Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB keeps key rates steady (as expected) * ECB's Draghi Governing Council unanimous in commitment for unconventional measures if needed, planned asset purchases will have sizeable impact on balance sheet, sees B/S moving back to 2012 lvls, * Draghi says ECB B/S will keep expanding while those of other CBs will contract * Draghi says no drawing of line b/w north & south, no coalitions * Draghi sees inflation increasing in '15/'16, * FinMin Schaeuble says Germany will further boost investment spending through 2018; other countries need to tackle structural reforms w/more determination * Moody's downgrades South Africa's debt to BAA2 from BAA1 cites poor medium term growth prospects, outlook changed to stable * BOE keeps key rate steady at 0.5%, QE APP target steady at GBP 375b (as exp) * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 278k, f/c 285k, 288k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk w/e 279.00k, 281.25k-prev * US Con'd Jobless Claims w/e 2.348m, f/c 2.360m, 2.387m-prev * US Labor Costs Prelim Q3 0.3%, f/c 0.5%, -0.50%-prev * US Productivity Prelim Q3 2%, f/c 1.5%, 2.90%-prev * CA Building Permits MM Sep 0.127, f/c 6%, -27.30%-prev * CA Ivey PMI Oct 54.2, 65.20, -prev * SNB Jordan: gold initiative could make EUR/CHF defense harder- Rtrs * SNB chairman Jordan says gold initiative would be disastrous - Rtrs * DE Sep Ind Orders 0.8% vs -5.7% prev,2.3% exp * CH Q4 Cons Conf -11 vs -1 prev * UK Oct Halifax 3m/yy hse px +8.8% vs 9.6% prev, 9.1%exp * UK Oct Halifax m/m hse px -0.4% vs +0.6% prev, +0.4% exp * UK Sep Ind Output 1.5% y/y vs 2.2% rvsd, 1.5% exp * UK Sep Mfg output 2.9% y/y vs 4.0% rvsd, 2.8% exp Currency Summaries from IFR NY desk EUR/USD Europe held the pair to a tight 1.2495-1.2533 range ahead of ECB and Draghi presser. As NY got going pair sat 1.2520. ECB left rates unchanged and little reaction was seen. Draghi's presser lit up the market. Draghi noted the GC was unanimous in its commitment to additional unconventional measures if needed. This negated a story earlier in the week noting potential discord with national CBs and Draghi & showed the market who was in charge at the ECB. Draghi also noted he's tasked staff with preparing further measures if needed. The market took this as a potential tip to QE. EUR/USD dived lower, broke the 1.2400 barrier & hit 1.2393 before a dead cat bounce ensued. The bounce saw 1.2448 hit but bears emerged. US bond yields reversed early weakness & rallied with the 2 year making a new s-t high. EUR/USD slid lower into NY's afternoon & hit 1.2364 and sits just above that low late in the day. NFP is now the focus. A big upside surprise can't be ruled out as recent US jobs data has been upbeat. A big beat should see EUR/USD take another leg lower. USD/JPY was a sideshow in NYC trading, tracking the S&P as all eyes were on Mr. Draghi and the ECB, who took a page out of the BOJ's book and made an unequivocal case for an even lower EUR. The pair was trapped by option expiries at 115.00 on top and an upward sloping trendline on the hourly's from below. The one notable development was the chart reversal in EURJPY, with such patterns having a pretty good track record lately of calling turns in that pair, and could mean that JPY supply could be more plentiful in the days ahead. GBP/USD moved off European highs by 1.6004 moving to a new one year low at 1.5824 just out from the official close. Despite on-target UK IP/MP data cable remains unable able to hold gains near 1.6000. A torrent of USD buying after better than f/c US jobless claims began the selling& was further aided by dovish Draghi comments regarding the expansion of the ECB's balance sheet & the preparation of further unconventional accommodation, if needed, by the ECB. Sentiment for a UK rate hike which had once been expected to take place this month is now expected in H2 '15 also added to GBP weakness vs the USD. Next week's UK QIR is expected to show inflation continuing to decline, remaining well below the BOE's 2% target & wage growth remains tepid. EUR/GBP rose to highs by 0.7864 as Draghi began his presser, before reversing to lows by 0.7799 just below Monday's low at 0.7800. EUR/GBP remains offered as the expectations for UK growth & rising rates gives GBP an advantage relative to the EZ. Cross support remains near 0.7800, below support lies at 0.7767 the Sep 30 low. USD/CHF opened NYC 0.9625 in tentative fashion as traders awaited the big ECB announcement. No change in rates, the market yawned. However when the Draghi presser started all hell broke loose - he announced a unanimous ECB board decision that they would raise their balance sheet back to 2012 levels - and implied EUR1trln of QE. EUR/USD plunged, the DXY soared, USD/CHF surged to session highs, the NYC range 0.9618/0.9735. EUR/CHF slumped from 1.2050 to 1.2031 - last at 1.2045 with much talk of the SNB being forced into a negative interest rate regime to alleviate pressure on the EUR/CHF floor. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.1399, +14 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.1380/1.1415, DXY -0.2%, CAD/JPY 100.54, -0.1% , AUD/CAD +0.34%, 0.9815, WTI crude -0.2%, gold -0.2%. Whereas oil has been the primary driver in recent months, today it was EUR/USD & the DXY in the wake of dovish Draghi comments re the upcoming implementation of EUR1trln of ECB QE. EUR/USD plunged, EUR/CAD plunged too but the DXY outran everything, driving USD/CAD back up t0 1.1426. Momentum stalled, be ebbed to 92 given pre- NY fix and off the DXY went again, USD/CAD paid at 1.1444 highs, Sydney hand-off 1.1428. AUD/USD Europe held the pair aloft and in a tight 0.8600/28 range. NY walked in with the pair near the midpoint of that range. Early action saw the pair slide from just below 0.8620 as the effects of Draghi's presser had the USD broadly bid. The pair broke below 0.8600 and hit 0.8573 before any bounce took hold. A lift back above 0.8610 occurred into Europe's close but the lift was soon erased. US bond yields were a bit heavy in early NY but regained their composure and aided a push lower for AUD/USD. Pair closed in NY on its low at 0.8557. A big topside NFP beat should see AUD/USD take another sharp leg lower. NZD/USD Europe erased some of the short-covering inspired gains made in Asia. The pair drifted lower from the 0.7759 high and sat near 0.7745 into NY's open. NY added pressure as Draghi's press conference put the USD on firm footings. A steady descent ensued with virtually no bounces seen. The pair erased most of Asia's gains as it made a NY low of 0.7682. Only a small bounce was seen off the low and the pair sat just above 0.7690 late in the day. The US NFP is now the key risk for kiwi traders. Should the jobs data provide a nice upbeat surprise its likely NZD/USD breaks below 0.7660 support. A break opens the door to a bigger drop bringing the monthly lows of May 2012 and Nov 2011 into sight. LATAM USD/BRL moved to a new high by 2.57, outpacing broad dollar gains on today's US Jobless claims beat, as well as dovish comments from ECB Chief Draghi. The market is also squaring up short USD positions ahead of tomorrow's US NFP data. US Employment is expected to remain strong indicating further momentum in the US recovery. There has been rhetoric, albeit from Fed hawks, of the potential for earlier than f/c US rate hikes which is also boosting the USD versus LatAm/EM CCYs. USD/MXN rallied 0.5% and is ending the session near highs of the day by 13.6425. Friday US NFP, Mexico inflation data. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher on Friday from yesterday's Asian session close. The lowest US jobless claims in 14 years had players sharpening their pencils in terms of tonight's US NFP number. Whisper number is now close to 300k with US Treasury yields promoted higher as a consequence across the curve. This took USD/JPY higher which in turn morphed into a stronger DXY move. Draghi's presser put paid to all the doubters with the ECB President laying out the groundwork for fully blown QE in early 2015. Asia will play it safe today but that by its very nature implies a bid USD/AXJ into the weekend. * USD/KRW traded a 1083.6-1096.8 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1083.8. The Kospi closed up 0.26%. * USD/SGD traded a 1.2911-1.2960 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2926. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3310-3.3470 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.3370. The KLCI closed down 0.4%. * USD/IDR traded a 12135-12190 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12135. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12179. The IDX Composite closed down 0.6%. * USD/PHP traded a 44.98-45.12 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.00. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. * USD/THB traded a 32.76-88 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.83. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.542-62 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.56. The Taiex closed down 0.8%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1565 slightly lower than the previous 6.1503 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1125-6.1161 range; last at 6.1129. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1196 - range 6.1174-6.1220. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2500-6.2520. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 07 Nov 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 07 Nov 04:01 MY Imports 07 Nov 04:01 MY Trade Balance 07 Nov 04:01 MY Exports 07 Nov 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 07 Nov 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 07 Nov 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 07 Nov 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 07 Nov 08:00 TW Trade Balance 07 Nov 08:30 HK FX Reserves 07 Nov 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves 07 Nov 09:00 MY Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 00:30 AU RBA Statement on Monetary Policy

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12220 12240 12230 12230-12250 N/A USD/JPY 115.52 114.06 115.22 INR 61.66 61.75 61.65 61.74-76 N/A EUR/USD 1.2534 1.2364 1.2376 KRW 1086 1094 1085.5 1093.5-94.5 N/A EUR/JPY 144.23 142.20 142.49 MYR 3.3435 3.3550 3.3450 3.3540-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.6004 1.5824 1.5831 PHP 45.07 45.14 45.07 45.10-12 N/A USD/CAD 1.1444 1.1380 1.1424 TWD 30.57 30.60 30.565 30.59-60 N/A AUD/USD 0.8628 0.8553 0.8557 CNY 1-mth 6.1500 6.1470 6.1500-20 NZD/USD 0.7759 0.7668 0.7692 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1920-40 USD/SGD 1.2963 1.2911 1.2959 CNY 1-yr 6.2550 6.2530 6.2550-70 USD/THB 32.88 32.76 32.86 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17554 +69 +0.40 10-year 2.39% 2.34% S&P 500 2031 +7 +0.37 2-year 0.55% 0.53% NASDAQ 4638 +17 +0.37 30-year 3.10% 3.06% FTSE 6551 +12 +0.18 Spot Gold($) 1141.70 1141.90 DAX 9377 +62 +0.66 Nymex 77.85 78.93 Nikkei 16792 -145 -0.86 Brent 82.80 83.27

