high-yield investors, according to analysts John.Noonan@thomsonreuterscom Headlines from Friday Night * US Non-Farm Payrolls Jul +209k, f/c 233k, +298k-prev * US Unemployment Rate Jul 6.2%, f/c 6.1%, 6.1%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Jul 0%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * US ISM Manufacturing PMI Jul 57.1, f/c 56, 55.3-prev * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Jul 59.5, f/c 59, 58-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Jul 58.2, f/c 53, 52.8-prev * Fed's Fisher (hawk) date of liftoff (rates) has been moved forward, feels less at odds w/colleagues, pleased w/the way the Fed described being closer to 2% inflation goal, don't hear much talk about risks of deflation, labor market not robust enough but is improving, allowing economy to overheat is a dangerous place to go (CNBC) * Fed's Plosser (hawk) Dissented in FOMC due to statements language that first rate hike would be 'considerable time' after asset purchases end, statement language may limit Fed's flexibility * WH econ adviser Furman says lack of wage growth shows no sign of US economy overheating (CNBC) * Portugal mulls use of state funds to complement BES capital hike, capital needs put at EUR3bln * China CB says to push reform of exchange rate mechanism, keep continuity & stability in policy, to make timely fine-tuning to in monetary policy, and economy will maintain stable growth in coming months * US Average Workweek Hrs Jul 34.5h, f/c 34.5h, 34.5h-prev * US Personal Consump Real MM Jun 0.2%, 0.1%-prev * US Personal Income MM Jun 0.4%, f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Jun 0.4%, f/c 0.4%, 0.3%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Jun 1.5%, 1.5%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Jun 0.2%, 0.3%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Jun 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.2%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Jun 1.6%, 1.7%-prev * US Private Payrolls Jul +198k, f/c 230k, +270k-prev * US Manufacturing Payrolls Jul +28k, f/c 15k, +23k-prev * US Government Payrolls Jul +11k, +28k-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Jul 55.8, 56.3-prev * US TR/UoM Sentiment Final Jul 81.8, f/c 82, 81.3-prev * US TR/UoM Conditions Final Jul 97.4, f/c 97.1, 97.1-prev * US TR/UoM Expectations Fin Jul 71.8, f/c 71.5, 71.1-prev * US Construction Spending MM Jun -1.8%, f/c 0.5%, 0.8%-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Jul 63.4, 58.9-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Aug 54.3, 53.5-prev * UK Jul Mfg PMI 55.4 vs 57.2 prev, 57.2 exp * DE Jul Mfg 52.4 vs 52.9 prev, 52.9 exp * EZ Jul Mfg 51.8 vs 51.9 prev, 51.9 exp Themes from Friday * The main themes across asset markets on Friday were elevated risk aversion despite a "Goldilocks" US payroll report and a dovish turn in Fed expectations due to a lack of wage pressures evident in that same report. * Wall Street failed to bounce and closed lower (S&P down 0.3%; Dow down 0.4%) despite another rise of more than 200k US jobs; an increase in participation rate and subdued hourly earnings that will calm investor concerns the Fed will have to hike rates earlier than previously planned. * There have been a number of reasons put forth to explain investor jitters on Wall Street - including the Argentina default, but that seems odd given the fact the Argentine stock market gained over 1.5% Friday and MSCI LATAM Equity Index gained 0.75%. * The Russia/Ukraine crisis and the sanctions against Russia are also being blamed and that may have some substance, as European stock markets and especially the DAX continued to get pounded Friday (DAX down over 2.0% again) - giving a terrible lead to trading on Wall Street. * It might just be a case that equity investors are looking for excuses to sell after a strong run higher that left the market vulnerable for a correction. * The weaker than expected average hourly earnings component in the US payroll report (flat vs 0.2% expected) justified the view of Fed chair Yellen who has previously stated that while the labor market is improving there isn't the wage pressure building to raise inflation expectations. * The Treasury market responded by pushing yields lower - with the 10-yr yield sliding to 2.49% from Thursday's close at 2.55% and the 2-yr Treasury yield plunging to 0.47% from Thursday's close at 0.54%. * The dovish turn in Fed expectations and the falling US yields put pressure on the US dollar, but by the end of the day the moves were relatively modest. * Curbing USD selling was a stronger than expected US MFG ISM reading of 57.1 vs 56 expected - the fastest pace in expansion in over 3 years. * Confusing the US economic picture was slightly weaker than expected Univ of Mich consumer sentiment (81.8 vs 82.0 expected) and a 1.8% fall in US Construction Spending vs expectations of a 0.50% rise. * The moves in the FX market were difficult to explain. While it isn't surprising the USD eased on the dovish turn in Fed expectations - it is very difficult to explain why the EUR was the main beneficiary of the USD weakness. * EZ assets sold off on Friday due in part to concerns of a negative blowback on the EZ economy from the Russian sanctions; in part due to sov debt concerns as Portuguese lender BES moves closer to needing a bailout and in part due to a run of weak EZ data incl. Friday's EZ PMI that came in slightly below expectations. * Yet EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3445 before closing at 1.3427 - up 0.3% from Thursday's close. EUR gained 0.6% against the GBP; 0.4% against the CAD while edging just 0.03% higher against the JPY. * USD/JPY fell as low as 102.33 from 102.90 following the US jobs data before spending the rest of the US session grinding higher. The better US ISM data helped to underpin and USD/JPY and it closed at 102.61 - down just 0.2%. * GBP was the worst performing currency on Friday after weaker than expected UK mfg PMI sent GBP longs to the exits, as it faded expectations the BOE will be in any hurry to lift rates. GBP/USD managed to close 0.4% lower at 1.6818 despite otherwise broad USD weakness following the US jobs data. * UK gilt yields fell sharply on Friday - in part due to a dovish turn in BOE expectations and in part due to safe-haven flows within Europe. * Peripheral EZ yields rose sharply while German bunds and UK gilt yields fell. * The CAD also underperformed on Friday - with USD/CAD ending a whippy session at 1.0925 - up 0.2% from Thursday's close. * AUD/USD jumped from 0.9280 to 0.9336 following the US payroll data, but the failure of risk assets such as equities and commodities to rally capped the rise. AUD/USD closed at 0.9317 - up 0.24% on the day. * Gold gained back the losses incurred Thursday, as the dovish turn in Fed expectations supported precious metal. Gold closed at 1,294 - up 1.0% from Thursday's close at 1,282. * The other key commodities put in sluggish performances on Friday - with NY Copper easing 0.5% and NYMEX Crude easing 0.56%. Iron ore eased to 95.20 from Thursday's close at 95.60. * US dollar index closed at 81.30 - down 0.18% from Thursday's close at 81.45. Wrap-up Investor risk appetite is showing signs of wear and tear after months of extraordinary resilience - where it seemed like nothing was going to stop investors from piling into equity markets, peripheral EZ and low-grade/high yield corporate bonds. The US employment data released on Friday would have led to a big Wall Street rally if it was released a few months ago, as the report was strong enough to give hope the US recovery remained on track, but benign enough to ensure the Fed would take its sweet old time before hiking rates towards "normal". It is difficult to see what has changed - except the levels of riskier assets are at multi-year or all-time highs and there is a bit more geopolitical risk to factor in. Perhaps the biggest change is the fact that Fed QE is moving ever closer to ending and the Fed is moving closer to hiking rates and normalizing policy. Risk assets were never going to take the end of extraordinary Fed accommodation without a hiccup. The FX market seems to be a bit confused by it all and the moves in the currency pairs remain relatively tame despite the marked increase in volatility in other markets. EUR/USD appears too high given the negative mood in Europe and mounting evidence investors are looking elsewhere for returns. The article by the IFO chief on the weekend - stating that German growth will move towards zero in Q2 due to the Ukraine crisis and Russian sanction may spark some EUR/USD selling or at least encourage selling on rallies towards 1.3450 or 1.3500. It is hard to see Draghi being anything but dovish when he holds his news conference following the ECB meeting Thursday. The rise in risk aversion is probably weighing on AUD sentiment, but Australian bonds should look very attractive given the high rating and relatively high yield. AUD/USD may come under a bit of pressure first up on Monday morning after the slight miss in the China non-manufacturing PMI released Sunday, but any weakness should be short-lived if the Aus Retail Sales later in the morning shows marked improvement.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ came off hard in the wake of Friday night's goldilocks set of US payroll numbers. A lot of froth and bubble built in on Thursday night was unwound on Friday highlighting a general lack of conviction as to what lies ahead. The market has certainly taken a more hawkish stance on US interest rates since the US CPI/FOMC statement and as well geopolitical risks regarding Russia/Ukraine appear to be finally taking hold with Germany's DAX down another 2.0% on Friday. The bond market however is not sure which way to run with this indecision carry over onto emerging markets. Something profound has changed in the last week and a half but nobody is really comfortable going "all-in" at this stage. * USD/KRW traded a 1030.3-1037.2 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1037.1. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2475-1.2496 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2496. The Straits Times closed down 0.9%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2035-3.2140 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2130. The KLSE index closed down 0.4%. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets were mostly closed on Friday for national holidays. * USD/PHP traded a 43.65-795 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.77. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. * USD/THB traded a 32.155-29 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.235. The Set closed down 0.15%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.995-30.034 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.00. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1681 slightly higher than the previous 6.1675 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1737-6.1810 range; last at 6.1798. USD/CNH last at 6.1787 - range 6.1763-6.1835. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2530-6.2550. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.7%. * USD/INR traded a 60.69-61.19 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.18. The Sensex index closed down 1.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 03 Aug 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 04 Aug 21:00 KR FX Reserves 04 Aug 00:30 AU TD-MI Inflation Gauge 04 Aug 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 04 Aug 01:30 AU Retail Trade 04 Aug 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 04 Aug 01:30 AU Retail Sales 04 Aug 13:30 SG PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)  No Significant Events The week ahead - Central bank meetings and busy data week in Aus * RBA, BOE, ECB and BOJ meetings this week * Aus data this week includes Retail Sales and Aus employment * Fairly quiet week for US and Eurozone data * Central Banks - The RBA hands down their decision Tuesday and while no one expects a policy change - the RBA statement will be scrutinized for clues on the RBA's inflation outlook, the level of the currency and whether current settings are low enough to offset potential headwinds. The trimmed mean CPI released since the last meeting was a bit hotter than expected and the AUD has remained at the upper end of recent ranges. The RBA statement has tended to be neutral while he recent minutes has tended to maintain dovish overtones. * ECB meeting Thursday and while they too are expected to stay on hold - the Draghi presser will be interesting, as the geopolitical crisis involving Russia is seen negatively impacting the already fragile EZ economy. If Draghi signals the ECB stands ready to take more easing measures - the EUR could come under pressure. The BOE meets in the same day and is expected to be a non-event. * BOJ decides on Friday and no change in policy is expected. BOJ chief Kuroda spoke last week and sounded rather sanguine in his assessment of the economic state of play in Japan despite some very weak data of late. * Key data in the week ahead - It is a fairly quiet week for data in the US with the key data all coming in on Tuesday - that includes US Factory Orders; ISM non-manufacturing and Durable goods. Key data in the EZ includes services PMI and Retail Sales on Tuesday; German Industrial Orders on Wednesday and Industrial Output on Thursday. Key UK data in the week ahead includes Industrial output on Wednesday and Trade data on Friday. * It will be a busy week for Australian data. Aus Retail Sales for June is released on Monday with the market expecting plus 0.4%. Aus Retail Sales data has consistently disappointed in the past few months. Aus Trade data will be released on Wednesday with the market expecting a deficit of 2b. The market will keep an eye on the export component after the surprisingly weak minus 5% last month. The highlight of the week will be the Aus employment data on Thursday with the market expecting plus 12.5k jobs. A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets continued to slump on Friday - as poor earnings from major European companies; warnings from major European companies that risks related to Russia will impact profits and generally weak EZ data has convinced investors to hit the exits. * The London FTSE fell 0.76% with the FTSE mining index falling 0.96%; the German DAX slid 2.1%; the French CAC closed 1.0% lower; the FT Milan Index fell 1.0% and the Spanish IBEX ended with a 1.8% loss for the day. * For the week German DAX fell 4.5% - its worst weekly fall in over a year. The London FTSE fell 1.65%; the French CAC had a weekly loss of 2.95%; the FT Milan Index slid 3.3% and the Spanish IBEX fell 3.4% for the week. * Wall Street failed to bounce and closed lower (S&P down 0.3%; Dow down 0.4%) despite another rise of more than 200k US jobs; an increase in the participation rate and subdued hourly earnings that will calm investor concerns the Fed will have to hike rates earlier than previously planned. * There have been a number of reasons put forth including the Argentina default, but that seems odd given the fact the Argentine stock market gained over 1.5% on Friday and the MSCI LATAM Equity Index gained 0.75%. * The most likely explanation is that investors were looking for an excuse to sell and the very poor lead from Europe had Wall Street on edge. * For the week the Dow fell 2.8%; the S&P fell 2.7% (biggest weekly drop in two years) and the NASDAQ fell 2.1%. * The VIX index closed at 17.03 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 16.95. For the week the VIX index soared 34% and it was the first weekly close above 17 since early April. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.75% but fell 3.54% for the week. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold gained back the losses incurred Thursday, as the dovish turn in Fed expectations supported precious metal. Gold closed at 1,294 - up 1.0% from Thursday's close at 1,282. * The other key commodities put in sluggish performances on Friday - with NY Copper easing 0.5% and NYMEX Crude easing 0.56%. Iron ore eased to 95.20 from Thursday's close at 95.60. * For the week Gold fell 1.1%; NY Copper fell 0.64%; Lon Copper eased 0.7%; NYMEX Crude fell 4.1%; Brent Crude fell 3.3% and iron ore rose 0.95%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Risk aversion was the theme in EZ debt markets, as Portuguese yields rose sharply again on rising expectations Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo will need a government bailout. * The spread between peripheral yields and German bund yields widened significantly. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield popped up to 2.56% from 2.50% while the 10-yr German bund yield fell 2bps to 1.14%. The Italian bond yield closed up 7bps at 2.76% and the UK 10-yr gilt yield fell 5bps to 2.55%. * The Treasury market responded to the US jobs report by pushing yields significantly lower - with the 10-yr yield sliding to 2.49% from 2.58% before the data and Thursday's close at 2.55% and the 2-yr Treasury yield plunging to 0.47% from Thursday's close at 0.54%. * For the week the 2-year Treasury yield eased 2bps from 0.49% and the 10-year US Treasury yield rose 3bps form last week's close at 2.46%. John Noonan's Technical view as at 3 August 2014 Equities * S&P500 - The price action last week has left the technical outlook for the S&P unambiguously bearish for the short-term at least. The daily moving average studies are showing a down-trend has formed and the break and close below the 50-dma (1,953) initially targets the 100-dma at 1,911. Break below 1,910 targets the key 200-dma around 1,860. {Last 1,925.15} * Nikkei is trending higher even though Friday's fall took some of the shine off the trend. Support comes in at 20-dma 15,400 and a break and close below that level would suggest the trend higher is in trouble. Resistance found around 15969 with major resistance at Dec 30, 2013 trend high at 16320. {Last 15523} * ASX was perfectly trending higher until Friday's nasty selloff. Support is found around 5,540 where the 20-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 5,370/5644 move converge. A break below and close below 5,540 would suggest the trend higher has run its course and a deeper correction is underway. {Last 5,556} Commodities *Gold is in a gentle trend lower - according to the daily moving average studies. The 200-dma around 1,284 was broken a couple of times, but held the 61.8 fibo of the 1,240/1,345 move at 1,280. The price has to clearly break and move below 1,280 to be a valid sell signal. Resistance is at the 20-dma at 1,309 and a break above would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 1,293} * Lon Copper isn't trending and is just consolidating. A break and daily close above the July 8 trend high at 7,212 would likely signal the trend higher has resumed. A break below 6,950 would suggest more downside. {Last 7,074} FX * EUR/USD is trending lower, but the trend is losing momentum according to the daily moving average studies. EUR/USD tested the 50% of the 1.2753/1.3995 move 1.3375 and even though it dipped below that level it kept closing above. A break and close below 1.3360 would reenergize the down-trend while a break above the 20-dma at 1.3512 would suggest the trend lower has run its course. {Last 1.3423} * USD/JPY has commenced trending higher according to the daily moving average studies. The break and close above the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 101.90 targets 104.15. {Last 102.61} * AUD/USD - The break and close below former key support at 0.9320/25 is bearish. AUD/USD has started to trend lower according to the daily moving average studies and the target is 0.9200/30. {Last 0.9317}

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11900 11925 11840 11825-11845 N/A USD/JPY 103.05 102.33 102.61 INR 61.35 61.63 61.20 61.20-22 N/A EUR/USD 1.3445 1.3378 1.3428 KRW 1039 1039.5 1032.5 1033.2-33.5 N/A EUR/JPY 138.07 137.58 137.77 MYR 3.2185 3.2210 3.2020 3.2015-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.6906 1.6820 1.6828 PHP 43.97 43.92 43.70 43.72-75 N/A USD/CAD 1.0943 1.0894 1.0916 TWD 30.05 30.07 30.015 30.025-035 N/A AUD/USD 0.9336 0.9275 0.9317 CNY 1-mth 6.1785 6.1750 6.1750-60 NZD/USD 0.8536 0.8462 0.8510 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2120-40 USD/SGD 1.2497 1.2455 1.2463 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2510-30 USD/THB 32.29 32.13 32.13 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16493 -70 -0.42 10-year 2.49% 2.56% S&P 500 1925 -6 -0.29 2-year 0.48% 0.53% NASDAQ 4353 -17 -0.38 30-year 3.28% 3.32% FTSE 6679 -51 -0.76 Spot Gold($) 1293.50 1283.20 DAX 9210 -197 -2.10 Nymex 97.88 97.61 Nikkei 15523 -98 -0.63 Brent 104.84 105.48

