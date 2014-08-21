SYDNEY, August 22 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed's George doesn't want Fed behind the curve normalizing rates (CNBC) * Fed's George doubts Fed will pick date for rate hike, market should focus on economy for cues (Fox) * Fed's Williams rate hike in '15 seems reasonable, still no convincing signs of wage growth (CNBC) * US NAR says 9% of July existing home sales were distressed, lowest since tracking began in 2008 * EZ consumer confidence falls to -10 from -8.4 in July (EC flash estimate) * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 298k, f/c300k, 312k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 300.75k, 296k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.500m, f/c 2.518m, 2.549m-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Aug 58, f/c 55.7, 55.8-prev * US Existing Home Sales Jul 5.15m, f/c'5.02m, 5.03m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg Jul 2.4%, f/c -0.4%, 2.4%-prev * US Leading Index Chg MM Jul 0.9%, f/c 0.6%, 0.6%-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index Aug 28, f/c 19.2, 23.9-prev * US Philly Fed Capex Index Aug 17.5, 18.9-prev * US Philly Fed Employment Aug 9.1, 12.2-prev * US Philly Fed Prices Paid Aug 24.9, 34.7-prev * US Philly Fed New Orders Aug 14.7, 34.2-prev * EZ Markit MFG flash PMI 50.8 vs prev 51.8. 51.3 Exp * EZ Markit Service flash PMI 53.5 vs prev 54.2. 53.5 Exp * EZ Markit Comp flash PMI 52.8 vs prev 53.8. 53.4 Exp * DE Markit Mfg flash PMI Aug 52.0 vs prev 52.4. 51.8 Exp * DE Markit Service flash PMI Aug 56.4 vs prev 56.7. 55.7 Exp * DE Markit Comp flash PMI Aug 54.9 vs prev 55.7 * NO GDP Q2 0.9% q/q vs prev rvsd 0.2%. 0.5% Exp * GB Retail Sales Jul 0.1%m/m, 2.6%y/y vs prev 0.1%/3.6%. 0.4%/3.0% Exp * GB PSNB Jul -1.099bln vs prev 9.51bln. -2.00bln Exp * GB PSNCR Jul -9.706bln vs prev 11.84bln. -11.25bln Exp * Swiss Trade Balance Jul 3983mln vs rvsd 1412mln Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was mixed price action - as some markets responded to stronger US data - while others were cautious and consolidative ahead of a speech from Fed Chair Yellen on Friday. * As has been the case in recent weeks - EZ data came in below expectations, as the EZ economy suffers through an extremely weak patch. Meanwhile a slew of US economic data beat market expectations. * The impact of the weaker EZ PMI was offset to some extent by slightly better than expected German PMI. * Despite EZ flash PMI coming in below expectations and US housing; jobless claims; Philly Fed and Leading economic index all beating expectations - the EUR/USD managed to make a small gain on the day. * The market is very short the EUR/USD after it broke lower following the Fed minutes yesterday and there is some caution due to the possibility Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole Friday will be dovish enough to correct the hawkish shift in Fed expectations that took place after Wednesday's Fed minutes. * It was a similar story in the Treasury market, as US yields failed to move higher despite the set of stronger US economic data. The 10-yr UST yield eased 2bps to 2.41% while the curve continued to flatten. * Wall Street continued to rally - as the combination of improving US economic data and the possibility/likelihood of a dovish speech from the Fed chair enticed investors into equities. The Dow ended up 0.35% while the S&P closed at a fresh all-time high at 1,992. * The elevated risk appetite on Wall Street and the very low volatility readings (VIX closing around 11.75) encouraged carry trade demand in the FX market. The CAD/JPY rose 0.35% on Thursday while the NZD/JPY jumped 0.5%. * Profit taking in AUD/NZD coincided with the cross testing 1.1100 and the price slipped back to 1.1070 into the close - down 0.2% on the day. * The carry trade demand and elevated 2-yr UST yield underpinned USD/JPY which closed at 103.84 - up 0.1% from Wednesday's close. * One of the main stories on Wednesday was the break and close below key support at 1280 in the gold price. It appeared that gold longs weren't in the mood for chancing the hope Yellen's speech would be dovish and instead reacted to the stronger US data and expectations the USD is at the starting phase of a significant trend higher. * Gold closed at 1,277 late in the US session down 1.1% from Wednesday's close. * Other key commodities were fairly quiet ahead of Yellen's key speech - with NY copper closing around flat; Brent and NYMEX Crude trading up around 0.5% while iron ore continued to trend lower falling below 92.00 for the first time in three months - fixing at 91.90 down from Wednesday's fix at 92.30. * US dollar index closed at 82.15 down 0.1% from Wednesday's close at 82.22. Wrap-up Bullish sentiment towards the USD is building, but there have been a number of false starts for USD bulls in 2014 due to either patchy US economic data following a period of strong US data - or hawkish shifts in Fed expectations getting tempered by relatively cautious/dovish guidance from the Fed. The latter is holding back USD bulls, as the key speech on the labor market by Fed Chair Yellen later today (Friday) will dictate the tone for markets heading into next week and perhaps the rest of the northern summer. The view coming from the fund community is that Yellen will have to be particularly dovish to short-circuit the USD trend higher and any sign she and other Fed doves are open to sooner rather than later Fed tightening will see the USD bull trend accelerate. Risk assets are sending off missed signals. Equity markets have turned bullish again - while commodity markets remain sluggish at best. This may be due to equity markets focusing on signs the US economy is recovering and the belief the Fed will remain relatively accommodative while inflation is contained - while commodity price action is reflecting renewed China concerns following a few worse than expected China economic indicators. If commodities continue to remain sluggish to weak and China concerns deepen - the AUD might struggle despite evidence of JPY-funded carry trade demand. It will likely be another "sit on your hands" Friday for the Asian market, as there is no data or events of note and the Yellen speech at Jackson Hole much later today will deter the Asian market to venture too far in either direction. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ eased modestly on Thursday. The move started during the Asian afternoon session and continued into London. NY was a snooze. Players were keen to move to the sidelines ahead of this week's key event - Janet Yellen's appearance at the Jackson Hole central bank summit. China's much softer than expected HSBC flash PMI failed to resonate offshore with AUD/USD closing back above 0.9300 on short covering. Expect a quiet end to the week with month end flows set to dominate next week's proceedings. * USD/KRW traded a 1022.5-1024.8 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1023.6. The Kospi closed down 1.4%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2504-1.2527 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2510. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1670-3.1775 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.1715. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. * USD/IDR traded an 11695-11735 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11695. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11717. The IDX Composite closed up 0.3%. * USD/PHP Philippine markets closed on Thursday for a public holiday. * USD/THB traded a 32.00-09 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.00. The Set closed up 0.04%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.981-30.00 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.995. The Taiex closed down 0.4%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1632 slightly higher than the previous 6.1580 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1450-6.1555 range; last at 6.1514. USD/CNH last at 6.1545 - range 6.1458-6.1561. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2160-6.2180. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.4%. * USD/INR traded a 60.61-795 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.67. The Sensex closed up 0.17%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 22 Aug 00:30 TW Jobless Rate 22 Aug 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 22 Aug 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 22 Aug 09:00 MY Reserves 22 Aug 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 22 Aug 11:30 IN FX Reserves 22 Aug 11:30 IN Deposit Growth Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets continued to recover on Thursday and risk appetite with equity investors remains buoyant. * The London FTSE gained 0.3% despite the FTSE mining index falling 0.6%; the German DAX climbed 0.9%, as better German Flash PMI data helped; the French CAC rose 1.2%; the FT Milan Index soared 2.0% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 1.3%. * Wall Street continued to rally - as the combination of improving US economic data and the possibility/likelihood of a dovish speech from the Fed chair enticed investors into equities. * The VIX index closed at 11.76 down slightly from Wednesday's close at 11.78. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * One of the main stories on Wednesday was the break and close below key support at 1,280 in the gold price. It appeared that gold longs weren't in the mood for chancing the hope Yellen's speech would be dovish and instead reacted to the stronger US data and expectations the USD is at the starting phase of a significant trend higher. * Gold closed at 1,277 late in the US session down 1.1% from Wednesday's close. * Other key commodities were fairly quiet ahead of Yellen's key speech - with NY copper closing around flat; Brent and NYMEX Crude trading up around 0.5% while iron ore continued to trend lower falling below 92.00 for the first time in three months - fixing at 91.90 down from Wednesday's fix at 92.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The 10-year German bund yield remained close to the all-time low and closed unchanged at 0.99% while the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.39%. * US yields failed to move higher despite stronger US economic data, as the market waits for the key Yellen speech on the labor market at Jackson Hole. The 10-year UST yield eased 2bps to 2.41% while the curve continued to flatten. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11770 11750 11720 11720-11740 N/A USD/JPY 103.96 103.60 103.84 INR 61.08 61.07 60.87 60.89-91 N/A EUR/USD 1.3289 1.3242 1.3281 KRW 1025 1024.5 1023.5 1023.5-1024 N/A EUR/JPY 137.95 137.47 137.93 MYR 3.1780 3.1770 3.1740 3.1740-55 N/A GBP/USD 1.6602 1.6564 1.6580 PHP 43.86 43.90 43.83 43.86-88 N/A USD/CAD 1.0987 1.0940 1.0942 TWD 29.98 29.98 29.97 29.965-975 N/A AUD/USD 0.9312 0.9235 0.9302 CNY 1-mth 6.1720 6.1700 6.1700-10 NZD/USD 0.8414 0.8347 0.8407 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1975 6.1980-00 USD/SGD 1.2527 1.2491 1.2496 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2305-25 USD/THB 32.09 31.965 31.98 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17039 +60 +0.35 10-year 2.41% 2.43% S&P 500 1992 +6 +0.29 2-year 0.47% 0.48% NASDAQ 4532 +6 +0.12 30-year 3.19% 3.22% FTSE 6778 +23 +0.33 Spot Gold($) 1277.50 1291.30 DAX 9402 +87 +0.94 Nymex 93.89 96.07 Nikkei 15586 +132 +0.85 Brent 102.71 102.29 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)