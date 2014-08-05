SYDNEY, August 6 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * BoC to buy back up to CAD1bln from up to 7 outstanding bonds on Aug 12 * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 8.4% w/an avg selling price of USD 3,025 * US Markit Comp Final PMI Jul 60.6, 61-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final F Jul 60.8, 61-prev * US Factory Orders MM Jun 1.1%, f/c 0.6%, -0.6%-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jul 58.7, f/c 56.3, 56 * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Jul 62.4, f/c 58.1, 57.5 * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Jul 56, 54.4-prev * US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Jul 64.9, 61.2-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Jul 60.9, 61.2-prev * Moody's changes UK bkg outlook to negative from stable Rts * UK Jul Serv PMI 59.1 vs 57.7 prev, 57.9 exp * DE Jul Final Serv PMI 56.7 vs 56.6 prev, 56.6 exp * EZ Jul Final Serv PMI 54.2 vs 54.4 prev, 54.4 exp * EZ Jun Retail Sales +2.4% y/y vs 1.7% prev, 1.2% exp Themes from Tuesday * A resurgence of risk aversion was the main theme across markets Tuesday, but it mostly showed up in the equity markets while other asset markets were mixed. * Wall Street fell sharply - with the Dow down around 200 points at one stage before closing down 139 points or 0.8% lower. * The shakiness on Wall Street was evidenced by an 11.6% jump in the VIX index. * The reason for the rise in risk aversion is hard to pin down, with a number of factors listed, but it is obvious the ongoing and perhaps intensifying Russia/Ukraine crisis is starting to unnerve investors. * Wall Street got off to a sluggish start before the selling accelerated on comments made by the Polish foreign minister suggesting Russian troops were set to invade Ukraine. * Wall Street fell despite better than expected US data. US Factory Orders rose 1.1% against expectations of a 0.6% rise; Durable Goods rose 1.7% and ISM non-mfg came in at 58.7 against expectations of 56.3. * Some analysts felt the better US data may have weighed on market sentiment, as the stronger the US economy grows - the more likely the Fed starts hiking rates. * There is a growing view on Wall Street that aside from the geopolitical based anxiety - the recent volatility on Wall Street is the manifestation of the gradual withdrawal of Fed liquidity as the end of Fed QE rapidly approaches. * The stronger US data and rise in volatility helped to support the USD - while heightening concerns over the Russia/Ukraine crisis resulted in EUR/USD selling. * EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3358 before closing at 1.3376 - down 0.35% on day. * The worst performing currency on Tuesday was NZD - which fell 0.65% against the USD and 0.36% against AUD. NZD was weighed down by another weak Fonterra dairy auction where the price fell 0.8%. * NZD/USD traded as low as 0.8451 before closing at 0.8467 - down 0.7%. * CAD was also very weak on Tuesday - falling 0.5% against USD. The steady fall in crude oil prices may be having a negative impact on CAD - as Brent Crude fell to a nine month low on Tuesday. * GBP outperformed on Tuesday, as better than expected UK services PMI helped to support - as did EUR/GBP selling flows inspired by the rising concerns over the impact on the German economy emanating from the Russia/Ukraine crisis. * GBP/USD closed at 1.6887 - up 0.15% from Monday's close at 1.6864. * Despite geopolitical concerns - oil prices continued to slide on Tuesday with Brent Crude falling to a nine month low at 104.07 at one stage before closing at 104.87 - down 0.5% on the day. NYMEX Crude was down 0.7% at 97.57 last. * Analysts say there is ample supply of crude while demand remains relatively weak. * Gold chopped between 1,282 and 1,293, as the stronger USD weighed and the rise in risk aversion provided support. Gold closed at 1,288. * NY copper fell 1.2% Tuesday, as the weaker than expected HSBC China services PMI weighed on sentiment. Iron ore edged up to 95.50 from Monday's fix at 95.40. * US Treasury yields were choppy - with the 10-year Treasury yield rising to 2.52% at one stage following the strong US data and then falling back to 2.47%, as investors sold stocks for safe-haven bonds on the rise in risk aversion. Wrap-up It appears that the period of incredibly low volatility is coming to an end; which unsurprisingly coincides with the coming to the end of Fed QE. The Russia/Ukraine geopolitical crisis is a cause for concern, as it will impact the EZ economy and thus the global economy. But risk assets seem more vulnerable to geopolitical headlines than they did a month ago and that is likely due to the inevitable withdrawal of Fed liquidity and the normalization of Fed policy. EUR/USD remains vulnerable due to diverging central bank expectations - making the ECB event tomorrow (Thursday) that much more important. The ECB isn't likely to change policy, but if Draghi's press conference takes a dovish turn EUR/USD could break below 1.3350 and resume trending lower. The rise in volatility isn't friendly to carry trade strategies and that should undermine sentiment towards AUD and NZD to some extent. The highly rated Aus bonds will still find buyers in an environment of rising risk aversion - so the AUD will get some support. NZD/USD suffered a bearish outside day Tuesday and appears headed for the June 4 trend low 0.8401. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open sharply higher as Wall Street gives up Monday gains. The big picture remains mixed - geopolitical concerns bubble away just below the surface while the market is now very keen to latch on to positive US data as it supports their main theme - long US Dollars and short equities. USD/AXJ for its part is quick to show a bid tone but as we saw on Monday - it is still a market that lacks true conviction. USD/KRW traded a 1028.1-1032.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1028.2. The Kospi closed down 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2442-1.2463 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2454. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1855-3.1990 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.1870. The KLSE index closed up 0.05%. USD/IDR traded an 11690-11755 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11735. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11733. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 43.505-66 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.57. The PSE index closed down 0.35%. USD/THB traded a 32.06-15 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.115. The Set closed up 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 29.985-997 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.99. The Taiex closed down 2.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1655 slightly lower than the previous 6.1661 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1704-6.1782 range; last at 6.1708. USD/CNH last at 6.1681 - range 6.1674-6.1758. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2340-6.2360. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.15%. USD/INR traded a 60.69-61.00 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.84. The Sensex index closed up 0.7%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05 Aug 22:45 NZ HLFS Job Growth 05 Aug 22:45 NZ Labour Cost Index 05 Aug 22:45 NZ HLFS Participation Rate 06 Aug 04:01 MY Trade Balance 06 Aug 04:01 MY Imports 06 Aug 04:01 MY Exports 06 Aug 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 06 Aug 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 06 Aug 07:30 TH BOT Rate Decision Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead Central Banks - ECB meet on Thursday and are expected to stay on hold - the Draghi presser will be interesting, as the geopolitical crisis involving Russia is seen negatively impacting the already fragile EZ economy. If Draghi signals the ECB stands ready to take more easing measures - the EUR could come under pressure. The BOE meets in the same day and is expected to be a non-event. BOJ decides on Friday and no change in policy is expected. BOJ chief Kuroda spoke last week and sounded rather sanguine in his assessment of the economic state of play in Japan despite some very weak data of late. Key data in the week ahead include German Industrial Orders on Wednesday and Industrial Output on Thursday. Key UK data in the week ahead includes Industrial output on Wednesday and Trade data on Friday. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11745 11810 11760 11795-11820 N/A USD/JPY 102.93 102.46 102.59 INR 61.07 61.50 61.17 61.39-41 N/A EUR/USD 1.3425 1.3358 1.3376 KRW 1032 1037.5 1033 1037-1037.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.71 137.07 137.22 MYR 3.1945 3.2095 3.1950 3.2050-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.6890 1.6845 1.6887 PHP 43.58 43.73 43.60 43.69-72 N/A USD/CAD 1.0977 1.0898 1.0962 TWD 29.97 30.01 29.985 30.00-005 N/A AUD/USD 0.9344 0.9294 0.9304 CNY 1-mth 6.1730 6.1700 6.1710-30 NZD/USD 0.8531 0.8451 0.8467 CNY 6-mth 6.2020 6.1985 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.2493 1.2442 1.2475 CNY 1-yr 6.2350 6.2310 6.2330-50 USD/THB 32.225 32.06 32.22 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16429 -140 -0.85 10-year 2.49% 2.49% S&P 500 1920 -19 -0.97 2-year 0.47% 0.47% NASDAQ 4353 -31 -0.70 30-year 3.29% 3.29% FTSE 6682 +4 +0.07 Spot Gold($) 1287.70 1288.90 DAX 9190 +36 +0.39 Nymex 97.57 98.29 Nikkei 15320 -154 -1.00 Brent 104.91 105.63 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)