News from the weekend China official MFG PMI falls to 5-mth low at 50.8 * China MFG PMI released Saturday came in worse than expected and a 5-month low * China PMI for Oct eased to 50.8 from 51.1 with market expecting 51.2 * The New Orders sub-index eased to 51.6 from 52.2 * New export orders edged down to 49.9 in October from 50.2 in September * Weaker data suggests economic headwinds remain and govt may need to do more * S. Korea Says Oct Exports +2.5% Vs Yr Earlier (Reuters Poll +1.9%) * S. Korea Says Oct Imports -3.0% Vs Yr Earlier (Reuters Poll +0.6%) * S. Korea: Oct Trade Balance at Provisional $+7.5bln Vs Rvsd $+3.4bln in Sept * S. Korea Oct Avg Exports Per Working Day $2.25bln Vs Rvsd $2.27bln in Sept Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Kocherlakota explaining his FOMC dissent says no evidence inflation moving to 2% goal, says Fed could have kept buying bonds to boost inflation * Fed's Lacker BOJ taking issues in Japan very seriously, risk of raising rates early isn't huge for US; don't wait to raise rates until you have lost control * Italian EconMin markets welcomed '15 budget plans Italy credibility intact * Mexico central bank holds rate at 3%, sees price spike cooling * US Personal Consumption Real MM Sep -0.2%, 0.5%-prev * US Personal Income MM Sep 0.2%, f/c 0.3%, 0.3%-prev * US Consumption, Adj MM Sep -0.2%, f/c 0.1%, 0.5%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Sep 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Sep 1.5%, 1.5%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Sep 0.1%, -0.1%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Sep 1.4%, 1.4%-prev * US Employment Wages QQ Q3 0.8%, 0.6%-prev * US Employment Benefits QQ Q3 0.6%, 1%-prev * US Employment Costs Q3 0.7%, f/c 0.5%, 0.7%-prev * US Chicago PMI Oct 66.2, f/c 60, 60.5-prev * US TR/UoM Sentiment Final Oct 86.9, f/c 86.4, 86.4-prev * US TR/UoM Conditions Final Oct 98.3, f/c 98.9, 98.9-prev * US TR/UoM Expectations Final Oct 79.6, f/c 78.2, 78.4-prev * CA GDP MM Aug -0.1%, f/c 0%, 0%-prev * UK Oct GfK consumer confidence index -2, -1 eyed, Sept -1. * DE Sep Retail Sales +2.3% y/y vs 0.1% prev, 0.8% exp * DE Sep Retail sales -3.2% m/m vs +2.5% prev, -1.0% exp * EZ Oct Flash inflation 0.4% y/y vs 0.3% prev, 0.4% exp * EZ Sep Jobless 12.6% vs 12.3% prev, 12.4% exp Themes from Friday * The main theme across asset markets Friday was ongoing impact of the surprise decision by the BOJ to increase quantitative and qualitative easing efforts. * The surprise BOJ decision resonated throughout the European and US sessions, as most European equity markets soared over 2% higher and Wall Street closed over 1.0% higher - with the S&P close within a whisker of a fresh all-time high. * JPY continued to weaken across the board - with USD/JPY trading up to 112.47 before large offers ahead of a 112.50 option barrier finally capped. USD/JPY slipped back to 112.31 at the close and still gained a mammoth 2.8% on day. * The US dollar; US Treasuries and risk appetite were given another boost during the US morning session when some of the US data surprised to the upside. US Q3 wage growth came in better than expected and was the largest in nearly six years. UoM came in better than expected while consumer spending was worse than expected and the worst reading in eight months. * It was a choppy session for EUR/USD. EUR/USD was dragged lower by the massive surge higher in USD/JPY and fell to 1.2540 in early Europe, but huge EUR/JPY buying helped to cushion the fall. * Slightly better EZ inflation data helped to give EUR/USD a temporary boost to 1.2580, but the US market aggressively bought USD across the board and EUR/USD dived below 1.2500 when stops were targeted just below that level. EUR/USD traded down to 1.2485 before Asian buying helped to underpin. EUR/USD closed the day at 1.2525 - down 0.7%. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Friday, as investors poured into equities and out of bonds - following the lead from the BOJ action and the changes to the GPIF allocations. * The 2-yr UST yield rose 3bps to 0.50% while the 10-yr yield rose 3bps to 2.34% * Commodities didn't participate in the risk rally despite the heavy dose of BOJ stimulus, as the stronger US dollar heavily weighed on gold, oil and copper. * Stops were triggered below major support at 1180 in the gold market, as the combination of stronger USD and unwinding of safe-haven strategies amid a giddy equity market rally sent the precious metal down to 1161 at one stage before closing at 1173 for a 2.3% loss of the day. * NYMEX Crude fell as low as 79.55 due to the stronger USD before closing at 80.65 down 0.6% on the day. NY Copper eased 0.36% on Friday while iron ore eased 0.6% to 78.50. * Despite commodity market weakness and broad USD strength the commodity/risk currencies didn't fare too badly due to heavy demand for JPY-funded carry trade. * CAD was the exception as worse than expected Canada GDP sent USD/CAD flying up to 1.1332 at one stage before it eased back to 1.1265 into the close - down 0.7% * AUD/USD closed at 0.8794 - down 0.4% on the day. AUD/JPY traded as high as 98.88 - a fresh 18-month high. The cross closed at 98.76 - up 2.4% on the day. * GBP outperformed on Friday, as heavy GBP/JPY buying and some EUR/GBP selling provided support. * GBP was supported by c/bank expectations, as the BOE is expected to commence a tightening cycle in '15 while BOJ is still easing and the ECB is expected to follow BOJ's lead at some point and become more aggressive in their QE efforts. GBP/USD closed at 1.5996 - just a few pips lower than Thursday's 1.6001 close. Wrap-up The market ended Friday in a giddy mood, as the huge gains in the Nikkei following the BOJ easing and GPIF changes made the fear-gripped markets of just a couple of weeks ago a very distant memory. The China PMI released Saturday might put a damper on the mood first up in Asia on Monday morning. AUD has been the best performing currency over the past two weeks - as the calming volatility and incredible reversal higher in equity markets supported the AUD carry trade. AUD might be a bit vulnerable Monday after the sluggish China PMI data. AUD/JPY reached its objective at 98.85 and a double-top has formed at that level with the Sept 5 trend high. It might be very tempting for Japanese accounts long AUD/JPY to cash in after Friday's huge move. The USD should stay broadly supported, as the divergence in c/bank expectations between the Fed/BOJ and Fed/ECB make buying USD a compelling proposition. The growing opinion on Friday was that the ECB would have no choice but to follow the BOJ and start buying sovereign bonds as part of their QE efforts. The slight lift in EZ inflation of Friday will likely keep the ECB from moving when they meet next week, but they may continue to soften the ground for a move soon. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher on Monday as the weak JPY move continued offshore following the BOJ's surprise easing decision and confirmation of the GPIF allocation changes. USD/KRW up nearly 2.0% on Friday was the lead USD/AXJ vehicle with KRW NDFs trading up to 1076 Friday night. JPY/KRW is down 5.7% in 11 days at 9.55 (last) and within striking distance of BOK's perceived line in the sand at 9.50. While the 'market' took USD/KRW aggressively higher on Friday they may well have 'company' on Monday. China official PMI out Saturday missed estimates coming in at 50.8 against a forecast of 51.1. Tokyo is on holidays on Monday - thin markets could see more exaggerated moves. * USD/KRW traded a massive 1052.9-1069.8 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1068.5. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2772-1.2850 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2825. The Straits Times closed up 1.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2800-3.2950 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2890. The Straits Times closed up 0.7%. * USD/IDR traded a 12070-12120 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12080. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12082. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.81-98 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.88. The PSE index closed up 0.6%. * USD/THB traded a 32.45-57 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.54. The Set closed up 1.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.37-45 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.43. The Taiex closed up 1.0%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1461 slightly higher than the previous 6.1457 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1078-6.1136 range; last at 6.1135. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1193 - range 6.1146-6.1208. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2420-6.2440. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.2%. * USD/INR traded a 61.335-445 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.36. The Sensex closed up 1.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 03 Nov --:-- TH CPI 03 Nov --:-- KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI 03 Nov 00:30 AU Building Approvals 03 Nov 00:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 03 Nov 00:30 AU Private House Approvals 03 Nov 00:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 03 Nov 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 03 Nov 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 03 Nov 02:00 TW Markit Mfg PMI 03 Nov 03:00 ID HSBC PMI 03 Nov 05:00 US Domestic Truck Sales 03 Nov 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Plenty of event risk with CB meeting and US jobs the focus Central banks: It will be a busy week for central banks again. The moves last week were largely the result of the Fed and BOJ meetings and the coming week sees the ECB, BOE and RBA gather to make policy decisions. The RBA meets Tuesday and is unlikely going to cause much of a stir. The RBA is on hold for the foreseeable future and the statement will likely be light on details ahead of The RBA Statement on Monetary Policy to be released at the end of the week. The ECB meets Thursday and no one is expecting them to announce full blown QE that involves sovereign bond buying - even though many feel they should be to avoid falling further behind the disinflation curve. Then again - no one was expecting the BOJ to do anything either even though many felt more easing was justified. Assuming the ECB does remain on hold - the focus will be on the Draghi press conference. The ECB will announce how large their asset-backed and covered bond purchasing program will be and they will indicate specifics on what they will buy. The BOE also meets Thursday and it will likely be a non-event. Key data in the week ahead: Any week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a big data week for the markets. The US non-farm payroll is released on Friday and is expected to come in at plus 231k and unemployment to remain at 5.9%. The US payrolls always generate market excitement and this is especially true with the Fed being "data dependent". Before Friday's US jobs data the key US data events will be ISM MFG on Monday; Durable Goods and Factory Orders on Tuesday; ADP jobs on Wednesday and ISM non-manufacturing on Thursday. The key Euro zone data in the week ahead starts with Monday's EZ MFG PMI and is followed by Wednesday's non-manufacturing PMI. UK data includes MFG PMI on Monday and IP on Thursday. It is a busy week in Australia with the key events being Building Approvals on Monday; Retail Sales and Trade data on Tuesday; Aus jobs data on Thursday and the RBA SOMP on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were swept higher on Friday following the massive 4.83% gain on the Nikkei following the surprise easing by the BOJ. * London FTSE closed up 1.3%; German DAX soared 2.3% higher; French CAC gained 2.2%; Milan gained 3.3% while the Spanish IBEX closed the day up 2.1%. * For the week the London FTSE gained 2.5%; German DAX rose 3.7%; French CAC had a weekly gain of 2.5%; Milan rose 1.5% and the Spanish IBEX gained 1.3%. * The Wall St gains were a bit more subdued, but they were enough to take the S&P and DJI to record high closing levels and the NASDAQ to the highest close since 2000. * The S&P closed up 23 points or 1.2% higher at 2018 - just shy of the all-time high at 2019. The Dow closed up 195 points or 1.1% higher at 17,390; NASDAQ closed up 64 points or 1.4% higher at 4630. * For the week Dow gained 3.5%; S&P gained 2.7% and NASDAQ gained 3.3%. * The VIX index closed at 14.03 - down from Thursday's close at 14.52. For the week the VIX fell 12.9%. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.3%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities didn't participate in the risk rally despite the heavy dose of BOJ stimulus, as the stronger US dollar heavily weighed on gold, oil and copper. * Stops were triggered below major support at 1180 in the gold market, as the combination of stronger USD and unwinding of safe-haven strategies amid a giddy equity market rally sent the precious metal down to 1161 at one stage before closing at 1173 for a 2.3% loss of the day. * NYMEX Crude fell as low as 79.55 due to the stronger USD before closing at 80.65 down 0.6% on the day. NY Copper eased 0.36% on Friday while iron ore eased 0.63% to 78.50. * For the week gold fell 5.0%; Lon Copper eked out a 0.1% gain; NY Copper rose 0.3%; Brent Crude eased 0.3%; NYMEX Crude closed 0.6% lower; iron ore fell 1.6% A closer look at fixed interest * The surprise BOJ easing supported EZ peripheral debt due to the rise in investor risk appetite and the growing view that the ECB will have to eventually follow the BOJ's lead and start buying sovereign bonds. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 9bps to 2.08%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield dived 12bps to 2.48%. The 10-yr German Bund yield eased just 1bp to 0.84% while the 10-yr UK Gilt yield closed up 2bps at 2.24%. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Friday, as investors poured into equities and out of bonds - following the lead from the BOJ action and the changes to the GPIF allocations. Yields were also underpinned by solid US data. * The 2-yr yield rose 3bps to 0.50% while the 10-yr US yield rose 3bps to 2.34%. * For the week 2-yr UST yield soared 10bps and 10-yr yield rose 6bps. John Noonan's Technical view as at November 2 Equities * S&P: The daily moving average studies shows the S&P is back in an up-trend just two weeks after completing a 10% correction from the 2.019 all-time high. The S&P closed within a point of the all-time high on Friday and appears poised to break it and renew the pattern of making fresh all-time highs every other day. Support is at the 20-dma down at 1.940 and a break below that reading would suggest the trend higher has run out of steam. {Last 2,018} * Nikkei exploded higher on Friday and in doing so it took out the 2014 high at 16374 and closed well above that level. The Nikkei is trending higher and the technical studies suggest it is on a volatile ride towards the 2007 trend high at 18200. {Last 16413} * ASX is trending higher according to the daily moving average studies. The trend looks strong as the price action can't break below the 5-dma - which shows the upward momentum is strong. The break and close above major resistance at 5470 is v/bullish and targets an eventual test of the year's high at 5679. {Last 5526} Commodities * Gold - The trend higher that started in mid-Oct proved to be a false lead and it was over almost before it started. The reversal lower over the past two weeks has left it very bearish technically. The break and close below previous major support at 1180 was bearish and targets 61.8 fibo of the 680/1920 move around 1155. A break and close below 1150 would be extremely bearish. {Last 1173} * Lon Copper is showing signs it is ready to trend higher, but the price action remains choppy and isn't giving any clear signals yet. Very good resistance has formed between 6780/6850 where the 55-dma and Oct 14 and Oct 29 highs are found. A break above that window would suggest a trend higher is clearly underway. {Last 6696} FX * EUR/USD - The moving averages study indicates EUR/USD is starting to line up in a bearish formation, but the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aren't all pointing lower just yet. The break below 1.2500 on Friday was bearish, but a close below that level would be needed to confirm the trend lower is underway. A clear break and close below 1.2500 targets an eventual move towards 1.2042. {Last 1.2530} * USD/JPY exploded out of the perceived 105/110 range on Friday and is clearly trending higher. USD/JPY stalled around the 61.8 of the 2002, 135.20 high/2011, 75.31 low around 112.20/35. A break and close above 112.50 initially targets 114.60/70. Pullbacks should hold just ahead of the 110.00 for the upward momentum to be obtained. {Last 112.30} * AUD/USD: The daily moving average studies suggest AUD/USD is close to lining up to trend higher. The 38.2 of the 0.9505/0.8642 move at 0.8970 is key resistance A clear break above that level is needed to confirm a trend higher is in place. It is likely AUD/USD will whip within the 0.8643/0.8970 range for some time to come before a trend develops. {Last 0.8796} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12130 12175 12140 12110-12130 N/A USD/JPY 112.47 109.17 112.31 INR 61.65 61.83 61.62 61.64-67 N/A EUR/USD 1.2617 1.2485 1.2525 KRW 1067.5 1076 1068.3 1074-1075 N/A EUR/JPY 140.80 137.68 140.68 MYR 3.2980 3.3250 3.2990 3.3190-10 N/A GBP/USD 1.6011 1.5943 1.5996 PHP 44.97 45.05 44.98 45.00-01 N/A USD/CAD 1.1332 1.1183 1.1265 TWD 30.46 30.49 30.45 30.475-48 N/A AUD/USD 0.8854 0.8765 0.8794 CNY 1-mth 6.1570 6.1530 6.1550-70 NZD/USD 0.7881 0.7776 0.7798 CNY 6-mth 6.1910 6.1900 6.1900-20 USD/SGD 1.2876 1.2772 1.2863 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2470-90 USD/THB 32.61 32.45 32.60 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17391 +196 +1.14 10-year 2.34% 2.31% S&P 500 2018 +23 +1.17 2-year 0.50% 0.47% NASDAQ 4631 +65 +1.42 30-year 3.07% 3.05% FTSE 6546 +82 +1.28 Spot Gold($) 1173.10 1199.10 DAX 9327 +212 +2.33 Nymex 80.62 80.98 Nikkei 16414 +755 +4.83 Brent 85.87 86.05

