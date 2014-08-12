SYDNEY, August 13 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * Buba's Weidmann says we stick more or less to our economic f/c's, says expects general positive development in German economy to continue * Statistics Canada says error detected impacting July '14 labor survey, corrected stats to be released Aug 15 * Canadian FinMin Oliver says govt still on track to balance budget next year, monitoring the housing market closely but not alarmed * Bank of Portugal says BES rescue was designed to ensure no creditor would suffer greater capital loss than in liquidation * Putin to meet Russia's top security officials on Wednesday; Address govt/parliament on Thursday * Moody's: Declining workforce & ageing population could negatively affect Germany's potential economic growth rate- * US NFIB Business Optimism Idx Jul 95.7, 95-prev * US Federal Budget,$ Jul -95.0b, f/c -96.0b, 71.0b-prev * Reuters Poll Median 45% chance BOE raises bank rate from 0.5% this yr (40% in July poll) * German Aug ZEW economic sentiment 8.6 vs 27.1, 18.2 exp * German Aug ZEW current conditions 44.3 vs 61.8, 55.5 exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was consolidation, as geopolitical concerns continued to fade as a market mover, but the crises in Ukraine and Iraq remain fluid and unsettled. * The biggest influence on the markets on Tuesday came from a terrible German ZEW survey that revealed economic sentiment in Germany plunged to 8.5 from 27.1 while 18.2 was expected. * The terrible reading was blamed on fears of a negative flow-back on the German economy from the Russia/Ukraine crisis. * The poor economic reading from the EZ's biggest economy sent the German DAX down 1.2% - as the horror run for the German DAX continues - and helped push Brent crude lower due to demand concerns as the EZ economy flat-lines. * EUR/USD fell to 1.3336, but a very short market decided to take profit and it recovered to 1.3369 into the close - down only 0.1% on the day. * Brent Crude fell to a fresh 1-year low at 102.65 at one stage and close at 102.95 - the lowest closing low since June 28, 2013, as US crude oil production in July was the highest in 27 years. * Gold closed a buck higher at 1,309, NY Copper fell 0.7% and iron ore fell sharply to 94.00 - down 1.4% from Monday's fix at 95.30. * Wall Street was around flat for most of the session before closing slightly lower - as falls in energy shares weighed on the market. The Dow eased 0.1% and the S&P closed 0.16% lower. * UST yields edged higher on Tuesday, as the waning impact of geopolitics led to long-covering. The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed just below 2.45% - up from 2.43% at Monday's close. Yields in the long end were underpinned ahead of 40bln USD worth of auctions of 10 and 30 year Treasuries on Wednesday. * The FX market was choppy at times, but by the end of the day there was little change from Monday's close. * Despite the move higher in US Treasury yields - USD/JPY closed around flat for the day at 102.26. * The biggest move in the FX market was in AUD/NZD - which rose 0.4% on Tuesday - but virtually that entire move came about during the Asian session. * NZD/USD closed at 0.8434 - down 0.3% to be the worst performing currency. AUD/USD closed at 0.9269 - a few pips higher than Monday's close at 0.9262. * GBP/USD closed at 1.6812 - up 0.16% on the day - as EUR/GBP selling following the terrible German ZEW helped support the GBP. * US dollar index closed at 81.50 - up slightly from Monday's close at 81.46. Wrap-up The markets are on hold waiting for the next catalyst to spark the next trend. The market is trying to put aside geopolitical concerns, but they geopolitical hot spots remain unstable. The Russia/Ukraine crisis is having the most impact - as shown by the big fall in German economic sentiment that follows a run of weak German industrial orders. The crises in the Gaza and Iraq have not really impacted markets, as the fall in the oil price highlights the lack of concern. Despite the run of EUR-negative news - EUR/USD continues to find support between 1.3330/40. Whether it is option related or sovereign diversification flows - the support at 1.3330/40 has become the focus. USD/JPY failed to break higher despite US yields moving up and geopolitical concerns waning. Japan GDP today will be interesting if it comes in worse than the minus 1.8% Q/Q expected. There are signs the Japanese economy is stalling and it could force the BOJ to become proactive again, as their optimistic economic assumptions become undermined by the real data. China Retail Sales; Industrial Production and Urban Investment will be out today and will influence market direction. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook USD/AXJ reverted back to last week's trading style - trekking higher during the London session only to give back gains during the NY afternoon. Typical Northern hemisphere summer trading with the market seemingly on hold waiting for the next geopolitical headline. EUR/USD again found support in the 1.3330/40 level after the shocking ZEW numbers. The rest meandered in tight ranges with NZD/USD recovering modestly after the sharp sell-off witnessed in the Asian time zone. China retail sales, industrial output and urban investment the key releases today. USD/KRW traded a 1026.1-1030.1 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1026.4. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2489-1.2510 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2505. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1905-3.1985 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.1940. The KLSE index closed up 0.06%. USD/IDR traded an 11665-11690 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11685. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11677. The IDX Composite closed up 0.37%. USD/PHP traded a 43.82-925 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.84. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.065-105 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.10. The Set closed down 0.13%. USD/TWD traded a 29.998-30.006 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.006. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1517 slightly lower than the previous 6.1522 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1532-6.1588 range; last at 6.1583. USD/CNH last at 6.1596 - range 6.1541-6.1599. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2265-6.2285. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.14%. USD/INR traded a 61.07-225 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.085. The Sensex index closed up 1.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 13 Aug 21:00 KR Export Price Growth 13 Aug 21:00 KR Import Price Growth 13 Aug 23:00 KR Unemployment Rate 13 Aug 23:50 JP GDP 13 Aug 23:50 JP GDP QQ Capital Expend. 13 Aug 23:50 JP GDP QQ External Demand 13 Aug 23:50 JP GDP QQ Pvt Consmp Prelim 13 Aug 00:30 AU Consumer Sentiment 13 Aug 01:30 AU Wage Price Index 13 Aug 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 13 Aug 05:30 CN Urban investment 13 Aug 05:30 CN Industrial Output 13 Aug 05:30 CN Retail Sales YY Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No significant events A closer look at the equity market * The poor ZEW reading from the EZ's biggest economy sent the German DAX down 1.2% - as the horror run for the German DAX continues. * The London FTSE closed flat; the French CAC fell 0.85%; Milan edged 0.2% lower and the Spanish IBEX bucked the trend and closed up 0.5%. * Wall Street was around flat for most of the session before closing slightly lower - as falls in energy shares weighed on the market. * The VIX index closed at 14.13 down slightly from Monday's close at 14.23. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed flat. A closer look at the commodity market * Brent Crude fell to a fresh 1-year low at 102.65 at one stage and close at 102.95 - the lowest closing low since June 28, 2013, as US crude oil production in July was the highest in 27 years. * Gold closed a buck higher at 1,309, NY Copper fell 0.7% and iron ore fell sharply to 94.00 - down 1.4% from Monday's fix at 95.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Spreads between EZ peripheral bond yields and German bunds narrowed Tuesday. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 5bps to 2.49%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 4bps to 2.79% while the 10-yr German bund yield closed unchanged at 1.06%. The 10-yr UK gilt yield closed 1bp higher at 2.49%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11750 11780 11750 11765-11780 N/A USD/JPY 102.37 102.09 102.26 INR 61.50 61.67 61.48 61.56-58 N/A EUR/USD 1.3386 1.3336 1.3369 KRW 1029 1031.5 1029.5 1029.8-30.3 N/A EUR/JPY 136.87 136.37 136.70 MYR 3.2020 3.2080 3.2030 3.2025-45 N/A GBP/USD 1.6817 1.6757 1.6812 PHP 43.92 43.97 43.93 43.93-95 N/A USD/CAD 1.0954 1.0913 1.0924 TWD 29.99 30.02 30.00 30.00-01 N/A AUD/USD 0.9278 0.9248 0.9269 CNY 1-mth 6.1670 6.1660 6.1660-80 NZD/USD 0.8462 0.8407 0.8434 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2000 6.1990-10 USD/SGD 1.2516 1.2489 1.2506 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2350-70 USD/THB 32.105 32.065 32.08 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16561 -9 -0.05 10-year 2.45% 2.43% S&P 500 1934 -3 -0.16 2-year 0.44% 0.44% NASDAQ 4389 -12 -0.28 30-year 3.28% 3.24% FTSE 6632 -1 -0.01 Spot Gold($) 1309.30 1308.20 DAX 9069 -112 -1.22 Nymex 97.37 97.85 Nikkei 15161 +31 +0.20 Brent 102.91 104.50 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)