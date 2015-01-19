SYDNEY, Jan 19 (IFR) - News from the weekend
China Dec Home Prices fell 4.3% Y/Y but some bright spots The property price
decline in China continues and analysts who spoke to Reuters after the release
believe that prices will continue to ease and drag on overall growth in the
economy. On the positive note - on a month-on-month basis the decline was 0.3% -
the eighth straight monthly fall - but a slower pace than the 0.5% fall in
November. Another potential positive is that property sales in 70 major cities
hit the highest level seen in 2014, up nearly 9% in December from November.
China GDP is out Tuesday and the falling property prices will likely drag on the
growth numbers. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Reports Draghi met with German Wednesday to present compromise plan - Reuters
According to the weekend press in Germany - ECB President Draghi met with German
Chancellor Merkel on Wednesday to present a QE plan that would leave the burden
of risk with the national central banks rather than the ECB. According to Der
Spiegel - that each c/bank would be limited to buying a maximum of up to 25% of
its country's outstanding debt, taking the responsibility and risk for buying
the bonds itself. German paper FAZ without citing sources said that each
national central bank would be liable "at least for the half" of any sovereign
risk it shoulders.
It appears the ECB will announce a form of full blown QE when they meet
Thursday, but it also appears there had to be some compromise with paymaster
Germany to get it over the line. The idea of ring-fencing the risk at a national
level to protect the German taxpayer flies in the face of pooling Euro zone risk
and moving towards a federal framework that Euro-skeptics have been urging in
order for the euro concept to survive. While there may not be any negative
implications in the short-term - shifting the burdens and risks back to the
individual nations within the Euro Zone is sowing the seeds for future crises.
The markets will likely look past the methodology of the bond purchases and
instead focus on the size of the bond buying program. The shock move by the SNB
Thursday to remove floor on EUR/CHF resulted in the market baking in a very
aggressive/bazooka ECB QE announcement. Ideally the market wants to see
open-ended bond purchases until the inflation target of 2% is reached. That is
unlikely and the Germans and their allies on the ECB board will likely seek a
cap on bond purchases. Various reports suggest at least 500 BLN EUR and
hopefully more the 1 TLN EUR. If the total is closer to 500 BLN than 1 TLN EUR -
than we could see the market react negatively. The IMM data released Friday
showed around 168 K contracts short EUR/USD as of Tuesday and that number would
have significantly increased following the SNB move on Thursday. If the ECB
disappoints in any way - we could see a spiky short covering rally to provide
better selling opportunities before the EUR/USD makes tracks for 1.1250.
EZ ponders up to 6-mth extension on Greek loans and possible 3rd bailout In
a Reuters exclusive released Saturday - EZ officials are considering extending
Greek loans for up to six months and are looking at a possible third bailout.
The current bailout, which has already been extended by two months, runs out at
the end of February. Athens had hoped to replace it with an Enhanced Conditions
Credit Line (ECCL) from the euro zone bailout fund that it would never have to
use. "There will have to be an extension beyond February. It will be
inevitable," one euro zone official with knowledge of the talks said. "It could
be six months more". The extension would have to be requested by the new Greek
government that emerges after elections on Jan 25.
There has been an outflow of Greek bank deposits estimated at 60 MLN EUR per
day and Greek bond yields have skyrocketed ahead of the Greece election on Jan
25. The deposit outflow was among the reasons why two major Greek banks,
Eurobank and Alpha, have applied to tap the national central bank's emergency
funding a year after ending their reliance on it. The latest opinion poll for
Sunday's To Vima newspaper shows Greece's Syriza party's lead widening to 3.1
percentage points from 2.6 points in a previous poll earlier in the month.
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Fed on track for mid-year hike - remain unfazed by market swings
A Reuters report Saturday cites Fed officials as indicating the Fed is unfazed
by the recent market turmoil and remain on track to start tightening in the
June-September period. Fed officials indicate that in-house analysis shows
falling oil prices are clearly positive for the US economy - and also suggest
that a decline in longer-term inflation expectations probably does not signal a
loss of faith in the Fed's 2% inflation goal.
Instead, the models attribute much of the recent decline in market-based
measures of inflation expectations to increased investor confidence that prices
will not spiral out of control, officials say.
Over the past two weeks the markets have been "pricing out" the chances of a
Fed liftoff in June and pushing it back to much later in the year due to global
growth and deflation fears that have resulted in yields in the US and elsewhere
slide to record low levels. While the Fed is hard pressed to explain why yields
have fallen so much - they do not appeared to be overly concerned or moved by
the fact, according to the Reuters report.
While the timing of the Fed's first rate hike remains on course - Fed
officials indicated that subsequent tightening may be at a slow pace - depending
on incoming data and the market's reacting to the start of the tightening cycle.
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Headlines from Friday night
* Moody's Downgrades Russia's Government Bond Rating to BAA3; On Review for
Further Downgrade
* Moody's -Expects Substantial Oil Price, Exchange Rate Shock to Further
Undermine the Russia's Already Subdued Growth Prospects over the Medium Term
* Moody's-Lowered Russia's Country Ceilings for Foreign Currency Debt to
Baa3/Prime 3 (P-3) from BAA2/Prime 2 (P-2) to Align With Sovereign Rating
* Moody's- Nearer-Term Concerns Over Negative Impact on Russia's Financial
Strength of Erosion in Official Foreign Exchange Buffers, Fiscal Revenues
* Moody's - Reduced Long-Term Country Ceilings for Local Currency Debt and
Deposits to BAA2 from Baa1 for Russia
* Moody's - Expects that the Oil Price Shock, And the Ensuing Recession, will
Cause the Russian Government's Fiscal Position to Worsen
* Moody's - Country Ceiling For Foreign Currency Bank Deposits At Ba1/Non Prime
(NP) For Russia Left Unchanged
* Moody's-Russia Review To Focus On Resilience Of Government's Foreign Currency
Reserves Buffer To Both Baseline Forecast For Oil Prices
* Fxcm Received USD300mln Loan from Leucadia National
* German FinMin Schaeuble Says A Debt Haircut for Greece Is 'Out of the
Question' - Der Spiegel Magazine
* SNB's Jordan says it was impossible to change banks communication before
changing the policy
* Fed's Williams at mid-yr will be closer to a decision on rates, Underlying
momentum of US economy good, US bond yield curve tells story of weakness abroad
not weakness at home
* Fed's Bullard Fed has kept rates low despite better news on real economy,
inflation not low enough to justify a policy rate of zero, if Fed hikes & econ
turns south it is perfectly fine to lower rates in response to that
* Fed's Kocherlakota must 'give in' to data on inflation, says US economy may
undershoot 2% inflation target for years
* Germany's Schaeuble rules out Greek debt haircut (Der Spiegel)
* EU's Juncker Greece won't leave euro, won't be kicked out
* Italy's c/bank slashes 2015 growth forecast to 0.4% from 1.3%, sees deflation
* Euro zone ponders up to 6-month Greek program extension, 3rd bailout
* Poll shows Greek leftists' lead over conservatives widening slightly (Merton)
* US CPI MM, SA Dec -0.4%, f/c -0.4%, -0.3%-prev
* US CPI YY, NSA Dec 0.8%, f/c 0.7%, 1.3%-prev
* US Core CPI MM, SA Dec 0%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev
* US Core CPI YY, NSA Dec 1.6%, f/c 1.7%, 1.7%-prev
* US CPI Index, NSA Dec 234.81, f/c 234.70, 236.15-prev
* US Core CPI Index, SA Dec 239.34, 239.33-prev
* US Real Weekly Earnings MM Dec 0.2%, 0.8%-prev
* US Industrial Output MM Dec -0.1%, f/c 0%, 1.3%-prev
* US Capacity Utilization MM Dec 79.7%, f/c 80%, 80%-prev
* US Mfg Output MM Dec 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 1.3%-prev
* US TR/U Mich Sentiment Prelim Jan 98.2, f/c 94.1, 93.6-prev
* US TR/U Mich Conditions Prelim Jan 108.3, f/c 105.4 104.8-prev
* US TR/U Mich Expectations Prelim Jan 91.6, f/c 87.0, 86.4-prev
* MX Jobless Rate Dec 3.76%, f/c 4.23%, 4.53%-prev
* EUR/CHF more orderly if not nervous 0.9750-1.0250 range
* Online broker, Alpari UK says entered insolvency after client losses on CHF
* Swiss 10-yr govt bond yield falls to -0.003%, goes negative for first time
* ECB Coeure: Must decide if bond-buying targeted at specific countries or
entire EZ
* CH Nov Retail sales -1.2% vs prev 0.3%
* EZ Dec Inflation final -0.1% m/m, -0.2% y/y vs prv -0.2%/-0.2%. -0.1%/-0.2%
ex
* Two Greek banks apply for emergency liquidity - Reuters c/b source
* Polish FinMin calls for meeting with central bank gov on SNB move
* ECB/Austria CB Nowotny: Grexit would be extremely dangerous - ORF TV
Themes from Friday's trading
* The main theme across asset markets on Friday were:
1) The continuation of volatile price action, as the market contemplated the
ramifications of the shock SNB move to remove the 1.20 floor on the EUR/CHF.
2) Heavy EUR selling ahead of the Jan 22 ECB meeting, as various reports leaked
details of the options that would be put on the table regarding ECB QE efforts
and the market's view that the removal of the EUR/CHF floor took the biggest
buyer of EUR out of the market.
3) Surge in UST yields due mostly to heavy unwinding of shorts after a very
volatile week - with strong UoMich data helping the move up in yields.
4) A spike higher in oil prices after the IEA cut its production forecast from
non-OPEC countries.
* EUR/USD fell to a fresh 11-yr low at 1.1459 after heavy selling took out
option barriers at 1.1500 and stops just below that level. EUR/USD closed at
1.1569 down 0.5% on the day.
* There were unconfirmed reports the ECB would announce a QE program that would
buy 500-800bln EUR - but would exclude Greek debt. There were other unconfirmed
reports ECB would announce an open-ended sovereign bond buying plan that
* USD/JPY was volatile on Friday. The pairing sold off to 115.85 before getting
support from rumours PKO efforts and buying by the Japanese pension fund (GPIF)
were absorbing the selling. The bounce higher in USD/JPY accelerated during the
Asian session when UST yields ripped higher.
* USD/JPY traded as high 117.77 and closed at 117.67 - up 1.3% on the day.
* The worst performing currency on Friday funnily enough was CHF - as USD/CHF
rose 2% - closing at 0.8558 - up from the 0.8390 close on Thursday. To put
things in perspective though - USD/CHF fell 28.8% since Wednesday's close.
* Volatile day in the UST market with the 10-yr yield trading as low as 1.69% in
Asia before ripping up to 1.83% during the US session despite mixed US data.
* While the UoMich sentiment survey hit its highest level in 11 years and beat
expectations - US IP came in a bit weaker than expected and core US CPI was a
bit softer than expected.
* The best performing currency on Friday was NOK - with USD/NOK falling 1.2% and
EUR/NOK fell 1.75%. It was a volatile day for NOK as market sold it first up on
rumours there would be an emergency meeting between Norges Bank and the govt to
discuss the falling oil price and may agree on cutting rates. The rate cut never
eventuated and the bounce back in oil forced NOK shorts to square-up.
* Wall Street broke a five day losing streak with the Dow rising 1.1% and the
S&P gaining 1.3% led by a 3.2% gain in the energy sector and a 1.4% rise in the
Banking sector after those sectors fell hard the previous day.
* For the week the Dow fell 1.3% and the S&P fell 1.2%.
* The move higher on Wall Street followed a calmer European session with most of
the European indices closing between 1% and 2% higher.
* The VIX index fell 6.4% on Friday - but still closed the week above 20 - last
trading at 20.95.
* Key commodities performed well on Friday with volatile NYMEX Crude bouncing
back 5.3% after falling around that much on Thursday. Gold continued its power
move higher - rising 1.6% to 1,281. For the week gold rose 4.8% - as the rise in
volatility and fallout from EUR/CHF shock supported the safe-haven metal.
* NY Copper continued to recover from the early week selloff closing up 1.65%
while London Copper rose 1.5%. For the week London Copper fell a whopping 6.16%.
Iron ore edged up 20 cents to 68.00 - but fell 2.6% for the week.
* Commodity currencies are proving to be the calm eye of currency market storm -
with AUD/USD closing virtually unchanged at 0.8225 on Friday - while USD/CAD
edged 0.18% higher and the NZD/USD eased 0.32%, as the unwinding of AUD/NZD
shorts continued. The AUD/NZD is up 1.93% from the Jan 7 low.
* The US dollar index closed at 92.64 up 0.3% from Thursday's close at 92.35.
Wrap-up
The markets are very difficult to assess at the moment, as there seems to be
more moving parts than usual even without the rare "Black Swan" staged by the
SNB. The focus of the markets is constantly shifting - so the best advice is to
rely in technical analysis and avoid trying to second-guess which moving part
the market will focus on next.
Some of the best trends at the moment are very difficult to explain, but they
are behaving well technically. Gold is the prime example, as the precious metal
is going from strength to strength despite rising global deflation fears and a
strengthening US dollar. AUD/USD is starting to trend higher and is rewarding
dip buyers - even though key commodities are sliding, volatility is on the rise
and equity markets fell last week.
It may have slipped through the radar, but a WSJ article released on Friday
suggested the BOJ was closely monitoring hedge fund activity in USD/JPY -
suggesting that some of the extreme JPY weakness seen at times over the past few
months was driven by speculation rather than fundamentals. An analyst at Nomura
noted that USD/JPY could easily fall below 115.50 if some of the speculative
positions were unwound.
Speaking of crowded trades - the market is mega-short EUR/USD and who can
argue with that logic? The ECB is about to embark on the QE adventure while the
Fed continues to signal a mid-year rate hike is still on track. The biggest
buyer of EUR (the SNB) has suddenly left the party without warning and with a
Greece election just a week away - why would anyone jump in. The only risk is
the ECB will disappoint with a very measured QE program after the market raised
expectations of an aggressive one after the SNB surprised on Thursday.
The China housing data released on Sunday looks worrying due to the headline,
but there shouldn't be any last impact as the details weren't that bad and there
is more important data out on Tuesday including Q4 GDP. It is bound to be a
volatile week ahead in any case as the market seeks leadership from one factor
rather than the multitude of narratives that include sliding oil prices;
shifting Fed expectations; a return of EZ angst; persistent China concerns and
global growth and deflation concerns. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 18 January 2015
Equities
S&P has stopped trending higher, and the 5, 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a
bearish formation - but the 20-day isn't pointing lower yet. Support has formed
at 1,988 where a double bottom last week and the 38.2 fibo of the 1,820.2093
move converge. Perhaps even stronger support is found at 1.965/1.975 where the
Dec 16 trend low and the 200-dma converge. A break below 1,960 would be bearish
and initially target 1,925. A break back above the 20-dma at 2,050 would relieve
the downward pressure. {Last 2,019}
ASX isn't trending in either direction and the sideways chop continues. The
close below the 20-dma at 5,374 was bearish and a daily close below the 61.8
fibo of the 5,142/5,486 move at 5,274 targets the Dec 16 trend low at 5.142. A
break and close above the 20-dma at 5,374 would suggest the current stage of
price weakness has run its course. {Last 5,299}
Commodities
Gold - said last week: "The moving average studies are lined up in a bullish
formation, but the 20-dma is still pointing lower for the time being. Once
20-dma points higher - an up-trend will be confirmed. Key resistance is at 1,238
and a break above targets major resistance around 1,260". All of that happened
and more - as the key resistance around 1,260 also gave way. The price action
last week confirmed the trend higher is well entrenched with the 5, 10 and
20-dma's lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The break and
close above 1,260 targets the 61.8 fibo of the 1,391/1,133 move at 1,292 and a
break/close above that level targets the July 2014 high at 1,345{Last 1,279}
Lon Copper - said last week: "Copper continues to trend lower as the 5, 10 and
20-dma's are lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The objective
of the current trend lower is the 61.8 fibo of the 2,817/10,190 move at 5,634".
Well all of that happened and more - as Lon Copper collapsed as low as 5,353
before staging a recovery late in the week. The close above 5.634 warns that a
short-term bottom might be forming - but it will need a close above 6.000 to
confirm that to be the case. {Last 5,715}
Brent Crude is still trending lower, but the trend is losing momentum. The 5, 10
and 20 day moving averages are still lined up in a bearish formation and all
still point lower - but the 5-day is starting to flatten out. A break and close
above the 20-dma around 54 would warn the trend lower is waning and a bottom is
forming. A break below 45 targets the Jan 2009 low at 36.20. {Last 50.17}
FX
EUR/USD continues to trend lower in a decisive fashion and the break and close
below the April 2005 low at 1.1640 targets the 61.8 fibo of the 0.8228 all-time
low/1.6040 all-time high. Only a close above the 10-dma at 1.1785 would warn the
trend lower is losing momentum and a correction is needed. {Last 1.1569}
USD/JPY is trending lower, but the whipsaw price action between 116ish/118ish
doesn't make it an easy trade. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a bearish
formation and the price is staying below the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at
118.75. Selling rallies with a stop above the top of the cloud is the favoured
strategy at present. Key support is found at the Dec 16 trend low at 115.56 with
the 38.2 of the 105.19/121.86 move right behind at 115.50. A break below that
level would intensify downward momentum - targeting the base of the Ichimoku
cloud around 113.50. {Last 117.67}
AUD/USD - moving average studies suggest AUD/USD has started a short-term trend
higher, but it needs to do more work to confirm that is the case. Key resistance
is found at 0.8370/80 with a break above confirming a trend higher is underway.
A fall below the 20-day MA at 0.8140 would suggest the trend higher has failed
and more sideways chop ahead. {Last 0.8225} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12650 12660 12640 12660-12680 N/A USD/JPY 117.77 115.85 117.67
INR 62.18 62.20 61.86 61.88-91 N/A EUR/USD 1.1649 1.1459 1.1569
KRW 1079.5 1082.5 1078 1082-1083 N/A EUR/JPY 136.18 134.70 135.82
MYR 3.5680 3.5770 3.5680 3.5660-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.5235 1.5075 1.5165
PHP 44.66 44.70 44.63 44.64-67 N/A USD/CAD 1.2047 1.1955 1.1982
TWD 31.50 31.50 31.45 31.42-45 N/A AUD/USD 0.8256 0.8168 0.8225
CNY 1-mth 6.1530 6.1480 6.1520-40 NZD/USD 0.7857 0.7748 0.7798
CNY 6-mth 6.2400 6.2335 6.2380-00 USD/SGD 1.3292 1.3224 1.3265
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3310-30 USD/THB 32.73 32.53 32.53
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17512 +191 -0.58 10-year 1.83% 1.71%
S&P 500 2019 +26 +1.32 2-year 0.49% 0.41%
NASDAQ 4634 +63 +1.38 30-year 2.44% 2.36%
FTSE 6550 +51 +0.79 Spot Gold($) 1279.60 1262.70
DAX 10168 +135 +1.35 Nymex 48.41 46.30
Nikkei 17109 +312 +1.86 Brent 49.95 47.68
Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst: (612) 9373 1219,
Peter.Whitley@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by John Noonan & Peter Whitley)