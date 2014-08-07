SYDNEY, August 8 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged (refi at 0.15%, depo facility -0.1%) * ECB's Draghi Inflation expectations for med/long-term continue to be firmly anchored just below 2%, TLTRO's will enhance accommodative stance, have started to intensify preparatory work on ABS purchases, governing council unanimous in its commitment to using unconventional instruments if needed to address risks of too prolonged period of low inflation * ECB's Draghi Monetary policies in EZ & US are o & will stay on a diverging path for a long time, recovery remains weak & fragile, expects a sizeable take-up of TLTRO's, still assessing impact of sanctions on EZ economy, sees risks especially coming from energy, * BOE keeps key interest rate at 0.5%, leaves APP total unchanged at GBP 375bln * Brazil opposition candidate Neves will let BRL float freely if elected (Reuters Exclusive) * Brazil's CB Director Araujo says inflation has been on downward trend since March, bank is not considering a reduction in monetary policy instruments, ready to deal w/any impact from normalization of US monetary policy * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 289k, f/c 305k, 303k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 293.50k, 297.50k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.518m, f/c 2.512m, 2.542m-prev * US Consumer Credit Jun f/c 18.55b, 19.60b-prev * CA Building Permits MM Jun 13.5%, f/c -2%, 15.4%-prev * CA Ivey PMI Jul 50.4, 49.7-prev * CA Ivey PMI SA* Jul 54.1, f/c 53, 46.9-prev * BR Headline Inflation Jul 0.28%, f/c 0.26%, 0.17%-prev * CH Q3 Cons Conf -1 vs +1 prev * DE Jun Ind Output 0.3% vs -1.7% prev, 1.3% exp Themes from Thursday * Heightened risk aversion remained the main theme across asset markets on Thursday, as Russia placed counter sanctions on the West - raising the chances of an all-put/full blown trade war. At the same time there were reports of more Russian troops massing on the eastern Ukraine border, as Russian defiance in the face of west sanctions appears to be growing. * Adding to the tense geopolitical backdrop were reports of US air strikes in northern Iraq where Islamic militants appeared on the verge of trapping religious minorities in Kurdish territory. * Equity markets in Europe feel again with the German DAX losing another 1.0% - while Wall Street closed down around 0.5%. * The investor stress really showed up in safe-haven bond prices, as the 10-yr German bund fell 4bps to close at an all-time low 1.06% and the 10-yr UST yield slid 6bps to 2.41% - just 1bp above the 2.40% one year low made on May 30. * The ECB meeting went largely as expected with no change in policy and cautious commentary from ECB President Draghi. * Draghi expressed concern over the deteriorating geopolitics in the region and the potential trade war with Russia in particular. Draghi said progress was being made with its review of a potential asset purchase program if needed, but was vague on the details. Draghi also pledged that ECB rates will stay low and policy will remain extraordinarily accommodative for an extended period - suggesting marked divergence with the policy paths of both the Fed and BOE. * The divergence in the economic growth paths of the EZ and US was exemplified on Thursday by worse than expected German Industrial Orders and better than expected US weekly jobless claims. * None of the markets reacted to the better than expected US jobless claims. * EUR/USD was choppy around the ECB event before falling to 1.3337 before sovereign related buying and short covering underpinned again. EUR/USD closed at 1.3364 - down 0.15% from Wednesday's close. * The BOE meeting was a non-event as there was no change in policy and no statement. Nevertheless - by the end of the day EUR/GBP was virtually unchanged. * With the exception of USD/JPY sell order bomb dropped into the futures market midday Wednesday NY time - trading in the major FX currencies has been extremely uninspiring. * On an open/close basis - the only USD/pair to move more than 0.15% from Wednesday's close was AUD/USD. AUD never recovered from the surprise rise in Aus unemployment and AUD/USD closed at 0.9271 - down 0.9% on the day. * The gains in USD/JPY up to 102.46 after Reuters reported GPIF would increase allocation to domestic shares from 12% to 20% - was wiped out by the falling UST yields/rise in risk aversion. USD/JPY closed at 102.0 barely changed. * Gold continued to gain on safe-haven demand and was set to close at 1,311.50 - up from Wednesday's close at 1,306. * Reports of US military strikes in Iraq helped crude oil arrest the recent slide, but the reaction was fairly muted. NYMEX Crude was up 0.7% while Brent Crude gained 1.2%. NY copper edged up 0.25% while iron ore edged up to 96.00 from Wednesday's fix at 95.90. * US dollar index closed at 81.51 - up 0.1% from Wednesday's close at 81.44. Wrap-up The Ukraine/Russia crisis is showing no sign of letting up - as Putin and the West play "who blinks first". Market analysts are surprised how much Putin is willing to risk in terms of economic deterioration to the Russian economy, but Europe (and especially Germany) will also feel the pinch. An all out trade war between the West and Russia would undermine the already fragile EZ economy - as pointed out by ECB president Draghi after the ECB decision. EUR/USD eased and looks as if it is trending lower again, but the move is far from impulsive and still has the ability to frustrate bears that are well short. USD/JPY looks like it may stay trapped in a range for awhile longer as the expansion of investment by the GPIF will underpin USD/JPY while elevated risk aversion and low UST yields will cap rallies. For USD/JPY to really start breaking out to the topside - it will have to be accompanied by rising UST yields and that isn't happening. The BOJ meets today and while no one is expecting a policy change - BOJ chief Kuroda's press conference will hold a lot of interest. Kuroda has been particularly upbeat about the Japanese economy, but recent data tells a much gloomier story. It will be interesting to see if Kuroda concedes the Japanese economy has hit a soft patch and may need more stimuli at some stage. AUD was by far the worst performing currency on Thursday, as the surprise jump in the Aus unemployment rate dashed any contemplation the RBA was set to soften the ground for eventual rate hikes. It can be argued that changes to the survey and increased participation (a good thing) suggests the market overreacted to the Aus jobs data, but if nothing else it has created uncertainty and knocked the wind out of those who had a relatively hawkish outlook for RBA policy. We should find out more today with the release of the RBA Quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy. Of particular interest will be the RBA inflation and growth forecast. Prior to yesterday's employment data - the market wasn't expectation much of a change to either. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ again repeats Tues/Wed night performance running higher first off only to ease in NY. The difference on Thursday night however was a late rally in NY on geopolitical concerns that left USD/AXJ near session highs. Ukraine/Russia and now Iraq filled the headlines while ECB Draghi presser gives green light for more EUR selling. Markets seem to have finally fallen in line with geopolitical woes with EUR lagging on the downside due to an already short EUR market. China trade headlines in Asia - lack of AUD/USD bounce overnight suggests market looking for a miss on forecasts to the downside. * USD/KRW traded a 1031.1-1037.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1037.6. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2476-1.2525 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2512. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1995-3.2150 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2070. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. * USD/IDR traded an 11760-11810 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11800. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11766. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.81-44.08 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.08. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. * USD/THB traded a 32.16-33 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.27. The Set closed down 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.99-30.008 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.008. The Taiex closed down 0.14%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1670 slightly lower than the previous 6.1681 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1561-6.1635 range; last at 6.1619. USD/CNH last at 6.1651 - range 6.1584-6.1670. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2290-6.2310. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.3%. * USD/INR traded a 61.21-55 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.25. The Sensex index closed down 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 08 Aug 23:50 JP Current Account 08 Aug 23:50 JP Bank Lending 08 Aug 01:30 AU Housing Finance 08 Aug 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 08 Aug 02:00 CN Imports 08 Aug 02:00 CN Trade Balance 08 Aug 02:00 CN Exports 08 Aug 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 08 Aug 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 08 Aug 11:30 IN FX Reserves 08 Aug 11:30 IN Deposit Growth Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 04:00- Bank of Japan Interest rate Decision f/c 0.0%, 0.0%-prev OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11875 11880 11870 11865-11885 N/A USD/JPY 102.46 102.00 102.09 INR 61.72 61.88 61.66 61.86-89 N/A EUR/USD 1.3394 1.3337 1.3364 KRW 1038.5 1040 1037.5 1039-1040 N/A EUR/JPY 137.13 136.27 136.40 MYR 3.2140 3.2180 3.2120 3.2165-85 N/A GBP/USD 1.6872 1.6824 1.6832 PHP 44.07 44.13 44.04 44.14-16 N/A USD/CAD 1.0938 1.0903 1.0928 TWD 30.02 30.05 30.02 30.04-05 N/A AUD/USD 0.9358 0.9259 0.9271 CNY 1-mth 6.1760 6.1755 6.1755-70 NZD/USD 0.8496 0.8452 0.8474 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2090-10 USD/SGD 1.2525 1.2476 1.2522 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2420-40 USD/THB 32.33 32.16 32.245 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16368 -75 -0.46 10-year 2.41% 2.47% S&P 500 1910 -11 -0.56 2-year 0.43% 0.46% NASDAQ 4335 -20 -0.46 30-year 3.23% 3.27% FTSE 6597 -39 -0.59 Spot Gold($) 1311.10 1306.70 DAX 9039 -91 -1.00 Nymex 97.57 96.88 Nikkei 15232 +72 +0.48 Brent 105.76 104.59 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)