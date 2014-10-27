SYDNEY, Oct 28 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * UK CBI Oct retail sales balance +31 v Sept +31 (Rtrs poll +25) * Moody's ECB's comprehensive assessment shows broad resilience of EZ banks * Brazil's Mantega an eventual bill to give BCB independence makes no sense; govt could give more stimuli to economy before year-end * Brazil's Mantega sees a return of optimism in Brazilian economy now that election is over, says econ growing again in Q2- sees gradual recovery * US Build Permits R Number MM Sep 1.031m, 1.018m-prev * US Build Permits R Chg MM* Sep 0.028, 1.5%-prev * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Oct 57.40, 58.8-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Oct 57.3, f/c 58, 58.9-prev * US Pending Homes Index Sep 105, 104.7-prev * US Pending Sales Change MM Sep 0.3%, f/c 0.5%, -1%-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx Oct 10.5, 10.8-prev * DE Oct IFO Business Climate 103.2 vs prev 104.7. 104.3 exp * DE Oct IFO Current Conditions 108.4 vs prev 110.5. 110.0 exp * DE Oct IFO expectations 98.3 vs prev 99.3. 98.9 exp * IFO economist sees zero growth in Germany in Q4 - Rtrs * EZ Sep Money-Private Loans -1.2% vs prev -1.5%. -1.3% exp Themes from Monday * The main themes for Monday's trading were sluggish to weak price action in some risk assets due to a very negative reaction to the reelection of Brazil President Rousseff; weaker than expected German IFO; slightly weaker than expected second tier US data; inability of the crude oil price to bounce and position adjustments ahead of this week's FOMC meeting. * The S&P was down 0.7% at one stage with the energy sector providing a lot of weight before grinding higher through the afternoon to close only 0.15% lower. The Dow managed to eke out a 0.1% gain. * NYMEX Crude fell to a fresh 2-yr plus low at 79.44 to be down close to 2.0% at one stage before bouncing back to 80.70 late - down only 0.4% on the day. * Other key commodities were mixed - with NY Copper rising 0.9% and gold easing three bucks to 1227. Iron ore slipped 20 cents to 79.60. * European stock markets provided a weak lead, as the German DAX closed down 0.95% due to weaker than expected German IFO. The DAX opened the day higher following the ECB bank stress tests, which were viewed as better than expected. * US Treasury yields edged lower on Monday - with some analysts saying there were some flows into Treasuries out of emerging markets following the sharp selloff in Brazil in the wake of incumbent Rousseff winning the Brazil election. * The Brazil BOVESPA was down over 5% at one stage before closing down 3.7% while the BRL was down over 3.0% at one stage before closing down around 2.0%. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 3.2%. * The 10-year Treasury yield close at 2.26% down from Friday's close at 2.27% while the 2-year Treasury yield was unchanged at 0.39%. * The move lower in UST yields and a broadly weaker US dollar pushed USD/JPY as low as 107.60 before closing at 107.82 down 0.3% from Friday's close. * EUR/USD eased to 1.2665 from just above 1.2700 after the weaker German IFO, but recovered during the US session when MNI ran a story quoting ECB sources as saying there were barriers to QE and they would have to let old measures run their course. * EUR/USD jumped to 1.2723 after the MNI report before settling around 1.2707 late in the US session - up 0.3% on the day. * Despite sluggish price action in some risk assets and the LATAM weakness - AUD and NZD performed well on Monday. NZD/USD closed at 0.7895 - up 0.5% on the day - as the NZD was the best performing currency on Monday. * AUD/USD closed at 0.8803 - up 0.18% on the day. There isn't a lot to take away from the price action across markets Monday. The flows were dominated by position adjustments ahead of the FOMC decision Wednesday - which is the main event risk this week. The negative reaction in Brazil to the Rousseff victory was a bit surprising - as it appeared the market had priced in a loss to her "market friendly" opponent Neves. The election result should fade as a factor in the days to come and shouldn't significantly impact sentiment towards emerging market assets and currencies in Asia.

EUR/USD appears stuck in a range, but could start to move higher on short-covering ahead of the FOMC. EUR has managed to hold well above 1.2500 support on some pretty negative EZ news over the past couple of weeks and a Pre-FOMC square-up could see EUR/USD drift towards 1.2800 in the days ahead. The EZ bank stress test wasn't as bad as some thought it would be and expectations that the ECB was close to increasing QE efforts could start to fade. The only real reason EUR/USD could recover is due to the market positioned extremely short - as the fundamentals remain decidedly negative.

The key in Asia today will be the reaction to the Brazil selloff in AXJ equity and currency markets - and the reaction in Tokyo to the lower USD/JPY. Japan Retail Sales is the only data of note out today. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ closed in NY mixed after a choppy session premised on position adjustments ahead of this week's FOMC meeting. News was in short supply with the ECB AQR result having limited impact. Asia for its part has moved into month end mode with USD/KRW now pressuring 1050 which will not please the BOK. * USD/KRW traded a 1051.9-1055.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1052.2. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2739-1.2763 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2758. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2680-3.2780 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2760. The Straits Times closed up 0.15%. * USD/IDR traded a 12040-12108 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12105. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12042. The IDX Composite closed down 0.96%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.72-80 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.80. The PSE index closed down 0.0%. * USD/THB traded a 32.37-465 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.445. The Set closed up 0.5%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.375-415 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.40. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1446 slightly lower than the previous 6.1467 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1132-6.1174 range; last at 6.1167. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1220 - range 6.1215-6.1255. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2385-6.2400. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.5%. * USD/INR traded a 61.17-365 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.30. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 28 Oct 23:50 JP Retail Sales Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets provided a weak lead, as the German DAX closed down 0.95% due to weaker than expected German IFO. The DAX opened the day higher following the ECB bank stress tests, which were viewed as better than expected. * The London FTSE eased 0.4%; the French CAC closed 0.8% lower; Milan plunged 2.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed the day down 1.4%. * The S&P was down 0.7% at one stage with the energy sector providing a lot of weight before grinding higher through the afternoon to close only 0.15% lower. The Dow managed to eke out a tiny 0.1% gain. * VIX index closed at 16.04 - virtually unchanged from Friday's close at 16.11. * The Brazil BOVESPA was down over 5% at one stage before closing down 3.7% while the BRL was down over 3.0% at one stage before closing down around 2.0%. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 3.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * NYMEX Crude fell to a fresh 2-yr plus low at 79.44 to be down close to 2.0% at one stage before bouncing back to 80.70 late in the session - down 0.4%. * Other key commodities were mixed - with NY Copper rising 0.9% and gold easing three bucks to 1227. Iron ore slipped 20 cents to 79.60. A closer look at fixed interest * The spread between Italian and Spanish bond yields widened in favour of Spain after Italian banks fared worse in the ECB EZ bank stress test. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 3bps to 2.14%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 3bps to 2.55%; the 10-yr German Bund yield eased 1bp to 0.87% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.20%. * The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.26% down from Friday's close at 2.27%. The week ahead - Central banks - led by the Fed - front and center Central Banks: The Fed meets this coming week and it will likely be the main event that sets the direction for all asset classes. While the Fed will likely ignore the volatile, day-today gyrations of the stock markets - they are likely taking note of what is causing those gyrations. The Fed is widely expected to reduce their monthly bond purchases by 15bln - thereby ending the QE3 program. The key will be the statement. Many market participants expect the Fed to remain cautions and retain "considerable time" when describing the period between the end of QE and start of their tightening cycle. The market also suspects the Fed will emphasize that they still see "considerable slack" in the labor market. The statement will likely re-emphasize that the committees remains "data dependent". The market will take the statement as being on the dovish side of expectations if the FOMC statement reflects perceived downside risks to their inflation forecasts. There will be no fresh Fed forecasts or Yellen presser at this meeting - so the Fed might not want to change anything ahead of the Dec meeting when they can flesh the bones of how they see policy going forward. The RBNZ meets this week and is expected to remain on hold. The key will be whether or not the RBNZ believes the current market pricing is in line with their view on the direction and timing of monetary policy. If the RBNZ believes the market pricing is about right or slightly too dovish the RBNZ statement may drop the "extended pause" and indicate the timing of the next rate hike will be data dependent. If they believe the pricing is still too hawkish they will likely indicate rates are on hold for quite awhile yet. The BOJ meets this week as well and no one is expecting further easing action this week - even though the pressure to do more to support the economy is building. The December BOJ meeting might be more unpredictable as it will likely be after decisions on consumption tax and GPIF changes take place. The Riksbank also meets this week and growing deflation pressures are expected to result in the Swedish central bank cutting its repo rate from the current 25 BPS to either 15bp or even 5bps. Key data in the week ahead It isn't a particularly busy week for US data, but the US Q3 GDP should get some attention - with the market looking for plus 3.0%. Other data out of the US includes Durable Goods and UoM sentiment data. In Europe there will be German Retail Sales on Friday. EZ confidence data is out on Thursday. The key data events in Japan this week include Retail Sales and IP - but the most watched will be CPI. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at October 26 Equities * S&P - We said last week "One thing worth noting was the 1820 low represented a near 10% correction from 2019 high and bounce from that level is encouraging". That turned out to be the case and the price action last week suggests the 1820 level is a short-term low in place for probes higher. The S&P isn't trending higher yet, but it stopped trending lower in a dramatic fashion. The break and close above the 200-dma at 1908 and the 61.8 fibo of 2,019/1,820 move at 1944 suggests a bottom is in place. Resistance is close by at the 50-dma at 1967 and a break above 1980 puts the all-time high at 2019 back into focus. A break below the 200-dma around 1209 returns the pressure to the downside. {Last 1964} * Nikkei remains volatile as it continues to track USD/JPY. Resistance found at the 100-dma 15430 - break above targets the 50-dma at 15600. {Last 15291} * ASX - The price action last week was very positive and the daily moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation (5-dma above the 10-dma and the 10-dma above the 20-dma) and are starting to point higher. The ASX came close to testing the key 200-dma at 5427 and a break above that reading targets the 50-dma at 5442 with the 100-dma right behind at 5468 - which happens to be where the 61.8 fibo of the year's 5679 high and recent 5122 low comes into play. A break above 5470 clears the way for a ret-test of the year's 5679 high. A break below the 20-dma at 5290 would suggest the pressure is back on. {Last 5412} Commodities * Gold broke and closed above the key 50-dma at 1243, but there wasn't any follow-through. The trend higher is stalling and a close below the 20-dma at 1225 would signal the short term trend higher is over and more 1190/1240 consolidation lies ahead. Resistance is found at the 100-dma at 1273. {Last 1231} * Lon Copper - The trend lower has ended, but the price action remains choppy and isn't giving any clear signals. Very good resistance is found at 6800/6825 where the 50-dma and Oct 14 Trend high are found. A break above that level would suggest a trend higher is underway. {Last 6690} FX * EUR/USD - The moving averages study indicates EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction and consolidation has gripped the pair. Key support is found just ahead of 1.2500 while the 55-dma at 1.2925 is key resistance. {Last 1.2672} * USD/JPY - The volatile USD/JPY reversed higher last week to short-circuit what looked like the beginning stages of a trend lower. USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction - as it appears to be working within a carved out 105/110 range. A clear break above 108.50 targets the trend high at 110.09 while a break below former resistance around 107.35 would suggest more choppy range trading. {Last 108.16} * AUD/USD: The dma studies suggest AUD/USD remains in a whippy/consolidation phase. Key support is found at the trend low at 0.8642 while the 38.2 0f the 0.9505/0.8642 move at 0.8970 is key resistance. It is likely AUD/USD will whip within that range for some time to come before a trend develops. {Last 0.8788}

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12160 12165 12150 12135-12150 N/A USD/JPY 108.38 107.60 107.82 INR 61.52 61.61 61.53 61.62-65 N/A EUR/USD 1.2723 1.2665 1.2699 KRW 1052.5 1054.2 1051.8 1052.5-1053 N/A EUR/JPY 137.48 136.59 136.91 MYR 3.2840 3.2860 3.2820 3.2810-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.6147 1.6083 1.6120 PHP 44.83 44.86 44.83 44.85-87 N/A USD/CAD 1.1255 1.1214 1.1246 TWD 30.37 30.37 30.36 30.36-365 N/A AUD/USD 0.8825 0.8788 0.8803 CNY 1-mth 6.1465 6.1450 6.1450-65 NZD/USD 0.7902 0.7847 0.7895 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1810-30 USD/SGD 1.2765 1.2739 1.2743 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2375-95 USD/THB 32.465 32.37 32.435 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16818 +13 +0.07 10-year 2.26% 2.27% S&P 500 1962 -3 -0.15 2-year 0.39% 0.39% NASDAQ 4486 +2 +0.05 30-year 3.04% 3.04% FTSE 6363 -26 -0.40 Spot Gold($) 1226.80 1230.60 DAX 8903 -85 -0.94 Nymex 80.67 81.30 Nikkei 15389 +97 +0.63 Brent 85.41 86.28

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)