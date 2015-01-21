SYDNEY, Jan 22 (IFR) -

Market Briefs USD Dec Housing Starts 4.4% vs. Nov -4.5% USD Dec Building Permits -1.9% vs Nov -3.7% CAD Nov Wholesale Trade m/m -0.30% vs f/c -0.10% and prior +0.10% RTRS-ECB Executive Board proposes bond buys of 50bln Euros/month starting from March- EZ Source DJN-ECB Executive board's QE proposal calls for roughly EUR50bln in bond buys a month-Sources ECB executive board proposal circulated to GC foresees purchases of 50 bln eurs a month through end of 2016-BBG EBC declines to comment on Wall Street Journal report Bank of Canada cuts o/n rate to 0.75% from 1.0% due to sharp drop in oil prices; Dramatically slashes inflation & growth forecasts BoC: Considerably lower profile for oil prices will be 'unambiguously negative' for CA econ in 2015, subsequent years; Given speed & magnitude of oil price drop, there is 'substantial uncertainty' around likely level for oil prices, impact on CA's econ outlook Merkel: Wants to reiterate that ECB is independent but important to avoid any signal that undermines need for structural reforms BoC's Poloz: Delay of getting to full capacity was considered unreasonable and therefore the bank cut rates; Original projection was that would take until late 2017 to eliminate excess capacity Poloz: Have the ability to 'take out more insurance', language used to describe rate cuts; Says wants to make sure if there is more downside risk we have appropriately positioned for it SNB: Fresh progress in China-Switzerland financial cooperation; Signed MOU for RMB clearing arrangements in Switzerland with PBoC China's Premier says new econ situation has made structural reform all the more necessary; Econ will continue to feel downward pressure in 2015 Davos- Zhou says China CB should keep mon pol stable because no serious nationwide housing problem; If overall econ indicators stable, hard for CB to specifically target policy to housing market OPEC Sec Gen Badri: From the point of view of fundamentals oil prices shouldn't have fallen by 50%; IF OPEC had cut oil output in Nov it would have to cut again and again as non-OPEC would be increasing production Polish rate-setter Bratkowski: Will back 25bps cut motion at Feb meeting, sees no majority to support it -TV Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 00:00 AUD Jan Consumer inflation expectations no f/c prior 3.4% --:-- AUD Nov HIA New homes sales no f/c prior 3% 01:45 CNY Dec MNI Business Sentiment Indicator no f/c prior 56.2 Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:50 JPY Capital flows data w/o Jan 11 05:00 JPY BoJ Monthly Economic Survey Currency Summaries EUR/USD: Tight ranges held in Europe's morning but NY began the session by applying bull pressure on broad USD weakness and speculation that the ECB will disappoint tomorrow. The pair rallied to the 1.1640/50 area before spec and reserve manager offers pushed the pair a bit lower. The gains were erased in no time though as an EZ source was quoted as saying the ECB executive board proposed bond buys of 50bln per month. EUR/USD dived down to the 1.1560/65 support zone but quickly bounced as the headline also stated the proposed buying wouldn't start until March. Also noted in a BBG headline was that the buys would go through the end of 2016. The pair spiked to a 1.1680 high but those gains eroded as the USD recovered on a rally in US bond yields. EUR/USD then revisited the 1.156 area. The support held again and the pair lifted towards 1.1600 late in the day. All eyes are now on the ECB and what type of QE, if any, is initiated. If the market is disappointed EUR/USD should see a big short squeeze and the 1.1850/00 zone come into play. USD/JPY: The JPY rallied in Asia, while stocks were sold, after BoJ left policy mostly as is (loan programs expanded) and cut its CPI f/c, thus making the FY15 2% CPI goal no longer the central expectation. The CB tweaked its growth f/c up beginning in FY 15/16. The BOJ is trying to look through low oil prices, but they will need better economic growth over the next qtr or two to refrain from pulling the qualitative easing trigger again. The 118.80 high stalled by Tues's 118.87 high and good offers below the 21-DMA & 61.8% of the 120.82-115.85 slide at 118/92/96, as well as 119 defenses. Weak stocks took USD/JPY to a NorAm low of 117.18, but decent US Single-family Housing Starts & the BOC rate cut lifted quotes. That rally ran out of steam shy of the hourly Cloud top & 61.8% of the 118.87-117.18 slide. EUR/JPY tested the 61.8% of the recent 134.70-137.64 recovery by 135.82 in Asia and in late Ldn. CAD/JPY tumbled on the BOC's rate cut, with 94.34-36 next L-T supports. Weekly Flow data tonight, but all eyes will be on the ECB meeting Thursday. GBP/USD: Cable fell to a low of 1.5076 after the Jan MPC minutes revealed a 9-0 vote to keep Bank Rate at 0.5%. MPC members Martin Weale and Ian McCafferty voted for a 25bp Bank Rate hike at the five prior MPC meetings (Aug-Dec). The unanimous Bank Rate vote is a boost for doves opposed to a Bank Rate hike before 2016, with the MPC minutes noting that "CPI inflation was expected by Bank staff to reach a trough of around zero in March...with a roughly even chance that it would temporarily dip below zero at some point in the first half of 2015". Annualized UK CPI inflation fell to 0.5% in Dec, from 1.0% in Nov and 1.3% in Oct. UK earnings rose 1.7% in the 3mths to Nov y/y, from 1.4% previously. ILO jobless rate 5.8% vs 5.9% f/c . Cable's recovery rally from 1.5076 topped out at 1.5148 into the Ldn close. Prices are consolidating above 1.5034 Jan low & below 1.5270 Jan 14 high. EUR/GBP rallied after the MPC minutes to 0.7715 & by the daily Kijun before retreating on reports the ECB QE will be EUR50bln/per month. EUR/GBP is by its 15-yr up TL at 0.7567 this month. ECB meet is Thur's centerpiece. USD/CHF: USD/CHF & EUR/CHF recovered in late London trading on press reports of an ECB proposal to do EUR50bln/mo of QE starting in March, erasing the spikes down to 0.9501 & 0.9850, respectively. The recoveries failed to scale the NY morning highs. As noted in Tues's NY Briefing, USD/CHF and EUR/CHF have both seen post-SNB floor release rebounds rejected by 61.8% retracements of the main post-floor ranges of 0.9134-0.8834 and 1.0600-0.9715, respectively, with the 61.8%s at 0.8835 and 1.0262. The PBOC announced today the opening of a CNY50bln line with the SNB to help promote the usage of the renmimbi. Meanwhile the fallout from the SNB's decision last week to end its 1.20 EUR/CHF floor continues to be felt in various regions and sectors of finance. The Swiss govt is keen to do what it can to blunt the negative impactive of the franc's sudden surge and to defend against a major break in the SMI below last Oct's lows. All eyes are on the ECB meeting tomorrow. USD/CAD: A tight range held in Europe's morning as the market awaited the BoC decision. The pair sat near 1.2070 into the meeting. The surprise 25bps cut to 0.75% and downward forecasts for CPI and GDP sent the loonie into a tailspin. USD/CAD made easy work of the March 2009 low and 76.4 Fib of the 1.366-0.9407 move both of which sat in the 1.2190/05 zone. The pair then went on to break above the 200-month MA and hit a new trend high of 1.2420. The BoC's Poloz press conference held a dovish tone. He stated the BoC has the ability to 'take out more insurance' when using language to describe rate cuts. He also noted that the bank wants to be sure if there is more downside risk that the bank is appropriately positioned for it. This kept bear pressure on CAD. The pair had slipped below 1.2280 after the reaction high but Poloz's dovish bent saw the pair lift and sit near 1.2350 late in the day AUD/USD: The pair lifted in early NY and nearly matched Europe's 0.8234 high as the USD was broadly offered. The gains were quickly erased though as AUD was sold off in sympathy with CAD after the surprise BoC rate cut. Market sentiment seemed to be that the RBA will have increased pressure to cut on Feb 3. AUD/USD dived and cleared the 21-DMA and January 15 low. Bear pressure increased as the USD rallied against most major currencies due to US bond yields rallying. AUD/USD went on to make a low of 0.8077. Little bounce was seen and the pair sat near 0.8095 late in the day. Bear sentiment is upped now that the pair has taken out some key s-t levels and techs. The Jan 14 low is the next hurdle for bears to overcome before another assault on the 0.8000/30 area is made. NZD/USD: NZD followed a similar path to its Antipodean cousin AUD in the NY session. Early gains for NZD/USD saw hourly resistance near 0.7710/20 tested on broad USD weakness. The gains quickly eroded though after the USD recovered and the BOC made a surprise rate cuts. NZD/USD dived down and made easy work of the 0.7600/20 support zone. It then went on to make a new trend low of 0.7555 with little bounce seen as it sat near 0.7575 late in the day. The market is now leaning towards the RBNZ rethinking its rate hike stance. With the miss to NZ CPI and the numerous central banks lowering rates one would find it difficult to be the lone hawk amongst the major central banks. The RBNZ meets January 29 with only NZ Dec trade data due between now and then. Until then bears seem in charge. A test of monthly lows from June 2012 and November 2011 look likely for now. LATAM: Latam currencies lost early momentum as the dollar cut its losses in the wake of a surprise rate cut by Canada's central bank. The Mexican peso appeared particularly tainted by the move, and USD/MXN was last up 0.82%. Given the slide in oil prices was a key influence in the BoC's deliberations, the decision says nothing good about other oil producing countries like Mexico. USD/MXN cleared the 50% retracement of January slide at 14.7145 and now faces a risk of returning to month's 14.994 peak. USD/BRL dropped down near to a December weekly low of 2.5840 before shedding losses. Markets were expecting a 50bps BCB rate hike after the close. USD/CLP slipped but only modestly. It largely shrugged off copper's early rebound, much of which fizzled like the previous session's bounce. Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians likely to consolidate ahead of ECB's QE decision later today. Profit taking drove USD/AXJ down yesterday. Bounce in oil prices overnight, position adjustment to cap rallies in USD/MYR, may see setback twds 3.60 intraday. USD/KRW may see 1080-1085 range intraday, eyes USD/JPY leads. JPY/KRW seen consolidating amid 9.15-9.20 range. Real money remain sellers in both USD/KRW and JPY/KRW. NDFs traded 1082.5-1086.5 range o/n, clsd 10.86-1087 in NY. USD/SGD to consolidate amid broad 1.3300-1.3400 range. Bullish bias, exp MAS will ease monetary policy in April underpin. Disinflation worries, growth slowdown weigh on SGD. USD/SGD traded 1.3305-98 range yesterday, last ind at 1.3355-60. USD/MYR may see further profit taking on oil bounce overnight. Oil prices bounced higher around 2% after energy companies cut production investment. OPEC and IEA expect prices to recover this year. USD/MYR may trade 3.60-3.62 range today. NDFs traded 3.6180-3.6290 range o/n, clsd 3.6225-45 in NY. USD/THB reversed towards 32.50 test. FII sales, yield plays and investment hopes weigh on pair. Next tech support at 32.23, 21 Oct 2014 low on break, USD/THB slipped to 32.55 low overnight, last ind at 32.56-32.58. USD/IDR extended fall, broad selling in dollars ahead of ECB added to pressure. Real money selling further weigh on pair. 1mth NDFs risks break below 12500 intraday. USD/IDR may trade 12450-12500, markets caught long. NDFs traded 12510-12540 rg o/n, ended 12515-12525 in NY. USD/PHP ended at 44.40 yesterday, after range amid 44.37-44.60. Selling pressure in USD ahead of ECB added to selling interests. Foreign funds continue to pile into PHP bonds and stocks on bullish econ outlook. Lower oil prices added boost to GDP growth outlook in Philippines. Nearby support at 44.29 200dma. NDFs traded 44.37-44.43 range o/n, clsd 44.38-44.44 in NY. USD/TWD gave up early gains to close 31.55 yesterday, tracks lower USD/JPY, USD/KRW. Pair traded 31.49-31.71 range intraday. Expect range amid 31.45-31.55 intraday. NDFs traded within 31.44-31.48 rg in NY, last at 31.46-31.49. USD/CNY, USD/CNH resume downtrend, short cover post SNB shock over. Surge in stocks yesterday (Shanghai composite +4.75%) further boosted the CNY. NDFs curve eased further in light overnight dealings. 1yr las t 6.3120-70, vs 6.3170 prev day's close. USD/CNY closed 6.2115 yesterday, after range within 6.2110-6.2194 intraday. USD/CNH last ind at 6.2180, traded 6.2129-6.2256 yesterday. USD/INR still unable to crack 61.50 support - local names remained on bids. With RBI still intent on accumulating reserves, may see further stall ahead. Underlying bullish theme in dollars could hinder INR gains too. USD/INR traded 61.545-61.72 range o/n, clsd 61.635. Sensex +0.36%. NDFs traded 61.73-61.89 range o/n, last 61.78-85 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12520 12540 12510 12515-525 Med USD/JPY 118.66 117.25 117.81 INR 61.75 61.89 61.73 61.78-85 Med EUR/USD 1.1676 1.1546 1.1581 KRW 1083 1086.5 1082.5 1086-87 Hi EUR/JPY 136.45 136.19 136.19 MYR 3.6200 3.6290 3.6180 3.6225-45 Med GBP/USD 1.5187 1.5076 1.5135 PHP 44.37 44.43 44.37 44.38-44 Med USD/CAD 1.2420 1.2062 1.2339 TWD 31.45 31.48 31.44 31.46-49 Med AUD/USD 0.8234 0.8077 0.8096 CNY 1-mth 6.1470 6.1440 6.1450-70 NZD/USD 0.7712 0.7555 0.7560 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2300 6.2295-25 USD/SGD 1.3398 1.3305 1.3360 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3120-50 USD/THB 32.75 32.55 32.58 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17554 +39 +0.22 10-year 1.87% 1.79% S&P 500 203221 +10 +0.47 2-year 0.51% 0.50% Nasdaq 4667 +13 +0.27 30-year 2.45% 2.38% FTSE 6728 +108 +1.63 Spot Gold($) 1293.05 1292.50 DAX 10299 +42 +0.41 Nymex 47.60 46.39 Nikkei 17280 -86 -0.49 Brent 49.03 47.99

(Reporting by Catherine Tan & Peter Whitley)