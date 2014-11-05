SYDNEY, Nov 6 (IFR) -
Headlines from Wednesday Night
* Fed's Fisher Fed doesn't want to raise rates then reverse course, can't wait
for inflation to reach target before tightening (BBG)
* Republicans looking to move fast- Senator Hoeven plans to introduce Keystone
legislation in Q1
* Sen McConnell says Senate will be addressing Obama's ACA, says we are going to
pass legislation some of which Obama may not like
* ECB & EC say Portugal has lost momentum on structural reforms since exiting
aid program in June
* Euro zone ponders whether Greece needs more debt relief (sources)
* Fed's Lacker need to realign incentives in mkts to end big banks reliance on
govt backstops
* Mexico's Videgaray economy is in a clear recovery, Will hedge if oil goes
below USD 70/bbl
* Russian CB says ruble somewhat under-valued (Trades at historical high)
* US ADP National Employment Oct 230.0k, f/c 220k, +225k-prev
* US Markit Comp Final PMI Oct 57.2, 59-prev
* US Markit Svcs PMI Final Oct 57.1, 57.3-prev
* US ISM N-Mfg PMI Oct 57.1, f/c 58, 58.6-prev
* BR HSBC Services PMI Oct 48.2, 51.2-prev
* BR HSBC Composite PMI Oct 48.4, 50.6-prev
* MX Consumer Confidence Oct 90.6, 91.8-prev
* GB Oct Markit/CIPS Serv PMI 56.2 vs prev 58.7. 58.5 exp
* UK Oct BRC shop prices -1.9% y/y, -1.7% exp, -1.7% prev
* CH Oct CPI 0.0% m/m, 0.0% y/y vs prev 0.1%/-0.1%. 0.0%/-0.1% exp
* DE Oct Markit Services PMI 54.4 vs prev 54.8. 54.8 exp
* DE Oct Markit Comp final PMI 53.9 vs prev 54.3.
* EZ Oct Markit Services PMI 52.3 vs prev 52.4. 52.4 exp
* EZ Oct Markit Comp final PMI 52.1 vs prev 52.2. 52.2 exp
* EZ Sep Retail Sales -1.3% m/m, 0.6% y/y vs prev 0.9% /1.9%. -0.8%/1.2% exp
Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk
EUR/USD The combination of weak EZ Sep retail sales & Oct services PMI and broad
USD strength saw EUR/USD dive below 1.2470 into NY open. Early NY saw a lift
even as the ADP jobs report saw a topside surprise. USD bulls emerged though as
EUR/USD neared 1.2510 & USD/JPY pressed on towards 115.00. EUR/USD gave up the
early NY gains & went on to make a NY low of 1.2458 after the ISM non-mfg
employment came in at its highest since August 2005. The slide couldn't gather
pace though as large option expiries at 1.2500 for later this week and the
upcoming ECB meeting & US NFP report kept traders from pushing the pair too far
in either direction. A lift back to 1.2500 took hold into Europe's close. It is
likely pair doesn't stray too far from 1.2500 until Friday. ECB isn't expected
to make any new moves so Friday remains key. With large expiries for that day
and the NFP due traders will keep their power dry. A big upside surprise for NFP
might see the l-t bear trend resume and the July 2012 low will be eyed.
USD/JPY Well-known spec profit-taking targets by 115 got front-run by nimble
traders at 114.85, but USD/JPY remains up almost 1% on the day and pullbacks are
being bought into quickly because the BOJ/GPIF stunner on Friday has drastically
changed the M-T outlook. The above-f/c ADP was the catalyst for the session
high, while the Services ISM later helped to subdue the rebound from the 114.40
morning low. More barriers are seen at 115, with stops above, but trading may
become a tad more cautious awaiting the NFPs report Friday. AUD/JPY tumbled
after making a marginal new trend high. By contrast, CAD/JPY surged, in part
helped by a bounce in oil. GBP/JPY shrugged off a weak Services PMI to nearly
close the gap on the 50% retracement of the post GFC dive at 183.96. EUR/JPY
gains were more modest due to the ongoing concerns about the region's economic
outlook, debt servicing on the periphery and the ability of the ECB to enact QE
in a timely manner. On that score, ECB meeting will be watched for any
indication the move to buying govt bonds sooner rather than too much later.
GBP/USD extended south to a 12mth low of 1.5869 after the release of October's
weaker-than-expected UK service sector PMI. This fell to a 17mth low of 56.2,
from 58.7 in Sept. A more modest drop to 58.5 was forecast. The soft number is a
boost for the BoE MPC's patient majority who are in no hurry to raise the Bank
Rate (unlike the impatient minority, Weale and McCafferty). GBP/USD rallied
after news that Yildiz holdings is set to acquire United Biscuits for GBP2bln.
The GBP/USD rise was helped along by mixed ISM data, N-Mfg PMI missed slightly
but the employment component rose a touch. Cable moved to a high by 1.6000
before reversing to trade in a 1.5965/80 range for the rest of the NY session.
EUR/GBP rose to test 0.7864 (10-DMA) on the back of the UK service PMI miss but
the GBP buying out of the middle east was too much and the bid in cable pushed
the cross back near lows of the day 1t 0.7810 as the NY session ends. BOE
meeting; expect no change; ECB later with accompanying presser will be focused
on.
AUD/USD Broad based USD strength saw Europe add to losses begun in Asia. Bears
pushed AUD/USD from the 0.8720 area towards 0.8610 as NY got going. An early
lift towards old support/now resistance near 0.8640 was thwarted as the USD
remained firm and commodities couldn't mount any comeback. AUD/USD broke below
the 0.8600 barrier, ran stops and quickly hit a low of 0.8565. A lift back near
0.8600 found sellers. Traders now turn their focus to AUS jobs report. Should a
weak result will likely see further losses. Technical picture is bearish. The
pair has cleanly broken below the 38.2 Fib of 0.4775-1.1081, day /week RSIs
provide bear momentum and a bearish outside candle formed today. Should the bear
trend persist the May 2010 low near 0.8065 will be a major bear target.
NZD/USD Europe erased all the post-NZ jobs gains and then some. Bears pushed
pair towards 0.7720 into NY's open as broad based USD strength was the theme of
the day. Early NY saw the pair rally even as the ADP jobs report was above f/c.
The pair hit a NY high of 0.7758 when bears emerged. Broad USD strength and a
lift in US yields pressured NZD/USD lower. It quickly hit a new trend low of
0.7685 before the USD lift ebbed. Bids into the critical 0.7670 area aided the
stall and profit taking kicked in. The bounce saw the pair lift towards 0.7735.
Late in the day the pair sat near 0.7735 to make it one of the worst performers
on the day vs. the USD. There is no NZ data to inspire kiwi traders but they're
likely to look to the AUS jobs report for cues. A soft report may see NZD trade
soft in sympathy with AUD. We might then see bears make a run for 0.7670. It
will be tough to break though as NFP report remains the key risk for the week.
LATAM USD/MXN moved off early session highs, by 13.6550, as overnight pressure
due to falling commodity pressures dissipated across other Latam pairs. The fall
in commodity prices along with US election results which favor continued US
growth lifted the dollar broadly overnight. Mexico, by dint of its large trade
balance with the US, is expected to grow along with the US; 80% of Mexican
exports ship to the US. Where the peso does suffer is as a proxy for other Latam
currencies which are not liquid during the Asia and European session. USD/BRL
moved to highs near 2.53 after the weaker than previous HSBC services &
composite PMI data.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ complex is set to open well off overnight highs as a rally in the
crude price takes some heat out of US Dollar strength. MYR NDFs traded above
3.36 at one stage overnight but closed in NY just below 3.35. KRW NDFs odd man
out on the back of Yen weakness. KRW NDFs traded up to 1094.5 but closed at a
still elevated 1091.5 in NY. US Dollar strength overnight still broad based but
nowhere more prominent than against the AUD. AUD got hit from all side -
crumbling precious metal prices and breaks in key support levels (AUD/USD at
0.8640). AUD/USD looks set to move out of its 85-90 cent range and into an 80-85
cent range once USD/JPY breaks above 115. The weak Yen theme remains this week's
dominant theme though USD strength (Republican senate victory) is giving it a
run for its money. Asia likely to take a back seat ahead of key event risk
BOE/ECB meetings tonight and more importantly US non-farm payroll data on
Friday.
* USD/KRW traded a 1074.2-1083.6 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1083.6. The
Kospi closed down 0.2%.
* USD/SGD traded a 1.2880-1.2945 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2939. The
Straits Times closed up 0.2%.
* USD/MYR traded a 3.3290-3.3460 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3460. The
Straits Times closed down 0.3%.
* USD/IDR traded a 12080-12140 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12140. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12092. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.1%.
* USD/PHP traded a 44.82-98 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.97. The PSE
index closed down 0.2%.
* USD/THB traded a 32.66-82 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.82. The Set
closed down 0.5%.
* USD/TWD traded a 30.482-52 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.515. The
Taiex closed down 0.4%.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1503 slightly lower than the
previous 6.1543 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1108-6.1153 range; last at 6.1146.
OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1199 - range 6.1151-6.1200. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted
in Asia at 6.2430-6.2450. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.4%.
* USD/INR traded a 61.335-49 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.42. The
Sensex closed up 0.2%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
06 Nov 00:30 AU Full Time Employment
06 Nov 00:30 AU Participation Rate
06 Nov 00:30 AU Employment
06 Nov 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate
06 Nov 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx
06 Nov 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator
06 Nov 05:00 JP Leading Indicator
06 Nov 10:00 MY Overnight Policy Rate
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
The week ahead - Plenty of event risk with CB meeting and US jobs the focus
Central banks: It will be a busy week for central banks again. The moves last
week were largely the result of the Fed and BOJ meetings and the coming week
sees the ECB, BOE and RBA gather to make policy decisions.
ECB meets Thursday and no one is expecting them to announce full blown QE that
involves sovereign bond buying - even though many feel they should be to avoid
falling further behind the disinflation curve. Then again - no one was expecting
the BOJ to do anything either even though many felt more easing was justified.
Assuming ECB does remain on hold - the focus will be on Draghi presser. ECB will
announce how large their asset-backed and covered bond purchasing program will
be and they will indicate specifics on what they will buy.
The BOE also meets Thursday and it will likely be a non-event.
Key data in the week ahead: Any week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a
big data week for the markets. The US non-farm payroll is released on Friday and
is expected to come in at plus 231k and unemployment to remain at 5.9%. The US
payrolls always generate market excitement and this is especially true with the
Fed being "data dependent".
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12220 12280 12235 12240-12260 N/A USD/JPY 114.85 113.42 114.65
INR 61.62 61.80 61.63 61.60-63 N/A EUR/USD 1.2567 1.2457 1.2485
KRW 1089.5 1094.5 1089.3 1091-1092 N/A EUR/JPY 143.44 142.44 143.14
MYR 3.3580 3.3625 3.3500 3.3460-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.6023 1.5869 1.5977
PHP 45.12 45.16 45.05 45.05-06 N/A USD/CAD 1.1466 1.1371 1.1385
TWD 30.57 30.625 30.585 30.60-61 N/A AUD/USD 0.8763 0.8565 0.8594
CNY 1-mth 6.1550 6.1515 6.1530-50 NZD/USD 0.7842 0.7685 0.7730
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1870 6.1870-90 USD/SGD 1.2975 1.2880 1.2936
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2460-90 USD/THB 32.87 32.66 32.75
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17485 +101 +0.58 10-year 2.34% 2.33%
S&P 500 2023 +11 +0.57 2-year 0.53% 0.51%
NASDAQ 4621 -3 -0.06 30-year 3.06% 3.05%
FTSE 6539 +85 +1.32 Spot Gold($) 1141.90 1168.50
DAX 9315 +149 +1.62 Nymex 78.93 77.45
Nikkei 16937 +75 +0.44 Brent 83.27 82.82
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)