SYDNEY, Jan 20 (IFR) -

News and data out of Europe

* EUR/USD holds close to 11 year 1.1460 lows ahead of ECB event risk

* EUR/CHF steadies around parity but downside risks remain. 0.9889/1.0084

* EZ Nov Current account NSA 24.6bln vs prev 29.7bln rvsd

* EZ Nov Current account SA 18.1bln vs prev 19.5bln rvsd. 21.3bln exp

* CH Dec Producer/import price -0.4% m/m, -2.1% y/y vs prev -0.7%/-1.6%

* CH FinMin: expects EURCHF to settle down at around 1.10 per euro - Rtrs

* SNB Jordan: Switzerland could act on currency again - WSJ

* BUBA DE econ appears to have overcome weak period quicker than exp

* JP ruling party lawmaker: BOJ does not need to ease policy further this year - Rtrs

* IMF's Lagarde warns of consequences to Greek debt restructuring - Rtrs

* Poland may help CHF mortgage holders - Rtrs

* Italy EconMin Padoan: For ECB bond buys without constraints - Il Sole 24 Ore

* Dutch FinMin Dijsselbloem: Would not object to ECB QE - HFD

* Aus Dec TD/MI inflation gauge unch m/m, +1.5% y/y, slowest since mid-'12

* Aus Dec new vhicle sales +3%, largest mthly gain in '14, -1.0% y/y

* NZ Q4 Westpa/MM employee confidence index 106.5, Q3 111.5 6-yr high Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 13:30 CA Securities Cdns (Nov) prev 0.29bln

* 13:30 CA Securities Foreign (Nov) prev 9.53bln Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* US Martin Luther King Day holiday, bond and stock markets closed

* 18:30 Ex-BoE Gov King lecture at LSE Currency Summaries EUR/USD extended the upside correction in the EU session with Asian account offers filled ahead 1.1600 and stops following above to see a 1.1629 high. The rally off 1.1460 is small when compared to the prior extreme of EUR/USD's decline and techs remains steeped in bearish territory. Hence the will to pick tops is strong and offers are said to be stacked between the base of the hourly Ichimoku cloud around 1.1635 and Jan 16 high 1.1649. That said, the rally has occurred without any really bullish trigger so it looks like many specs are playing it safe and booking some profits before the ECB convenes this week. That bias may continue to limit pullbacks and bids are now eyed 1.1570-80 (Jan 15 SNB driven low 1.1567). Today's US holiday is likely to curtail much further action. USD/JPY fell from 117.67 to 116.93 in Asia, ahead of the consolidative recovery back above 117.00 in the European session. USD/JPY and Nikkei futures are moving in tandem with each other, the 48/72 hour log correlations are +0.81/+0.78 respectively. The talk is that strong demand remains below 117.00, especially at 116.90 where there is said to be large bids from Japanese importers. Also note that there is 600M worth of 117.00 strikes set to expire at the NY cut, these are the largest in the vicinity. Japanese names pushed EUR/JPY lower to 135.17 in Asia, but the subsequent recovery triggered buy stops which sent the cross to 137.37 in Europe. EUR/JPY gains faded as it ran into a significant headwind ahead of the 136.44 pivot point. EUR/CHF is steadier but remains heavy. For now the market is focused on EUR/CHF levels by parity and the prior historic 1.0075 low. Downside risks remain amid ECB event risk and the cross is seen making lower daily highs. 0.9889/1.0084 defines today's range thus far. USD/CHF trades 0.8549/0.8695 below last year's 0.8698 lows and back from Friday's 0.8812 top. GBP/USD tested 1.5120 (Asia low) in early European trade, with the ensuing climb to 1.5180 influenced by profit-taking on EUR/USD shorts. EUR/GBP simultaneously ascended to a high of 0.7666, its highest level since Friday's 7yr low of 0.7596. Resistance levels include 0.7673 (Friday's high), 0.77 and 0.7725 (last Thursday's early Europe low, before the SNB scrapped its 1.20 EUR/CHF floor). This week's key event risk is Thursday's ECB meeting. USD/CAD elicited support circa 1.1950 in early European trade after extending south from 1.2047 (Friday's 6yr high), with a quarter-cent climb ensuing. A US name advocates buying USD/CAD at 1.1925, with a stop set just below 1.1803 (last Thursday's low), targeting a move to 1.25. This week's key event risk is Wednesday's BoC meeting. AUD/USD elicited fresh support around 0.82 during the European am, with 0.8199 marking the traded low. 0.8197 was today's Asian session base. The Shanghai composite index closed down 7.7% today, its biggest one-day percentage decline since June 2008. NZD/USD gravitated to a 0.7780 option expiry for today's NY cut in between Ldn am highs of 0.7809 and 0.7803. The Asian session range was 0.7760-0.7806 (the latter level was also Friday's NY high, before its pre-Ldn fix slide to 0.7748). 0.7700-0.7890 was last Thursday's range (after the SNB scrapped its 1.20 EUR/CHF floor). Fonterra's fortnightly dairy auction is slated for Tuesday (ET), a few hours before the release of NZ Q4 inflation data. FX OPTIONS Key events underpin related gamma - ECB focal, but 1 week gets Greece election and FOMC is 28 Jan. China GDP tonight props AUD gamma. EUR profit taking in spot and vol markets. EUR/USD 1mth vol got to 14.0 Friday from 9.7 Monday and now 12.2. 1mth risk reversals up from 0.8 to 2.5 EUR puts and now 2.2. GBP vols have also peaked - EUR/GBP 1mth up from 9.75 to 11.2 and now 10.8. CHF liquidity remains extremely limited and vols in related pairs remain high and wide with volumes light since SNB. Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians traded quietly overnight on absence of New York markets. Most pairs underpinned by sell-off in China stocks, after the authority suspended 3 broking houses from opening new margin trading accounts for 3 months. Shanghai A index ended down 7.72% yesterday. Focus today on China's Q4 GDP - exp 7.2%y/y vs 7.3% previous; 1.7%q/q vs 1.9% last. Dec Urban Investment, Industrial Output and retail sales data due out at 0200GMT too. USD/KRW ended at 1078.0 yesterday, after 1076.8-1084.3 range. JPY/KRW selling, stocks gains weigh on pair. Foreigners remain net sellers of KRW34bln worth in local stocks though. NDFs traded 1080.5-1081.25 range o/n, closed at 1080-1081. Bearish JPY/KRW to continue to cap rallies in USD/KRW. Cross last around 9.1750. USD/SGD shot up in late Asian dealings yesterday. Funds, RMs added to longs on break above 1.3300. Selling pressure in SGD/MYR underpinned - cross eye 2.6700 today, break risks deeper correction twds 2.66 next. USD/SGD nearby resistance at 1.3352, 15 Jan high; then 1.3370, 13 Jan high. Pair traded 1.3250-1.3339 range yest, last ind at 1.3333. USD/MYR well bid after rejection at 3.55 low yesterday. Oil and fiscal woes to continue to weigh on the MYR. Clear break above 3.60 remains on the cards. Target at 3.70. NDFs traded 3.5760-3.5830 range o/n, last 3.2780-10. *Malaysia will announce a policy review on today to address the economic impact of falling crude-oil prices, state news agency Bernama reported citing Prime Minister Najib Razak. Mr. Najib will announce "economic modifications" and "interventions," Bernama said. "An accurate and wise approach is necessary to mitigate the effects of the oil-price slump on economic growth, national revenue and the value of the ringgit," Bernama reported Mr. Najib as saying. Reuters -Malaysia is grappling with a longrunning budget deficit and has over the years sought to reduce its reliance on the oil and gas sector that contributed nearly one-third to government revenue. Mr. Najib tabled 2015's budget in October targeting to narrow this year's fiscal deficit to 3.0% of gross domestic product from 3.5% of GDP in 2014. The budget, based on crude-oil prices of $100 per barrel, also forecasts GDP growth of between 5.0% and 6.0% this year. Crude-oil prices have slumped more than half since June, with the Brent crude benchmark falling below $50 a barrel last week. The ringgit fell 6.2% in 2014 and was among Asia's worst-performing currencies last year. USD/THB hammered to 32.50 on good foreign selling - yield plays, investment and bonds related inflows. Agents intervention checked selling pressure though. Pair traded 32.50-32.615 range yesterday, last at 32.59. Nearby support at 32.435 200dma but doubt we will see it amid current bullish USD scenario. USD/IDR underpinned by CAD problems, risk aversion. Extended sell-off in commodities/minerals, strong local corporate interests in USD/IDR further supportive of pair. BI sees CAD this year btw 3.3-3.5% of GDP, up from 3% forecast last week. USD/IDR will rally even faster should foreign funds panic and start liquidating IDR debt. NDFs traded between 12700-12720 range o/n, last ind at 12700-12730. USD/IDR likely to see 12620-12650 range intraday. USD/PHP markets to re-open after extended holidays - on the Pope's blessing. Pair may trade 44.50-44.70 intraday - bunched up OFW remittances inflows over the long holidays to weigh on pair but risk aversion to underpin. NDFs traded 44.60-44.61 rg o/n, last ind at 44.59-64. USD/TWD ended the local session at 31.552 yesterday, traded between 31.47-31.689 range intraday. Exporters sales weigh on pair. Focus today on China data, GDP. Taiwan to release Dec export orders at 0800GMT too. Forecast is for 1.60%y/y vs 6.0% previous. USD/CNY ended at 6.2200 onshore, after intraday range amid 6.2140-6.2235. Pair gapped up at open yest to 6.2204 vs 6.2065 Friday close on news China securities watchdog had suspended 3 leading broking houses from opening of new margin trading accts for 3 months. Rally in USD/CNY was capped by local names sales after early rally to 6.2235. Pair remained supported on fresh buying and arbitraged interest though. USD/CNH dribbled lower on profit taking, last 6.2230-50, down from intraday low at 6.2348. USD/INR well bid on failure ahead of 61.50 test. Persistent intvn from the RBI, risk aversion supported pair. Oilers were cited buyers yest, adding to firm undertone. Pair ended at 61.71, after trading between 61.58-61.80 intraday. NDFs traded within 61.94-62.09 range o/n, clsd 61.95-61.99. Sensex closed +0.5%. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12700 12720 12700 12700-730 Low USD/JPY 117.75 116.93 117.59 INR 61.94 62.09 61.94 61.95-99 Low EUR/USD 1.1637 1.1553 1.1605 KRW 1080.5 1081.5 1080.0 1080-81 Low EUR/JPY 136.21 135.79 136.09 MYR 3.5780 3.5830 3.5760 3.5780-10 Low GBP/USD 1.5180 1.5109 1.5115 PHP 44.60 44.61 44.60 44.59-64 Low USD/CAD 1.1985 1.1937 1.1945 TWD 31.47 31.48 31.47 31.46-48 Low AUD/USD 0.8244 0.8197 0.8212 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1440-70 NZD/USD 0.7809 0.7760 0.7786 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2340-70 USD/SGD 1.3339 1.3250 1.3333 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3190-20 USD/THB 32.615 32.50 32.59 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17512 - - 10-year Closed 1.83% S&P 500 2019 - - 2-year Closed 0.49% Nasdaq 4634 - - 30-year Closed 2.44% FTSE 6585 +35 +0.54 Spot Gold($) 1277.00 1279.60 DAX 10242 +75 +0.73 Nymex 47.52 48.41 Nikkei 17014 +150 +0.89 Brent 48.84 49.95

(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan & Peter Whitley)