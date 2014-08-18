SYDNEY, August 19 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * BUBA says expansionary monetary policy could lead to overheating financial or property markets * Moody's France will miss its 2014 deficit target a credit negative for the sovereign & euro area * US NAHB Housing Market Index Aug 55, f/c 53, 53-prev * Reuters Poll traders see 50% chance of ECB QE in the coming year * EZ Jun Trade Bal. +E16.8b vs +15.3b prev, +15b exp * Italy May Need EUR20bln Budget Adjustment in 2015 Stampa Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was fading concerns over the Russia/Ukraine crisis - as there were glimmers of hope the crisis won't escalate to outright military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine government forces. * Equity markets staged solid relief rallies - German DAX gained 1.7% to more than erase losses incurred Friday - Wall Street rallied between 0.8% and 1.0%. * Investor relief was expressed by a 6.3% fall in the VIX index to 12.32 from Friday's close at 13.15. * Government bond yields moved higher - with the 10-yr US Treasury yield rising 5bps to 2.39% while the 10-yr German bund also rose 5bps to 1.01%. * The most eye-catching move in the government bonds was an 11bp spike in the 10-yr UK gilt yield to 2.43%, as the combination of waning geopolitical concerns and hawkish Carney comments led to a healthy reversal. * Wall Street; the US dollar and UST yields received an added boost from better than expected NAHB Housing Market Index - which came in at 55 against expectations of 53. * The waning of Russia/Ukraine concerns sent CHF lower across the board - as CHF was the best performing currency Friday when Russia/Ukraine concerns escalated. USD/CHF closed at 0.9066 - up 0.5% from Friday's close at 0.9020. * It was another strange session for EUR/USD. Even though the EZ has the most to lose if the Russia/Ukraine crisis escalates - EUR outperformed on Friday when the crisis seemed to be escalating and underperformed overnight when those fears dissipated. * EUR/USD closed at 1.3364 - down 0.3% from Friday's close at 1.3400. * GBP was the best performing currency on Monday following the hawkish comments made by BOE governor Carney on the weekend. GBP/USD merely held on to most of the gains made in the first 10 minutes of Asian trading while the GBP stretched gains made on the crosses. * The commodity/risk currencies were dull - with AUD/USD closing unchanged at 0.9324; NZD/USD easing 0.1% to 0.8477 and the CAD edging 0.1% against the USD - as USD/CAD closed down 14 points at 1.0888. * The rise in investor risk appetite and the move up in US Treasury yields pushed USD/JPY up to 102.56 from Friday's close at 102.36. * The waning geopolitical tensions resulted in gold easing to 1,299 from 1,306 and NYMEX Crude fell 0.7% while Brent Crude tumbled 1.7%. Lon Copper gained 0.5% despite the fall in China property prices while NY copper gained just 0.2%. Iron ore edged down to 93.30 from Friday's fix at 93.40. * The US dollar index closed at 81.56 up 0.2% from Friday's close at 81.42. Wrap-up It appears that "no news is good news" when it comes to news from the Russia/Ukraine front, as equity markets and other risk assets staged a relief rally on Monday when the crisis failed to escalate. There was a glimmer of hope provided by the agreement to allow Russian humanitarian aid to Luhansk, but little or no progress made towards a ceasefire. It seems strange EUR strengthened Friday when the Russia/Ukraine crisis escalated - and then weakened on Monday when the concerns faded. Perhaps the theory that Russian money will move out of USD accounts into EUR accounts if the threat of stronger sanctions materialize has some credibility. Other than that it seems that most currencies are on hold or confined to narrow ranges ahead of key events later in the week and Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole in particular. The minutes from the RBA's August meeting are out today, but they are unlikely to be a major market mover. The RBA SOMP was out a little over a week ago and that followed the post-meeting statement that was virtually unchanged. The minutes might contain dovish overtones that may weigh on the AUD ahead of testimony to Australia parliament tomorrow by RBA Governor Glenn Stevens. Asian equity markets should rally today and a stronger Nikkei could put some upward pressure on USD/JPY - especially with UST yields moving higher. Otherwise it should be a fairly quiet session - unless there is breaking news from Ukraine. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ pairs held onto tight ranges through NDF and OTC markets overnight. The excessive move lower in bond yields on Friday (Ukraine/Russia) were unwound allowing stocks to stage a strong rally. USD/AXJ set to open a smidgen lower as US Dollars sell hold the upper hand on the still developing secular stagnation (interest rates lower for longer) theme. RBA minutes highlight release in Asia today but market already looking ahead (excuse to do nothing) to Friday's Jackson Hole appearance by Janet Yellen. USD/KRW traded a 1015.5-1019.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1017.6. The Kospi closed down 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2442-1.2458 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2450. The Straits Times closed down 0.06%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1475-3.1580 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.1555. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded an 11675-11685 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11685. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11681. The IDX Composite closed up 0.15%. USD/PHP traded a 43.635-735 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.68. The PSE index closed up 0.25%. USD/THB traded a 31.795-87 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.845. The Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 29.95-989 range in Asia on Monday; last at 29.988. The Taiex closed down 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1528 slightly lower than the previous 6.1538 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1426-6.1499 range; last at 6.1437. USD/CNH last at 6.1424 - range 6.1415-6.1465. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2180-6.2200. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/INR Indian markets were again closed on Monday for a public holiday. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 19 Aug 21:00 KR PPI Growth 19 Aug 22:45 NZ PPI Output 19 Aug 22:45 NZ Producer Prices - Inputs Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 01:30 AU RBA Releases Minutes of August Policy Meeting The week ahead - Big week ahead for the shaping of central bank expectations * Main theme for markets in coming week will be central bank expectations * RBA, BOE and FOMC will release minutes from most recent meetings * RBA governor Stevens appears before Australia parliament * Fed chair Yellen Keynotes at Jackson Hole where ECB chief Draghi also speaks The big event for the week will be Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole where the labor market will be the sole focus of the speech. ECB President Draghi also speaks at the Jackson Hole Summit and there is some expectation he will convey that the ECB is ready to take bold action. The BOE Minutes will be released on Wednesday after there has been a dovish turn in BOE expectations. The BOE quarterly inflation report was viewed by the market as being dovish - so there is expectations the minutes will reflect less urgency to commence a tightening cycle. Key data in the week ahead - Flash PMIs the main focus: EZ PMI data released on Thursday will be the main focus, as the faltering EZ economy is putting pressure on the ECB to be more assertive. HSBC Flash China MFG PMI also released Thursday and will catch the market's attention after recent China data (particularly loan data) has thrown some doubt on the strength of the rebound from Q1 2014. The key data out of the UK this week will be CPI out on Tuesday followed by Retail Sales on Thursday. US CPI is out on Tuesday, but as Yellen has clearly stated it is not one of the Fed's favorites - it is unlikely going to be a market mover unless it is well out of line with expectations. US housing data will be in focus with Building Permits and Housing Starts out on Tuesday while Existing Home Sales is out Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * Fading Ukraine concerns resulted in European equity markets staging solid relief rallies - German DAX gained 1.7% to more than erase losses incurred Friday. London FTSE rose 0.8%; French CAC gained 1.35%; Milan rose 0.8% and the Spanish IBEX closed 1.3% higher. * Wall Street followed the strong lead from Europe and was given a further lift by better than expected NAHB Housing data. * The VIX index closed at 12.32 down 6.3% from Friday's close at 13.15. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.2%, A closer look at the commodity market * The waning geopolitical tensions resulted in gold easing to 1,299 from 1,304 and NYMEX Crude fell 0.7% while Brent Crude tumbled 1.7%. Lon Copper gained 0.5% despite the fall in China property prices while NY copper gained just 0.2%. Iron ore edged down to 93.30 from Friday's fix at 93.40. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Government bond yields moved higher - with the 10-yr UST yield rising 5bps to 2.39% while the 10-yr German bund also rose 5bps to 1.01%. * The most eye-catching move in the government bonds was an 11bp spike in the 10-yr UK gilt yield to 2.43%, as the combination of waning geopolitical concerns and hawkish Carney comments led to a healthy reversal. John Noonan's Technical view as at 17 August 2014 Equities S&P stopped trending lower early last week, but it is still a fair way away from resuming the trend higher - according to the daily moving average studies. A daily close above the 50-dma at 1,958 would be bullish and target congestion between 1,980/1,990. Support has formed between 1,900/1,920. {Last 1,955.06} Nikkei remains volatile and goes from looking technically bearish one week to looking ready to trend higher the next. The looming trend lower was nullified by the positive price action last week. There is good resistance between 15,330 (20-dma) and 15,375 where the 61.8 fibo of the 15,759/14.753 move is found. {Last 15,318} ASX bounced well away from very strong technical support between 5.350/5,420 and is starting to threaten resuming the trend higher. The break and close above the 61.8 fibo of the 5,644/5,425 move at 5,561 was bullish targets a full retracement to the 6-yr high at 5,644. {Last 5,566} Commodities Gold consolidated last week and failed to maintain positive momentum to commence trending higher. Key support is found at the 61 .8 of the 1,240/1,345 move at 1,280 while strong resistance has formed at 1,320/25. A break of wither level will likely determine next trend. {Last 1,304} Lon Copper: The break below support at 6,950 and subsequent price action confirms copper is in a short-term trend lower, according to the daily moving average studies. Support has formed ahead of 6,820 - with a break below targeting the June low around 6,615. {Last 6,870} FX EUR/USD continues to trend lower, but the trend sorely momentum according to the daily moving average studies. EUR/USD tested the 20-dma at 1.3412 and a break and close above that reading would suggest the trend lower has run its course and a break above the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3701/1.3333 move at 1.3473 targets a move back to 1.3545/60. A break below 1.3330 is needed to revive downward momentum. {Last 1.3400} USD/JPY isn't trending and is in a period of whippy consolidation. A break below 101.00 or above 103.20 is needed to spark a trend. {Last 102.36} AUD/USD started to trend lower the previous week, but that proved to be a short-lived affair. The moving average studies have turned neutral. Resistance is found at the 100-dma at 0.9340 with break targeting 0.9355/60 where the 50% of the 0.9480/0.9239 move and the 55-dma converge. {Last 0.9323} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11745 11740 11725 11725-11750 N/A USD/JPY 102.60 102.20 102.56 INR 61.15 61.15 61.09 61.10-13 N/A EUR/USD 1.3400 1.3353 1.3364 KRW 1019.5 1019.5 1018.5 1018.5-1019 N/A EUR/JPY 137.26 136.91 137.05 MYR 3.1600 3.1590 3.1545 3.1550-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6739 1.6710 1.6729 PHP 43.71 43.73 43.64 43.70-72 N/A USD/CAD 1.0899 1.0876 1.0888 TWD 29.94 29.955 29.935 29.95-955 N/A AUD/USD 0.9335 0.9309 0.9324 CNY 1-mth 6.1570 6.1560 6.1565-80 NZD/USD 0.8501 0.8468 0.8477 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1820-40 USD/SGD 1.2458 1.2439 1.2446 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2175-90 USD/THB 31.87 31.795 31.825 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16839 +176 +1.06 10-year 2.39% 2.34% S&P 500 1972 +17 +0.85 2-year 0.42% 0.41% NASDAQ 4508 +43 +0.96 30-year 3.20% 3.13% FTSE 6741 +52 +0.78 Spot Gold($) 1298.60 1306.20 DAX 9245 +152 +1.68 Nymex 96.60 97.35 Nikkei 15323 +4 +0.03 Brent 101.78 103.40 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)