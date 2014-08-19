SYDNEY, August 20 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 0.6%; average selling price of $3,000 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday * Fitch affirms Canada's IDRs at 'AAA'; outlook stable, Canada's public debt is f/c to decline & will stay w/in the tolerance of 'AAA' rating * US Housing Starts Number MM Jul 1.093m, f/c 0.969m, 0.945m-prev * US House Starts MM: Change Jul 15.7%, -4%-prev * US Building Permits: Number Jul 1.052m, f/c 1.000m, 0.973m-prev * US Build Permits: Change MM Jul 8.1%, -3.2%-prev * US Real Weekly Earnings MM Jul 0%, 0%-prev * US CPI MM, SA Jul 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.3%-prev * US CPI YY, NSA Jul 2%, f/c 2%, 2.1%-prev * US Core CPI MM, SA Jul 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.1%-prev * US Core CPI YY, NSA Jul 1.9%, f/c 1.9%, 1.9%-prev * US CPI Index, NSA Jul 238.25, f/c 238.33, 238.34-prev * US Core CPI Index, SA Jul 238.31, 238.08-prev * EZ Jun Current Account NSA 20.8 bln vs prev 9.3bln rvsd. 14.0bln exp * EZ Jun Net Investment Flow 13.9bln vs prev 60.3bln * GB Jul CPI -0.3% m/m, 1.6% y/y vs prev 0.2%/1.9%. -0.2%/1.8% exp * GB Jul RPI -0.1%m/m, 2.5%y/y vs prev 0.2%/2.6%. -0.1%/2.6% exp * GB Jul prod input prices -1.6% m/m, -7.3% y/y vs prev 0.8%/-4.4%. -6.55y/y exp * GB Jul prod output prices -0.1% m/m, 0.1% y/y vs prev -0.2%/0.2%. 0.0% y/y exp * GB Jul core prod output pxs 0.0% m/m, 0.9% y/y vs prev 0.0%/1.0%. 0.9% y/y exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across markets Tuesday was a focus on data rather than geopolitical events - as benign inflation reads in the UK and US combined with surprisingly string US housing data to push Wall Street; the US dollar and equities higher - while key commodities moved lower. * The US data was a "Goldilocks" result for Wall Street investors, as the big jump in US Housing Starts and Building Permits suggested the US property market was coming back to life - while the softer than expected core M/M US CPI data reassured investors that the Fed didn't have to rush to raise rates despite signs the US economy was improving. * Wall Street rose around 0.5% following solid gains made in major European stock markets, as geopolitical concerns eased. * For US Treasury yields the strong US housing data trumped the benign US CPI, as the Fed doesn't pay that much attention to CPI anyway and Fed chair Yellen and Fed statements of late have commented on concerns the US housing market was losing upward momentum. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed up 1bps at 2.40% while the 2-yr Treasury yield also rose 1bps to 0.43%. * The rise in US Treasury yields helped the USD sustain a strong - across the board rally. * The USD rally started is Asia when NZD/USD fell and continued in Europe when GBP/USD fell sharply both before and after very soft UK inflation data. * GBP/USD started to ease on talk of GBP-negative M&P flows and then the selling accelerated after July UK CPI came in at minus 0.3% M/M and 1.6% Y/Y (1.8% exp). * The Sterling FX and bond markets are getting a severe case of whiplash trying to keep up with BOE expectations that swing from dovish to hawkish back to dovish every few days. * The 10-yr UK gilt yield fell from 2.43% to 2.37% at one stage before closing at 2.40%. That contrasted with US yields moving higher and this really weighed on the GBP. * GBP/USD fell like a stone from just above 1.6700 to as low as 1.6611before closing in NY at 1.6617 - down 0.7% on the day. * USD-favourable widening of the yield spread between US Treasuries and German bunds (10-yr bund yield eased 1bp to 1.00%) provided the excuse to finally trigger stops below a 1.3330 option barrier in EUR/USD to a low at 1.3313. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3320 - down 0.3% on the day. * The USD gains were across the board - with NZD/USD consolidating the heavy losses seen in Asia and closing down 0.7% at 0.8418. The CAD also underperformed with USD/CAD rising 0.5% to 1.0950 - as the market had to cover shorts taken following Friday's better Canadian jobs data. * The higher UST yields and the elevated risk appetite pushed USD/JPY close to 103.00 before closing in NY at 102.91 - up 0.36% on the day. * AUD/USD topped out ahead of 0.9350 (0.9345 the high) and closed in NY at 0.9303 - down just 0.2% on the day. AUD outperformed due to heavy AUD/NZD short covering and despite sluggish commodity prices. * Benign global inflation; a stronger US dollar and easing geopolitical concerns - combined to weigh on key commodities on Tuesday. * NYMEX Crude fell 1.8% while Brent Crude closed the day flat. NY Copper fell 0.6% while gold eased to 1296 from 1298. * The US dollar index closed at 81.88 - up 0.4% from Monday's close at 81.57. Wrap-up It appears the long awaited resumption of the USD uptrend might be underway. We will have to wait for the reaction to Fed Chair Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole for confirmation, but the USD looks technically poised to move higher. Equity market investors are regaining confidence, as the combination of benign inflation and signs the US housing sectors is coming back to life suggests the US economy is improving - but not at a pace that will force up inflation and force the Fed to hurry up the tightening cycle. If geopolitics remains sidelined and US yields start to edge higher - USD/JPY could start making tracks towards 105.00. This would be especially true if the GPIF offshore allocations start to accelerate in the coming months. EUR/USD finally broke below key 1.3330 and reward patient bears who had to watch EUR/USD go nowhere for weeks despite mounting EUR-bearish fundamentals. EUR/USD appears headed for a test of 1.3220 (61.8 of the 1.2740/1.3995 move) with some support at 1.3295 ahead of that level. AUD/USD managed to hold up reasonably well considering the broadly stronger USD; slightly dovish RBA Minutes and the move lower in commodities. AUD is getting some support from carry trade demand - but mostly from AUD/NZD short covering. The appearance before Australian parliament by RBA governor Stevens today will be the key event for the AUD and there is the risk he will try and jawbone the AUD lower with a dovish tone regarding the Australian economic outlook. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ edged modestly higher overnight after solid US housing data and position adjustments ahead of Friday's Jackson Hole central bank summit. The US Dollar had a good night gaining against the field. NZD and GBP led the losing brigade but it would be a brave person at this stage to say that this is the start of the strong US Dollar trend which held so much promise at the start of 2014. Taiwan's exports orders looks the most interesting economic release today. USD/KRW traded a 1016.3-1019.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1017.3. The Kospi closed up 0.9%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2435-1.2455 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2446. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1500-3.1600 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.1575. The KLSE index closed up 0.56%. USD/IDR traded an 11675-11685 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11680. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11682. The IDX Composite closed up 0.15%. USD/PHP traded a 43.64-74 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.645. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. USD/THB traded a 31.83-885 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.85. The Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 29.973-99 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.985. The Taiex closed up 1.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1548 slightly higher than the previous 6.1528 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1366-6.1446 range; last at 6.1418. USD/CNH last at 6.1414 - range 6.1355-6.1429. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2110-6.2120. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.26%. USD/INR traded a 60.655-78 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.68. The Sensex closed up 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 20 Aug 23:50 JP Trade Balance 20 Aug 23:50 JP Imports 20 Aug 23:50 JP Exports 20 Aug 08:00 TW Export Orders 20 Aug 08:10 TW Balance of Payments 20 Aug 08:10 TW Current Account 20 Aug 09:00 MY CPI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:30 AU RBA's Governor Glenn Stevens Semi-Annual Testimony The week ahead - Big week ahead for the shaping of central bank expectations * Main theme for markets in coming week will be central bank expectations * BOE and FOMC will release minutes from most recent meetings * RBA governor Stevens appears before Australia parliament * Fed chair Yellen Keynotes at Jackson Hole where ECB chief Draghi also speaks The big event for the week will be Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole where the labor market will be the sole focus of the speech. ECB President Draghi also speaks at the Jackson Hole Summit and there is some expectation he will convey that the ECB is ready to take bold action. The BOE Minutes will be released on Wednesday after there has been a dovish turn in BOE expectations. The BOE quarterly inflation report was viewed by the market as being dovish - so there is expectations the minutes will reflect less urgency to commence a tightening cycle. Key data in the week ahead - Flash PMIs the main focus: EZ PMI data released on Thursday will be the main focus, as the faltering EZ economy is putting pressure on the ECB to be more assertive. HSBC Flash China MFG PMI also released Thursday and will catch the market's attention after recent China data (particularly loan data) has thrown some doubt on the strength of the rebound from Q1 2014. A closer look at the equity market * Easing geopolitical concerns and benign inflation data out of the US and UK helped support European equities, which have bounced back strongly over the last few sessions. * The London FTSE closed up 0.56%; the German DAX rose 0.96%; the French CAC gained 0.56%; Milan edged up 0.02% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.3%. * The US data was a "Goldilocks" result for Wall Street investors, as the big jump in US Housing Starts and Building Permits suggested the US property market was coming back to life - while the softer than expected core M/M US CPI data reassured investors that the Fed didn't have to rush to raise rates despite signs the US economy was improving. * The VIX index closed at 12.21 up slightly from Monday's close at 12.32. A closer look at the commodity market * Benign global inflation; a stronger US dollar and easing geopolitical concerns - combined to weigh on key commodities on Tuesday. * NYMEX Crude fell 1.86% while Brent Crude closed the day flat. NY Copper fell 0.56% while gold eased to 1296 from 1298. Iron ore eased to 93.00 from 93.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The benign UK CPI data led to dovish turn in BOE expectations. The 10-yr UK gilt yield fell from 2.43% to 2.37% at one stage before closing at 2.40%. The 10-yr German bund yield eased 1bp to 1.00%. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 3bps to 2.30% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 4bps to 2.59%. * For US Treasury yields the strong US housing data trumped the benign US CPI, as the Fed doesn't pay that much attention to CPI anyway and Fed chair Yellen and Fed statements of late have commented on concerns the US housing market was losing upward momentum. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed up 1bps at 2.40% while the 2-yr Treasury yield also rose 1bps to 0.43%. John Noonan's Technical view as at 17 August 2014 Equities S&P stopped trending lower early last week, but it is still a fair way away from resuming the trend higher - according to the daily moving average studies. A daily close above the 50-dma at 1,958 would be bullish and target congestion between 1,980/1,990. Support has formed between 1,900/1,920. {Last 1,955} Nikkei remains volatile and goes from looking technically bearish one week to looking ready to trend higher the next. The looming trend lower was nullified by the positive price action last week. Good resistance between 15330 (20-dma) and 15375 where the 61.8 fibo of the 15,759/14.753 move is found. {Last 15318} ASX bounced well away from very strong technical support between 5.350/5,420 and is starting to threaten resuming the trend higher. The break and close above the 61.8 fibo of the 5,644/5,425 move at 5,561 was bullish targets a full retracement to the 6-yr high at 5,644. {Last 5,566} Commodities Gold consolidated last week and failed to maintain positive momentum to commence trending higher. Key support is found at the 61 .8 of the 1,240/1,345 move at 1,280 while strong resistance has formed at 1,320/25. A break of wither level will likely determine next trend. {Last 1,304} Lon Copper: The break below support at 6,950 and subsequent price action confirms copper is in a short-term trend lower, according to the daily moving average studies. Support has formed ahead of 6,820 - with a break below targeting the June low around 6,615. {Last 6,870} FX EUR/USD continues to trend lower, but the trend sorely momentum according to the daily moving average studies. EUR/USD tested the 20-dma at 1.3412 and a break and close above that reading would suggest the trend lower has run its course and a break above the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3701/1.3333 move at 1.3473 targets a move back to 1.3545/60. A break below 1.3330 is needed to revive downward momentum. {Last 1.3400} USD/JPY isn't trending and is in a period of whippy consolidation. A break below 101.00 or above 103.20 is needed to spark a trend. {Last 102.36} AUD/USD started to trend lower the previous week, but that proved to be a short-lived affair. The moving average studies have turned neutral. Resistance is found at the 100-dma at 0.9340 with break targeting 0.9355/60 where the 50% of the 0.9480/0.9239 move and the 55-dma converge. {Last 0.9323} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11730 11760 11735 11745-11765 N/A USD/JPY 102.94 102.52 102.91 INR 61.00 61.07 60.99 61.03-06 N/A EUR/USD 1.3364 1.3313 1.3320 KRW 1019.5 1022.1 1020 1021-1021.8 N/A EUR/JPY 137.17 136.82 137.09 MYR 3.1640 3.1685 3.1620 3.1660-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.6728 1.6611 1.6617 PHP 43.68 43.73 43.67 43.75-78 N/A USD/CAD 1.0950 1.0887 1.0942 TWD 29.96 29.96 29.95 29.955-965 N/A AUD/USD 0.9345 0.9302 0.9303 CNY 1-mth 6.1635 6.1620 6.1630-45 NZD/USD 0.8484 0.8416 0.8418 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1870-90 USD/SGD 1.2475 1.2435 1.2474 CNY 1-yr 6.2160 6.2150 6.2155-70 USD/THB 31.92 31.83 31.91 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16920 +81 +0.48 10-year 2.40% 2.39% S&P 500 1982 +10 +0.50 2-year 0.43% 0.42% NASDAQ 4528 +20 +0.44 30-year 3.22% 3.20% FTSE 6779 +38 +0.56 Spot Gold($) 1296.50 1298.60 DAX 9334 +89 +0.96 Nymex 94.54 96.60 Nikkei 15450 +127 +0.83 Brent 101.52 101.78 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)