SYDNEY, August 11 (IFR) - News from the weekend Russian separatists ask Kiev for ceasefire but situation remains fluid * Pro-Russian separatist in eastern Ukraine have asked Kiev for cease-fire * Kiev has responded they will only agree if separatists turnover their arms * Ukraine army continue to make military advances in eastern Ukraine * Kiev claims it headed off an attempt by Russia to send troops into Ukraine * Russia dismissed report as being a "fairytale" Obama warns tackling Iraq insurgency will take time * US president said Saturday that effort to weaken Iraq militants will take time * Obama emphasized US has no plans to commit ground troops to Iraq crisis * Obama said air strikes have already destroyed weapons and provided some relief * While Iraq crisis will gather attention it is unlikely going to move markets significantly unless the crisis spirals out of control High-yield/junk bond fund outflows last week the highest on record - BAML/EPFR * Investors pulled record 11.4bln USD out of HY junk bond funds last week * Outflows from junk bond funds marked a fourth straight week of withdrawals * Stock funds outflows 16.3bln USD most frantic pace in six months * Safe-haven US Treasury funds attracted 4.2bln USD biggest inflows since Feb * EM debt funds had 600mln USD of outflows first outflow in 19 weeks * Europe stock funds 2bln USD outflows - largest in 14 mths & 5th straight week * EM stock funds bucked trend with 3.9bln USD inflows, 9th straight wk of inflow China CPI & PPI for July exactly as expected * China reported CPI and PPI on the weekend and it come in exactly as forecast * CPI for July came in at plus 0.1% and plus 2.3% Y/Y as expected * PPI for July came in at minus 0.9% as expected * Inflation pressures remain benign - leaving room for further easing if needed * The soft PPI data suggests the economic rebound lacks strong momentum Headlines from Friday Night * U.S. Begins Strikes on Sunni Militants in Northern Iraq, Pentagon * Russian official says Russia to continue efforts to de-escalate Ukraine crisis * Finland Fgn Min says EU sanctions on Russia could be gradually eased if Russia acts to de-escalate crisis * US Dallas Fed PCE* Jun 1.8%, 2.5%-prev * US Labor Costs Q2 0.6%, f/c 1.4%, 11.8%-prev * US Productivity Q2 2.5%, f/c 1.5%, -4.5%-prev * US Wholesale Inventories MM Jun 0.3%, f/c 0.6%, 0.3%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Jun 0.2%, f/c 0.5%, 0.7%-prev * CA Employment Change Jul +0.2k, f/c 20.0k, -9.4k-prev * CA Unemployment Rate Jul 7%, f/c 7.1%, 7.1%-prev * CA Full time employment chng Jul -59.7k, 33.5k-prev * CA Part time employment chng Jul +60.0k, -43.0k-prev * CA Participation Rate Jul 65.9%, f/c 66.1%, 66.1%-prev * EM stock funds w'wide attract USD3.9b inflows, ninth straight wk of inflows * EM debt funds w'wide post USD600m outflows first outflows in 19 wks (BofA) * HY funds w'wide post USD11.4b outflows in wk ended Wed, biggest on record * European stock funds w'wide post USD2b outflows biggest since May '13 (BofA) * CH Jul Jobless Adj 3.2% vs 3.2% prev, 3.2% exp * CH Jul Jobless U/adj 2.9% vs 2.9% prev * DE Jun Trade Bal. E16.2b vs 18.8b prev, 17.5b exp * UK Jun Trade Bal. -GBP9.413bln vs -9.2 prev, -8.8 exp Themes from Friday * Main theme across markets Friday was a wild swing from extreme risk aversion to strong risk appetite on a reassessment of the current state of geopolitics. * In late Asia and early Europe markets were in a state of distress after air-strikes in Iraq and an ending of the ceasefire in the Gaza combined with ongoing Ukraine concerns to spook global investors. * European stock markets fell hard at the open following the weak lead from Asia that had the Nikkei down close to 3.0% at the close. German DAX was down 1.5% shortly after the open while the 10-yr German bund yield dived to a fresh all-time low at 1.02% from Thursday's close at 1.07%. * Reports that Russia was looking to "de-escalate" the Ukraine conflict led to a decent recovery with the German DAX closing down "only" 0.3% and the 10-yr bund yield moving back to 1.05%. * Market were still nervous after the initial recovery on the positive signals from Russia, but a Reuters report around the middle of the US session confirming the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that it finished military exercises on the East Ukraine border resulted in a sustained recovery of risk assets and unwinding of some safe-haven strategies. * The report also led to a more sober assessment of the market implications of the limited bombing campaign against Iraq militants and by late US session Wall Street kept moving higher as reports of more Iraq bombings hit the wires. * The surge in investor risk appetite led to some stunning price reversals with Wall Street ending the day around 1.1% higher after S&P futures were down 0.8% during the European session - while 10-yr UST yield closed at 2.42% - unchanged from Thursday's close - after trading as low as 2.35% before US market opened. * The FX market was whippy on Friday as risk appetite ebbed and flowed. * By the end of the day the main FX story was the recovery of EUR against USD, JPY and especially GBP. * EUR was considered the most vulnerable to the escalating of the Russia/Ukraine crisis - so the de-escalation resulted in a decent recovery. * EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3344 Friday before reversing higher to 1.3433. EUR/USD closed at 1.3412 up 0.36% from Thursday's close at 1.3364. * EUR/JPY traded as low as 135.73 before reversing and trading as high as 136.92. EUR/JPY closed at 136.86 - up 0.34% on the day. * USD/JPY was the center of attention in Asia and early Europe due to safe-haven plays. The pair fell as low as 101.51 before reversing higher to close virtually unchanged at 102.05. * GBP was particularly weak on Friday due in part to heavy unwinding of EUR/GBP shorts and in part due to worse than expected UK trade data that added to the confused outlook for BOE policy in the months ahead. * GBP/USD closed down 0.3% at 1.6778 - while the EUR/GBP rose 0.7% to 0.7993 from Thursday's close at 0.7939. * CAD was the biggest losing currency in the day after much weaker than expected Canadian employment data. The July jobs data came in at minus 59.7k after rising 33.5k in June. USD/CAD closed at 1.0970 - up 0.4% on the day. * Just before the close - S&P changed the outlook for the six major Canadian banks to negative from neutral due to regulatory changes. Whether this will weigh on the CAD when the markets open next week -remains to be seen. * Commodities were relatively quiet on an open/close basis. * Gold traded as high as 1,322 when risk aversion dominated flows - and then slipped back to 1,310 into the close - down from Thursday's close at 1,313. NY Copper closed down 0.1%; NYMEX Crude gained 0.2% while iron ore eased to 95.70. * AUD/USD was relatively stable Friday, as a number of factors offset each other. AUD/USD was pressured by the extreme rise in risk aversion during the Asian session and the "dovish" RBA quarterly SOMP. AUD/USD recovered when the Russia/Ukraine crisis de-escalated - with the strong China trade data also helping sentiment. * AUD/USD closed virtually unchanged at 0.9272 after trading as low as 0.9239 during the Asian session. * US dollar index closed at 81.37 - down 0.19% from Thursday's close at 81.52. Wrap-up Wall Street seem to have decided on Friday that geopolitical concerns had become overblown earlier in the day and signs Russia were seeking to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis may have marked a turning point. The weekend news is mixed, as the Ukraine army appears to be getting the upper hand against pro-Russian separatists - but fears they may overplay their hand could still see a military response by Moscow under humanitarian auspices. The crises in Iraq and the Gaza remain fluid and escalated, but the geopolitical focus will remain on Ukraine. IMM data released Friday showed specs significantly increased EUR/USD shorts, which partly explains why short-covering prevented EUR/USD from deeper losses last week when the data and news flows were decidedly EUR-negative. If the Russia/Ukraine crisis does de-escalate and the Iraq crisis intensifies and drags out as Obama warned it could - EUR/USD rally could extend towards 1.3500. One thing is for sure - as we get closer to the end of Fed QE and the start of the Fed tightening cycle - market volatility is picking up. We can expect stronger reactions to fundamental factors such as key data and geopolitics to become the norm again. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ closed modestly lower in NY on Friday after the strong pro US Dollar move witnessed in Asia and early London reversed during the NY session. Asia was never going to go home short US Dollars on Friday just in case things went from bad to worse. The Iraq bombing risk aversion move was always a stretch but the reversal in NY came off a Reuters story that Russia was looking to "de-escalate" the Ukraine conflict. Wall Street surged back from steep losses to finish the day well in the black. Other asset markets were more tentative but still followed the Wall Street move. It remains a very much pro US Dollar environment but the pullbacks are nasty. Next week should be more of the same - those wishing for volatility have now got it in abundance. * USD/KRW traded a 1034.1-1041.3 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1036.5. The Kospi closed down 1.14%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2512-1.2551 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2515. The Straits Times closed down 0.76%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2065-3.2195 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2070. The KLSE index closed down 1.5%. * USD/IDR traded an 11785-11835 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11785. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11822. The IDX Composite closed down 0.25%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.06-44.28 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.13. The PSE index closed down 1.1%. * USD/THB traded a 32.10-335 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.135. The Set closed down 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.995-30.029 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.006. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1562 sharply lower than the previous 6.1670 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1553-6.1623 range; last at 6.1567. USD/CNH last at 6.1572 - range 6.1565-6.1690. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2330-6.2350. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. * USD/INR traded a 61.14-74 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.15. The Sensex index closed down 1.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 11 Aug 04:01 MY Industrial Output 11 Aug 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No significant events A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets fell hard at the open following the weak lead from Asia that had the Nikkei down close to 3.0% at the close. German DAX was down 1.5% shortly after the open before reports that Russia was looking to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis brought in some calm. * German DAX closed down 0.3%; London FTSE closed 0.45% lower; French CAC edged 0.05% lower after being down 0.96%; Milan closed 0.3% higher after being down 1.3% and the Spanish IBEX closed 0.26% higher after being down over 1.3%. * For the week the London FTSE fell 1.7%; the German DAX fell 2.2%; the French CAC lost 1.3%; Milan slid 5.7% and the Spanish IDEX fell 3.9%. * The surge in investor risk appetite led to some stunning price reversals with Wall Street ending the day around 1.15% higher after S&P futures were down 0.77% during the European session. * For the week the Dow gained 0.4%; the S&P edged 0.3% higher and the NASDAQ gained 0.4%. * The VIX index closed at 15.77 down 5.3% from Thursday's close at 16.66. For the week the VIX fell 7.4%. * The MSCI LATAM index closed down 1.2% and for the week fell 1.6%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were relatively quiet on an open/close basis. * Gold traded as high as 1,322 when risk aversion dominated flows - and then slipped back to 1,310 into the close - down from Thursday's close at 1,313. NY Copper closed down 0.1%; NYMEX Crude gained 0.2% while iron ore eased to 95.70. * For the week gold rose 1.3%; London copper fell 1.1%; NY Copper fell 1.3%; Brent Crude closed virtually unchanged for the week - as did NYMMEX Crude. Iron ore gained 0.5%. A closer look at fixed interest * In late Asia and early Europe markets were in a state of distress after air-strikes in Iraq and an ending of the ceasefire in the Gaza combined with ongoing Ukraine concerns to spook global investors - sending the 10-yr German bund yield to a fresh all-time low at 1.02% from Thursday's close at 1.07%. * Reports that Russia was looking to "de-escalate" the Ukraine conflict led to a decent risk appetite recovery and the 10-yr bund yield moved back to 1.05%. * The 10-year gilt was down 8bps at one stage when it 2.40% before recovering to close at 2.46% - down just 2bps from Thursday's close. * The 10-yr UST yield closed at 2.42% - unchanged from Thursday's close - after trading as low as 2.35% before the US market opened. The 2-yr UST yield closed at 0.44% - up 1bp from Thursday's close and up 3bps from the 0.41% low hit before the US market opened. * For the week the 2-yr yield fell 3bps while the 10-yr yield fell 8bps. Week ahead - Geopolitics in spotlight along with UK, EZ, Japan and China data (Geopolitics) A lot of the price action last week was driven by headlines from the world's hot spots and the Russia/Ukraine border in particular. The rule of thumb is that geopolitics only has a fleeting impact on markets - unless they impact global or at least major regional growth prospects. The Russia/Ukraine crisis is a key geopolitical concern for markets as it has the potential to derail an already feeble recovery in the EZ economy. Events in the Gaza and Iraq - while troubling aren't yet impacting the global economy and even oil prices aren't reacting, as both NYMEX and Brent Crude trod water last week to close flat. In any case investors will continue to monitor geopolitical developments and if there is a breakthrough/de-escalation of the Russia/Ukraine crisis than markets will stage a relief rally. Key data in the week ahead: It is a relatively quiet week for US data with the highlights being US Retail Sales Wednesday followed by US IP Friday. With the Fed close to ending QE and the market now trying to fine tune the timing of when the Fed will start the tightening cycle - all data will cause some market impact Data out of the EZ has been mostly abysmal of late and the coming week could add to the data-driven gloom. German ZEW is out Tuesday and is expected to significantly decline again from the 18-month low hit last month. EZ IP is out Wednesday and is expected to rebound from the very weak 1.1% fall in May. Thursday EZ Q2 GDP is expected to weaken to 0.7% Y/Y and any downside miss would cause further concerns for EZ policymakers. Wednesday is a big day for the GBP and UK markets in general with the release of UK employment data and the BOE inflation quarterly. Expectations as to when BOE will commence their tightening cycle keep shifting and it is hoped the BOE quarterly will provide some clarity. The key vent in Japan this week will be Japan Q2 GDP Tuesday with expectations it will slump to minus 1.8% Q/Q. Key China data will be released on Wednesday - with July Retail Sales; IP and Urban Investment on tap. Recent data indicates the targeted stimulus has given the China economy new life, but more so in the export and FAI sectors rather than the consumer sector. Retail Sales will be closely watched to get a better read on the mood of Chinese consumers. It is mostly second-tier data in Australia with the highlights being the NAB Business Survey on Tuesday and Australia consumer sentiment on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at 10 August 2014 Equities S&P was trending lower all week, according to the dma studies, but the price action on Friday indicated the trend lost momentum, with 5-dma turning higher. Likely scenario is more consolidation - while a break below 1,900 would suggest the short-term trend lower is in full swing for a test of the 200-dma at 1,865 - while a break back above 1,955/60 where the 20-day and 50-day moving averages converge would suggest it is ready to trend higher again. {Last 1,931.6} Nikkei - The price action last week resulted in the Nikkei ending the short-term trend higher and set it close to trending lower - as the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are all pointing lower, but not yet in the bearish formation. Support is at base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 14,727 and the 61.8 fibo of the 13,885/15,759 move at 14,605. {Last 14,778} ASX - Last week's price action conclusively ended the short-term trend higher and pushed the ASX back towards some key longer-term support levels. The first level of support comes in at the 38.2 fibo of the year's 5052 low and the year's 5644 high at 5419. The ASX has been above the 200-dma since Feb and that reading comes in around 5390. The ASX has bottomed between 5350/5370 around a half dozen times since April 1. 5350 is also the 50% retracement of the year's low/high. A break below 5.345 targets 5,275/5,285. {Last 5,435} Commodities Gold The weak trend lower ended last week and the break and close above the 20-dma at 1,301 suggests more upside ahead. The 61.8 of the 1240/1345 move at 1280 managed to hold on multiple attempts lower and it now looks like a significant bottom at that level is in place. Resistance is at 1325 with break above that level targeting 1345. {Last 1,309} Lon Copper Short-term moving averages suggesting a trend lower might be forming. Lon Copper did manage to hold above good support at 6950 - but a break below initially targets he 50% retracement of the 6615/7212 move at 6,914. {Last 6995} FX EUR/USD continues to trend lower, but the trend is losing momentum according to the daily moving average studies. A break above the 20-dma around 1.3450 would suggest the trend lower has run its course and a break above the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3701/1.3333 move at 1.3473 targets a move back to 1.3545/60. {Last 1.3408} USD/JPY - The price action last week abruptly ended USD/JPY trend higher and it now looks like sideways consolidation is about to follow. {Last 102.03} AUD/USD - I wrote this last week -" the break and close below former key support at 0.9320/25 is bearish. AUD/USD has started to trend lower according to the daily moving average studies and the target is 0.9200/30" and though the price action was choppy - it still applies. AUD/USD continues to trend lower and the target of this move is 0.9180/85 where the 200-dma and 38.2 fibo of the 0.8660/0.9505 move converge. {Last 0.9276} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11855 11835 11800 11800-11815 N/A USD/JPY 102.15 101.51 102.03 INR 61.76 61.60 61.46 61.47-50 N/A EUR/USD 1.3433 1.3344 1.3408 KRW 1035 1035 1032 1032.5-33.2 N/A EUR/JPY 136.95 135.73 136.82 MYR 3.2145 3.2120 3.2030 3.2020-40 N/A GBP/USD 1.6835 1.6767 1.6771 PHP 44.07 44.10 43.98 43.94-96 N/A USD/CAD 1.0985 1.0910 1.0972 TWD 30.01 30.015 29.995 29.99-005 N/A AUD/USD 0.9288 0.9239 0.9276 CNY 1-mth 6.1670 6.1650 6.1640-55 NZD/USD 0.8490 0.8432 0.8459 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1990-10 USD/SGD 1.2551 1.2506 1.2520 CNY 1-yr 6.2320 6.2295 6.2300-20 USD/THB 32.335 32.10 32.13 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16554 +186 +1.13 10-year 2.42% 2.41% S&P 500 1932 +22 +1.15 2-year 0.45% 0.43% NASDAQ 4371 +36 +0.83 30-year 3.23% 3.23% FTSE 6567 -30 -0.46 Spot Gold($) 1310.70 1311.10 DAX 9009 -30 -0.33 Nymex 97.65 97.57 Nikkei 14778 -454 -2.98 Brent 105.02 105.76 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)