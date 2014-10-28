SYDNEY, Oct 29 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * BOE's Cunliffe says grounds to be cautious about tightening policy on basis of falling unemployment alone, grounds to wait for clearer signs of strength in pay before raising rates (GBP lower) * ECB's Noyer we will not accept inflation that is too low relative to our target, CB purchases of public debt is complicated * Italy cuts 2015 fiscal deficit goal to 2.6% of GDP v 2.9% prev to win EU approval for budget * US Durable Goods* Sep -0.013, f/c 0.5%, -18.3%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Aug -0.1%, f/c 0.1%, -0.5%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Aug 0.2%, f/c 0.5%, 0.6%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 YY Aug 5.6%, f/c 5.8%, 6.7%-prev * US Consumer Confidence Oct 94.5, f/c 87, 89-prev * DE Sep Import prices 0.3% m/m, -1.6% y/y vs prev -0.1%-1.9%. -0.1%/-2.0% exp * BoE D/Gov Shafik: No evidence of significant inflation, still slack in labor market -FT * Ex-MPC member Blanchflower says BoE should get ready for more downside surprises -Independent Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was resilient investor risk appetite, as Wall Street had another strong day; key commodities moved higher and FX carry trades performed well. * US data mixed - as Durable Goods Orders and Case-Shiller House Prices came in worse than expected - but "glass half full" equity investors focused on better than expected US Consumer Confidence numbers - which were the best since 2007. * Wall Street received a strong lead from Europe, as some of the European markets enjoyed big gains in the aftermath of the ECB bank stress tests. Wall Street was also boosted by solid earnings reports from DuPont and Pfizer - while Amagen rose over 5% after beating the street. Late in the US session the S&P was up around 1.15% and the Dow added over 180 points. * The main story n the FX market was mostly USD weakness due to position paring ahead of Wednesday's FOMC - and carry trade strength as the AUD, CAD and NZD were the best performing currencies and the JPY was the worst performer. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.8882 before closing at 0.8855 up 0.6% on the day. AUD/JPY was trading around 95.75 - up 0.8% from Monday's close. * Key commodities performed well for the most part, as NY Copper was up close to 1.0% late in the US session; NYMEX Crude was around 0.5% higher while gold was up a buck at 1,127.90. Iron ore was the exception, as it continued to slip - getting fixed at 78.80 down 1.0% from Monday's fix at 79.60. * The short covering in EUR/USD continued on Tuesday, as the morning release of the weaker US Durable Goods and Case-Shiller housing data provided the excuse. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.2765 before closing at 1.2734 - up 0.3% on the day. EUR/USD was capped and moved back below 1.2750 after the better than expected US Consumer Confidence was released 90 minutes after the worse than expected Durable Goods. * The gains on Wall Street, better US consumer confidence data and a sluggish 2-yr US Treasury sale pushed UST yields slightly higher on Tuesday. The 2-yr UST yield closed 1bp higher at 0.40% and the 10-yr yield was 4bps higher at 2.30%. * The demand for JPY funded carry trades and the higher US yields put some upward pressure on USD/JPY. USD/JPY closed at 108.16 - up 0.3% from Monday's close at 107.82. * GBP/USD traded as high as 1.6182 on Tuesday but slipped during the US session when the BOE's Cunliffe said uncertainty regarding wage growth warranted a cautious approach regarding commencing a tightening cycle. GBP/USD closed at 1.6130 - barely changed on the day. Wrap-up Investor confidence continues to recover from the depths hit exactly two weeks ago and volatility has returned to normal (the VIX fell around 10% to below 15 on Tuesday). Investors are now looking for excuses to buy risk as opposed to two weeks ago when any old excuse to sell sent risk assets into a tailspin. For the market optimists - it is hoped the FOMC event Wednesday will deliver the perfect blend of calm, confidence, caution and comfort. In other words convey optimism regarding the US recovery while at the same time indicate a commitment to remain accommodative and not rush to start the tightening cycle - waiting for US data to confirm slack in the job market is receding and wage growth is improving.

If confidence continues to build and volatility continues to receded - the currency carry trade will become a popular trading strategy again. AUD/JPY is trading around 95.80 and is coming up to very strong resistance around 96.00. AUD/JPY has topped out a number of times around 96.00 while the 55-dma and the 61.8 of the 98.65/91.75 move converges around 96.00 as well. A clear break above 96.00 would be very bullish and initially target 97.50/98.00.

EUR/USD continued to grind higher, as a very short market pares back ahead of the FOMC decision. The short-covering rally may stretch to 1.2840/50, but rallies should be viewed as selling opportunities.

It should be a fairly quiet Asian session, as there isn't any first-tier data and the FOMC meeting Wednesday in the US afternoon should keep most players sidelined. The rally in risk assets should support AXJ equities - while broad JPY weakness should keep the Nikkei buoyant. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open modestly lower on Wednesday from yesterday's Asian session close. Risk trades remain resilient offshore and if anything is garnishing more favour ahead of tonight's FOMC decision. The FOMC is not expected to surprise but few are taking any chances. Asia of course remains focused on month end flows with USD/KRW set to build on its move below 1050 yesterday. * USD/KRW traded a 1049.4-1051.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1049.7. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2733-1.2750 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2741. The Straits Times closed down 0.45%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2700-3.2788 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2725. The Straits Times closed up 0.14%. * USD/IDR traded a 12105-12190 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12165. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12042. The IDX Composite closed down 0.45%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.76-81 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.775. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. * USD/THB traded a 32.42-47 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.47. The Set closed up 0.56%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.375-403 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.398. The Taiex closed up 1.7%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1421 slightly lower than the previous 6.1446 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1120-6.1163 range; last at 6.1133. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1166 - range 6.1160-6.1200. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2320-6.2340. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.0%. * USD/INR traded a 61.295-41 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.325. The Sensex closed up 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 29 Oct 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 29 Oct 00:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 29 Oct 00:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets enjoyed healthy gains on Tuesday, as the buyers returned in the aftermath of the ECB bank stress tests and corporate earnings continued to buoy sentiment ahead of Wednesday's FOMC meeting. * The London FTSE rose 0.6%; German DAX gained 1.86%; French CAC only gained 0.4% as it was dragged down by drug maker Sanofi's fall over 10% after weak earnings; Milan soared 2.35% higher while the Spanish IBEX closed 1.06% higher. * US data was mixed - as Durable Goods Orders and Case-Shiller House Prices came in worse than expected - but "glass half full" equity investors focused on better than expected US Consumer Confidence - best since 2007. * Wall Street received a strong lead from Europe, as some of the European markets enjoyed big gains in the aftermath of the ECB bank stress tests. Wall Street was also boosted by solid earnings reports from DuPont and Pfizer - while Amagen rose over 5% after beating the street. * The VIX index closed at 14.39 down 10.3% from Monday's close at 16.04. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 3.8% to wipe out the losses made on Monday in the wake of the Rousseff victory in the Brazil presidential election. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities performed well for the most part, as NY Copper was up close to 1.0% late in the US session; NYMEX Crude was around 0.5% higher while gold was up one buck at 1,127.90. Iron ore was the exception, as it continued to slip - getting fixed at 78.80 down 1.0% from Monday's fix at 79.60. A closer look at fixed interest * It was quiet on the European debt markets. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 2.14%; 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 2bps to 2.53%; 10-yr German Bund closed unchanged at 0.87% and 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed up 3bps at 2.23%. * The gains on Wall Street, better US consumer confidence data and a sluggish 2-yr UST sale pushed yields slightly higher on Tuesday. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed 1bp higher at 0.40% and the 10-yr yield was 4bps higher at 2.30%. The week ahead - Central banks - led by the Fed - front and center Central Banks: The Fed meets this coming week and it will likely be the main event that sets the direction for all asset classes. While the Fed will likely ignore the volatile, day-today gyrations of the stock markets - they are likely taking note of what is causing those gyrations. The Fed is widely expected to reduce their monthly bond purchases by 15bln - thereby ending the QE3 program. The key will be the statement. Many market participants expect the Fed to remain cautions and retain "considerable time" when describing the period between the end of QE and start of their tightening cycle. The market also suspects the Fed will emphasize that they still see "considerable slack" in the labor market. The statement will likely re-emphasize that the committees remains "data dependent". The market will take the statement as being on the dovish side of expectations if the FOMC statement reflects perceived downside risks to their inflation forecasts. There will be no fresh Fed forecasts or Yellen presser at this meeting - so the Fed might not want to change anything ahead of the Dec meeting when they can flesh the bones of how they see policy going forward. The RBNZ meets this week and is expected to remain on hold. The key will be whether or not the RBNZ believes the current market pricing is in line with their view on the direction and timing of monetary policy. If the RBNZ believes the market pricing is about right or slightly too dovish the RBNZ statement may drop the "extended pause" and indicate the timing of the next rate hike will be data dependent. If they believe the pricing is still too hawkish they will likely indicate rates are on hold for quite awhile yet. The BOJ meets this week as well and no one is expecting further easing action this week - even though the pressure to do more to support the economy is building. The December BOJ meeting might be more unpredictable as it will likely be after decisions on consumption tax and GPIF changes take place. The Riksbank also meets this week and growing deflation pressures are expected to result in the Swedish central bank cutting its repo rate from the current 25 BPS to either 15bp or even 5bps. Key data in the week ahead It isn't a particularly busy week for US data, but the US Q3 GDP should get some attention - with the market looking for plus 3.0%. Other data out of the US includes Durable Goods and UoM sentiment data. In Europe there will be German Retail Sales on Friday. EZ confidence data is out on Thursday. The key data events in Japan this week include Retail Sales and IP - but the most watched will be CPI. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at October 26 Equities * S&P - We said last week "One thing worth noting was the 1820 low represented a near 10% correction from 2019 high and bounce from that level is encouraging". That turned out to be the case and the price action last week suggests the 1820 level is a short-term low in place for probes higher. The S&P isn't trending higher yet, but it stopped trending lower in a dramatic fashion. The break and close above the 200-dma at 1908 and the 61.8 fibo of 2,019/1,820 move at 1944 suggests a bottom is in place. Resistance is close by at the 50-dma at 1967 and a break above 1980 puts the all-time high at 2019 back into focus. A break below the 200-dma around 1209 returns the pressure to the downside. {Last 1964} * Nikkei remains volatile as it continues to track USD/JPY. Resistance found at the 100-dma 15430 - break above targets the 50-dma at 15600. {Last 15291} * ASX - The price action last week was very positive and the daily moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation (5-dma above the 10-dma and the 10-dma above the 20-dma) and are starting to point higher. The ASX came close to testing the key 200-dma at 5427 and a break above that reading targets the 50-dma at 5442 with the 100-dma right behind at 5468 - which happens to be where the 61.8 fibo of the year's 5679 high and recent 5122 low comes into play. A break above 5470 clears the way for a ret-test of the year's 5679 high. A break below the 20-dma at 5290 would suggest the pressure is back on. {Last 5412} Commodities * Gold broke and closed above the key 50-dma at 1243, but there wasn't any follow-through. The trend higher is stalling and a close below the 20-dma at 1225 would signal the short term trend higher is over and more 1190/1240 consolidation lies ahead. Resistance is found at the 100-dma at 1273. {Last 1231} * Lon Copper - The trend lower has ended, but the price action remains choppy and isn't giving any clear signals. Very good resistance is found at 6800/6825 where the 50-dma and Oct 14 Trend high are found. A break above that level would suggest a trend higher is underway. {Last 6690} FX * EUR/USD - The moving averages study indicates EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction and consolidation has gripped the pair. Key support is found just ahead of 1.2500 while the 55-dma at 1.2925 is key resistance. {Last 1.2672} * USD/JPY - The volatile USD/JPY reversed higher last week to short-circuit what looked like the beginning stages of a trend lower. USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction - as it appears to be working within a carved out 105/110 range. A clear break above 108.50 targets the trend high at 110.09 while a break below former resistance around 107.35 would suggest more choppy range trading. {Last 108.16} * AUD/USD: The dma studies suggest AUD/USD remains in a whippy/consolidation phase. Key support is found at the trend low at 0.8642 while the 38.2 0f the 0.9505/0.8642 move at 0.8970 is key resistance. It is likely AUD/USD will whip within that range for some time to come before a trend develops. {Last 0.8788} OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12210 12215 12170 12170-12185 N/A USD/JPY 108.18 107.69 108.16 INR 61.59 61.56 61.45 61.43-46 N/A EUR/USD 1.2765 1.2685 1.2734 KRW 1050.5 1051 1048.5 1048.5-1049 N/A EUR/JPY 137.81 136.89 137.69 MYR 3.2830 3.2810 3.2730 3.2730-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.6182 1.6089 1.6130 PHP 44.83 44.82 44.76 44.75-77 N/A USD/CAD 1.1253 1.1165 1.1166 TWD 30.38 30.37 30.35 30.355-36 N/A AUD/USD 0.8882 0.8796 0.8855 CNY 1-mth 6.1430 6.1410 6.1420-35 NZD/USD 0.7959 0.7884 0.7920 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1775-95 USD/SGD 1.2750 1.2719 1.2720 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2320 6.2310-30 USD/THB 32.47 32.42 32.435 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17006 +188 +1.12 10-year 2.30% 2.26% S&P 500 1985 +23 +1.19 2-year 0.40% 0.39% NASDAQ 4564 +78 +1.74 30-year 3.07% 3.04% FTSE 6402 +39 +0.61 Spot Gold($) 1227.90 1226.80 DAX 9068 +165 +1.86 Nymex 81.52 80.67 Nikkei 15324 -59 -0.38 Brent 86.15 85.41

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)