Headlines from Monday Night * Obama & Yellen will discuss long-term outlook for US economy in Monday meeting * Fed's Fisher can see raising rates before financial markets currently expect, pleased FOMC dropped significant in description of labor slack, economy clearly approaching 2% inflation * Fed says modest fraction of banks reported stronger demand for commercial and industrial loans * ECB: total covered bond purchases under new stimulus plan rose to EUR 4.78bln in week to Oct 31 * Bank of Canada's Poloz continued monetary stimulus needed as economy uses up excess capacity very supportive of idea Yuan trading hub in Canada * Italy Jan-Oct budget deficit EUR 77.1b v 88.4b in Jan-Oct 2013 * Chile says Oct rate cut was unanimous, inflation not a serious risk * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Oct 55.9, 56.2-prev * US Construction Spending MM Sep -0.4%, f/c 0.7%, -0.5%-prev * US ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct 59, f/c 56.2, 56.6-prev * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Oct 53.5, f/c 56.3, 59.5-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Oct 55.5, f/c 54.8, 54.6-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Oct 65.8, 60-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Oct 55.3, 53.5-prev * MX HSBC Manufacturing PMI Oct 53.3, 52.6-prev * BR HSBC Manufacturing PMI Oct 49.1, 49.3-prev * Reuters Poll 50% chance ECB will purchase sovereign debt in coming yr (40% in Oct 13 poll) * CH Oct Mfg PMI 55.3 vs 50.4 prev, 51.3 exp * DE Oct final Mfg PMI 51.4 vs 51.8 flash, 51.8 exp * EZ Oct final Mfg PMI 50.6 vs 50.7 flash, 50.7 exp * UK Oct Mfg PMI 53.2 vs 51.6 prev, 51.2 exp Themes from Monday * The fallout from Friday's BOJ easing/GPIF allocation changes continued overnight but it is hard to discern what is in fact down to a JPY move and what is in fact down to a USD move. To further confuse some pairs are trading on their own specific factors while others (aka AUD) are getting it from both barrels! * It wasn't long into the London morning when Europe did what Asia was unable to do - take out the 113.00 barrier/sell orders and set USD/JPY in motion for an eventual break of 114.00 during the US session. There was no turning back in USD/JPY with profit taking not really registering as players continue to adjust portfolios for Japan Inc's move to QQE2. Option players' have been caught on the hop short gamma in a big way. Those investment banks hiking their forecasts from 112 to 115 over the weekend look like they will have to adjust again before the week is out. * AUD/USD generally matched strides with USD/JPY highlighting that there was much more to USD/JPY move than just a weak Yen. AUD/USD never overcame its Monday morning open setback with the 0.8762 high seen in early Sydney never threatened. AUD/USD tracked USD/JPY moves as if it was follow the leader. That AUD should be a major beneficiary of Japan's increased offshore asset allocations was no longer a consideration. The soft China official PMI data and the mixed AUS data were used as excuses for AUD weakness but this was a global macro move and data was secondary considerations at best. A consensus view that AUD is overvalued is never far away. * EUR/USD and GBP/USD held their own on Monday courtesy of Yen cross buying but there were other factors at play. EUR/USD down just 0.25% late in the US session with Tuesday's massive 1.2500 option maturities (5 yards) keeping the pair pinned well within the Asian session range. For the most part it was a much tighter 1.2471-1.2510 range. One gets the feeling that once these massive option expiries run off today EUR/USD downside will be firmly back in play. * GBP/USD was the beneficiary of cross activity along with its perception as an 'early mover' on rates (along with the US) as opposed to the rest of the field. Some of those wanting to sell EUR/USD sold EUR/GBP instead. UK PMI beat the 51.2 market consensus by a large margin, 53.2 the October return. Talk of two-large buy orders helped underpin the GBP/USD lifting pair from the 1.5940-70 area. * The surprisingly strong US ISM manufacturing report saw the factory survey go from 56.6 to 59.0 in October reversing all of the September fall. The result was driven by higher orders, shipments and jobs. The rest of the US data releases were mostly ignored. The solid ISM data importance lays in its proximity to Fridays payrolls data. US Dollar was a beneficiary pushing USD/JPY above 114 and AUD/USD below 87 cents but its impact on US interest rates and Wall Street was somewhat fleeting. * Wall Street closed mixed on Monday with activity tempered ahead of Friday's payroll data. The S&P500 hit a fresh intraday record high at 2024 before closing flat on the day at 2018. Analysts' suggested he positives to take out of Monday's session was that most indices held onto their strong Friday gains in the wake of Japan's QQE2 announcement. European shares were hit by a modest bout of profit taking in the wake of Friday's solid gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.86% lower at 1,340 points after rising to as much as 1,355, the highest since early October. The index had climbed 1.8% on Friday. * LME Copper prices edged 0.4% higher on Monday on stimulus speculation from China after the weekend's weak official PMI read. LME nickel ended down 0.2% after last week posting its first gain in eight weeks. LME aluminium rose 1.56% rebounding from near eight month lows last week. * US Treasury bond yields (and stocks) rose on the ISM data with the 10-yr UST yield hitting 2.38%. The moves however were fleeting with a NY mid afternoon collapsing crude price (Nymex light crude down 2.9% last) reason enough to return UST yields (and stocks) to near flat on the day. The US 10-yr yield just out from the NY close was at 2.345% - barely changed from its 2.34% open (intraday range 2.30%-2.38%). * The NYMEX light crude December contract collapsed during the NY afternoon session and there was to be no recovery. Just 30 minutes out from the NY official close NYMEX crude is down 3.0% at 78.15 a barrel. The price is nearly $1.00 below the October 16 contract low with technical indicators all extremely bearish. Crude prices remain under pressure from the strong US Dollar and Saudi Arabia price machinations. Of course throw into the mix the usual oversupply problems. Wrap-up It was another 'lot of moving pieces' type night - very confusing and hard to explain. JPY weakness continues in the wake of Friday's QQE2 but surely the winner was the 'once mighty' US Dollar with USD/JPY up 1.4% while AUD/USD matched strides falling 1.25%. Wall Street rallied on the ISM data but gave it all back with Nymex Crude down 3.0% at one stage. Just out from the 5pm NY close there has been no recovery in the beaten down brigade suggesting more losses ahead in Asia. US Treasury yields like stocks rallied on the ISM but the falling crude prices returned yields to Friday's closing prices. There is still much ahead this week - indeed for AUS we have trade and retail sales along with a RBA decision out today. The EC and BOE have their meetings on Thursday and the all conquering US payrolls is out Friday night. AUD/USD looks particularly vulnerable with a break below the trend low at 0.8642 likely to set off another round of long AUD liquidation. There are supports ahead of 85 cents but below we are headed towards 80/81 cents. The market just wants to sell AUD on any piece of bad news and there is more than enough to go round. EUR/USD could be following in its footsteps once today's massive 1.25 option expiries run off. Its moves will be more measured but there will be plenty of chatter about Japan's QQE2 move with EUR/JPY up 1.1% overnight and remains above 142. In terms of the USD/AXJ complex, USD/KRW and USD/MYR have been the standouts as they try and track USD/JPY moves. The 'currency wars' theme is alive and well and not just in Asia. The BOJ move on Friday has JPY in freefall with seemingly the blessing of Aso and Amari. USD/JPY now looks poised to break above 115 this week - the Bank of Korea has been tempered in his comments so far but how long can that last. USD/KRW is on a track to take out 1200 but it might be 1250 if BOK wields a big stick. Tokyo returns today after yesterday's holiday and they will be greeted with a 114 USD/JPY rate; a 142 EUR/JPY rate and a futures market some 800 points above Friday's cash close. It should be an interesting session. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK Monday Asia Close for USD/AXJ complex USD/KRW traded a 1071.5-1079.8 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1072.6. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2852-88 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2871. The Straits Times closed up 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 3.3030-3.3145 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.3160. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12095-12120 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12105. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12105. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.89-45.00 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.90. The PSE index closed up 1.35%. USD/THB traded a 32.57-63 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.60. The Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 30.468-509 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.48. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1525 higher than the previous 6.1461 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1167-6.1190 range; last at 6.1183. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1254 - range 6.1232-6.1305. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2455-6.2470. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.45%. USD/INR traded a 61.375-505 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.40. The Sensex closed down 0.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 04 Nov --:-- KR FX Reserves 04 Nov 00:30 AU Retail Sales 04 Nov 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 04 Nov 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 04 Nov 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 04 Nov 00:30 AU Retail Trade 04 Nov 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI 04 Nov 03:30 AU RBA Cash Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Plenty of event risk with CB meeting and US jobs the focus Central banks: It will be a busy week for central banks again. The moves last week were largely the result of the Fed and BOJ meetings and the coming week sees the ECB, BOE and RBA gather to make policy decisions. The RBA meets Tuesday and is unlikely going to cause much of a stir. The RBA is on hold for the foreseeable future and the statement will likely be light on details ahead of The RBA Statement on Monetary Policy to be released at the end of the week. ECB meets Thursday and no one is expecting them to announce full blown QE that involves sovereign bond buying - even though many feel they should be to avoid falling further behind the disinflation curve. Then again - no one was expecting the BOJ to do anything either even though many felt more easing was justified. Assuming ECB does remain on hold - the focus will be on Draghi presser. ECB will announce how large their asset-backed and covered bond purchasing program will be and they will indicate specifics on what they will buy. The BOE also meets Thursday and it will likely be a non-event. Key data in the week ahead: Any week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a big data week for the markets. The US non-farm payroll is released on Friday and is expected to come in at plus 231k and unemployment to remain at 5.9%. The US payrolls always generate market excitement and this is especially true with the Fed being "data dependent". Before Friday's US jobs data the key US data events will be Durable Goods and Factory Orders Tuesday; ADP jobs Wednesday and ISM non-mfg Thursday. EZ data in the week ahead includes Wednesday's non-mfg PMI. UK data includes IP on Thursday. It is a busy week in Australia with the key events being Retail Sales and Trade data Tuesday; Aus jobs data Thursday and RBA SOMP on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at November 2 Equities * S&P: The daily moving average studies shows the S&P is back in an up-trend just two weeks after completing a 10% correction from the 2.019 all-time high. The S&P closed within a point of the all-time high on Friday and appears poised to break it and renew the pattern of making fresh all-time highs every other day. Support is at the 20-dma down at 1.940 and a break below that reading would suggest the trend higher has run out of steam. {Last 2,018} * Nikkei exploded higher on Friday and in doing so it took out the 2014 high at 16374 and closed well above that level. The Nikkei is trending higher and the technical studies suggest it is on a volatile ride towards the 2007 trend high at 18200. {Last 16413} * ASX is trending higher according to the daily moving average studies. The trend looks strong as the price action can't break below the 5-dma - which shows the upward momentum is strong. The break and close above major resistance at 5470 is v/bullish and targets an eventual test of the year's high at 5679. {Last 5526} Commodities * Gold - The trend higher that started in mid-Oct proved to be a false lead and it was over almost before it started. The reversal lower over the past two weeks has left it very bearish technically. The break and close below previous major support at 1180 was bearish and targets 61.8 fibo of the 680/1920 move around 1155. A break and close below 1150 would be extremely bearish. {Last 1173} * Lon Copper is showing signs it is ready to trend higher, but the price action remains choppy and isn't giving any clear signals yet. Very good resistance has formed between 6780/6850 where the 55-dma and Oct 14 and Oct 29 highs are found. A break above that window would suggest a trend higher is clearly underway. {Last 6696} FX * EUR/USD - The moving averages study indicates EUR/USD is starting to line up in a bearish formation, but the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aren't all pointing lower just yet. The break below 1.2500 on Friday was bearish, but a close below that level would be needed to confirm the trend lower is underway. A clear break and close below 1.2500 targets an eventual move towards 1.2042. {Last 1.2530}

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12150 12185 12155 12180-12200 N/A USD/JPY 114.21 112.42 114.04 INR 61.66 61.68 61.60 61.68-70 N/A EUR/USD 1.2517 1.2439 1.2482 KRW 1074.5 1085 1076.5 1084-1085 N/A EUR/JPY 142.56 140.00 142.34 MYR 3.3160 3.3400 3.3270 3.3390-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.6027 1.5928 1.5973 PHP 45.02 45.12 45.05 45.09-11 N/A USD/CAD 1.1377 1.1264 1.1359 TWD 30.47 30.525 30.48 30.52-54 N/A AUD/USD 0.8762 0.8678 0.8681 CNY 1-mth 6.1590 6.1565 6.1570-90 NZD/USD 0.7793 0.7698 0.7719 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1960 6.1940-60 USD/SGD 1.2917 1.2852 1.2915 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2490-10 USD/THB 32.72 32.57 32.70 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17366 -25 -0.14 10-year 2.35% 2.34% S&P 500 2018 -0 -0.02 2-year 0.52% 0.50% NASDAQ 4639 +8 +0.18 30-year 3.07% 3.07% FTSE 6488 -58 -0.89 Spot Gold($) 1165.80 1173.10 DAX 9252 -75 -0.80 Nymex 78.22 80.62 Nikkei 16414 Mkt Clsd Brent 84.15 85.87

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)