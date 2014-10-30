SYDNEY, Oct 31 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * Japan - talk Japan govt pension fund to increase allocation to equities, cut JGBs (unsubstantiated) * US GDP Advance Q3 0.035, f/c 3%, 4.6%-prev * US GDP Sales Advance Q3 0.042. f/c 3.5%, 3.2%-prev * US GDP Cons Spending Advance Q3 1.8%, 2.5%-prev * US GDP Deflator Advance Q3 1.3%, f/c 1.4%, 2.1%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Advance Q3 1.4%, f/c 1.4%, 2%-prev * US PCE Prices Advance Q3 1.2%, f/c 1.3%, 2.3%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 287k, f/c 283k, 284k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 281.00k, 281.25k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.384m, f/c 2.350m, 2.355m-prev * CH UBS Sep Cons Ind 1.41 vs 1.35 prev * UK Oct N/Wide hse px +9.0% y/y vs 9.4% prev, 8.5% exp * UK Oct N/Wide hse px +0.5% m/m vs -0.2% prev, +0.3% exp * DE Oct Jobless rate 6.7% vs 6.7% prev, 6.7% exp * EZ Oct Bus climate 0.05 vs 0.07 prev, 0.035 rxp * EZ Oct Econ Sent 100.7 vs 99.9 prev, 99.7 exp * EZ final Oct Cons Conf -11.1 vs -11.4 prev, -11.7 exp * EZ Oct Cons Infl Exp 5.3 vs 4 prev Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was buoyant investor risk appetite, as the market has taken the hawkish turn in Fed expectations in its stride and instead the focus in on the positive outlook for the US economy. * The Dow closed up 221 points or 1.30% - but that was largely due to a huge 10% rise in Visa shares following a strong earnings reports. The S&P was up 0.6%. * The mood was brightened by better than expected US Q3 GDP growth of 3.5% vs expectations of plus 3.0%. The US weekly jobless claims came in slightly worse than expected but it was still a solid result. * The breakdown of the US Q3 GDP wasn't as impressive as the headline. The 3.5% growth was largely due to government spending and there was some weakness in business investment, housing and consumer spending. * Equity market investors saw this as "Goldilocks" and supportive of the market - as some analysts believe it will limit the pace the Fed will remove accommodation. * The USD and US Treasury yields popped higher after the GDP headline was released, but some of the moves were erased after in the session when the components of the GDP report were scrutinized. * EUR/USD spiked down to 1.2545 in the wake of the US GDP data before recovering to 1.2613 at the close - down 0.1% on the day. * USD/JPY traded up to 109.47 before easing to 109.22 at the close - up 0.3%. * USD/JPY remained bid through the US session due to talk of large demand for 1-week USD/JPY call options and a Nikkei report that the GPIF was set to announce an increase to 25% holdings of domestic and foreign equities. * The improved risk appetite encouraged FX carry trade demand - as the AUD and NZD were the best performing currencies on the day despite weakness in the commodity market. * AUD/USD closed at 0.8833 - up 0.4% from Wednesday's close at 0.8797 and 0.9% higher than the intraday low at 0.8756. * NZD/USD traded down to 0.7765 in the immediate wake of the headline US GDP data before reversing high to 0.7844 at the close - up 0.45% from Wednesday's close at 0.7803 and around 1.0% higher than the post-US GDP 0.7765 low. * The 2-year US Treasury yield touched 0.50% at one stage after the US GDP before slipping back to 0.48% late in the session - unchanged from Wednesday's close. The 10-yr US Treasury yield moved as high as 2.33% before settling around 2.31% - 1 BP lower than Wednesday's close at 2.32%. * Key commodities moved lower on Thursday, with gold falling below 1,200 to 1,195 at one stage. Gold was trading around 1200 at the close - down 1.0% from Wednesday's close at 1211.50. * NY Copper was down 1.27% late in the US session Crude oil resumed trending lower - with NYMEX Crude down 1.5%. Iron ore was the exception - rising 40 cents or 0.5% to 79.00. Wrap-up Investor risk appetite is proving to be very resilient, as the equity market has failed to be spooked by the end of Fed QE and the hawkish shift in expectations as to when the Fed will commence the tightening cycle. It appears the upbeat comments in the Fed statement along with solid earnings and solid US data is keeping the "glass half full" for the equity market.

While investor risk appetite remains buoyant and the market volatility remains relatively calm - there should be solid demand for FX carry trades. This will benefit currencies such as AUD and NZD against currencies such as EUR and JPY. AUD/JPY is trading around 96.50 late in the US session and looks set to close above the key resistance window of 95.80/96.10. This is technically bullish and targets the Sept 5 trend high at 98.85.

EUR/USD remains under pressure, but there might be some hesitation to sell into weakness while key support just ahead of 1.2500 continues to hold.

USD/JPY and Nikkei will be in the spotlight during the Asian session after the Nikkei reported the GPIF was set to announce an increase to 25% of their portfolio to domestic and foreign equities. There is also a slew of Japanese data today - including Japan CPI. The market appears poised to test the 110.00 level again, but talk of large Japanese exporter offers from 109.50 might be a cause for pause. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ set to open a touch lower on Friday from yesterday's Asian session close. US Dollar was bid in the lead into US GDP data and just after. This all came unstuck as risk appetite surged allowing USD/AXJ NDF and OTC pairs to push back to the left. KRW NDFs briefly touch 1060 (panic attack!) before ending in NY just above their 1055 low. Last day of the month will keep players occupied in Asia. BOJ decision could be a surprise package given the way other central bank meetings have gone this week. * USD/KRW traded a 1052.7-1055.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1055.5. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2767-1.2796 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2786. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2830-3.2920 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2885. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded a 12110-12180 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12120. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12165. The IDX Composite closed down 0.3%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.83-915 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.90. The PSE index closed up 1.1%. * USD/THB traded a 32.535-585 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.57. The Set closed up 0.17%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.377-405 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.39. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1457 slightly lower than the previous 6.1405 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1120-6.1165 range; last at 6.1159. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1197 - range 6.1175-6.1220. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2390-6.2410. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.7%. * USD/INR traded a 61.39-55 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.445. The Sensex closed up 0.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 31 Oct 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 31 Oct 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 31 Oct 23:30 JP CPI 31 Oct 23:30 JP All Household Spending 31 Oct IN Infrastructure Output 31 Oct 00:05 GB GfK Consumer Confidence 31 Oct 00:30 AU PPI 31 Oct 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit 31 Oct 00:30 TW GDP Prelim 31 Oct 00:30 AU PPI 31 Oct 00:30 AU Housing Credit 31 Oct 02:00 SG Bank Lending 31 Oct 02:00 SG Final Unemployment Rate 31 Oct 05:00 JP Construction Orders 31 Oct 05:00 JP Housing Starts 31 Oct 05:00 SG Business Expectations 31 Oct 07:30 TH Imports 31 Oct 07:30 TH Current Account 31 Oct 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 31 Oct 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 31 Oct 07:30 TH Exports 31 Oct 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 31 Oct 07:30 TH Trade Account 31 Oct 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 31 Oct 08:30 HK Money Supply M3 31 Oct 09:00 MY Money Supply 31 Oct 10:30 IN Fed Fiscal Deficit 31 Oct 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 31 Oct 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 31 Oct 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) --:-- BOJ Monetary policy statement A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets closed modestly higher as slightly better EZ sentiment data was offset by softer German inflation data. * The London FTSE closed up 0.15%; German DAX gained 0.35%; French CAC closed up 0.74%; Milan rose 0.2% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.16%. * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was buoyant investor risk appetite, as the market has taken the hawkish turn in Fed expectations in its stride and instead the focus in on the positive outlook for the US economy. * The Dow closed up 221 points or 1.3% higher at 17195 - with a chunk largely due to a huge 10% rise in Visa shares following a strong earnings report. The S&P closed up 12 points or 0.6% higher at 1994; NASDAQ closed up 17 points or 0.37% higher at 4,566. * The VIX index closed at 14.52 down from Wednesday's close at 15.15. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 2.3%. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities moved lower on Thursday, with gold falling below 1,200 to 1,195 at one stage. Gold was trading at 1,200 late in the US session - down 0.95% from Wednesday's close at 1,211.50. * NY Copper was down 1.27% late in the US session Crude oil resumed trending lower - with NYMEX Crude down 1.4% late in the US session. Iron ore was the exception - rising 40 cents or 0.5% to 79.00. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was quiet for European debt markets. The spread between Italian 10-yr and Spanish 10-yr bond yields narrowed on profit taking. 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed 3bps higher at 2.17% while 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 2bps to 2.48%. * The 10-yr German bund yield fell 4bps to 0.85% while the 10-yr UK Gilt yield eased 3bps to 2.22%. * The 2-yr US Treasury yield touched 0.50% at one stage after the US GDP before slipping back to 0.48% late in the session - unchanged from Wednesday's close. The 10-yr US Treasury yield moved as high as 2.33% before settling around 2.31% - 1bp lower than Wednesday's close at 2.32%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12200 12200 12165 12170-12180 N/A USD/JPY 109.47 108.75 109.22 INR 61.74 61.80 61.62 61.63-64 N/A EUR/USD 1.2639 1.2545 1.2613 KRW 1057.5 1060 1055 1055.5-56.5 N/A EUR/JPY 138.06 137.05 137.72 MYR 3.2980 3.3040 3.2860 3.2865-85 N/A GBP/USD 1.6038 1.5950 1.6001 PHP 44.94 44.95 44.83 44.82-84 N/A USD/CAD 1.1223 1.1165 1.1187 TWD 30.37 30.41 30.365 30.37-38 N/A AUD/USD 0.8841 0.8756 0.8833 CNY 1-mth 6.1510 6.1485 6.1480-00 NZD/USD 0.7860 0.7765 0.7839 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1830-50 USD/SGD 1.2806 1.2763 1.2777 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2360-80 USD/THB 32.59 32.535 32.54 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17195 +221 +1.30 10-year 2.31% 2.32% S&P 500 1995 +12 +0.62 2-year 0.47% 0.48% NASDAQ 4566 +17 +0.37 30-year 3.05% 3.05% FTSE 6464 +10 +0.16 Spot Gold($) 1199.10 1211.70 DAX 9115 +32 +0.35 Nymex 80.98 81.96 Nikkei 15658 +104 +0.67 Brent 86.05 86.88

