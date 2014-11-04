SYDNEY, Nov 5 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * New Zealand Q3 S/Adj Unemployment Rate 5.4% (Reuters Poll 5.4%) * New Zealand Q3 S/Adj Employment Rate +0.8% (Reuters Poll +0.6%) * NZ Q3 Participation Rate 69.0% (Reuters Poll 69.0%) * New Zealand Q3 LCI Private Sector Wages (Ex-Ot) +0.5% on Pvs Qtr Poll +0.5%) * NZ Q3 LCI Private Sector Wages (Ex-O'time) +1.9% on Year Ago (Poll +1.9%) * C/Bankers in EZ plan to challenge Draghi on his leadership style (ECB sources) * White house says it is monitoring global oil supply & demand situation has no comment on whether it may look to replenish strategic petroleum reserves * Fed's Bullard not expecting a lot of cyclical wage rises in coming quarters, cont'd oil price drop bullish for US econ (FOX) * Bank of Canada's Poloz US economy gaining traction good news for Canada, exports responding to US strength w/add'l help from weak CAD, continued stimulus needed to work off slack * Fonterra GDT price index falls 0.3% w/an avg selling price of USD2649 per ton * Moody's places Monte de Paschi covered bonds on review for downgrade * Moody's LatAm HY bond issuance declines amid prospect of interest rate hike * US International Trade MM Sep -43.03b, f/c -40.0b, -39.99b-prev * US ISM-New York Index Oct 657.2, 654.8-prev * US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Sep -1.4%, -1.5%-prev * US Durable Goods, R MM Sep -0.011, -1.3%-prev * US Factory Orders MM Sep -0.006, f/c -0.6%, -10%-prev * US IBD Economic Optimism Nov 46.4, 45.2-prev * CA Trade Balance C$ Sep +0.71b, f/c -0.10b, -0.46b-prev * CA Exports C$ Sep 44.79b, 44.29b-prev * CA Imports C$ Sep 44.08b, 44.75b-prev * BR Industrial Output MM Sep -0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.6%-prev * BR Industrial Output YY Sep -2.1%, f/c -1.5%, -5.5%-prev * GB Oct Markit/CIPS Cons PMI 61.4 vs prev 64.2. 63.5 exp * FR FinMin, France, Germany agree banks to pay E15b each into resolution fund * EZ Sep Prod Prices 0.2% m/m, -1.4% y/y vs prev -0.2% (r)/-1.4%. 0.0%/-1.5% exp Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk EUR/USD: A tight range held for Europe and NY's morning. The pair lingered in a 1.2500/30 range as the market seemed content to wait for the ECB on Thursday & NFP on Friday. The pair sat near the lower end of the range when the market was abruptly shaken from its slumber on a Reuters exclusive story. The story noted that several national CBs in the Euro area will challenge Draghi's leadership style on Wednesday. The source of the story noted that the CBs are angered that Draghi set a target for upping the ECB's balance sheet as well as being secretive in his management style. The market took this story as a hurdle to further ECB easing. EUR/USD spiked up, ran stops above 1.2550 and hit a high of 1.2577. Action then settled quickly and some of those gains were given back after Europe's close. Some squeeze risk remains as day/week RSIs haven't confirmed recent lows and the weekly candle has a long lower wick in place. Further unwinding of shorts may push the squeeze until ECB & NFP risk is past. Until then the risk for a run above 1.2645 is extant. USD/JPY: The first post-QQE2 correction in the yen's slide arrived today, but it was a mixed and muted affair compared to the manic yen selling the previous two sessions. USD/JPY's ltd trading beyond 114 got some specs taking profits and a few J exporters willing to lob some in given the recent windfall versus their budgets. Hot and real money both took turns at scooping up intraday bargains in the low 113.00s. Even a poor US Trade report failed to have a lasting negative impact. There was a broad USD dip around the NY options expiries, but the hourly Cloud top has kept USD/JPY aloft in a tight range since. There was linkage to a Reuters story about ECB disunity, which may have helped, counter intuitively, lift the EUR and EUR/JPY on the fear the ECB will have a harder time getting to QE and rapid balance sheet expansion; a glaring contrast to the BOJ's QQE2. EUR/JPY is making new post QQE2 highs with little historical resistance until April peak at 143.47. AUD/JPY got RS & techs boosts o/n, but CAD/JPY yen struggled on further carnage in energy prices and a pending double-top by the May highs. Kuroda's Tokyo speech tonight is the next key event. GBP/USD Cable remains offered above 1.6010, the pound having fallen from A European high by 1.6008 to a European am low of 1.5977 in a knee-jerk reaction after the 0930GMT disclosure of Oct's worse than expected UK construction PMI, which came in at a 5 month low of 61.4 compared to the 63.5 Rtrs f/c . A large EUR/USD 1.25 option expiry for today's NY cut helped to keep the markets calm. Cable was trading between 1.6000 and 1.6015 after the option expiry, when a report circulated that national central bankers plan to challenge ECB chief Draghi on his leadership style. Cable fell to a NY low at 1.5982 as the CB tension shelves the likelihood of any imminent QE moves. EUR/GBP rallied from 0.7820 to a high near 0.7854 before reversing to 0.7844 as the NY session ends. The cross continues to be dominated by sentiment of diverging growth & interest rates between the UK & EZ. Wednesday's UK services PMI (f/c 58.5) should provide further clues as to the health of the UK economy. A reading above f/c may help push the pound above resistance at recent highs by 1.6030/40. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1393 +34 pips vs the close,O/N range 1.1340/94, DXY -0.16%, CAD/JPY 99.52, -0.85%,AUD/CAD +0.9%, 0.9945, WTI crude -3% after Saudi Arabia announced price cuts in oil exports to the US. USD/CAD was primed for a 1.14000 barrier break and it came early, prior to Canadian & US trade data, with highs by 1.1429 after fresh option gamma buyers jumped on board. Canadian trade at +0.71bn beat f/c, US trade at -43bn missed by a mile, consequently USD/CAD traded down to 1.1388 Noram session lows. We chopped 90/25 for a while but ground lower as WTI crude bounced off 76.13 US session lows. 1.1388 tested a couple of times after that. The drop in US exports prompted pundits to lower their US GDP forecasts by 0.3-0.5% but durable goods orders were revised +0.2% to -1.1% so impact may not be as great. No local stats tomorrow, US ADP foreshadows Friday's NFP, Markit Svcs PMI & US Non-Mfg ISM also due. AUD/USD Europe & NY consolidated after Asia initiated short covering once the test of 0.8640 failed to break lower. The pair lingered in basically a 0.8710/50 range as the mixed econ signals from AUS and benign RBA gave no catalyst to drive the pair majorly in either direction. There is some risk of a bigger short squeeze for now. Daily and weekly RSIs haven't confirmed recent lows and today's candle shows bulls are putting up a good fight near key support. With more big data risks due traders may feel it wise to cover some shorts. Global services PMIs are released tomorrow and we get numerous Fed speakers as well. Thursday give the Oz October jobs and then Friday sees the big US NFP report. Bears will need a big upside surprise to the NFP to get the longer-term downtrend going again. NZD/USD Light short covering was the theme in Europe & the pair sat near 0.7770 as NY got going. Some early USD strength pushed the pair to the low end of its tight overall ranges but the dip was bought. The pair then lifted from the 0.7754 area up to 0.7775 ahead of Fonterra's latest milk auction. The results showed a 0.3% decline in the GDT price index while volumes sold declined. NZD/USD dived towards 0.7740 but again dip buyers emerged as the USD weakened. The bounce saw the pair rally near 0.7790. With NZ Q3 employment data due it's likely some shorts want to lighten up into the number. Some improvement in the jobs data is expected. A big upside surprise might leads to a big squeeze as market positioning is near extreme short levels. A major downside surprise might be needed to inspire another leg lower for NZD/USD to be able to break the key0.7670 level. LATAM: USD/MXN shrugged off early NY session strength, on sentiment of continued global economic malaise, after having moved to a high by 13.68. A wave of profit taking set in as the market, already long, as per the recent CFTC COT report, continued to build on its long position. The move above the Oct 16 high at 13.6715 stirred longs to lighten positions ahead of this week's ECB meeting and presser, as well as Friday's US NFP. Weak US data helped lower US yields and a Reuters report touting disharmony between some European national central bankers and ECB chief Draghi helped weaken the USD broadly as the ECB is less likely to move to QE amid the discord. USD/MXN moved to lows by 13.55 before reversing to 13.57 as the NY session ends. USD/BRL backed off highs by 2.5325 moving to session lows at 2.4925 before reversing to 2.5025 as the session ends. Weak Brazil IP data helped lift the USD as the market renews its focus on lackluster growth and rising inflation. The BRL also weakened as the BCB seeks to r/o less than 100% of the Dec CCY swap maturity. USD/CLP rose to 588 on weak copper/China outlook, before reversing to 586. Wrap It was a somewhat modest affair overnight with mostly consolidation ahead of ECB on Thursday. This changed somewhat after the release of a Reuters exclusive saying EZ central bankers plan to challenge the ECB's President Mario Draghi's leadership style. They plan to challenge Draghi over what they see as his secretive management style and erratic communication. Equities dipped on the report while EUR/USD squeezed higher as any expectations of ECB action were completely priced out of Thursday's meeting. Energy shares weighed on stocks on Wall Street while Nymex crude fell around 1.7% on Tuesday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar eases on profit taking and a sourced Reuter's story that EU central bankers are unhappy with Mario Draghi. One should not perhaps overread the Draghi story but it was excuse enough to lock in some profits. USD/JPY dipped to 113.15 but managed to close at a still very lofty 113.60 level. USD/AXJ might ease slightly again today but until USD/JPY finds a 'top' regional players will remain on edge and thus reluctant to sell US Dollars. BOT decision is not expected to surprise - China services PMI the other key event for the day. * USD/KRW traded a 1076.5-1082 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1076.5. The Kospi closed down 0.9%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2882-1.2911 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2891. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3220-3.3300 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3290. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. * USD/IDR traded a 12105-12133 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12108. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12130. The IDX Composite closed down 0.3%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.90-45.05 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.915. The PSE index closed down 1.2%. * USD/THB traded a 32.63-72 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.67. The Set closed up 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.48-51 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.50. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1543 slightly higher than the previous 6.1525 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1144-6.1190 range; last at 6.1152. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1215 - range 6.1208-6.1318. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2470-6.2485. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. * USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Wednesday. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05 Nov 01:00 PH CPI 05 Nov 01:30 JP Overtime Pay 05 Nov 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 05 Nov 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 05 Nov 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI 05 Nov 07:30 TH BOT Rate Decision 05 Nov 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 02:30 JP BOJ Governor Kuroda Speaks in Tokyo The week ahead - Plenty of event risk with CB meeting and US jobs the focus Central banks: It will be a busy week for central banks again. The moves last week were largely the result of the Fed and BOJ meetings and the coming week sees the ECB, BOE and RBA gather to make policy decisions. ECB meets Thursday and no one is expecting them to announce full blown QE that involves sovereign bond buying - even though many feel they should be to avoid falling further behind the disinflation curve. Then again - no one was expecting the BOJ to do anything either even though many felt more easing was justified. Assuming ECB does remain on hold - the focus will be on Draghi presser. ECB will announce how large their asset-backed and covered bond purchasing program will be and they will indicate specifics on what they will buy. The BOE also meets Thursday and it will likely be a non-event. Key data in the week ahead: Any week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a big data week for the markets. The US non-farm payroll is released on Friday and is expected to come in at plus 231k and unemployment to remain at 5.9%. The US payrolls always generate market excitement and this is especially true with the Fed being "data dependent". Before Friday's US jobs data the key US data events will be ADP jobs Wednesday and ISM non-mfg Thursday. EZ data in the week ahead includes Wednesday's non-mfg PMI. UK data includes IP on Thursday. AUS jobs data Thursday and RBA SOMP on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12165 12175 12150 12140-12150 N/A USD/JPY 114.04 113.15 113.60 INR 61.64 61.62 61.58 61.58-60 N/A EUR/USD 1.2577 1.2482 1.2546 KRW 1079.5 1081.2 1078.3 1079-1080 N/A EUR/JPY 142.63 141.71 142.54 MYR 3.3375 3.3540 3.3430 3.3470-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.6016 1.5965 1.6004 PHP 45.05 45.07 45.04 45.05-07 N/A USD/CAD 1.1429 1.1340 1.1410 TWD 30.50 30.52 30.50 30.50-51 N/A AUD/USD 0.8750 0.8644 0.8739 CNY 1-mth 6.1515 6.1500 6.1505-20 NZD/USD 0.7814 0.7710 0.7810 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1860 6.1850-70 USD/SGD 1.2914 1.2882 1.2889 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2460 6.2430-50 USD/THB 32.72 32.63 32.675 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17384 +18 +0.10 10-year 2.33% 2.35% S&P 500 2012 -6 -0.29 2-year 0.51% 0.52% NASDAQ 4624 -15 -0.32 30-year 3.05% 3.07% FTSE 6454 -34 -0.52 Spot Gold($) 1168.50 1165.80 DAX 9166 -86 -0.93 Nymex 77.45 78.22 Nikkei 16862 +449 +2.73 Brent 82.82 84.15

