SYDNEY, August 14 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Fed's Dudley essential to make short-term wholesale funding market more stable, extraordinary interventions in shadow banking will be more difficult to undertake post-crisis * Fed's Rosengren urges higher capital requirements for any dealer w/significant broker dealer ops * Canadian home prices rise 1.1% in July - Teranet * French Socialist party head says unavoidable that France would abandon an EU target to cut the deficit to 3% of GDP next year * Irish consumer sentiment climbs to 89.4 in July from 81.1 in June * Brazil pres candidate Campos dies on plane crash near Santos (Globonews TV) * Brazil's Rousseff cancels all campaigning for 3 days in wake of death of opposition candidate Campos * USD Retail Sales MM Jul 0%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * USD Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Jul 0.1%, f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev * USD Retail Ex Gas/Autos Jul 0.1%, 0.6%-prev * USD Retail Control Jul 0.1%, f/c 0.4%, 0.5%-prev * US Business Inventories MM Jun 0.4%, f/c 0.4%, 0.5%- * Reuters Poll 1 in 3 chance ECB embarks on asset purchase program in 2015 * Reuters Poll US Fed to begin raising interest rates in Q2 '15 (unchanged from July poll) * Swiss Aug ZEW investor sentiment 2.5 vs 0.1 prev, -1.0 exp * Switzerland adds Raiffeisen to too-big-to-fail list - Reuters * Norway Jun Retail sales ex-autos +1.2%, +0.4% expc * UK Jul Claimant count unemployment change -33.6k vs -36.3k prev, -30.0k exp * UK Jun ILO unemployment rate 6.4% vs 6.5% prev, 6.4% exp * UK Jun Average week earning 3M -0.2%y/y vs 0.3% prev, 0.7% exp * BoE - Deliberate attempt to shift rate hike expectations to 2015 - IFR * BoE - Continued labour market strength, average earnings fall - IFR * BoE's Carney: Puts importance on pace of wage & unit labour cost data - Rtrs Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was a dovish turn in global c/bank expectations following weaker data from China; as dovish interpretation of the Bank of England inflation quarterly and flat US retail sales data. * GBP fell sharply across the board following mixed-to-weaker UK employment data and a mixed-to-dovish BOE quarterly inflation report. * GBP/USD initially popped higher from 1.6810 to 1.6850 after the headlines from the BOE report before collapsing over a cent when the market focused on the BOE slashing its forecast on wage growth from 2.50% to 1.25%. For 2014 that were followed by BOE gov Carney commenting that UK wage growth was "remarkably weak". * GBP/USD closed at 1.6688 - down 0.75% from Tuesday's 1.6812 close. * The 2-year UK gilt yield plunged from the intra-day 0.85% high to 0.70% at one stage. It closed at 0.72% - down from Tuesday's close at 0.81%. * US yields also moved lower on Wednesday following weaker than expected US Retail Sales. The market is coming around to believe the doves at the Fed will remain cautious and the patchy nature of the US economic recovery will ensure the Fed won't be in any hurry to commence the tightening cycle. * The 2-yr US Treasury yield fell another 2bps to 0.42% and is down a whopping 17bps from the July 30 high at 0.59%. * Equity investors welcomed the dovish turn in central bank expectations despite the weaker global growth implications. * The London FTSE rose 0.4% despite the weaker UK employment data while Wall Street shrugged off the weak US Retail Sales - with the Dow rising 0.55%; the S&P jumping 0.7% higher and the NASDAQ closed up over 1.0%. * The improved risk appetite helped to support the carry trade currencies. * AUD was the best performing currency Wednesday despite the downside miss in some of the China data that led to London copper falling 1.15% to its lowest level since June 25. * AUD/USD closed at 0.9305 - up 0.4% from Tuesday's close at 0.9269. NZD/USD closed at 0.8458 up 0.3% from Tuesday's close. * Key commodities were mixed on Wednesday - with Lon copper falling 1.15%; NY copper fell 1.4%; gold rose to 1312 from 1309 due to the dovish turn in c/bank expectations; NYMEX Crude closed flat and iron ore fell 80 cents to 93.20. * EUR/USD was choppy on Wednesday, but managed to close virtually unchanged for the day at 1.3364. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3416 following the weaker US Retail Sales data before sovereign related names came in and sold. * USD/JPY traded as high as 102.55, as carry trade demand trumped the move lower in UST yields. USD/JPY closed at 102.41 - up 0.15% from Tuesday's 102.26 close. Wrap-up It is an interesting mix of factors driving asset markets at present. Just a few weeks ago there was an upbeat view regarding global growth prospects after a run of better than expected China data and a run of strong US employment data. Concerns over the weak EZ economy and downturn in the Japanese economy were put shrugged off, as the US and China was seen as the main growth engines. Biggest concern for investors was how the market would absorb the US Fed normalizing monetary policy sooner rather than later thanks to the strengthening US economy. Suddenly it appears that global growth prospects are looking a bit shaky. The most recent China data has thrown some doubts on the belief China will easily attain its 7.5% growth target in 2014 - while US data has been patchy and FOMC doves led by Yellen appear to be more concerned over risks of a downturn caused by raising rates too soon than they are about risking inflation moving above their target by waiting too long. Both the RBA quarterly SOMP and the BOE quarterly inflation report were more dovish than analysts were expecting - so it appears that central bankers aren't so confident that the balance of 2014 will see strong global growth momentum. This leaves the FX world in a confused state, as most were expecting the USD to start trending higher into August/September when the Fed would likely signal when and by how much the tightening cycle will play out. And the Bank of England was supposed to be softening the ground for a rate hike as early as late 2014. The equity markets appear to be relieved by the dovish turn in central bank expectations - so maybe the carry trade will come back in vogue and at least temporarily support AUD and NZD. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ fell modestly overnight through OTC and NDF markets. A dovish turn in central bank expectations (read BOE) and soft US retail sales data gave risk assets a lift while bond yields (especially in the front end) slumped. The BOE inflation report was initially viewed as hawkish but when it was realized that the wage growth outlook had been slashed, GBP collapsed. The (interest rates) lower for longer call was back in vogue allowing USD/AXJ to ease. BOK meets today with the market expecting the c/b to cut 25bps in order to improve domestic sentiment after the dreadful ferry accident. USD/KRW traded a 1026.8-1029.7 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1028.9. The Kospi closed up 1.0%. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2496-1.2512 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2506. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1895-3.1965 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.1925. The KLSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/IDR traded an 11680-11696 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11690. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11683. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 43.88-98 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.965. The PSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/THB traded a 31.945-32.08 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.995. The Set closed up 1.6%. USD/TWD traded a 30.00-30.011 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.004. The Taiex closed up 0.75%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1533 slightly higher than the previous 6.1517 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1538-6.1625 range; last at 6.1544. USD/CNH last at 6.1588 - range 6.1580-6.1655. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2375-6.2385. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 61.21-30 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.2275. The Sensex index closed up 0.15%. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities were mixed on Wednesday - Lon copper fell 1.15% to its lowest level since June 25 on China growth concerns; NY copper fell 1.37%; gold rose to 1312 from 1309 due to the dovish turn in c/bank expectations; NYMEX Crude closed flat and iron ore fell another 80 cents to 93.20. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was a dovish turn in global c/bank expectations following weaker data from China; as dovish interpretation of the Bank of England Inflation Quarterly and flat US Retail Sales data. * The 2-yr UK gilt yield plunged from the intra-day 0.85% high to 0.70%. It closed at 0.72% - down from Tuesday's close at 0.81%. The 10-yr UK gilt yield closed at 2.44% down from Tuesday's close at 2.48%. * US yields also moved lower on Wednesday following weaker than expected US Retail Sales. The market is coming around to believe the doves at the Fed will remain cautious and the patchy nature of the US economic recovery will ensure the Fed won't be in any hurry to commence the tightening cycle. * The 2-yr UST yield fell another 2bps to 0.42% and is down a whopping 1bps from the July 30 high at 0.59%. The 10-yr yield closed at 2.42% down from Tuesday's close at 2.44%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11750 11750 11730 11735-11755 N/A USD/JPY 102.55 102.22 102.41 INR 61.60 61.58 61.42 61.42-43 N/A EUR/USD 1.3416 1.3342 1.3364 KRW 1031 1032 1030.3 1030.5-31.5 N/A EUR/JPY 137.18 136.62 136.87 MYR 3.1990 3.1980 3.1900 3.1915-25 N/A GBP/USD 1.6850 1.6685 1.6688 PHP 43.97 43.95 43.84 43.83-85 N/A USD/CAD 1.0941 1.0906 1.0914 TWD 30.00 30.00 29.99 29.99-00 N/A AUD/USD 0.9320 0.9264 0.9305 CNY 1-mth 6.1645 6.1625 6.1630-40 NZD/USD 0.8480 0.8420 0.8458 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1970-90 USD/SGD 1.2512 1.2481 1.2493 CNY 1-yr dealt 6.2355 6.2350-70 USD/THB 32.08 31.94 31.96 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16652 +91 +0.55 10-year 2.42% 2.45% S&P 500 1947 +13 +0.67 2-year 0.42% 0.44% NASDAQ 4434 +45 +1.02 30-year 3.25% 3.28% FTSE 6657 +25 +0.37 Spot Gold($) 1311.80 1309.30 DAX 9199 +130 +1.43 Nymex 97.59 97.37 Nikkei 15214 +52 +0.35 Brent 103.91 102.91 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)