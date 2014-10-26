SYDNEY, Oct 27 (IFR) - News from the weekend brazil elections results could stir some action Monday morning in Asia * Brazilians goes to the polls Sunday to choose their country's president * Result expected to be close between incumbent Rousseff and challenger Neves * Market's favour conservative Neves and Latam markets have swung with polls * Market likely priced in Rousseff victory as polls show momentum with incumbent Anticlimax as ECB EZ bank stress tests leaked on Friday * The EZ bank stress tests essentially leaked Friday and caused little reaction * 25 EZ banks failed and 10 of those banks face capital shortfall * According to sources French and Spanish banks fared better than expected * Unless the sources were incorrect the release of the stress tests a non-event Headlines from Friday Night * BBG reports 25 banks to fail ECB stress test, 10 still face capital shortfalls * Germany's Merkel Draghi made clear that monetary policy can only do so much; fiscal policy must react at same time * ECB's Draghi tells EU leaders joint effort needed to avoid relapse into recession, budget rules must be credibly upheld as policy anchor * France's Hollande says Euro level more in tune w/reality of EZ economy * UK's Cameron says feels quite a bit of anger about way EU has treated Britain in budget row, will not pay completely unacceptable & unjustified EU bill, slow growth in Europe poses threat to British econ * S&P affirms Russia's 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign currency ratings and 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term local currency ratings, says ratings on Russia affirmed on external and fiscal strength * US New Home Sales-Units MM Sep 0.467m, f/c 0.470m, 0.466m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Sep 0.002, 15.3%-prev * GB Q3 GDP prelim 0.7% q/q, 3.0% y/y vs prev 0.9%/3.2%. 0.7%/3.0% exp * DE Nov GfK Consumer sentiment 8.5 vs prev 8.4 rvsd. 8.0 exp Themes from Friday * The main theme across asset markets on Friday were signs investor risk appetite was becoming resilient again, as investors shrugged off the latest Ebola scare; escalating ant-West rhetoric from Russian President Putin over the Ukraine crisis and a draft of the ECB EZ bank test showing 25 banks failed. * Wall Street rose around 0.7% on Friday to close out its best week in nearly two years - as strong earnings from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble overshadowed geopolitical concerns and global growth concerns. * In fairly subdued trading - US Treasury yields traded in a relatively quiet range - with the 10-year Treasury yield closing around 2.27% - no change from Thursday and the 2-year Treasury yield closing unchanged at 0.39%. * The US dollar gave back some of the gains made on Wednesday/Thursday due mostly to long-covering ahead of some key events next week with the FOMC meeting the highlight - but the losses were modest. * Commodities chopped around a bit - but by the end of the day most of the key commodities were little changed. * NY Copper closed flat; Gold eased 1 buck to 1,231 and iron ore slipped to 79.80 from Thursday's fix at 80.00. * NYMEX Crude came under heavy pressure at stages during the US session and threatened the 80 level - trading to 80.36 at one stage. The oil price continues to trade heavy due to a supply glut. NYMEX Crude rallies in the afternoon to close at 81.29 - still 1.0% lower on the day. * EUR/USD initially eased on reports the EZ bank stress test draft showed 25 banks failed and 10 banks would need capital in the short-term. EUR/USD traded from 1.2660 to 1.2645 before finding plenty of buyers. EUR/USD squeezed up to 1.2696 when European bank stocks rallied, as some analysts were expecting the stress tests to produce worse results. * EUR/USD closed the day at 1.2672 - up just 0.2% on the day. * Resilient investor risk appetite gave AUD and NZD added support on Friday - with both currencies outperforming. NZD/USD closed at 0.7853 up 0.4% on the day while AUD/USD closed at 0.8788 - up 0.3% from Thursday's close. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.8833 and for the eighth straight trading day it closed below 0.8800 after trading above that level. In fact AUD/USD has made five consecutive weekly closes below 0.8800 after trading above 0.8800 or 0.8900 in each of those weeks. * GBP also outperformed slightly on Friday - closing at 1.6085 - up 0.35% from Thursday's close. GBP/USD was given a boost by UK Q3 GDP coming in at 0.7% as expected by the Reuters poll, but there were whispers before the GDP release that it would disappoint. * USD/JPY was sidelined most of Friday - trading in a 107.78/108.31 range, as broad USD weakness capped and "carry" trade demand provided support. USD/JPY closed Friday at 108.16 - just 0.1% lower than Thursday's close at 108.28. Wrap-up Investor risk appetite has made a startling recovery from just one week ago when investors feared the sky was falling. Some of the factors that sent markets into a tailspin remain in focus, but confidence that they are all surmountable has returned. The run of solid US and China data has helped restore confidence and the Ebola hysteria has calmed down even though the situation in West Africa remains tragic. Treasury yields remain relatively low and crude oil prices remain very weak, as global growth/deflation fears still linger. The FX market is in consolidation-mode and will likely remain that way until the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to end QE3 by tapering their asset purchases of the remaining 15bln per month and equity investors will have to adjust to the fact the Fed is providing less liquidity and will eventually comments a tightening cycle. The key to this FOMC meeting will be the assurances provided by the Fed now that the QE tap has been turned off. The markets will likely consolidate ahead of the Fed meeting. The EZ bank stress test was expected to create some fireworks first thing Monday in Asia, but the report was leaked Friday and there wasn't much of a reaction in the markets. The results of the Brazilian election on Sunday could cause a few ripples in the emerging markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open modestly lower on Monday as investor risk appetite stays resilient shrugging off the latest Ebola scare, President Putin rhetoric and a draft of the ECB bank test showing 25 banks had failed. The official bank testing resulting will be out a few hours before the official Sydney open but given the lack of reaction to the draft we should get a similar result early Monday. That said early Sydney can be prone to knee-jerk reactions - especially when chasing stops. Full week of central bank meets coming up headlined by the Fed. USD/KRW traded a 1056.3-1062 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1057.5. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2750-1.2771 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2763. The Straits Times closed down 0.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2755-3.2835 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2770. The Straits Times closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12060-12075 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12060. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12065. The IDX Composite closed down 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.78-88 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.81. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.38-45 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.405. The Set closed up 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 30.38-42 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.41. The Taiex closed down 0.97%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1467 slightly higher than the previous 6.1459 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1154-6.1225 range; last at 6.1172. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1255 - range 6.1250-6.1305. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2470-6.2480. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. USD/INR Indian markets were closed again on Friday for a public holiday. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 27 Oct 08:30 HK Exports 27 Oct 08:30 HK Imports A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets eased on Friday following the mixed results from Asia and reports on drafts of European bank stress tests results. Some of the major European bank shares actually rallied late in the day to contain the daily loss and result in small gains in the FT Milan Index and IBEX. * The London FTSE eased 0.5% led by a 1.8% fall in the FT mining shares; the German DAX closed o.66% lower; the French CAC eased 0.7%; Milan managed a 0.3% gain and the Spanish IBEX closed the day with a tiny 0.05% gain. * For the week the London FTSE gained 1.2%; the German DAX rose 1.6%; the French CAC rose 2.4%; Milan soared 4.25% and Spanish IBEX gained an impressive 3.8%. * Wall Street rose around 0.70% on Friday to close out its best week in nearly two years - as strong earnings from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble overshadowed geopolitical concerns and global growth concerns. * For the week the Dow rose 2.6%; the S&P soared 4.1% for its biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 years while the NASDAQ was the best performing index with a huge 5.3% gain for the week. * The VIX index closed at 16.11 down slightly from Thursday's close at 16.53. For the wee the VIX fell 26.75% from last week's close at 21.99. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index rose 2.3% on Friday and for the week it fell 3.6%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities chopped around a bit - but by the end of the day most of the key commodities were little changed. * NY Copper closed flat; Gold eased 1 buck to 1,231 and iron ore slipped to 79.80 from Thursday's fix at 80.00. * NYMEX Crude came under heavy pressure at stages during the US session and threatened the 80 level - trading to 80.36 at one stage. The oil price continues to trade heavy due to a supply glut. NYMEX Crude rallies in the afternoon to close at 81.29 - still 1.0% lower on the day. * For the week Lon Copper gained 0.8%; NY Copper gained 1.7%; Brent Crude closed the week flat around 86.15; NYMEX Crude fell around 2.0%; Gold eased 0.5% and iron ore fell 2.2% for the week. A closer look at fixed interest * The 10-yr Spanish bond eased 2bps to 2.17%; 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 2bps to 2.52%; 10-yr German Bund yield eased 1bp to 0.88% and 10-yr Gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.22%. * In fairly subdued trading - US Treasury yields traded in a relatively quiet range - with the 10-year Treasury yield closing around 2.27% - no change from Thursday and the 2-year Treasury yield closing unchanged at 0.39%. * For the week the 2-yr UST yield rose 2 BPS and the 10-yr yield rose 8bps. The week ahead - Central banks - led by the Fed - front and center Central Banks: The Fed meets this coming week and it will likely be the main event that sets the direction for all asset classes. While the Fed will likely ignore the volatile, day-today gyrations of the stock markets - they are likely taking note of what is causing those gyrations. The Fed is widely expected to reduce their monthly bond purchases by 15bln - thereby ending the QE3 program. The key will be the statement. Many market participants expect the Fed to remain cautions and retain "considerable time" when describing the period between the end of QE and start of their tightening cycle. The market also suspects the Fed will emphasize that they still see "considerable slack" in the labor market. The statement will likely re-emphasize that the committees remains "data dependent". The market will take the statement as being on the dovish side of expectations if the FOMC statement reflects perceived downside risks to their inflation forecasts. There will be no fresh Fed forecasts or Yellen presser at this meeting - so the Fed might not want to change anything ahead of the Dec meeting when they can flesh the bones of how they see policy going forward. The RBNZ meets this week and is expected to remain on hold. The key will be whether or not the RBNZ believes the current market pricing is in line with their view on the direction and timing of monetary policy. If the RBNZ believes the market pricing is about right or slightly too dovish the RBNZ statement may drop the "extended pause" and indicate the timing of the next rate hike will be data dependent. If they believe the pricing is still too hawkish they will likely indicate rates are on hold for quite awhile yet. The BOJ meets this week as well and no one is expecting further easing action this week - even though the pressure to do more to support the economy is building. The December BOJ meeting might be more unpredictable as it will likely be after decisions on consumption tax and GPIF changes take place. The Riksbank also meets this week and growing deflation pressures are expected to result in the Swedish central bank cutting its repo rate from the current 25 BPS to either 15bp or even 5bps. Key data in the week ahead It isn't a particularly busy week for US data, but the US Q3 GDP should get some attention - with the market looking for plus 3.0%. Other data out of the US includes Durable Goods and UoM sentiment data. In Europe there will be German IFO on Monday and German Retail Sales on Friday. EZ confidence data is out on Thursday. The key data events in Japan next week include Retail Sales and IP - but the most watched will be CPI. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at October 26 Equities S&P We said last week "One thing worth noting was the 1820 low represented a near 10% correction from 2019 high and bounce from that level is encouraging". That turned out to be the case and the price action last week suggests the 1820 level is a short-term low in place for probes higher. The S&P isn't trending higher yet, but it stopped trending lower in a dramatic fashion. The break and close above the 200-dma at 1908 and the 61.8 fibo of 2,019/1,820 move at 1944 suggests a bottom is in place. Resistance is close by at the 50-dma at 1967 and a break above 1980 puts the all-time high at 2019 back into focus. A break below the 200-dma around 1209 returns the pressure to the downside. {Last 1964} Nikkei remains volatile as it continues to track USD/JPY. Resistance is found at the 100-dma at 15430 - with a break above targeting the 50-dma at 15600. {Last 15291} ASX The price action last week was very positive and the daily moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation (5-dma above the 10-dma and the 10-dma above the 20-dma) and are starting to point higher. The ASX came close to testing the key 200-dma at 5427 and a break above that reading targets the 50-dma at 5442 with the 100-dma right behind at 5468 - which happens to be where the 61.8 fibo of the year's 5679 high and recent 5122 low comes into play. A break above 5470 clears the way for a ret-test of the year's 5679 high. A break below the 20-dma at 5290 would suggest the pressure is back on. {Last 5412} Commodities Gold broke and closed above the key 50-dma at 1243, but there wasn't any follow-through. The trend higher is stalling and a close below the 20-dma at 1225 would signal the short term trend higher is over and more 1190/1240 consolidation lies ahead. Resistance is found at the 100-dma at 1273. {Last 1231} Lon Copper The trend lower has ended, but the price action remains choppy and isn't giving any clear signals. Very good resistance is found at 6800/6825 where the 50-dma and Oct 14 Trend high are found. A break above that level would suggest a trend higher is underway. {Last 6690} FX EUR/USD The moving averages study indicates EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction and consolidation has gripped the pair. Key support is found just ahead of 1.2500 while the 55-dma at 1.2925 is key resistance. {Last 1.2672} USD/JPY The volatile USD/JPY reversed higher last week to short-circuit what looked like the beginning stages of a trend lower. USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction - as it appears to be working within a carved out 105/110 range. A clear break above 108.50 targets the trend high at 110.09 while a break below former resistance around 107.35 would suggest more choppy range trading. {Last 108.16} AUD/USD: The daily moving average studies suggest AUD/USD remains in a whippy/consolidation phase. Key support is found at the trend low at 0.8642 while the 38.2 0f the 0.9505/0.8642 move at 0.8970 is key resistance. It is likely AUD/USD will whip within that range for some time to come before a trend develops. {Last 0.8788}