Headlines from Monday Night * Swedish CB'er Ekholm says if more expansionary monetary policy necessary, rate cut would be first step * Moody's sees Italy's deficit to GDP ratio at 2.7% in '14/'15, w/significant risk of upward revision * CA House Starts, Annualized Jul 200.1k, f/c 193.0k, 198.7k-prev * MX Industrial Output YY Jun 2%, f/c 1.7%, 1.9%-prev * Fischer - QE successful, complicates ability to manage s-term interest rates * Swiss Jun Retail sales 3.4% y/y vs -0.6% prev, 0.3% exp * Norway Jul CPI 2.2% y/y vs 1.9% prev, 1.5% exp Themes from Monday * The main theme across markets on Monday was quiet consolidation, as market anxiety over geopolitical crises continued to wane. * There wasn't any economic data from Europe of the US - so most markets consolidated on Monday. * European equity markets played some catch-up with Wall Street - with the German DAX rallying 1.9% on the day. * Wall Street continued to move higher, as buyers cautiously returned to the market. The S&P closed up 0.3% and the Dow was up just 0.1%. * The most obvious indicator that geopolitical concerns were fading was the VIX index which fell close to 10% to 14.23 from Friday's close at 15.77 and last week's high at 17.30. * It is interesting to note that while market angst over the Russia/Ukraine crisis faded, the news flow from that part of the world was far from encouraging * Russia announced they were sending an aid convoy to eastern Ukraine, which western officials see as a pretext for an invasion - while the NATO chief warned again that he still sees a "high probability" that Russia could militarily intervene in the crisis. * The less than encouraging news flow from Ukraine helped cap the 10-yr Treasury yield at 2.44% and it closed at 2.43% up 1bp from Friday's close at 2.42%. * The FX market was pretty quiet with most of the action in cross plays - with the US dollar mixed to fairly flat by the end of the day. * EUR traded with a heavy tone through the European and US sessions. EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3380 and closed at 1.3384 down 0.15% on the day. * The biggest move in the FX market was in the CAD after better housing data caught the market short and the "Loonie" gained back all of the losses incurred Friday after weak Canada employment data. * USD/CAD closed at 1.0920 - down 0.5% on the day. * Improved risk appetite underpinned USD/JPY - but heavy Japanese exporter orders between 102.20/30 discouraged aggressive attempts higher. USD/JPY topped at 102.23 and closed at 102.20 - up 0.15% on the day. * Despite the improved risk appetite/lower volatility AUD and NZD didn't benefit from the calming. NZD/USD ended the day flat at 0.8458 while AUD/USD closed 0.2% lower at 0.9262. * It was a quiet day for commodities. Gold eased a buck to 1,308.50; NY Copper edged up 0.16% and NYMEX Crude closed up 0.3% on the day. * The US dollar index closed at 81.45 up slightly from Friday's close at 81.39. Wrap-up The market was basically on hold on Monday, but it is interesting how investors are ready to put geopolitics on the back-burner and focus on other factors. The situations in Ukraine and Iraq remain fluid, but it appears those crises will have to significantly deteriorate before there will be a strong market reaction.

AUD/USD remains under some pressure despite the calming markets and today the NAB Business survey will be released. AUD was undermined last week by weaker employment data - so the business hiring intentions contained in the NAB survey will be a focus for RBA watchers.

Just when EUR/USD looked like it was going to squeeze higher it is looking soggy again. A break and close below 1.3350 could see the trend lower pick up some low momentum. A break above 1.3450 would likely see short covering accelerate and a move towards 1.3550. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed from yesterday's Asian closing levels as trading fizzled during the overnight session. Friday's rally was mostly confined to equities/bonds and rates with FX somewhat spared. USD/KRW found solid support yesterday below 1030 and with the BOK expected to cut rates by 25bps on Thursday; the downside should again be limited today. USD/SGD holds around 1.25 while USD/MYR is set to open below 3.20. With no fresh leads from offshore expect another quiet session in Asia with data once more on the light side. * USD/KRW traded a 1028.3-1032.8 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1030.3. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2490-1.2528 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2505. The Straits Times closed up 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1940-3.2025 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.1945. The KLSE index closed up 0.5%. * USD/IDR traded an 11665-11740 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11675. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11728. The IDX Composite closed up 1.2%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.85-985 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.86. The PSE index closed up 1.1%. * USD/THB traded a 32.09-13 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.115. Thai markets were closed Monday for a public holiday. * USD/TWD traded a 29.98-30.015 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.005. The Taiex closed up 0.95%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1522 slightly lower than the previous 6.1562 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1520-6.1566 range; last at 6.1536. USD/CNH last at 6.1549 - range 6.1513-6.1552. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2265-6.2280. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.4%. * USD/INR traded a 61.03-27 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.185. The Sensex index closed up 0.75%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 12 Aug 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 12 Aug 00:00 SG GDP Final 12 Aug 01:00 PH Exports 12 Aug 01:30 AU Home Price Index 12 Aug 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 12 Aug 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 12 Aug 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev 12 Aug 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg 12 Aug 12:00 IN Consumer Price Index 12 Aug 12:00 IN Manufacturing Output 12 Aug 12:00 IN Industrial Output 12 Aug 12:00 IN Cumulative Ind. Output Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No significant events A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets played some catch-up with Wall Street - with the German DAX rallying 1.9% on the day. * The London FTSE closed up 1.0%; the French CAC ended the day up 1.2%; Milan gained 1.4% higher and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.9%. * Wall Street continued to move higher, as buyers cautiously returned to the market and by close of the day S&P was up 0.3% and Dow was up just 0.1%. * The VIX index closed at 14.23 down 9.8% from Friday's close at 15.77. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index soared 2.2% higher. A closer look at the commodity market * It was a quiet day for commodities. Gold eased a buck to 1,308.50; NY Copper edged up 0.16% and NYMEX Crude closed up 0.3% on the day. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The improved risk appetite resulted in spreads between EZ peripheral bonds and German bunds narrow on Monday. * The 10-year Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 2.54%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 4bps to 2.78% and the 10-yr German bund yield edged up 1bp to 1.06%. The 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 3 BPS to 2.49%. * The less than encouraging news flow from Ukraine helped cap the 10-yr Treasury yield at 2.44% and it closed at 2.43% up 1bp from Friday's close at 2.41%. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.44%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11755 11770 11740 11755-11770 N/A USD/JPY 102.23 102.02 102.20 INR 61.55 61.52 61.47 61.46-48 N/A EUR/USD 1.3410 1.3380 1.3384 KRW 1032.5 1032.5 1031.7 1031.8-32.3 N/A EUR/JPY 137.07 136.60 136.79 MYR 3.2045 3.2060 3.2020 3.2025-45 N/A GBP/USD 1.6796 1.6770 1.6786 PHP 43.92 43.93 43.87 43.88-90 N/A USD/CAD 1.0978 1.0918 1.0920 TWD 29.99 30.00 29.985 29.98-99 N/A AUD/USD 0.9286 0.9259 0.9262 CNY 1-mth 6.1650 6.1640 6.1630-50 NZD/USD 0.8475 0.8455 0.8458 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1920-40 USD/SGD 1.2528 1.2490 1.2500 CNY 1-yr 6.2275 6.2265 6.2260-80 USD/THB 32.13 32.08 32.08 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16570 +16 +0.10 10-year 2.43% 2.42% S&P 500 1937 +5 +0.28 2-year 0.44% 0.45% NASDAQ 4401 +30 +0.69 30-year 3.24% 3.23% FTSE 6633 +66 +1.00 Spot Gold($) 1308.20 1310.70 DAX 9181 +172 +1.91 Nymex 97.85 97.65 Nikkei 15130 +352 +2.38 Brent 104.50 105.02

