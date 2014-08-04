SYDNEY, Aug 5 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Fed says domestic banks eased lending standards for comm'l/industrial most types of comm'l real estate loans, banks saw stronger demand for many more loan categories than in April, and banks eased standards on prime residential loans * Frances Hollande asked Germany to do more to boost growth, doesn't ask for leniency on public debt, and says EUR hasn't weakened enough (Le Monde) * Moody's while the deficit will remain on a declining trend France is likely to miss fiscal targets in 2014/15 * US ISM-New York Index Jul 644.4, 635.3-prev * US Employment Trends Jul 120.31, 119.92-prev * US Treasury says to borrow USD 192b in net marketable debt in Jul-Sep quarter, up from prior estimate of 169b, expects to issue USD 187b in Oct-Dec quarter * EZ Aug Sentix 2.7 vs 10.1 prev, 9.0 exp * UK Jul Cons PMI 62.4 vs 62.6 prev, 62.00 exp * EZ Jun Prod Prices -0.8% y/y vs -1.0% prev, -1.0% exp * Fed's Lacker mkts maybe underestimating pace of tightening BBG Themes from Monday * The main themes across markets on Monday were a modest relief rally in most equity markets after Portuguese lender BES was bailed out; consolidation in the FX market; improved risk appetite as shown in an 11% fall in the VIX index and slightly lower Treasury yields despite the improved tone in risk assets. * Most European equity markets were flat to slightly higher on Monday - with the German DAX being the exception due to German growth concerns related to Russian Ukraine crisis - as expressed by German IFO's chief on the weekend. The German DAX fell another 0.6% and is now down over 5.0% over the last 6 trading days. * Wall Street staged a relief rally on Monday after the S&P experienced one of the worst weeks in nearly two years. * The realization that Friday's jobs data suggests the Fed won't be forced to raise rates sooner rather than later helped the S&P gain 0.7% on Monday after falling 2.7% last week. * The BES bailout lifted some of the uncertainty and sent Portuguese 10-yr bond yields around 7bps lower. Other peripheral EZ bond yields followed suit - with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield falling 6bps to 2.50% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield falling 7bps to 2.69%. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield eased to 2.49% from Friday's close at 2.50% and the 2-yr US Treasury yield eased 1bp to 0.47% - as the market continued to price out an early Fed hike following the benign average hourly earnings component of the US payroll data on Friday. * The FX market was extremely quiet on Monday, as the market consolidated following the whippy price action seen on Friday. * EUR/USD and USD/JPY barely moved on an open/close bases - with EUR/USD closing at 1.3421 - down slightly from Friday's close at 1.3428; USD/JPY closed at 102.57 a few pips off the Friday close at 102.61. * AUD, NZD and GBP were the best performing currencies on Monday. AUD benefitted from the better Aus retail sales and rise in risk appetite. AUD/USD closed at 0.9333 up 0.17% from Friday's close. * NZD matched AUD gains closing at 0.8523 - up 0.2% from Friday's 0.8510 close. * GBP benefitted from EUR/GBP selling - as forward looking German growth concerns put a dent into some of EUR/GBP gains sustained last week. GBP/USD closed at 1.6864 - up 0.2% on the day. * Commodity prices were mixed on Monday. Gold eased 0.46% as improved investor risk appetite resulted in some safe-haven unwinding. NY copper gained 0.9%, as the recent rise in China equity markets has raised expectations China demand for raw materials will remain buoyant in the second half of 2014. * NYMEX Crude closed 0.55% higher while iron ore edged up 20 cents to 95.40. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was flat at 81.31. Wrap-up Some of the market stress evident at the end of last week appears to have faded a bit as we start a new week. Much of the stress last week was a result of investors facing the prospect of the Fed being forced to raise interest rates sooner rather than later, but the benign hourly earnings component in the US non-farm payroll report may have calmed those concerns. The unsettled geopolitical backdrop continues to distract investors, but wasn't a major factor in Monday's trading. The improvement in risk appetite has helped settle risk currencies such as AUD and NZD, but for AUD at least - the focus will shift to domestic factors with the RBA meeting today and key Aus data to be released today (trade) and Thursday (jobs). The RBA will keep rates on hold today at 2.50% so the attention will be on the statement that follows. The RBA is unlikely going to materially change the language used in the July statement - as the RBA Quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy to be released Friday will likely aim to provide greater detail. As for the statement today - the market will look for any changes in the RBA's view on inflation, the level of the currency and overall economic activity.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ moved a little lower overnight in OTC and NDF markets in a continuation of the post payroll moves from Friday night. We are moving deeper into the Northern hemisphere summer holidays and there is no conviction in trading. The market wants to buy US Dollars and sell stocks but remain very hesitant. The first pieces of "bad" news positions are dumped. We probably have a few more weeks of this type of trading but from a bigger picture view it seems best to buy dips in the US Dollar. USD/KRW traded a 1029.3-1034.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1033.5. The Kospi closed up 0.35%. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2458-1.2474 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2470. The Straits Times closed down 0.8%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1980-3.2050 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2000. The KLSE index closed up 0.67%. USD/IDR traded an 11700-11770 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11760. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11747. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 43.65-745 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.725. The PSE index closed up 1.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.115-16 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.16. The Set closed up 1.2%. USD/TWD traded a 29.975-30.013 range in Asia on Monday; last at 29.99. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1661 slightly lower than the previous 6.1681 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1702-6.1828 range; last at 6.1785. USD/CNH last at 6.1761 - range 6.1728-6.1780. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2460-6.2480. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.7%. USD/INR traded a 60.875-61.165 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.95. The Sensex index closed up 0.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05 Aug 00:30 TW Consumer Price Index 05 Aug 00:30 TW Wholesale Price Index 05 Aug 01:00 PH CPI 05 Aug 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 05 Aug 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 05 Aug 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 05 Aug 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 05 Aug 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 05 Aug 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate 05 Aug 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI 05 Aug 05:30 IN Repo Rate 05 Aug 05:30 IN Reverse Repo Rate 05 Aug 05:30 IN Cash Reserve Ratio 05 Aug 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserve Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)  04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate The week ahead * Central Banks - The RBA hands down their decision Tuesday and while no one expects a policy change - the RBA statement will be scrutinized for clues on the RBA's inflation outlook, the level of the currency and whether current settings are low enough to offset potential headwinds. The trimmed mean CPI released since the last meeting was a bit hotter than expected and the AUD has remained at the upper end of recent ranges. The RBA statement has tended to be neutral while he recent minutes has tended to maintain dovish overtones. * ECB meeting Thursday and while they too are expected to stay on hold - the Draghi presser will be interesting, as the geopolitical crisis involving Russia is seen negatively impacting the already fragile EZ economy. If Draghi signals the ECB stands ready to take more easing measures - the EUR could come under pressure. The BOE meets in the same day and is expected to be a non-event. * BOJ decides on Friday and no change in policy is expected. BOJ chief Kuroda spoke last week and sounded rather sanguine in his assessment of the economic state of play in Japan despite some very weak data of late. * Key data in the week ahead - It is a fairly quiet week for data in the US with the key data all coming in on Tuesday - that includes US Factory Orders; ISM non-manufacturing and Durable goods. Key data in the EZ includes services PMI and Retail Sales on Tuesday; German Industrial Orders on Wednesday and Industrial Output on Thursday. Key UK data in the week ahead includes Industrial output on Wednesday and Trade data on Friday. * It will be a busy week for Australian data. Aus Trade data will be released on Tuesday with the market expecting a deficit of 2b. The market will keep an eye on the export component after the surprisingly weak minus 5% last month. The highlight of the week will be the Aus employment data on Thursday with the market expecting plus 12.5k jobs. A closer look at the equity market * Most European equity markets were flat to slightly higher on Monday - with the German DAX being the exception due to German growth concerns related to Russian Ukraine crisis - as expressed by German IFO's chief on the weekend. The German DAX fell another 0.6% and is now down over 5.0% over the last 6 trading days. * London FTSE was flat; French CAC gained 0.3%; Milan edged up 0.1% and Spanish IBEX eased 0.2%. * Wall Street staged a relief rally on Monday after the S&P experienced one of the worst weeks in nearly two years. * The realization that Friday's jobs data suggests the Fed won't be forced to raise rates sooner rather than later helped the S&P gain 0.7% on Monday after falling 2.7% last week. * The VIX index closed at 15.12 down 11.2% from Friday's close at 17.03. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.95%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodity prices were mixed on Monday. Gold eased 0.46% as improved investor risk appetite resulted in some safe-haven unwinding. NY copper gained 0.9%, as the recent rise in China equity markets has raised expectations China demand for raw materials will remain buoyant in the second half of 2014. * NYMEX Crude closed 0.55% higher while iron ore edged up 20 cents to 95.40. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The BES bailout lifted some of the uncertainty and sent Portuguese 10-yr bond yields around 7bps lower. Other peripheral EZ bond yields followed suit - with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield falling 6bps to 2.50% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield falling 7bps to 2.69%. * The 10-yr German bund closed unchanged at 1.13% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield closed unchanged at 2.54%. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield eased to 2.49% from Friday's close at 2.50% and the 2-yr US Treasury yield eased 1bp to 0.47% - as the market continued to price out an early Fed hike following the benign average hourly earnings component of the US payroll data on Friday. John Noonan's Technical view as at 3 August 2014 Equities * S&P500 price action last week left the technical outlook unambiguously bearish for the short-term at least. The daily moving average studies show a down-trend has formed and the break and close below the 50-dma (1,953) targets the 100-dma at 1,911. Break below 1,910 targets the key 200-dma around 1,860. {Last 1,925} * Nikkei is trending higher even though Friday's fall took some of the shine off the trend. Support comes in at 20-dma 15,400 and a break and close below that level would suggest the trend higher is in trouble. Resistance found around 15969 with major resistance at Dec 30, 2013 trend high at 16320. {Last 15523} * ASX was perfectly trending higher until Friday's nasty selloff. Support is found around 5,540 where the 20-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 5,370/5644 move converge. A break below and close below 5,540 would suggest the trend higher has run its course and a deeper correction is underway. {Last 5,556} Commodities * Gold is in a gentle trend lower - according to the daily moving average studies. The 200-dma around 1,284 was broken a couple of times, but held the 61.8 fibo of the 1,240/1,345 move at 1,280. The price has to clearly break and move below 1,280 to be a valid sell signal. Resistance is at the 20-dma at 1,309 and a break above would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 1,293} * Lon Copper isn't trending and is just consolidating. A break and daily close above the July 8 trend high at 7,212 would likely signal the trend higher has resumed. A break below 6,950 would suggest more downside. {Last 7,074} FX * EUR/USD is trending lower, but the trend is losing momentum according to the daily moving average studies. EUR/USD tested the 50% of the 1.2753/1.3995 move 1.3375 and even though it dipped below that level it kept closing above. A break and close below 1.3360 would reenergize the down-trend while a break above the 20-dma at 1.3512 would suggest the trend lower has run its course. {Last 1.3423} * USD/JPY has commenced trending higher according to the daily moving average studies. The break and close above the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 101.90 targets 104.15. {Last 102.61} * AUD/USD - The break and close below former key support at 0.9320/25 is bearish. AUD/USD has started to trend lower according to the daily moving average studies and the target is 0.9200/30. {Last 0.9317} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11820 11825 11795 11785-11800 N/A USD/JPY 102.74 102.40 102.57 INR 61.42 61.45 61.28 61.29-31 N/A EUR/USD 1.3433 1.3409 1.3421 KRW 1035.6 1035 1033.5 1033-1033.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.91 137.64 137.69 MYR 3.2080 3.2060 3.2000 3.1990-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.6864 1.6813 1.6864 PHP 43.75 43.75 43.74 43.69-72 N/A USD/CAD 1.0934 1.0905 1.0906 TWD 30.00 30.01 30.00 30.00-01 N/A AUD/USD 0.9337 0.9307 0.9333 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1725 6.1715-30 NZD/USD 0.8528 0.8496 0.8523 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2075 6.2080-00 USD/SGD 1.2474 1.2458 1.2462 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2450-60 USD/THB 32.19 32.115 32.145 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16569 +76 +0.46 10-year 2.49% 2.49% S&P 500 1939 +14 +0.72 2-year 0.47% 0.48% NASDAQ 4384 +31 +0.72 30-year 3.29% 3.28% FTSE 6678 -1 -0.02 Spot Gold($) 1288.90 1293.50 DAX 9154 -56 -0.61 Nymex 98.29 97.88 Nikkei 15474 -49 -0.31 Brent 105.63 104.84

