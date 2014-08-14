SYDNEY, August 15 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * Putin says Russia should aim to sell oil & gas for rubles globally, as USD monopoly in energy trade is damaging economy * US Import Prices MM Jul -0.2%, f/c -0.3%, 0.1%-prev * US Export Prices MM Jul 0%, f/c -0.1%, -0.4%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 311k, f/c 295k, 290k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 295.75k, 293.75k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.544m, f/c 2.500m, 2.519m-prev * CA New Housing Price Index Jun 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.1%-prev * BR Retail Sales MM Jun -0.7%, f/c 0.4%, 0.5%-prev * Putin says many western leaders want to end sanctions standoff with Russia * Total money mkt mutual fund assets rose USD10.51b to 2.58trn latest wk (ICI) * EZ Q2 GDP flash 0.0%q/q vs 0.2% prev, 0.1% exp * EZ Q2 GDP flash 0.7% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.7% exp * EZ Jul Inflation final -0.7%m/m vs 0.1% prev, -0.6% exp * EZ Jul Inflation final 0.4%y/y vs 0.4% prev, 0.4% exp * German EconMin: Economy is likely to grow again in rest of the year - Reuters * German Q2 GDP flash -0.2%q/q vs 0.8% prev, 0.0% exp * German Q2 GDP flash 0.8% y/y vs 2.5% prev, 1.5% exp * 10yr bund yield falls to record low circa 1.0% * French Q2 GDP preliminary 0.0%q/q vs 0.0% prev, 0.0% exp * Swiss Jul Producer/import prices 0.0%m/m vs 0.0% prev, 0.0% exp * Swiss Jul Producer/import prices -0.8%y/y vs -0.8% prev, -0.9% exp * Miles: Subdued inflation means BoE won't be pushed into hiking rates sharply Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was subdued global growth expectations after GDP data from the EZ confirmed suspicions the economy there is stalled and perhaps ready to go into reverse. * EZ Q2 GDP came in flat with EZ's biggest economy easing 0.2% for the quarter. * Even before the EZ growth data - the market's global growth outlook was grim following Wednesday's flat US Retail Sales and weaker than expected China data. * The dimming outlook for 2014 economic growth sent some key commodities diving lower while core sovereign bond yields continued to ease as the search for duration yield increased. * Equity markets are shrugging off global growth concerns, as uncertain growth ensures major central banks (and particularly the Fed) will maintain extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy. * The markets were also calmed by indications Moscow was ready to de-escalate Ukraine tensions after Putin commented that Russia wasn't looking for confrontation with the west. * The FX market isn't sure how to react to the faltering global growth outlook and dovish turn in major c/bank expectations - so it does virtually nothing. * The big moves were in the commodities - with Brent Crude falling 2.2% to a 12-month low. Reports indicate huge volumes in the US oil ETF suggesting long capitulation. NYMEX Crude fell 2.26%. * Copper and iron ore continued to slide with NY copper closing down 0.7% and iron ore falling for a fifth straight session - down 0.85% to 93.20. Gold closed flat around 1,313. * Sliding German economy resulted in the 10-yr bund yield touching 1.0% for the first time ever - and it closed at 1.01% down from 1.03% at Wednesday's close. * Despite the weak EZ growth data - the major European equity markets closed in positive territory - with the German DAX and French CAC rising around 0.25%. The London FTSE closed up 0.4% despite the FTSE mining index falling 0.8%. * Wall Street gained around 0.4% on the day despite a rise in jobless claims as the theme on Wall Street is "bad news is good news" if it means the Fed won't be aggressive in normalizing monetary policy. * Inexplicably EUR/USD actually moved higher after the weak EZ growth data before closing at 1.3365 for the third day in a row. * Remarkably - EUR/USD; USD/JPY and GBP/USD closed the day unchanged. * Despite the fall in key commodities and fears global growth is slowing - the commodity/risk currencies outperformed for the second day in a row. NZD was the best performing currency with NZD/USD closing 0.4% higher at 0.8492. AUD/USD closed at 0.9319 - up 0.15% and USD/CAD fell 0.1% to close at 1.0902. * Long date US Treasury yields remained in strong demand as evidenced by a solid 30-year Treasury auction. * The 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.40% down from Wednesday's close at 2.42% and the 30-yr Treasury yield closed at 3.19% down from 3.24%. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.42%. * The US dollar index closed at 81.58 - unchanged from Wednesday's close. Wrap-up Three has been a fairly dramatic shift on the make-up of the investor worry wall over the past week. The main sources of investor concern heading into this week were geopolitics with the crises in the Ukraine, Iraq and Gaza remaining fluid and unpredictable - and how the risk markets would adjust to the inevitable withdrawal of Fed accommodation as the US economy improved. As we finish the week - markets aren't paying attention to geopolitics and there is a consensus building that the Fed and global central banks in general will maintain loose monetary policies and ensure there is plenty of liquidity well into 2015. Global growth concerns have moved into the spotlight, but in general - investors would rather worry about the impact of sluggish growth rather than the impact of central banks taking away the punch bowl and tightening policy. Commodity markets are reacting to the potential dampening of demand that accompanies sluggish growth, as copper, iron ore and especially crude are trending lower again. Surprisingly the commodity currencies are outperforming despite the global growth concerns. This is probably due to the large fall in volatility (VIX has fallen 30% since the Aug 1 high) and unwinding of AUD/USD shorts that were taken on the premise the Fed was getting ready to prepare the market for the start of a tightening cycle. Falling yields and calming volatility will make EM assets and currencies attractive - even though China concerns have reemerged to some extent. The fall in volatility should also support JPY-funded carry trade - and JPY is no longer benefitting from its safe haven status and rising geopolitical concerns. EUR/USD is stuck in a range and while it isn't correcting higher - it is still frustrating EUR/USD bears. It is a bit dicey to stay short a currency that can't move lower on negative news - a good one to stay away from. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ continued its day slide overnight on the now grudging belief interest that interest rates will stay lower for longer. This theme is now taking a stranglehold on asset classes with Germany's 10-yr bond yield hitting another all-time low overnight at 1.0%. Low interest rates imply risk taking via equities and carry. Emerging market currencies could be on the threshold of a big step higher. The USD/KRW reaction to the rate cut yesterday was amazing. Given how well priced in the rate cut was - the move following (down 0.8%) was certainly a wakeup call for those who want to persist with the old theme that the end of QE3 will signal the start of rising US interest rates and hence lower AXJ currencies. One suggests we are on the verge of seeing a pick-up in activity as AXJ shorts are forced to bite the bullet. * USD/KRW traded a 1020.7-1031.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1021.2. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2467-1.2495 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2469. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1780-3.1860 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1790. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded an 11665-11695 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11675. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11683. The IDX Composite closed down 0.25%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.65-89 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.66. The PSE index closed up 1.1%. * USD/THB traded a 31.855-96 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.86. The Set closed down 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.992-30.008 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.00. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1545 slightly higher than the previous 6.1533 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1508-6.1558 range; last at 6.1531. USD/CNH last at 6.1529 - range 6.1518-6.1590. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2335-6.2355. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. * USD/INR traded a 60.76-61.13 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.765. The Sensex index closed up 0.7%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 15 Aug 04:00 MY GDP 15 Aug 04:00 MY Current Account Balance 15 Aug 04:00 MY Net Portfolio Flow 15 Aug 05:00 SG Retail Sales 15 Aug 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 15 Aug 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 15 Aug 08:30 HK GDP 15 Aug 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No significant events A closer look at the equity market * Equity markets are shrugging off global growth concerns, as uncertain growth ensures major central banks (and particularly the Fed) will maintain extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy. * The markets were also calmed by indications Moscow was ready to de-escalate Ukraine tensions after Putin commented that Russia wasn't looking for confrontation with the west. * European markets closed mixed with the major markets making modest gains while peripheral markets slipped slightly. * London FTSE closed up 0.4% despite the FTSE mining index falling 0.8%. German DAX closed up 0.3%; French CAC gained 0.25%; Milan eased 0.3% and the Spanish IBEX closed just 0.1% lower. * Wall Street gained around 0.4% on the day despite a rise in jobless claims as the theme on Wall Street is "bad news is good news" if it means the Fed won't be aggressive in normalizing monetary policy. * The VIX index closed at 12.42 - down 3.7% from Wednesday's close at 12.90. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * The dimming outlook for 2014 economic growth sent some key commodities diving lower. * The big moves were in the commodities - with Brent Crude falling 2.2% to a 12-month low. Reports indicate huge volumes in the US oil ETF suggesting long capitulation. NYMEX Crude fell 2.26%. * Copper and iron ore continued to slide with NY copper closing down 0.7% and iron ore falling for a fifth straight session - down 0.85% to 93.20. Gold closed flat around 1,313. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Sliding German economy resulted in the 10-yr bund yield touching 1.0% for the first time ever - and it closed at 1.01% down from 1.03% at Wednesday's close. * The Spanish 10-yr yield slid 10bps to 2.37% and the Italian 10-yr bond yield fell 7bps to 2.65%. * Long date US Treasury yields remained in heavy demand as evidenced by a solid 30-yr Treasury auction. * The 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.40% down from Wednesday's close at 2.42% and the 30-yr Treasury yield closed at 3.19% down from 3.24%. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.42%. (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)