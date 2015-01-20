SYDNEY, Jan 21 (IFR) -
USD Jan NAHB Housing market index 57 vs. f/c 58 and prior 58
CAD Nov Mfg Sales -1.4% vs. f/c -0.7% and prior -1.1%
Denmark CB: No change planned to its fixed exchange rate policy; Has the
necessary tools for intervention & interest rates to keep the crown close to
central parity; Can react 'at any given moment' to keep the crown stable
Lithuania Fin Min: Expects "Efficient but sufficiently cautious" action from ECB
on Thursday
Fed's Powell: Further supervisory or regulatory action may be needed for fixed
income, currency and commodities markets
Polish Fin Min Szczurek: Did not discuss freezing Swiss Franc rates for mortgage
loans with banks
Fitch: Policy framework buffers Chile from falling copper prices
Turkish CB cuts one-week repo rate to 7.75% from 8.25%; Leaves other rates unch
Turkish CB: To maintain tight mon pol until significant improvement in inflation
outlook
Turkish Econ Minister: CB rate cut was not sufficient
India Fin Min source: Econ expected to grow around 5.6% in 2014/15
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
23:30 AUD Jan Westpac Consumer Sentiment no f/c prev -5.7
04:30 JPY Nov All Industry Activity Index
05:00 JPY Nov Leading Econ Index
05:00 JPY Nov Coincident Index
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
02:00 USD President Obama speech
JPY BoJ Monetary Policy Statement
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD: The pair held to a relatively tight range for Europe & NY but EUR/USD
did lean a bit bearish for both sessions. Europe dropped the pair from the
1.1615 area towards 1.1575 as NY got going. JPY weakness in early NY pushed
EUR/JPY towards 137.65 and this took EUR/USD back above 1.1605 for a brief
period. Bears emerged though as broad USD strength was the dominant theme for
NY. EUR/USD steadily slid lower and tested 1.1540. Very little bounce was seen
as the pair lingered near the lows late in the day. There is little econ or
event risk for Europe & NY that would drive the pair so traders will likely look
to external factors. The UK sees the MPC meeting and the BoJ Monetary Policy
statement are the main risks for EUR. As it stand the long-term bear trend
remains but some consolidation is likely into the ECB. RSIs are o/s and need
unwinds but the market still looks to sell rallies and the pair struggles on
moves above 1.1630/40. We may have to wait until Thursday to see if the next
bear leg takes hold of is a big short squeeze runs its course.
USD/JPY: Last Friday's failed attempt to retest the Dec lows and the strong
close that session set the stage for today's rally up through the daily Cloud
top, the Tenkan, the Kijun and the down TL off the Jan highs. That broken TL was
used as support in Noram trading as prices corrected into midday. New recovery
high since then has put offers between 118.85-119 in play ahead of the 21-DMA at
119.09. The intraday rebound got legs after the US equity and Tsy yield slides
were erased, or nearly so, as the day wore on. N225 futures had outperformed
S&Ps o/n on speculation of some kind of BOJ easing tweak at tonight's policy
announcement. Another major QE looks extremely unlikely this close to the Oct
surprise and because the front of the JGB curve has already gone negative and
the back end is causing headaches for pensions and insurer who can't match
assets with liabilities. In any event, the late Dec-early Jan highs in the upper
120.00s are back in play. Sell-the-news unwinding of oversold EUR/JPY trades
into the ECB meeting lifted it again, but a close above the Jan 15 high at
138.78 is needed to make this more than short-covered rally.
EUR/GBP ran into resistance just shy of 0.76935 (Oct'08 low) in Asia after
pushing its short covering-assisted recovery from 0.7596 (Friday's 7yr low).
Real money selling was flagged as a factor in the ensuing drop to, and through,
the 0.7635 option expiry. GBP benefited from M&A news."Hong Kong's Li Ka-Shing
buys UK train company Eversholt". GBP is also benefiting from
expectations that decent UK data might be in the pipeline for Wed: ILO jobless
rate f/c @ 5.9% vs 6.0% prior. Earnings f/c +1.7% in the 3mths to Nov y/y, from
+1.4%. This will widen the spread of earnings growth over annualized UK CPI
inflation--which fell to 1% in Nov from 1.3% in Oct, and then to 0.5% in Dec.
Expectations of a QE announcement from the ECB on Thur, 3 days before the Greek
election, still weigh on the euro. The cross's up TL off '00 & '07 lows at
0.7567 is the last major prop until the 0.7250s on the monthlies. GBP/USD
cleared Monday's 1.5180 high and stops above only to top at 1.5200. 1.5410 is
the Kijun & recent 50% Fibo i 1.5200 is cleared. The same GBP-bullish factors
noted above helped Cable, as did falling Tsy yields and US stocks, but oil fell
hard.
USD/CHF: Now that a few days of trading have passed since the SNB let their 1.20
EUR/CHF floor go, there is enough pricing information available to start making
some trading choices, keeping in mind that the cross is being driven
by-and-large by EUR movements now. The trading focus is now on resistance at
1.2062 from the 61.8% of the 1.0600-0.9715 post floor range. Fri's recovery
attempt and this week's attempts have all run into resistance ahead of that
Fibo. The higher daily lows since last Thur's collapse keep the focus on the
topside into the ECB meeting Thursday. The structure of the expected ECB QE
program is the greatest event risk after the outside chance the ECB again fail
to launch QE as widely expected. On Sunday, Reuters reported that Swiss Fin Min
Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said she expects EUR/CHF 'to settle down at around 1.10
per euro. That may be wishful thinking, but the 1.0600 resistance noted above
looks plausible once 1.0262 is cleared. The analogous resistance in USD/CHF is
at 0.8835, which is also today's high.
USD/CAD: Bull pressure was applied to the pair late in Europe's morning. The
pair lifted from the 1.1960 area and sat near 1.1990/95 into NY's open. The USD
was firm across the board and bull pressure remained. Weak CA Mfg sales for
November added more bull pressure. The pair rallied towards the Jan 16 high and
paused briefly. Bulls took little rest though as the USD maintained its firm
tone. USD/CAD's rise accelerated on the break above 1.2050. A spike to 1.2112
ensued and the pair pulled back only slightly from the day's high. The afternoon
saw the pair consolidate gains just below the new trend high. The big risk due
is tomorrow with the BoC's interest rate decision and monetary policy report.
The market expects rates to stay on hold so the policy report will get more
scrutiny. Traders will look to see what the BoC's attitude towards oil's drop
is. A very dovish BoC should see bulls press further and the pair test near
1.2190/1.2205 (March 2009 low and 76.4 Fib of 1.3066-0.9407).
AUD/USD: Action was a bit limited for the pair but AUD/USD did have a bearish
tint to it for Europe & NY. The pair slid from 0.8218 in Europe's morning
towards 0.8205 as NY got going. Bear pressure remained in NY for the most part
as broad USD strength permeated the markets. AUD/USD dipped below 0.8170 in NY
and remained there late in the session. Further losses might have been recorded
were it now for AUD/NZD's break above 1.0650 to a new trend high. Oz January
consumer sentiment data is due later. The prior reading was -5.7. A
deterioration of the previous data may see AUD/USD come under further pressure
and possibly break support at the January 15 low.
NZD/USD: Bear pressure permeated NZD/USD for European and NY sessions. Europe
slipped the pair from the 0.7745 area and it sat near 0.7725 as NY got going.
The USD was firm across the board for NY and this pressured NZD/USD further. A
test near 0.7700 took hold before the Fonterra milk results came out. GDT PI and
WMP prices increased for the third consecutive auction but volumes sold dropped
again. There was little bounce for the pair. When no rally ensued HF selling
took hold. The Jan 15 low was pierced before any relief was seen. The bounce was
limited though and the slide deepened on the back of AUD/NZD breaking to new
trend highs. Late in the day NZD/USD was threatening to take out minor support
in the 0.7640/50 area. Traders now turn their focus to NZ's Q4 CPI data. The
market looks for 0.9% vs. the prior 1.0%. A below f/c result should see NZD/USD
come under further pressure. We may then see the key 0.7600/20 zone tested and
broken.
LATAM: The Brazilian real rose on Tuesday as Chinese data calmed fears over the
state of growth in the world's second-largest economy, while investors also
braced for the possibility of a 50bps rate hike from the BCB on Wednesday.
USD/BRL slid through the 23.6% Fibo of its 2014 range and also the 55dma near
2.6195. Thursday's trough at 2.5940 is next. The 38.2% Fibo comes at 2.5388, and
the 100dma lies just below there and is rising toward it. The Mexican peso lost
its initial gains after oil deepened its losses, leaving USD/MXN 0.2% higher on
the day and wedged between the 10 and 21dma, and right at the 38.2% Fibo of its
slide this month. USD/CLP hit the brakes on its initial slide and retreated back
near break-even after copper relinquished much of its earlier gains.
Asian Currency Outlook
USD/Asians to continue bullish rally from yesterday but may run into profit
taking ahead of ECB tomorrow. China economic growth slipped to 24year low but
7.3% still a decent number by all standards - China stocks closed +1.85%;
USD/CNY closed lower at 6.2140 vs 6.2190 on Monday. Bearish outlook in JPY, EUR
and global growth slowdown to continue to weigh on Asians - exception prob PHP,
IDR, INR and THB on strong inflows, yield plays. MYR to continue to lead losses.
USD/KRW ended close to day's high at 1088.5, vs 1079.5 intraday low. Short cover
from hedge funds fuelled buying above 1085. Strong local bids reversed early
selling pressure below 1080.00. JPY/KRW bounced off 9.16 on profit taking, sell
orders at 9.20 should cap though. Kospi closed +0.82%. USD/KRW likely to trade
higher ranges around the 1090 pivot intraday - eyes JPY/KRW, USD/JPY leads. NDFs
traded 1088.5-1090.5 range o/n, clsd 1089.5-1090.5 in NY.
USD/SGD to remain well supported on dips, eyes crack at 1.3419, Jan 7 high. Mkts
stay long for next target at 1.3500. SGD/MYR, EUR/SGD interests may hinder.
USD/SGD capped at 1.3412 high yesterday, last 1.3370-75.
USD/MYR uptrend intact- break above 3.60 yest paves way for 3.64 next target,
then 3.70. PM's econ review turned out a non-event - markets not impressed at
all. USD/MYR rallied to 3.6140 high - agents cited on break above 3.6030 but
amounts remain insignificant amidst heavy buying. Falling reserves will continue
to have limited impact amid strong buying momentum. Dec CPI due at 0401GMT - f/c
for 2.8%y/y vs 3.0% last - unlikely to stir any reaction in FX dealings. NDFs
traded 3.6210-30 range o/n, clsd 3.6225-55 in NY.
USD/THB spiked on short cover after failure at 32.50. Pair does not want to be
left behind amid surge in USD/MYR either. USD/THB rallied to 32.77 high before
stall, last 32.70-32.71. Further short squeeze twds 32.92, Jan 7 high may be
seen. FII sales, yield plays and investment hopes to hinder.
USD/IDR collapsed in a heap after early spike to 12670. Record inflows into the
finmin's primary bond auction sent the pair reeling. Total bids received
yesterday was IDR54.7trln vs indicative target of IDR12trln. Real money, RMs
dumped IDR NDFs. 1mth NDFs plunged to 12620 from 12730 high. It traded
12620-12645 rg o/n, clsd 12620-12660 in NY. USD/IDR may trade 12550-12600
intraday.
USD/PHP opened firm yesterday but topside capped by strong bunched up
remittances inflows over the holidays. Pair ended onshore dealings at 41.61,
after trading within 44.61-44.73 intraday. Pair likely to test the 41.50 support
today. Inflows into bonds and stocks continue to pressure the USD/PHP. NDFs
traded 44.62-67 rg o/n, clsd 44.60-65 in NY.
USD/TWD closed firm at 31.70, traded 31.651-31.70 range. Late buying by CBC sent
the pair up. Should see good buying on dips here still, wary of further selling
from exporters. Weak JPY and KRW to underpin. USD/TWD may see 31.65-31.85 range
intraday. NDFs traded tight 31.47-31.48 rg o/n, clsd 31.46-48 in NY.
USD/CNY, USD/CNH continued to retreat from Friday/Monday's high. Short covering
interests post SNB appear to be over. Some macro buying in USD/CNY NDFs seen
during the Asian hours yesterday but curve lower again on fresh selling
interests in overnight dealings. USD/CNY ended at 6.2140 yest, vs 6.2190 prev
day's close. USD/CNH last ind at 6.2205-25, traded 6.2161-6.2273 rg intraday.
USD/INR traded lively range amid 61.68-61.91 yesterday, ended at 61.69 onshore.
Short covering interests underpin but inflows into bonds, stocks capped rallies.
Sensex ended +1.85%. Pair likely to see further consolidation below 62.0 for
now. Strong support at 61.50 unlikely to crack as RBI seen keen to load up on
reserves. NDFs traded 61.98-62.08 range o/n, last 62.02-06 in NY.
OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12620 12645 12620 12620-660 Hi USD/JPY 118.87 117.71 118.80
INR 61.98 62.08 61.98 62.02-06 Hi EUR/USD 1.1615 1.1546 1.1550
KRW 1088.5 1090.5 1088.5 1089.5-90.5Hi EUR/JPY 137.65 136.42 137.19
MYR 3.6220 3.6230 3.6210 3.6225-55 Hi GBP/USD 1.5200 1.5058 1.5154
PHP 44.62 44.67 44.62 44.60-65 Hi USD/CAD 1.2115 1.1940 1.2106
TWD 31.47 31.48 31.47 31.46-48 Hi AUD/USD 0.8218 0.8160 0.8177
CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1470 6.1460-80 NZD/USD 0.7782 0.7658 0.7674
CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.1870 6.1850-80 USD/SGD 1.3412 1.3326 1.3375
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.3170 6.3160-90 USD/THB 32.77 32.65 32.70
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17515 +4 +0.71 10-year 1.79% 1.83%
S&P 500 2021 +3 +0.16 2-year 0.50% 0.49%
Nasdaq 4654 +20 +0.44 30-year 2.38% 2.44%
FTSE 6620 +35 +0.52 Spot Gold($) 1292.50 1277.00
DAX 10257 +15 +0.14 Nymex 46.39 47.52
Nikkei 17366 +352 +2.07 Brent 47.99 48.84
(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan & Peter Whitley)