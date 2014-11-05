SYDNEY, Nov 6 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed's Fisher Fed doesn't want to raise rates then reverse course, can't wait for inflation to reach target before tightening (BBG) * Republicans looking to move fast- Senator Hoeven plans to introduce Keystone legislation in Q1 * Sen McConnell says Senate will be addressing Obama's ACA, says we are going to pass legislation some of which Obama may not like * ECB & EC say Portugal has lost momentum on structural reforms since exiting aid program in June * Euro zone ponders whether Greece needs more debt relief (sources) * Fed's Lacker need to realign incentives in mkts to end big banks reliance on govt backstops * Mexico's Videgaray economy is in a clear recovery, Will hedge if oil goes below USD 70/bbl * Russian CB says ruble somewhat under-valued (Trades at historical high) * US ADP National Employment Oct 230.0k, f/c 220k, +225k-prev * US Markit Comp Final PMI Oct 57.2, 59-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final Oct 57.1, 57.3-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Oct 57.1, f/c 58, 58.6-prev * BR HSBC Services PMI Oct 48.2, 51.2-prev * BR HSBC Composite PMI Oct 48.4, 50.6-prev * MX Consumer Confidence Oct 90.6, 91.8-prev * GB Oct Markit/CIPS Serv PMI 56.2 vs prev 58.7. 58.5 exp * UK Oct BRC shop prices -1.9% y/y, -1.7% exp, -1.7% prev * CH Oct CPI 0.0% m/m, 0.0% y/y vs prev 0.1%/-0.1%. 0.0%/-0.1% exp * DE Oct Markit Services PMI 54.4 vs prev 54.8. 54.8 exp * DE Oct Markit Comp final PMI 53.9 vs prev 54.3. * EZ Oct Markit Services PMI 52.3 vs prev 52.4. 52.4 exp * EZ Oct Markit Comp final PMI 52.1 vs prev 52.2. 52.2 exp * EZ Sep Retail Sales -1.3% m/m, 0.6% y/y vs prev 0.9% /1.9%. -0.8%/1.2% exp Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk EUR/USD The combination of weak EZ Sep retail sales & Oct services PMI and broad USD strength saw EUR/USD dive below 1.2470 into NY open. Early NY saw a lift even as the ADP jobs report saw a topside surprise. USD bulls emerged though as EUR/USD neared 1.2510 & USD/JPY pressed on towards 115.00. EUR/USD gave up the early NY gains & went on to make a NY low of 1.2458 after the ISM non-mfg employment came in at its highest since August 2005. The slide couldn't gather pace though as large option expiries at 1.2500 for later this week and the upcoming ECB meeting & US NFP report kept traders from pushing the pair too far in either direction. A lift back to 1.2500 took hold into Europe's close. It is likely pair doesn't stray too far from 1.2500 until Friday. ECB isn't expected to make any new moves so Friday remains key. With large expiries for that day and the NFP due traders will keep their power dry. A big upside surprise for NFP might see the l-t bear trend resume and the July 2012 low will be eyed. USD/JPY Well-known spec profit-taking targets by 115 got front-run by nimble traders at 114.85, but USD/JPY remains up almost 1% on the day and pullbacks are being bought into quickly because the BOJ/GPIF stunner on Friday has drastically changed the M-T outlook. The above-f/c ADP was the catalyst for the session high, while the Services ISM later helped to subdue the rebound from the 114.40 morning low. More barriers are seen at 115, with stops above, but trading may become a tad more cautious awaiting the NFPs report Friday. AUD/JPY tumbled after making a marginal new trend high. By contrast, CAD/JPY surged, in part helped by a bounce in oil. GBP/JPY shrugged off a weak Services PMI to nearly close the gap on the 50% retracement of the post GFC dive at 183.96. EUR/JPY gains were more modest due to the ongoing concerns about the region's economic outlook, debt servicing on the periphery and the ability of the ECB to enact QE in a timely manner. On that score, ECB meeting will be watched for any indication the move to buying govt bonds sooner rather than too much later. GBP/USD extended south to a 12mth low of 1.5869 after the release of October's weaker-than-expected UK service sector PMI. This fell to a 17mth low of 56.2, from 58.7 in Sept. A more modest drop to 58.5 was forecast. The soft number is a boost for the BoE MPC's patient majority who are in no hurry to raise the Bank Rate (unlike the impatient minority, Weale and McCafferty). GBP/USD rallied after news that Yildiz holdings is set to acquire United Biscuits for GBP2bln. The GBP/USD rise was helped along by mixed ISM data, N-Mfg PMI missed slightly but the employment component rose a touch. Cable moved to a high by 1.6000 before reversing to trade in a 1.5965/80 range for the rest of the NY session. EUR/GBP rose to test 0.7864 (10-DMA) on the back of the UK service PMI miss but the GBP buying out of the middle east was too much and the bid in cable pushed the cross back near lows of the day 1t 0.7810 as the NY session ends. BOE meeting; expect no change; ECB later with accompanying presser will be focused on. AUD/USD Broad based USD strength saw Europe add to losses begun in Asia. Bears pushed AUD/USD from the 0.8720 area towards 0.8610 as NY got going. An early lift towards old support/now resistance near 0.8640 was thwarted as the USD remained firm and commodities couldn't mount any comeback. AUD/USD broke below the 0.8600 barrier, ran stops and quickly hit a low of 0.8565. A lift back near 0.8600 found sellers. Traders now turn their focus to AUS jobs report. Should a weak result will likely see further losses. Technical picture is bearish. The pair has cleanly broken below the 38.2 Fib of 0.4775-1.1081, day /week RSIs provide bear momentum and a bearish outside candle formed today. Should the bear trend persist the May 2010 low near 0.8065 will be a major bear target. NZD/USD Europe erased all the post-NZ jobs gains and then some. Bears pushed pair towards 0.7720 into NY's open as broad based USD strength was the theme of the day. Early NY saw the pair rally even as the ADP jobs report was above f/c. The pair hit a NY high of 0.7758 when bears emerged. Broad USD strength and a lift in US yields pressured NZD/USD lower. It quickly hit a new trend low of 0.7685 before the USD lift ebbed. Bids into the critical 0.7670 area aided the stall and profit taking kicked in. The bounce saw the pair lift towards 0.7735. Late in the day the pair sat near 0.7735 to make it one of the worst performers on the day vs. the USD. There is no NZ data to inspire kiwi traders but they're likely to look to the AUS jobs report for cues. A soft report may see NZD trade soft in sympathy with AUD. We might then see bears make a run for 0.7670. It will be tough to break though as NFP report remains the key risk for the week. LATAM USD/MXN moved off early session highs, by 13.6550, as overnight pressure due to falling commodity pressures dissipated across other Latam pairs. The fall in commodity prices along with US election results which favor continued US growth lifted the dollar broadly overnight. Mexico, by dint of its large trade balance with the US, is expected to grow along with the US; 80% of Mexican exports ship to the US. Where the peso does suffer is as a proxy for other Latam currencies which are not liquid during the Asia and European session. USD/BRL moved to highs near 2.53 after the weaker than previous HSBC services & composite PMI data. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ complex is set to open well off overnight highs as a rally in the crude price takes some heat out of US Dollar strength. MYR NDFs traded above 3.36 at one stage overnight but closed in NY just below 3.35. KRW NDFs odd man out on the back of Yen weakness. KRW NDFs traded up to 1094.5 but closed at a still elevated 1091.5 in NY. US Dollar strength overnight still broad based but nowhere more prominent than against the AUD. AUD got hit from all side - crumbling precious metal prices and breaks in key support levels (AUD/USD at 0.8640). AUD/USD looks set to move out of its 85-90 cent range and into an 80-85 cent range once USD/JPY breaks above 115. The weak Yen theme remains this week's dominant theme though USD strength (Republican senate victory) is giving it a run for its money. Asia likely to take a back seat ahead of key event risk BOE/ECB meetings tonight and more importantly US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * USD/KRW traded a 1074.2-1083.6 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1083.6. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2880-1.2945 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2939. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3290-3.3460 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3460. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. * USD/IDR traded a 12080-12140 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12140. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12092. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.82-98 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.97. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. * USD/THB traded a 32.66-82 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.82. The Set closed down 0.5%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.482-52 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.515. The Taiex closed down 0.4%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1503 slightly lower than the previous 6.1543 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1108-6.1153 range; last at 6.1146. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1199 - range 6.1151-6.1200. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2430-6.2450. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.4%. * USD/INR traded a 61.335-49 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.42. The Sensex closed up 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 06 Nov 00:30 AU Full Time Employment 06 Nov 00:30 AU Participation Rate 06 Nov 00:30 AU Employment 06 Nov 00:30 AU Unemployment Rate 06 Nov 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx 06 Nov 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 06 Nov 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 06 Nov 10:00 MY Overnight Policy Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Plenty of event risk with CB meeting and US jobs the focus Central banks: It will be a busy week for central banks again. The moves last week were largely the result of the Fed and BOJ meetings and the coming week sees the ECB, BOE and RBA gather to make policy decisions. ECB meets Thursday and no one is expecting them to announce full blown QE that involves sovereign bond buying - even though many feel they should be to avoid falling further behind the disinflation curve. Then again - no one was expecting the BOJ to do anything either even though many felt more easing was justified. Assuming ECB does remain on hold - the focus will be on Draghi presser. ECB will announce how large their asset-backed and covered bond purchasing program will be and they will indicate specifics on what they will buy. The BOE also meets Thursday and it will likely be a non-event. Key data in the week ahead: Any week that contains US non-farm payroll data is a big data week for the markets. The US non-farm payroll is released on Friday and is expected to come in at plus 231k and unemployment to remain at 5.9%. The US payrolls always generate market excitement and this is especially true with the Fed being "data dependent".

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12220 12280 12235 12240-12260 N/A USD/JPY 114.85 113.42 114.65 INR 61.62 61.80 61.63 61.60-63 N/A EUR/USD 1.2567 1.2457 1.2485 KRW 1089.5 1094.5 1089.3 1091-1092 N/A EUR/JPY 143.44 142.44 143.14 MYR 3.3580 3.3625 3.3500 3.3460-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.6023 1.5869 1.5977 PHP 45.12 45.16 45.05 45.05-06 N/A USD/CAD 1.1466 1.1371 1.1385 TWD 30.57 30.625 30.585 30.60-61 N/A AUD/USD 0.8763 0.8565 0.8594 CNY 1-mth 6.1550 6.1515 6.1530-50 NZD/USD 0.7842 0.7685 0.7730 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1870 6.1870-90 USD/SGD 1.2975 1.2880 1.2936 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2460-90 USD/THB 32.87 32.66 32.75 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17485 +101 +0.58 10-year 2.34% 2.33% S&P 500 2023 +11 +0.57 2-year 0.53% 0.51% NASDAQ 4621 -3 -0.06 30-year 3.06% 3.05% FTSE 6539 +85 +1.32 Spot Gold($) 1141.90 1168.50 DAX 9315 +149 +1.62 Nymex 78.93 77.45 Nikkei 16937 +75 +0.44 Brent 83.27 82.82

