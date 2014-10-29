SYDNEY, Oct 30 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * New Zealand's Reserve Bank OCR Unchanged at 3.50% * RBNZ: Says Prudent to Undertake a Period of Assessment * RBNZ Drops Reference to Further Policy Tightening * RBNZ: Says Inflation Expected to Increase as Expansion Continues * RBNZ Says Inflation Increase as Expansion Continues * RBNZ: Says Level of NZD Unjustified and Unsustainable * RBNZ Says Fast NZ Dlr Growth to Moderate over Coming Years * RBNZ Says Major Economies Softening Except U.S. * RBNZ: House Price Inflation has Fallen Significantly * RBNZ: Expects Supportive Monetary Policies for Longer in all Major Economies * RBNZ Says NZ Dlr Level Unjustified and Unsustainable * RBNZ Says Expects Further Significant Fall for NZ Dlr * US FOMC keeps rates steady ends QE3 program, highly accommodative policy appropriate for considerable time * Fed says expects econ to expand at moderate pace, labor market to improve somewhat further, risks to outlook nearly balanced * Fed says range of labor market indicators suggests underutilization of labor resources gradually diminishing * US Fed to test fixed rate RRPs at various rates ahead of YE, rate as high as 10bps in Dec 1-12 period * Fed to test term RRP to see how they might be a tool when there are significant & transitory shifts in MM activity * US Fed Funds Target Rate 0.25%, 0.25%-prev * Short term US interest rate futures price rate hike as early as Sept 2015 * CA Producer Prices MM Sep -0.4%, f/c -0.1%, 0.3%-prev * GB Sep BOE Consumer credit 0.915bln vs prev 0.960bln R. 0.800bln exp * GB Sep Mortgage Lending 1.809bln vs prev 2.222bln R. 2.050bln exp * GB Sep Mortgage Approvals 61.267k vs prev 64.054k R. 62.250k exp * GB CBI Oct growth indicator +19, lowest since July '13, Sept +23 * BoE D/Gov Cunliffe - Can keep rates lower for longer Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was a more hawkish than expected FOMC statement after the Fed decided to end QE 3 (as expected). * The Fed statement was more upbeat than the market was expecting, as the Fed dropped the word "significant" in describing labor market slack saying instead that the slack is diminishing. * While the Fed retained the phrase "considerable time" in describing the time between the end of QE3 and the commencement of the tightening cycle - they appeared to downplay low inflation concerns by saying the likelihood of inflation undershooting its target had diminished since earlier this year. * Many in the market felt the Fed would take greater note of the building deflationary pressures caused by the slowdown in the EZ and falling energy prices, but the Fed statement suggested soft inflation was temporary. * Treasury yields jumped higher and the US dollar jumped higher in response to the more hawkish than expected Fed statement while Wall Street fell. * The 2-yr Treasury yield soared to 0.49% at one stage - up 10bps from where it was trading at 4PM NY time Tuesday and 6bps higher from where it was trading before the Fed statement. The 2-yr Treasury yield last at at 0.49%. * The price action in the 10-yr Treasury yield was volatile. * The 10-yr Treasury yield jumped to 2.36% in a knee-jerk response to the less dovish than expected Fed statement, but yield flattening strategies took hold of the price action and the 10-yr yield fell to 2.32% by the close - up from Tuesday's close at 2.30% and 2 BPS lower that where it was trading before the Fed statement. * Wall Street investors remained resilient in a relatively "glass half full" state of mind. The market sold off after the Fed was surprisingly less dovish than investors were hoping, but the prices managed to bounce back as investors took heart from the Fed's relatively upbeat view of the economy and lack of concern over global events that rattled markets two weeks ago. * The S&P was up 0.3% at one stage early in the session before easing into negative territory an hour before the Fed decision/statement. The S&P was down around 0.3% when the more hawkish than expected Fed statement was released and moved down 0.8% in the aftermath. Investors showed their resilience and the S&P was down only 0.15% at the close. * The FX market reacted by buying back some of the USD they sold in the week leading up to the Fed decision. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.2771 in the hours leading up to the Fed decision and was trading around 1.2755 as the Fed decision/stamen was released. EUR/USD fell sharply to 1.2631 after the Fed statement was more hawkish than expected and closed on its low at 1.2631 - down 0.8% on the day. * USD/JPY was flat-lining between 107.95/108.20 before the Fed and then proceeded to rocket to 108.97 after the more hawkish than expected statement. USD/JPY closed in NY at 108.90 - up 0.7% on the day. * AUD/USD traded to 0.8912 before the Fed statement when carry trade demand helped to trigger stops above 0.8900. AUD/USD slumped to 0.8780 in the wake of the hawkish Fed statement and then fell again when NZD/USD sold off to 0.8776 in the wake of the "dovish" RBNZ statement. * AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.8797 - down 0.65% on the day. A close below 0.8796 would complete a bearish outside day reversal. * NZD/USD was especially volatile, as a more hawkish than expected Fed statement was followed by a more dovish than expected RBNZ statement after their OCR. * The RBNZ statement dropped the line about the likelihood of further tightening from their statement. * NZD/USD fell from 0.7930 to 0.7825 in the aftermath of the Fed statement and then fell from 0.7820 to 0.7769 in the aftermath of the RBNZ statement. NZD/USD closed in NY at 0.7803 - down 1.55% on the day. * Gold fell hard in response to the more hawkish than expected Fed statement - with the precious metal trading as low as 1,208 before settling at 1211.70 - down 1.3% on the day. * Other commodities were less impacted - with NY copper closing up around 0.1% and NYMEX Crude was up 0.7% late in the session. Iron Ore was fixed at 78.60 down from 78.80 at Tuesday's fix. Wrap-up The Fed statement was a bit of "good/news/bad news" for the markets. The good news is the Fed doesn't seem to be overly concerned about global events impacting the US economy and the Fed statement showed some confidence that progress was being made on achieving the Fed's inflation and labor market targets. The bad news for some investors is the Fed's sanguine and relatively upbeat view will likely mean the Fed could start the tightening cycle sooner rather than later. It is probably too early to jump to conclusions, as the Fed statement doesn't necessarily reflect the balanced views of the key FOMC voters headed by Fed Chair Yellen. Fed voting doves might push back against the hawkish interpretations of the Fed statement in the days/weeks to come.

The reaction in the US Treasury market was interesting. The Treasury market pushed up yields in the short-end of the curve, but the long end yields remained low. The Treasury market is probably a bit skeptical the US economy can avoid the deflationary pressures that are building globally.

The US dollar should resume trending higher, as the market is forced to start pricing in the possibility the Fed will start the tightening cycle in the first half of 2015. Diverging central bank expectations should support the USD against the EUR and JPY in particular. The market pared back some of the massive EUR/USD longs built up over the past few weeks and might be balanced enough to make another run towards stiff support ahead of 1.2500 in the days/weeks ahead.

The key to the Asian session will be the reaction to the hawkish shift in Fed expectations by AXJ equity and currency markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ was extremely volatile overnight. USD/AXJ probed the lows ahead of the FOMC decision as US Dollar longs were squeezed across the board. A more optimistic/less dovish than expected Fed saw USD/AXJ rocket higher through OTC and NDF markets. Liquid NDF pairs such as USD/KRW and USD/INR moves were somewhat contained but offers in USD/MYR and USD/IDR were in extreme short supply with moves overnight perhaps not to be trusted - especially USD/MYR where the NDFs dealt at 3.2980. The market remains in a 'shoot first, ask questions later' frame of mind but as the Fed has been saying for some time everything is data dependent. It may take a session or two but one might expect to see the excesses from overnight to be unwound. The market is just about to move into November and there is a long time between now and Q3 2015 when the market at large expected the Fed to move. Look for nervousness to remain today but US Dollar strength overnight does look overdone. USD/KRW traded a 1045.6-1047.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1047.3. The Kospi closed up 1.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2720-1.2731 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2727. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2655-3.2730 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2725. The Straits Times closed up 0.76%. USD/IDR traded a 12080-12175 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12080. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12163. The IDX Composite closed up 1.45%. USD/PHP traded a 44.71-77 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.715. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.43-53 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.465. The Set closed up 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.355-379 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.376. The Taiex closed up 1.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1405 slightly lower than the previous 6.1421 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1086-6.1127 range; last at 6.1112. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1120 - range 6.1113-6.1144. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2320-6.2340. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.5%. USD/INR traded a 61.24-365 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.345. The Sensex closed up 0.8%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 30 Oct 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 30 Oct 00:30 AU Export Prices 30 Oct 00:30 AU Import Prices Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were mixed, as investors waited for the Fed decision after the European markets closed. * The London FTSE closed up 0.8%; German DAX edged 0.16% higher; French CAC eased only 0.05%; Milan closed down 1.6% and the Spanish IBEX ended 1.4% lower. * Wall Street investors remained resilient in a relatively "glass half full" state of mind. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold fell hard in response to the more hawkish than expected Fed statement - with the precious metal trading as low as 1,208 before settling around 1211.70 - down 1.3% on the day. * Other commodities were less impacted - with NY copper closing up around 0.1% and NYMEX Crude was up 0.65%. Iron Ore was fixed at 78.60 down from 78.80 at Tuesday's fix. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European debt markets were quiet again on Wednesday. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 2.14%; the 10-yer Italian bond yield eased 3bps to 2.50%; the 10-yr German Bund yield rose to 2bps to 0.89% and the 10-yr UK Gilt yield moved up 2bps to 2.25%. * Treasury yields jumped higher in response to the more hawkish than expected Fed statement while Wall Street fell. * The 2-year Treasury yield soared to 0.49% at one stage - up 10bps from where it was trading at 4PM NY time Tuesday and 6bps higher from where it was trading before the Fed statement. The 2-year Treasury yield closed in NY at 0.485%. * The price action in the 10-year Treasury yield was volatile. * The 10-yr Treasury yield jumped to 2.36% in a knee-jerk response to the less dovish than expected Fed statement, but yield flattening strategies took hold of the price action and the 10-year yield fell to 2.32% - up from Tuesday's close at 2.30% and 2bps lower that where it was trading before the Fed statement.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12150 12210 12135 12190-12210 N/A USD/JPY 108.97 107.94 108.90 INR 61.61 61.83 61.45 61.71-74 N/A EUR/USD 1.2771 1.2631 1.2631 KRW 1049.5 1056.5 1045.6 1055-1056 N/A EUR/JPY 138.05 137.41 137.55 MYR 3.2780 3.2980 3.2730 3.2930-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.6161 1.6003 1.6011 PHP 44.75 44.86 44.69 44.86-89 N/A USD/CAD 1.1225 1.1122 1.1182 TWD 30.35 30.37 30.295 30.34-36 N/A AUD/USD 0.8912 0.8776 0.8797 CNY 1-mth 6.1460 6.1425 6.1460-75 NZD/USD 0.7977 0.7769 0.7803 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1820-40 USD/SGD 1.2780 1.2705 1.2780 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2370-90 USD/THB 32.55 32.43 32.52 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16974 -32 -0.19 10-year 2.32% 2.30% S&P 500 1982 -3 -0.15 2-year 0.48% 0.40% NASDAQ 4549 -15 -0.34 30-year 3.05% 3.07% FTSE 6454 +52 +0.81 Spot Gold($) 1211.70 1227.90 DAX 9083 +15 +0.16 Nymex 81.96 81.52 Nikkei 15554 +224 +1.46 Brent 86.88 86.15

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)