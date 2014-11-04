SYDNEY, Nov 5 (IFR) -
Headlines from Tuesday Night
* New Zealand Q3 S/Adj Unemployment Rate 5.4% (Reuters Poll 5.4%)
* New Zealand Q3 S/Adj Employment Rate +0.8% (Reuters Poll +0.6%)
* NZ Q3 Participation Rate 69.0% (Reuters Poll 69.0%)
* New Zealand Q3 LCI Private Sector Wages (Ex-Ot) +0.5% on Pvs Qtr Poll +0.5%)
* NZ Q3 LCI Private Sector Wages (Ex-O'time) +1.9% on Year Ago (Poll +1.9%)
* C/Bankers in EZ plan to challenge Draghi on his leadership style (ECB sources)
* White house says it is monitoring global oil supply & demand situation has no
comment on whether it may look to replenish strategic petroleum reserves
* Fed's Bullard not expecting a lot of cyclical wage rises in coming quarters,
cont'd oil price drop bullish for US econ (FOX)
* Bank of Canada's Poloz US economy gaining traction good news for Canada,
exports responding to US strength w/add'l help from weak CAD, continued stimulus
needed to work off slack
* Fonterra GDT price index falls 0.3% w/an avg selling price of USD2649 per ton
* Moody's places Monte de Paschi covered bonds on review for downgrade
* Moody's LatAm HY bond issuance declines amid prospect of interest rate hike
* US International Trade MM Sep -43.03b, f/c -40.0b, -39.99b-prev
* US ISM-New York Index Oct 657.2, 654.8-prev
* US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Sep -1.4%, -1.5%-prev
* US Durable Goods, R MM Sep -0.011, -1.3%-prev
* US Factory Orders MM Sep -0.006, f/c -0.6%, -10%-prev
* US IBD Economic Optimism Nov 46.4, 45.2-prev
* CA Trade Balance C$ Sep +0.71b, f/c -0.10b, -0.46b-prev
* CA Exports C$ Sep 44.79b, 44.29b-prev
* CA Imports C$ Sep 44.08b, 44.75b-prev
* BR Industrial Output MM Sep -0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.6%-prev
* BR Industrial Output YY Sep -2.1%, f/c -1.5%, -5.5%-prev
* GB Oct Markit/CIPS Cons PMI 61.4 vs prev 64.2. 63.5 exp
* FR FinMin, France, Germany agree banks to pay E15b each into resolution fund
* EZ Sep Prod Prices 0.2% m/m, -1.4% y/y vs prev -0.2% (r)/-1.4%. 0.0%/-1.5% exp
Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk
EUR/USD: A tight range held for Europe and NY's morning. The pair lingered in a
1.2500/30 range as the market seemed content to wait for the ECB on Thursday &
NFP on Friday. The pair sat near the lower end of the range when the market was
abruptly shaken from its slumber on a Reuters exclusive story. The story noted
that several national CBs in the Euro area will challenge Draghi's leadership
style on Wednesday. The source of the story noted that the CBs
are angered that Draghi set a target for upping the ECB's balance sheet as well
as being secretive in his management style. The market took this story as a
hurdle to further ECB easing. EUR/USD spiked up, ran stops above 1.2550 and hit
a high of 1.2577. Action then settled quickly and some of those gains were given
back after Europe's close. Some squeeze risk remains as day/week RSIs haven't
confirmed recent lows and the weekly candle has a long lower wick in place.
Further unwinding of shorts may push the squeeze until ECB & NFP risk is past.
Until then the risk for a run above 1.2645 is extant.
USD/JPY: The first post-QQE2 correction in the yen's slide arrived today, but it
was a mixed and muted affair compared to the manic yen selling the previous two
sessions. USD/JPY's ltd trading beyond 114 got some specs taking profits and a
few J exporters willing to lob some in given the recent windfall versus their
budgets. Hot and real money both took turns at scooping up intraday bargains in
the low 113.00s. Even a poor US Trade report failed to have a lasting negative
impact. There was a broad USD dip around the NY options expiries, but the hourly
Cloud top has kept USD/JPY aloft in a tight range since. There was linkage to a
Reuters story about ECB disunity, which may have helped, counter intuitively,
lift the EUR and EUR/JPY on the fear the ECB will have a harder time getting to
QE and rapid balance sheet expansion; a glaring contrast to the BOJ's QQE2.
EUR/JPY is making new post QQE2 highs with little historical resistance until
April peak at 143.47. AUD/JPY got RS & techs boosts o/n, but CAD/JPY yen
struggled on further carnage in energy prices and a pending double-top by the
May highs. Kuroda's Tokyo speech tonight is the next key event.
GBP/USD Cable remains offered above 1.6010, the pound having fallen from A
European high by 1.6008 to a European am low of 1.5977 in a knee-jerk reaction
after the 0930GMT disclosure of Oct's worse than expected UK construction PMI,
which came in at a 5 month low of 61.4 compared to the 63.5 Rtrs f/c
. A large EUR/USD 1.25 option expiry for today's NY cut helped to
keep the markets calm. Cable was trading between 1.6000 and 1.6015 after the
option expiry, when a report circulated that national central bankers plan to
challenge ECB chief Draghi on his leadership style. Cable fell to a NY low at
1.5982 as the CB tension shelves the likelihood of any imminent QE moves.
EUR/GBP rallied from 0.7820 to a high near 0.7854 before reversing to 0.7844 as
the NY session ends. The cross continues to be dominated by sentiment of
diverging growth & interest rates between the UK & EZ. Wednesday's UK services
PMI (f/c 58.5) should provide further clues as to the health of the UK economy.
A reading above f/c may help push the pound above resistance at recent highs by
1.6030/40.
USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1393 +34 pips vs the close,O/N range 1.1340/94, DXY
-0.16%, CAD/JPY 99.52, -0.85%,AUD/CAD +0.9%, 0.9945, WTI crude -3% after Saudi
Arabia announced price cuts in oil exports to the US. USD/CAD was primed for a
1.14000 barrier break and it came early, prior to Canadian & US trade data, with
highs by 1.1429 after fresh option gamma buyers jumped on board. Canadian trade
at +0.71bn beat f/c, US trade at -43bn missed by a mile, consequently USD/CAD
traded down to 1.1388 Noram session lows. We chopped 90/25 for a while but
ground lower as WTI crude bounced off 76.13 US session lows. 1.1388 tested a
couple of times after that. The drop in US exports prompted pundits to lower
their US GDP forecasts by 0.3-0.5% but durable goods orders were revised +0.2%
to -1.1% so impact may not be as great. No local stats tomorrow, US ADP
foreshadows Friday's NFP, Markit Svcs PMI & US Non-Mfg ISM also due.
AUD/USD Europe & NY consolidated after Asia initiated short covering once the
test of 0.8640 failed to break lower. The pair lingered in basically a 0.8710/50
range as the mixed econ signals from AUS and benign RBA gave no catalyst to
drive the pair majorly in either direction. There is some risk of a bigger short
squeeze for now. Daily and weekly RSIs haven't confirmed recent lows and today's
candle shows bulls are putting up a good fight near key support. With more big
data risks due traders may feel it wise to cover some shorts. Global services
PMIs are released tomorrow and we get numerous Fed speakers as well. Thursday
give the Oz October jobs and then Friday sees the big US NFP report. Bears will
need a big upside surprise to the NFP to get the longer-term downtrend going
again.
NZD/USD Light short covering was the theme in Europe & the pair sat near 0.7770
as NY got going. Some early USD strength pushed the pair to the low end of its
tight overall ranges but the dip was bought. The pair then lifted from the
0.7754 area up to 0.7775 ahead of Fonterra's latest milk auction. The results
showed a 0.3% decline in the GDT price index while volumes sold declined.
NZD/USD dived towards 0.7740 but again dip buyers emerged as the USD weakened.
The bounce saw the pair rally near 0.7790. With NZ Q3 employment data due it's
likely some shorts want to lighten up into the number. Some improvement in the
jobs data is expected. A big upside surprise might leads to a big squeeze as
market positioning is near extreme short levels. A major downside surprise might
be needed to inspire another leg lower for NZD/USD to be able to break the
key0.7670 level.
LATAM: USD/MXN shrugged off early NY session strength, on sentiment of continued
global economic malaise, after having moved to a high by 13.68. A wave of profit
taking set in as the market, already long, as per the recent CFTC COT report,
continued to build on its long position. The move above the Oct 16 high at
13.6715 stirred longs to lighten positions ahead of this week's ECB meeting and
presser, as well as Friday's US NFP. Weak US data helped lower US yields and a
Reuters report touting disharmony between some European national central bankers
and ECB chief Draghi helped weaken the USD broadly as the ECB is less likely to
move to QE amid the discord. USD/MXN moved to lows by 13.55 before reversing to
13.57 as the NY session ends. USD/BRL backed off highs by 2.5325 moving to
session lows at 2.4925 before reversing to 2.5025 as the session ends. Weak
Brazil IP data helped lift the USD as the market renews its focus on lackluster
growth and rising inflation. The BRL also weakened as the BCB seeks to r/o less
than 100% of the Dec CCY swap maturity. USD/CLP rose to 588 on weak copper/China
outlook, before reversing to 586.
Wrap
It was a somewhat modest affair overnight with mostly consolidation ahead of ECB
on Thursday. This changed somewhat after the release of a Reuters exclusive
saying EZ central bankers plan to challenge the ECB's President Mario Draghi's
leadership style. They plan to challenge Draghi over what they see as his
secretive management style and erratic communication. Equities dipped on the
report while EUR/USD squeezed higher as any expectations of ECB action were
completely priced out of Thursday's meeting. Energy shares weighed on stocks on
Wall Street while Nymex crude fell around 1.7% on Tuesday.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar eases on
profit taking and a sourced Reuter's story that EU central bankers are unhappy
with Mario Draghi. One should not perhaps overread the Draghi story but it was
excuse enough to lock in some profits. USD/JPY dipped to 113.15 but managed to
close at a still very lofty 113.60 level. USD/AXJ might ease slightly again
today but until USD/JPY finds a 'top' regional players will remain on edge and
thus reluctant to sell US Dollars. BOT decision is not expected to surprise -
China services PMI the other key event for the day.
* USD/KRW traded a 1076.5-1082 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1076.5. The
Kospi closed down 0.9%.
* USD/SGD traded a 1.2882-1.2911 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2891. The
Straits Times closed down 0.2%.
* USD/MYR traded a 3.3220-3.3300 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3290. The
Straits Times closed down 0.3%.
* USD/IDR traded a 12105-12133 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12108. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12130. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.3%.
* USD/PHP traded a 44.90-45.05 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.915. The PSE
index closed down 1.2%.
* USD/THB traded a 32.63-72 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.67. The Set
closed up 0.3%.
* USD/TWD traded a 30.48-51 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.50. The Taiex
closed up 0.3%.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1543 slightly higher than the previous
6.1525 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1144-6.1190 range; last at 6.1152. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.1215 - range 6.1208-6.1318. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2470-6.2485. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%.
* USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Wednesday.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
05 Nov 01:00 PH CPI
05 Nov 01:30 JP Overtime Pay
05 Nov 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI
05 Nov 02:30 HK HSBC PMI
05 Nov 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI
05 Nov 07:30 TH BOT Rate Decision
05 Nov 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserves
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
02:30 JP BOJ Governor Kuroda Speaks in Tokyo
The week ahead - Plenty of event risk with CB meeting and US jobs the focus
Central banks: It will be a busy week for central banks again. The moves last
week were largely the result of the Fed and BOJ meetings and the coming week
sees the ECB, BOE and RBA gather to make policy decisions.
ECB meets Thursday and no one is expecting them to announce full blown QE that
involves sovereign bond buying - even though many feel they should be to avoid
falling further behind the disinflation curve. Then again - no one was expecting
the BOJ to do anything either even though many felt more easing was justified.
Assuming ECB does remain on hold - the focus will be on Draghi presser. ECB will
announce how large their asset-backed and covered bond purchasing program will
be and they will indicate specifics on what they will buy.
The BOE also meets Thursday and it will likely be a non-event.
Key data in the week ahead: Any week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a
big data week for the markets. The US non-farm payroll is released on Friday and
is expected to come in at plus 231k and unemployment to remain at 5.9%. The US
payrolls always generate market excitement and this is especially true with the
Fed being "data dependent". Before Friday's US jobs data the key US data events
will be ADP jobs Wednesday and ISM non-mfg Thursday.
EZ data in the week ahead includes Wednesday's non-mfg PMI. UK data includes IP
on Thursday.
AUS jobs data Thursday and RBA SOMP on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12165 12175 12150 12140-12150 N/A USD/JPY 114.04 113.15 113.60
INR 61.64 61.62 61.58 61.58-60 N/A EUR/USD 1.2577 1.2482 1.2546
KRW 1079.5 1081.2 1078.3 1079-1080 N/A EUR/JPY 142.63 141.71 142.54
MYR 3.3375 3.3540 3.3430 3.3470-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.6016 1.5965 1.6004
PHP 45.05 45.07 45.04 45.05-07 N/A USD/CAD 1.1429 1.1340 1.1410
TWD 30.50 30.52 30.50 30.50-51 N/A AUD/USD 0.8750 0.8644 0.8739
CNY 1-mth 6.1515 6.1500 6.1505-20 NZD/USD 0.7814 0.7710 0.7810
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1860 6.1850-70 USD/SGD 1.2914 1.2882 1.2889
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2460 6.2430-50 USD/THB 32.72 32.63 32.675
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17384 +18 +0.10 10-year 2.33% 2.35%
S&P 500 2012 -6 -0.29 2-year 0.51% 0.52%
NASDAQ 4624 -15 -0.32 30-year 3.05% 3.07%
FTSE 6454 -34 -0.52 Spot Gold($) 1168.50 1165.80
DAX 9166 -86 -0.93 Nymex 77.45 78.22
Nikkei 16862 +449 +2.73 Brent 82.82 84.15
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)