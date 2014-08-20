SYDNEY, August 21 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * USD rallied after FOMC Minutes: policymakers felt labor market progress was faster than expected, brought conditions "noticeably closer" to normal, wanted more evidence before changing rate hike views, some felt relatively prompt move warranted, most felt o/n RRPs should be temporary- limited in scope, several felt upside inflation risks had not increased- a few other felt they had, most supported reducing or ending portfolio reinvestments after first rate hike, don't want to sell MBS * CA Wholesale Trade MM Jun 0.6%, f/c 0.4%, 2.3%-prev * Sterling rises after BOE minutes show 2 policy makers backed rate hike in Aug * BOE- Most MPC fear unexpected rate rise could push up GBP, impede UK econ rebalancing * GB CBI Mfg Orders Book Balance Aug +11 vs prev +2. +4 Exp * GB Aug Mfg Output exp balance +31 vs prev +26; export orders -3 vs prev -16 * France Hollande- Euro is still overvalued. To accelerate reforms to boost growth * German Govt sticks to 2014 growth f/cast of 1.8% despite contraction in Q2 Themes from Wednesday * The main themes across markets Wednesday were price action suggesting USD is ready to break higher; a hawkish turn in c/ bank expectations following the BOE and Fed Minutes and notable resilience in the risk appetite of equity investors. * USD was firm through the Asian and European sessions and received an added boost when the Fed minutes revealed intensifying discussions in commencing a tightening cycle due to the surprisingly quick recovery of the US labor market. * The Fed minutes seemed to hint the FOMC could move to commence tightening sooner rather than later if the labor market continues to improve - cutting back on the considerable slack that has made Fed doves hesitant in declaring the need for accommodation is over. * Fed doves also noted in the minutes some signs the housing recovery was weakening, but housing data since the FOMC meeting have vastly improved. * The biggest reaction to the perceived hawkish Fed minutes was in the 2-yr US Treasury yield which jumped to 0.48% at one stage before settling at 0.47% - up from Tuesday's close at 0.42%. * The US Treasury curve flattened considerably - 10-yr UST yield only rising 2bps to 2.42% and the 20-yr Treasury yield closing flat on the day at 3.22%. * Despite the hawkish turn in Fed expectations - Wall Street managed to stage a fairly impressive rally late in the session after spending most of the day prior to the Fed minutes mixed to flat. * The S&P closed 0.25% higher at 1986 - just one and a half points from the all-time closing high - after being down 0.2% at one stage. * USD made solid gains for the second day in a row with USD/JPY leading the way. * The combination of higher UST yields and resilient investor risk appetite sent USD/JPY to 103.85 at one stage before closing at 103.75 up 0.8% on the day. * EUR/USD trend lower has convincingly resumed - as the divergent central bank expectations and soft EZ data pushed the pairing down as low as 1.3255 and it was trading around 1.3265 late in the US session - down 0.4% on the day. * With the exception of NZD - commodity currencies such as AUD and CAD outperformed on Wednesday even though they lost small ground against the USD. * AUD/USD closed at 0.9287 down 0.15%; USD/CAD closed at 1.0973 up 0.3% on day. * Commodity currencies were supported by large gains in copper and crude prices. * NY copper ended a miserable run with a screaming 2.9% gain on the day. There was talk in London of solid China demand that forced recent shorts to head for the hills. NYMEX Crude rose 1.7% on a US EIA report saying US crude stocks slid by 4.5mln barrels last week. * Gold slipped 4 bucks to 1291 due in part to the stronger USD and hawkish turn in Fed expectations. Iron continued to move lower - falling 70 cents to 92.30. * GBP/USD jumped 50 pips t0 1.6680 following the BOE minutes showing two dissenters in a 7-2 vote to keep policy on hold. GBP/USD gave back gains and then some, as the strong US dollar theme gripped the FX market. GBP outperformed EUR and JPY - GBP/USD closed at 1.6595 - down 0.1% on the day. * US dollar index closed at 82.25 - up 0.45% from Tuesday's close at 81.88. Wrap-up The Fed minutes definitely leaned to the hawkish side of expectations, but it is difficult to determine whether the core FOMC voting doves that control the vote are moving closer to tightening policy or just giving the ever bolder Fed hawks their say. Fortunately we won't have to wait long to find out - as Fed Chair Yellen will speak at Jackson Hole on Friday and it will center on employment. The USD breakout higher is gaining technical credibility and if USD can maintain current levels or move higher through the Jackson Hole summit - than this could be the start of the long-awaited (but so far illusive) US dollar rally. USD/JPY appears poised to a test of 104.00 while a break and close below 1.3220 in EUR/USD will have the market targeting sub 1.30 before the year is out. It is a bit surprising that Wall Street shrugged off the hawkish interpretation of the Fed minutes. Either equity investors have faith Janet Yellen will counter the hawkish impulses from the Fed minutes or there is growing confidence a healthy US economy will replace Fed liquidity as a justification to keep buying stocks. My guess it is the former. AUD has help up reasonably well and the buoyant copper price overnight probably helped along with the resilient Wall Street response to the Fed minutes. The test today will be HSBC China MFG PMI today. The last few China data releases have been a bit disappointing. The market is looking for 51.5 today after 51.7 final HSBC China MFG PMI in July. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open modestly higher in Asia on Thursday as the once mighty US Dollar continued this week's its solid run higher. The move was most pronounced in USD/JPY which raced to 103.85 at one stage before closing just below. The UST yield curve flattened with the 2-yr yield up 5bps at 0.48% whilst the 20-yr yield was unchanged on the night. The hawks are winning out at the Fed but the Yellen's "dove" still holds the balance of power. Position adjustments' ahead of Jackson Hole are playing a large role in this week's pro US Dollar move. USD/KRW traded a 1018.9-1022.7 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1022. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2466-1.2489 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2482. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1605-3.1690 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.1660. The KLSE index closed up 0.35%. USD/IDR traded an 11702-11715 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11708. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11707. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 43.73-85 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.83. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 31.885-945 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.925. The Set closed up 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 29.975-30.00 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 29.975. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1580 slightly higher than the previous 6.1548 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1403-6.1473 range; last at 6.1413. USD/CNH last at 6.1423 - range 6.1418-6.1472. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2200-6.2120. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. USD/INR traded a 60.52-88 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.62. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 21 Aug 22:45 NZ Ext Migration & Visitors 21 Aug 22:45 NZ Perm/Long-Term Migration 21 Aug 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 21 Aug 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment 21 Aug 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock 21 Aug 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash 21 Aug 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 21 Aug 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11770 11800 11760 11785-11800 N/A USD/JPY 103.85 102.90 103.75 INR 61.02 61.10 60.92 61.03-06 N/A EUR/USD 1.3324 1.3255 1.3259 KRW 1023.5 1025 1023 1024.8-1025 N/A EUR/JPY 137.65 137.03 137.59 MYR 3.1740 3.1830 3.1770 3.1810-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.6680 1.6589 1.6595 PHP 43.85 43.90 43.87 43.90-92 N/A USD/CAD 1.0974 1.0933 1.0973 TWD 29.97 29.97 29.96 29.965-975 N/A AUD/USD 0.9318 0.9275 0.9287 CNY 1-mth 6.1670 6.1650 6.1660-70 NZD/USD 0.8435 0.8367 0.8373 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1910-30 USD/SGD 1.2519 1.2466 1.2514 CNY 1-yr 6.2250 6.2225 6.2245-65 USD/THB 32.02 31.885 32.00 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16979 +59 +0.35 10-year 2.43% 2.40% S&P 500 1987 +5 +0.25 2-year 0.48% 0.43% NASDAQ 4526 -2 -0.03 30-year 3.22% 3.22% FTSE 6755 -24 -0.36 Spot Gold($) 1291.30 1296.50 DAX 9315 -19 -0.21 Nymex 96.07 94.54 Nikkei 15454 +5 +0.03 Brent 102.29 101.52 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)