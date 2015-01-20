SYDNEY, Jan 21 (IFR) -

Market Briefs USD Jan NAHB Housing market index 57 vs. f/c 58 and prior 58 CAD Nov Mfg Sales -1.4% vs. f/c -0.7% and prior -1.1% Denmark CB: No change planned to its fixed exchange rate policy; Has the necessary tools for intervention & interest rates to keep the crown close to central parity; Can react 'at any given moment' to keep the crown stable Lithuania Fin Min: Expects "Efficient but sufficiently cautious" action from ECB on Thursday Fed's Powell: Further supervisory or regulatory action may be needed for fixed income, currency and commodities markets Polish Fin Min Szczurek: Did not discuss freezing Swiss Franc rates for mortgage loans with banks Fitch: Policy framework buffers Chile from falling copper prices Turkish CB cuts one-week repo rate to 7.75% from 8.25%; Leaves other rates unch Turkish CB: To maintain tight mon pol until significant improvement in inflation outlook Turkish Econ Minister: CB rate cut was not sufficient India Fin Min source: Econ expected to grow around 5.6% in 2014/15 Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 23:30 AUD Jan Westpac Consumer Sentiment no f/c prev -5.7 04:30 JPY Nov All Industry Activity Index 05:00 JPY Nov Leading Econ Index 05:00 JPY Nov Coincident Index Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 02:00 USD President Obama speech JPY BoJ Monetary Policy Statement Currency Summaries EUR/USD: The pair held to a relatively tight range for Europe & NY but EUR/USD did lean a bit bearish for both sessions. Europe dropped the pair from the 1.1615 area towards 1.1575 as NY got going. JPY weakness in early NY pushed EUR/JPY towards 137.65 and this took EUR/USD back above 1.1605 for a brief period. Bears emerged though as broad USD strength was the dominant theme for NY. EUR/USD steadily slid lower and tested 1.1540. Very little bounce was seen as the pair lingered near the lows late in the day. There is little econ or event risk for Europe & NY that would drive the pair so traders will likely look to external factors. The UK sees the MPC meeting and the BoJ Monetary Policy statement are the main risks for EUR. As it stand the long-term bear trend remains but some consolidation is likely into the ECB. RSIs are o/s and need unwinds but the market still looks to sell rallies and the pair struggles on moves above 1.1630/40. We may have to wait until Thursday to see if the next bear leg takes hold of is a big short squeeze runs its course. USD/JPY: Last Friday's failed attempt to retest the Dec lows and the strong close that session set the stage for today's rally up through the daily Cloud top, the Tenkan, the Kijun and the down TL off the Jan highs. That broken TL was used as support in Noram trading as prices corrected into midday. New recovery high since then has put offers between 118.85-119 in play ahead of the 21-DMA at 119.09. The intraday rebound got legs after the US equity and Tsy yield slides were erased, or nearly so, as the day wore on. N225 futures had outperformed S&Ps o/n on speculation of some kind of BOJ easing tweak at tonight's policy announcement. Another major QE looks extremely unlikely this close to the Oct surprise and because the front of the JGB curve has already gone negative and the back end is causing headaches for pensions and insurer who can't match assets with liabilities. In any event, the late Dec-early Jan highs in the upper 120.00s are back in play. Sell-the-news unwinding of oversold EUR/JPY trades into the ECB meeting lifted it again, but a close above the Jan 15 high at 138.78 is needed to make this more than short-covered rally. EUR/GBP ran into resistance just shy of 0.76935 (Oct'08 low) in Asia after pushing its short covering-assisted recovery from 0.7596 (Friday's 7yr low). Real money selling was flagged as a factor in the ensuing drop to, and through, the 0.7635 option expiry. GBP benefited from M&A news."Hong Kong's Li Ka-Shing buys UK train company Eversholt". GBP is also benefiting from expectations that decent UK data might be in the pipeline for Wed: ILO jobless rate f/c @ 5.9% vs 6.0% prior. Earnings f/c +1.7% in the 3mths to Nov y/y, from +1.4%. This will widen the spread of earnings growth over annualized UK CPI inflation--which fell to 1% in Nov from 1.3% in Oct, and then to 0.5% in Dec. Expectations of a QE announcement from the ECB on Thur, 3 days before the Greek election, still weigh on the euro. The cross's up TL off '00 & '07 lows at 0.7567 is the last major prop until the 0.7250s on the monthlies. GBP/USD cleared Monday's 1.5180 high and stops above only to top at 1.5200. 1.5410 is the Kijun & recent 50% Fibo i 1.5200 is cleared. The same GBP-bullish factors noted above helped Cable, as did falling Tsy yields and US stocks, but oil fell hard. USD/CHF: Now that a few days of trading have passed since the SNB let their 1.20 EUR/CHF floor go, there is enough pricing information available to start making some trading choices, keeping in mind that the cross is being driven by-and-large by EUR movements now. The trading focus is now on resistance at 1.2062 from the 61.8% of the 1.0600-0.9715 post floor range. Fri's recovery attempt and this week's attempts have all run into resistance ahead of that Fibo. The higher daily lows since last Thur's collapse keep the focus on the topside into the ECB meeting Thursday. The structure of the expected ECB QE program is the greatest event risk after the outside chance the ECB again fail to launch QE as widely expected. On Sunday, Reuters reported that Swiss Fin Min Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said she expects EUR/CHF 'to settle down at around 1.10 per euro. That may be wishful thinking, but the 1.0600 resistance noted above looks plausible once 1.0262 is cleared. The analogous resistance in USD/CHF is at 0.8835, which is also today's high. USD/CAD: Bull pressure was applied to the pair late in Europe's morning. The pair lifted from the 1.1960 area and sat near 1.1990/95 into NY's open. The USD was firm across the board and bull pressure remained. Weak CA Mfg sales for November added more bull pressure. The pair rallied towards the Jan 16 high and paused briefly. Bulls took little rest though as the USD maintained its firm tone. USD/CAD's rise accelerated on the break above 1.2050. A spike to 1.2112 ensued and the pair pulled back only slightly from the day's high. The afternoon saw the pair consolidate gains just below the new trend high. The big risk due is tomorrow with the BoC's interest rate decision and monetary policy report. The market expects rates to stay on hold so the policy report will get more scrutiny. Traders will look to see what the BoC's attitude towards oil's drop is. A very dovish BoC should see bulls press further and the pair test near 1.2190/1.2205 (March 2009 low and 76.4 Fib of 1.3066-0.9407). AUD/USD: Action was a bit limited for the pair but AUD/USD did have a bearish tint to it for Europe & NY. The pair slid from 0.8218 in Europe's morning towards 0.8205 as NY got going. Bear pressure remained in NY for the most part as broad USD strength permeated the markets. AUD/USD dipped below 0.8170 in NY and remained there late in the session. Further losses might have been recorded were it now for AUD/NZD's break above 1.0650 to a new trend high. Oz January consumer sentiment data is due later. The prior reading was -5.7. A deterioration of the previous data may see AUD/USD come under further pressure and possibly break support at the January 15 low. NZD/USD: Bear pressure permeated NZD/USD for European and NY sessions. Europe slipped the pair from the 0.7745 area and it sat near 0.7725 as NY got going. The USD was firm across the board for NY and this pressured NZD/USD further. A test near 0.7700 took hold before the Fonterra milk results came out. GDT PI and WMP prices increased for the third consecutive auction but volumes sold dropped again. There was little bounce for the pair. When no rally ensued HF selling took hold. The Jan 15 low was pierced before any relief was seen. The bounce was limited though and the slide deepened on the back of AUD/NZD breaking to new trend highs. Late in the day NZD/USD was threatening to take out minor support in the 0.7640/50 area. Traders now turn their focus to NZ's Q4 CPI data. The market looks for 0.9% vs. the prior 1.0%. A below f/c result should see NZD/USD come under further pressure. We may then see the key 0.7600/20 zone tested and broken. LATAM: The Brazilian real rose on Tuesday as Chinese data calmed fears over the state of growth in the world's second-largest economy, while investors also braced for the possibility of a 50bps rate hike from the BCB on Wednesday. USD/BRL slid through the 23.6% Fibo of its 2014 range and also the 55dma near 2.6195. Thursday's trough at 2.5940 is next. The 38.2% Fibo comes at 2.5388, and the 100dma lies just below there and is rising toward it. The Mexican peso lost its initial gains after oil deepened its losses, leaving USD/MXN 0.2% higher on the day and wedged between the 10 and 21dma, and right at the 38.2% Fibo of its slide this month. USD/CLP hit the brakes on its initial slide and retreated back near break-even after copper relinquished much of its earlier gains. Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to continue bullish rally from yesterday but may run into profit taking ahead of ECB tomorrow. China economic growth slipped to 24year low but 7.3% still a decent number by all standards - China stocks closed +1.85%; USD/CNY closed lower at 6.2140 vs 6.2190 on Monday. Bearish outlook in JPY, EUR and global growth slowdown to continue to weigh on Asians - exception prob PHP, IDR, INR and THB on strong inflows, yield plays. MYR to continue to lead losses. USD/KRW ended close to day's high at 1088.5, vs 1079.5 intraday low. Short cover from hedge funds fuelled buying above 1085. Strong local bids reversed early selling pressure below 1080.00. JPY/KRW bounced off 9.16 on profit taking, sell orders at 9.20 should cap though. Kospi closed +0.82%. USD/KRW likely to trade higher ranges around the 1090 pivot intraday - eyes JPY/KRW, USD/JPY leads. NDFs traded 1088.5-1090.5 range o/n, clsd 1089.5-1090.5 in NY. USD/SGD to remain well supported on dips, eyes crack at 1.3419, Jan 7 high. Mkts stay long for next target at 1.3500. SGD/MYR, EUR/SGD interests may hinder. USD/SGD capped at 1.3412 high yesterday, last 1.3370-75. USD/MYR uptrend intact- break above 3.60 yest paves way for 3.64 next target, then 3.70. PM's econ review turned out a non-event - markets not impressed at all. USD/MYR rallied to 3.6140 high - agents cited on break above 3.6030 but amounts remain insignificant amidst heavy buying. Falling reserves will continue to have limited impact amid strong buying momentum. Dec CPI due at 0401GMT - f/c for 2.8%y/y vs 3.0% last - unlikely to stir any reaction in FX dealings. NDFs traded 3.6210-30 range o/n, clsd 3.6225-55 in NY. USD/THB spiked on short cover after failure at 32.50. Pair does not want to be left behind amid surge in USD/MYR either. USD/THB rallied to 32.77 high before stall, last 32.70-32.71. Further short squeeze twds 32.92, Jan 7 high may be seen. FII sales, yield plays and investment hopes to hinder. USD/IDR collapsed in a heap after early spike to 12670. Record inflows into the finmin's primary bond auction sent the pair reeling. Total bids received yesterday was IDR54.7trln vs indicative target of IDR12trln. Real money, RMs dumped IDR NDFs. 1mth NDFs plunged to 12620 from 12730 high. It traded 12620-12645 rg o/n, clsd 12620-12660 in NY. USD/IDR may trade 12550-12600 intraday. USD/PHP opened firm yesterday but topside capped by strong bunched up remittances inflows over the holidays. Pair ended onshore dealings at 41.61, after trading within 44.61-44.73 intraday. Pair likely to test the 41.50 support today. Inflows into bonds and stocks continue to pressure the USD/PHP. NDFs traded 44.62-67 rg o/n, clsd 44.60-65 in NY. USD/TWD closed firm at 31.70, traded 31.651-31.70 range. Late buying by CBC sent the pair up. Should see good buying on dips here still, wary of further selling from exporters. Weak JPY and KRW to underpin. USD/TWD may see 31.65-31.85 range intraday. NDFs traded tight 31.47-31.48 rg o/n, clsd 31.46-48 in NY. USD/CNY, USD/CNH continued to retreat from Friday/Monday's high. Short covering interests post SNB appear to be over. Some macro buying in USD/CNY NDFs seen during the Asian hours yesterday but curve lower again on fresh selling interests in overnight dealings. USD/CNY ended at 6.2140 yest, vs 6.2190 prev day's close. USD/CNH last ind at 6.2205-25, traded 6.2161-6.2273 rg intraday. USD/INR traded lively range amid 61.68-61.91 yesterday, ended at 61.69 onshore. Short covering interests underpin but inflows into bonds, stocks capped rallies. Sensex ended +1.85%. Pair likely to see further consolidation below 62.0 for now. Strong support at 61.50 unlikely to crack as RBI seen keen to load up on reserves. NDFs traded 61.98-62.08 range o/n, last 62.02-06 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12620 12645 12620 12620-660 Hi USD/JPY 118.87 117.71 118.80 INR 61.98 62.08 61.98 62.02-06 Hi EUR/USD 1.1615 1.1546 1.1550 KRW 1088.5 1090.5 1088.5 1089.5-90.5Hi EUR/JPY 137.65 136.42 137.19 MYR 3.6220 3.6230 3.6210 3.6225-55 Hi GBP/USD 1.5200 1.5058 1.5154 PHP 44.62 44.67 44.62 44.60-65 Hi USD/CAD 1.2115 1.1940 1.2106 TWD 31.47 31.48 31.47 31.46-48 Hi AUD/USD 0.8218 0.8160 0.8177 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1470 6.1460-80 NZD/USD 0.7782 0.7658 0.7674 CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.1870 6.1850-80 USD/SGD 1.3412 1.3326 1.3375 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.3170 6.3160-90 USD/THB 32.77 32.65 32.70 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17515 +4 +0.71 10-year 1.79% 1.83% S&P 500 2021 +3 +0.16 2-year 0.50% 0.49% Nasdaq 4654 +20 +0.44 30-year 2.38% 2.44% FTSE 6620 +35 +0.52 Spot Gold($) 1292.50 1277.00 DAX 10257 +15 +0.14 Nymex 46.39 47.52 Nikkei 17366 +352 +2.07 Brent 47.99 48.84

(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan & Peter Whitley)