SYDNEY, August 7 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Italy Econ Minister Padoan says must pursue reforms to emerge from recession, make voice count in Europe, repeats no supplementary budget * Russia allows Brazil to significantly increase meat & dairy exports to Russia * Russia's Putin signs decree banning or limiting imports of agricultural products from countries which sanctioned Russia (Interfax) * US International Trade MM $ Jun -41.54b, f/c -44.7b, -44.66b-prev * CA Trade Balance C$ Jun +1.86b, f/c 0.00b, +0.58b-prev * CA Exports C$ Jun 45.20b, 44.69b-prev * CA Imports C$ Jun 43.34b, 44.12b-prev * Italy records second quarter of negative growth * UK data disappoints, FTSE loses over 1.0%, GBP 1.6625 lows * DE Jun Ind Orders -3.2% m/m vs -1.6% rvsd prev, 1.0% exp * UK Jul Halifax Hse Px +1.4% m/m vs -0.6% prev, 0.4% exp * UK Jul Halifax Hse Px +10.2% y/y vs 8.8% prtev, 9.6% exp * UK Jun Ind Output 1.2% y/y vs 2.3% prev, 1.5% exp * UK Jun Mfg Output 1.9% y/y vs 3.7% prev, 2.1% exp * CH Jul CPI 0.0% y/y vs 0.0% prev, 0.0% exp * IT Q2 GDP Prel -0.2% q/q vs -0.1% prev, 0.2% exp, recession Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across markets on Wednesday was more signs the EZ economy was stumbling after much weaker than expected German industrial orders and a negative read on Italian GDP signalling Italy had fallen back into recession. * Meanwhile NATO gave its starkest warning yet - saying Russia has about 20k combat-ready troops on the eastern Ukraine border that it could use to invade under the pretext of a humanitarian or peacekeeping mission. * It is obvious the Russian/Ukraine crisis has already done damage to the EZ economy - the intensifying of the crisis bodes poorly for the short-term future. * European stock markets fell yet again with Milan the worst hit - sliding 2.7% * EUR/USD fell to a fresh 9-month low at 1.3333 and the 10-yr German Bund yield fell to a record low 1.09% before closing at an all-time closing low at 1.10%. * Safe haven buying sent gold 1.44% higher to 1,306.50 * It appeared the US market didn't know how to react to the problems facing Europe and some of the price movements are extremely difficult to explain. * Wall Street finished the day flat after being in the red early in the session before bouncing when bargain-hunting prevailed. * Inexplicably the US market sold the US dollar across the board and it was the greenback that ended the day lower not the EUR. * EUR/USD closed at 1.3384 - up slightly from Tuesday's close at 1.3376. * EUR/GBP posted a solid 0.25% gain on the day as the FX market obviously put a greater emphasis on a slight miss in the UK IP data than the huge miss in the German Industrial Orders and the Italian GDP. * GBP was the worst performing currency - as GBP/USD closed down 0.2% at 1.6856. GBP fell 0.7% against JPY and AUD while falling 0.6% against CAD. * USD/JPY had a nasty fall during the US session when large stops were triggered below 102.20 to a low at 101.76. Standing Japanese buy orders ahead of 101.70 underpinned and USD/JPY traded back to 102.10 at the close - down 0.5% on day. * The move lower in USD/JPY was preceded by a large selloff in EUR/JPY - which slid to 136.16 (down 1.1%) - before recovering to 136.65 - down 0.75%. * JPY is finally receiving support from its role as a safe-haven destination in times of geopolitical uncertainty. * AUD was a star performing currency on Wednesday despite elevated risk aversion and falls in some key commodities other than gold. AUD/USD was bid through the European session and then took off during the US session when the market decided selling US dollars was the correct response the growing problems in the EZ. * AUD/USD stops were triggered above 0.9345 to a high at 0.9376 before settling at 0.9355 - up 0.55% on the day. * It appears that the AUD is perceived by some investor groups as being a safe-haven currency rather than simply a high-beta/commodity/carry trade currency. * CAD also managed to bounce back amid the broad US dollar weakness - with USD/CAD closing at 1.0917 - down 0.4% on the day. * While gold moved higher - other commodities struggled with NYMEX Crude falling 0.5% and NY Copper closed down 1.1%. Iron ore closed at 95.90 - up from 95.50. * The 10-yr Treasury yield fell to 2.43% when the angst in Europe sent the 10-yr German bund to all-time lows around 1.10%. The market settled during the US session and the 10-year US Treasury yield closed just below 2.47% - down from Tuesday's close at 2.48%. The 2-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.46%. * US dollar index closed at 81.42 - down 0.12% from Tuesday's close at 81.52%. Wrap-up It is too hard to explain why the US dollar fell overnight with all of the market-negative news out of Europe. Perhaps it is real money flows doing what they have to - into a market that is extremely long USD. AUD seems to be benefiting as a safe-haven port far from the storms in Europe and the close above 0.9355 has taken the pressure off the downside. The Aus jobs data today should be a key event - with the market expecting plus 12k jobs and the unemployment rate to hold at 6.0%. The move lower in USD/JPY will likely send the Nikkei lower at the open and it will be interesting to see if the spiral forms whereby the weaker Nikkei puts more pressure on USD/JPY. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Economic Data Releases (GMT) 07 Aug 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 07 Aug 01:30 AU Participation Rate 07 Aug 01:30 AU Full Time Employment 07 Aug 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate 07 Aug 01:30 AU Employment 07 Aug 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx 07 Aug 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 07 Aug 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 07 Aug 08:00 TW Trade Balance 07 Aug 08:30 HK FX Reserves 07 Aug 09:00 MY Reserves 07 Aug 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves MM Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead Central Banks - ECB meet on Thursday and are expected to stay on hold - the Draghi presser will be interesting, as the geopolitical crisis involving Russia is seen negatively impacting the already fragile EZ economy. If Draghi signals the ECB stands ready to take more easing measures - the EUR could come under pressure. The BOE meets in the same day and is expected to be a non-event. BOJ decides on Friday and no change in policy is expected. BOJ chief Kuroda spoke last week and sounded rather sanguine in his assessment of the economic state of play in Japan despite some very weak data of late. Key data in the week ahead include Industrial Output on Thursday. Key UK data in the week ahead includes Trade data on Friday. A closer look at the equity market * The main theme across markets on Wednesday were more signs the EZ economy was stumbling after much weaker than expected German Industrial orders and a negative read on Italian GDP signaling Italy had fallen back into recession. * Meanwhile NATO gave its starkest warning yet - saying Russia has about 20k combat ready troops on the eastern Ukraine border that it could use to invade under the pretext of a humanitarian or peace keeping mission. * It is obvious the Russian/Ukraine crisis has done damage to the EZ economy - and the intensifying of the crisis bodes poorly for the short-term future. * European stock markets fell yet again with Milan the worst hit - sliding 2.7%. German DAX fell 0.65%; French CAC eased 0.6% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 1.0%. The London FTSE closed down 0.7% despite the mining sector rising 0.85%. * Wall Street finished the day flat after being in the red early in the session before bouncing when bargain hunting prevailed. There wasn't any US data for the market to react to. * The VIX index closed at 16.37 - down slightly from Tuesday's close at 16.87. * The MSCI LATAM Index edged up 0.1%. A closer look at the commodity market * Safe haven buying sent gold 1.44% higher to 1,306.50 * While gold moved higher other commodities struggled - with NYMEX Crude falling 0.5% and NY Copper closed down 1.14%. Iron ore closed at 95.90 - up from 95.50. A closer look at fixed interest * Very weak German and Italian economic data and the deepening Russia/Ukraine crisis pushed core yields lower. The 10-yr German Bund yield fell to a record low 1.09% before closing at an all-time closing low at 1.10% down from 1.17%. The 10-yr UK gilt yield fell 7bps to 2.51%. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed 2bps higher at 2.58% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed 6bps higher at 2.81%. * The 10-yr Treasury yield fell to 2.43% when the angst in Europe sent the 10-yr German bund to all-time lows around 1.10%. The market settled during the US session and the 10-year US Treasury yield closed just below 2.47% - down from Tuesday's close at 2.48%. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.46%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11805 11920 11810 11850-11870 N/A USD/JPY 102.64 101.76 102.10 INR 61.64 61.93 61.54 61.56-59 N/A EUR/USD 1.3387 1.3333 1.3384 KRW 1035.5 1040 1035 1034.5-35.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.23 136.16 136.65 MYR 3.2065 3.2250 3.2055 3.2100-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.6888 1.6821 1.6856 PHP 43.82 44.07 43.85 43.86-88 N/A USD/CAD 1.0986 1.0912 1.0917 TWD 29.99 30.01 29.98 29.985-99 N/A AUD/USD 0.9376 0.9292 0.9354 CNY 1-mth 6.1760 6.1715 6.1710-30 NZD/USD 0.8488 0.8423 0.8480 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1980 6.1970-00 USD/SGD 1.2514 1.2472 1.2482 CNY 1-yr 6.2340 6.2300 6.2300-20 USD/THB 32.29 32.135 32.16 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16443 +14 +0.08 10-year 2.47% 2.49% S&P 500 1920 +0 +0.03 2-year 0.46% 0.47% NASDAQ 4355 +2 +0.05 30-year 3.27% 3.29% FTSE 6636 -46 -0.70 Spot Gold($) 1306.70 1287.70 DAX 9130 -60 -0.65 Nymex 96.88 97.57 Nikkei 15160 -160 -1.05 Brent 104.59 104.91 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)