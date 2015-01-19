SYDNEY, Jan 20 (IFR) -
News and data out of Europe
* EUR/USD holds close to 11 year 1.1460 lows ahead of ECB event risk
* EUR/CHF steadies around parity but downside risks remain. 0.9889/1.0084
* EZ Nov Current account NSA 24.6bln vs prev 29.7bln rvsd
* EZ Nov Current account SA 18.1bln vs prev 19.5bln rvsd. 21.3bln exp
* CH Dec Producer/import price -0.4% m/m, -2.1% y/y vs prev -0.7%/-1.6%
* CH FinMin: expects EURCHF to settle down at around 1.10 per euro - Rtrs
* SNB Jordan: Switzerland could act on currency again - WSJ
* BUBA DE econ appears to have overcome weak period quicker than exp
* JP ruling party lawmaker: BOJ does not need to ease policy further this
year - Rtrs
* IMF's Lagarde warns of consequences to Greek debt restructuring - Rtrs
* Poland may help CHF mortgage holders - Rtrs
* Italy EconMin Padoan: For ECB bond buys without constraints - Il Sole 24
Ore
* Dutch FinMin Dijsselbloem: Would not object to ECB QE - HFD
* Aus Dec TD/MI inflation gauge unch m/m, +1.5% y/y, slowest since mid-'12
* Aus Dec new vhicle sales +3%, largest mthly gain in '14, -1.0% y/y
* NZ Q4 Westpa/MM employee confidence index 106.5, Q3 111.5 6-yr high
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 13:30 CA Securities Cdns (Nov) prev 0.29bln
* 13:30 CA Securities Foreign (Nov) prev 9.53bln
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* US Martin Luther King Day holiday, bond and stock markets closed
* 18:30 Ex-BoE Gov King lecture at LSE
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD extended the upside correction in the EU session with Asian account
offers filled ahead 1.1600 and stops following above to see a 1.1629 high. The
rally off 1.1460 is small when compared to the prior extreme of EUR/USD's
decline and techs remains steeped in bearish territory. Hence the will to pick
tops is strong and offers are said to be stacked between the base of the hourly
Ichimoku cloud around 1.1635 and Jan 16 high 1.1649. That said, the rally has
occurred without any really bullish trigger so it looks like many specs are
playing it safe and booking some profits before the ECB convenes this week. That
bias may continue to limit pullbacks and bids are now eyed 1.1570-80 (Jan 15 SNB
driven low 1.1567). Today's US holiday is likely to curtail much further action.
USD/JPY fell from 117.67 to 116.93 in Asia, ahead of the consolidative recovery
back above 117.00 in the European session. USD/JPY and Nikkei futures are moving
in tandem with each other, the 48/72 hour log correlations are +0.81/+0.78
respectively. The talk is that strong demand remains below 117.00, especially at
116.90 where there is said to be large bids from Japanese importers. Also note
that there is 600M worth of 117.00 strikes set to expire at the NY cut, these
are the largest in the vicinity. Japanese names pushed EUR/JPY lower to 135.17
in Asia, but the subsequent recovery triggered buy stops which sent the cross to
137.37 in Europe. EUR/JPY gains faded as it ran into a significant headwind
ahead of the 136.44 pivot point.
EUR/CHF is steadier but remains heavy. For now the market is focused on EUR/CHF
levels by parity and the prior historic 1.0075 low. Downside risks remain amid
ECB event risk and the cross is seen making lower daily highs. 0.9889/1.0084
defines today's range thus far. USD/CHF trades 0.8549/0.8695 below last year's
0.8698 lows and back from Friday's 0.8812 top.
GBP/USD tested 1.5120 (Asia low) in early European trade, with the ensuing climb
to 1.5180 influenced by profit-taking on EUR/USD shorts. EUR/GBP simultaneously
ascended to a high of 0.7666, its highest level since Friday's 7yr low of
0.7596. Resistance levels include 0.7673 (Friday's high), 0.77 and 0.7725 (last
Thursday's early Europe low, before the SNB scrapped its 1.20 EUR/CHF floor).
This week's key event risk is Thursday's ECB meeting.
USD/CAD elicited support circa 1.1950 in early European trade after extending
south from 1.2047 (Friday's 6yr high), with a quarter-cent climb ensuing. A US
name advocates buying USD/CAD at 1.1925, with a stop set just below 1.1803 (last
Thursday's low), targeting a move to 1.25. This week's key event risk is
Wednesday's BoC meeting.
AUD/USD elicited fresh support around 0.82 during the European am, with 0.8199
marking the traded low. 0.8197 was today's Asian session base. The Shanghai
composite index closed down 7.7% today, its biggest one-day percentage decline
since June 2008.
NZD/USD gravitated to a 0.7780 option expiry for today's NY cut in between Ldn
am highs of 0.7809 and 0.7803. The Asian session range was 0.7760-0.7806 (the
latter level was also Friday's NY high, before its pre-Ldn fix slide to 0.7748).
0.7700-0.7890 was last Thursday's range (after the SNB scrapped its 1.20 EUR/CHF
floor). Fonterra's fortnightly dairy auction is slated for Tuesday (ET), a few
hours before the release of NZ Q4 inflation data.
FX OPTIONS
Key events underpin related gamma - ECB focal, but 1 week gets Greece election
and FOMC is 28 Jan. China GDP tonight props AUD gamma. EUR profit taking in spot
and vol markets. EUR/USD 1mth vol got to 14.0 Friday from 9.7 Monday and now
12.2. 1mth risk reversals up from 0.8 to 2.5 EUR puts and now 2.2. GBP vols have
also peaked - EUR/GBP 1mth up from 9.75 to 11.2 and now 10.8. CHF liquidity
remains extremely limited and vols in related pairs remain high and wide with
volumes light since SNB.
Asian Currency Outlook
USD/Asians traded quietly overnight on absence of New York markets. Most pairs
underpinned by sell-off in China stocks, after the authority suspended 3 broking
houses from opening new margin trading accounts for 3 months. Shanghai A index
ended down 7.72% yesterday. Focus today on China's Q4 GDP - exp 7.2%y/y vs 7.3%
previous; 1.7%q/q vs 1.9% last. Dec Urban Investment, Industrial Output and
retail sales data due out at 0200GMT too.
USD/KRW ended at 1078.0 yesterday, after 1076.8-1084.3 range. JPY/KRW selling,
stocks gains weigh on pair. Foreigners remain net sellers of KRW34bln worth in
local stocks though. NDFs traded 1080.5-1081.25 range o/n, closed at 1080-1081.
Bearish JPY/KRW to continue to cap rallies in USD/KRW. Cross last around 9.1750.
USD/SGD shot up in late Asian dealings yesterday. Funds, RMs added to longs on
break above 1.3300. Selling pressure in SGD/MYR underpinned - cross eye 2.6700
today, break risks deeper correction twds 2.66 next. USD/SGD nearby resistance
at 1.3352, 15 Jan high; then 1.3370, 13 Jan high. Pair traded 1.3250-1.3339
range yest, last ind at 1.3333.
USD/MYR well bid after rejection at 3.55 low yesterday. Oil and fiscal woes to
continue to weigh on the MYR. Clear break above 3.60 remains on the cards.
Target at 3.70. NDFs traded 3.5760-3.5830 range o/n, last 3.2780-10.
*Malaysia will announce a policy review on today to address the economic impact
of falling crude-oil prices, state news agency Bernama reported citing Prime
Minister Najib Razak. Mr. Najib will announce "economic modifications" and
"interventions," Bernama said. "An accurate and wise approach is necessary to
mitigate the effects of the oil-price slump on economic growth, national revenue
and the value of the ringgit," Bernama reported Mr. Najib as saying. Reuters
-Malaysia is grappling with a longrunning budget deficit and has over the years
sought to reduce its reliance on the oil and gas sector that contributed nearly
one-third to government revenue. Mr. Najib tabled 2015's budget in October
targeting to narrow this year's fiscal deficit to 3.0% of gross domestic product
from 3.5% of GDP in 2014. The budget, based on crude-oil prices of $100 per
barrel, also forecasts GDP growth of between 5.0% and 6.0% this year. Crude-oil
prices have slumped more than half since June, with the Brent crude benchmark
falling below $50 a barrel last week. The ringgit fell 6.2% in 2014 and was
among Asia's worst-performing currencies last year.
USD/THB hammered to 32.50 on good foreign selling - yield plays, investment and
bonds related inflows. Agents intervention checked selling pressure though. Pair
traded 32.50-32.615 range yesterday, last at 32.59. Nearby support at 32.435
200dma but doubt we will see it amid current bullish USD scenario.
USD/IDR underpinned by CAD problems, risk aversion. Extended sell-off in
commodities/minerals, strong local corporate interests in USD/IDR further
supportive of pair. BI sees CAD this year btw 3.3-3.5% of GDP, up from 3%
forecast last week. USD/IDR will rally even faster should foreign funds panic
and start liquidating IDR debt. NDFs traded between 12700-12720 range o/n, last
ind at 12700-12730. USD/IDR likely to see 12620-12650 range intraday.
USD/PHP markets to re-open after extended holidays - on the Pope's blessing.
Pair may trade 44.50-44.70 intraday - bunched up OFW remittances inflows over
the long holidays to weigh on pair but risk aversion to underpin. NDFs traded
44.60-44.61 rg o/n, last ind at 44.59-64.
USD/TWD ended the local session at 31.552 yesterday, traded between 31.47-31.689
range intraday. Exporters sales weigh on pair. Focus today on China data, GDP.
Taiwan to release Dec export orders at 0800GMT too. Forecast is for 1.60%y/y vs
6.0% previous.
USD/CNY ended at 6.2200 onshore, after intraday range amid 6.2140-6.2235. Pair
gapped up at open yest to 6.2204 vs 6.2065 Friday close on news China securities
watchdog had suspended 3 leading broking houses from opening of new margin
trading accts for 3 months. Rally in USD/CNY was capped by local names sales
after early rally to 6.2235. Pair remained supported on fresh buying and
arbitraged interest though. USD/CNH dribbled lower on profit taking, last
6.2230-50, down from intraday low at 6.2348.
USD/INR well bid on failure ahead of 61.50 test. Persistent intvn from the RBI,
risk aversion supported pair. Oilers were cited buyers yest, adding to firm
undertone. Pair ended at 61.71, after trading between 61.58-61.80 intraday. NDFs
traded within 61.94-62.09 range o/n, clsd 61.95-61.99. Sensex closed +0.5%.
OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12700 12720 12700 12700-730 Low USD/JPY 117.75 116.93 117.59
INR 61.94 62.09 61.94 61.95-99 Low EUR/USD 1.1637 1.1553 1.1605
KRW 1080.5 1081.5 1080.0 1080-81 Low EUR/JPY 136.21 135.79 136.09
MYR 3.5780 3.5830 3.5760 3.5780-10 Low GBP/USD 1.5180 1.5109 1.5115
PHP 44.60 44.61 44.60 44.59-64 Low USD/CAD 1.1985 1.1937 1.1945
TWD 31.47 31.48 31.47 31.46-48 Low AUD/USD 0.8244 0.8197 0.8212
CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1440-70 NZD/USD 0.7809 0.7760 0.7786
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2340-70 USD/SGD 1.3339 1.3250 1.3333
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3190-20 USD/THB 32.615 32.50 32.59
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17512 - - 10-year Closed 1.83%
S&P 500 2019 - - 2-year Closed 0.49%
Nasdaq 4634 - - 30-year Closed 2.44%
FTSE 6585 +35 +0.54 Spot Gold($) 1277.00 1279.60
DAX 10242 +75 +0.73 Nymex 47.52 48.41
Nikkei 17014 +150 +0.89 Brent 48.84 49.95
(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan & Peter Whitley)