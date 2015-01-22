SYDNEY, Jan 23 (IFR) -

Market Briefs US Weekly jobless claims 307k vs f/c 300k & prior 317k; Continuing claims 2.44m vs f/c 2.41m & prior 2.43m US Nov House Price Index 0.8% vs. prior 0.4% US Jan Kansas Fed manufacturing activity -2 vs. prior +7 ECB plans asset purchases of 60bln Euros per month; Buys to last until end-Sept 2016; Purchases will be conducted until we see a sustained adjustment to path of inflation In March 2015 Eurosystem will start buying investment grade sovereign bonds; Decentralized implementation will be used; Buys of European institution assets will be subject to loss sharing Draghi: Inflation dynamics weaker than expected; See also further fall in market-based measures of inflation expectations; Sees sizeable increase in balance sheet; ECB rates have reached lower bound; Measures will underpin inflation expectations; Was large majority on need to trigger asset-buy plan now Draghi: EZ risks are to downside; Risks should have diminished after today's decisions, fall in oil prices; Annual inflation is expected to remain very low or negative in months ahead Greek PM Samaras: Without closing the current review, Greece will be excluded from ECB bond-buy program ECB leaves interest rate on deposit facility unchanged at -0.20% Reuters poll: 24 of 45 economists say ECB QE program as announced won't bring inflation to target; 36 of 45 economists predict ECB will have to extend QE beyond Sept 2016 Germany's Merkel: Euro crisis not over, Europe has not won back enough confidence; Primarily up to politicians to set foundations for growth with their policies; Overwhelming majority of Greeks want to stay in Euro, Germany has always said it wants Greece in Euro Danish Central Bank: Certificate of Deposit Rate cut to -0.35% from -0.20%; Rate cut follows intervention in the forex market to steady the crown Polish rate setter Winiecki: Monetary policy can't spur inflation in Poland CA PM Harper: Sees no need for further fiscal stimulus; BoC's action are appropriate; Has complete confidence on BoC's actions; Repeats will balance budget in 2015-16; Growth prospects for Canada remains extremely strong; Oil price drop is obviously significant for Canadian econ; Canadian mon pol remains the most restrictive of almost any western country even after BoC's rate cut Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 01:35 JPY Jan Mfg PMI no f/c prior 52.10 01:45 CNY Jan HSBC Mfg PMI Flash f/c 49.6 prior 49.5 Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 01:00 JPY BoJ Deputy Gov Iwata speech in Tokyo on financial education Currency Summaries EUR/USD: Broad USD weakness in Europe's morning lifted EUR/USD towards 1.1640 into NY's open. It sat near there into the ECB's rate decision. Rates were unchanged and a wild 1.1588-1.1652 swing ensued. Action settled again and the pair sat near 1.1635 into Draghi's presser. The market was pleased with Draghi's bond buy plan would be worth 60bln EUR per month and go to at least Sept 2016. Draghi also noted that the buys will be conducted until a sustained adjustment to the path of inflation is seen. This indicated the buys may go beyond the stated date. EUR/USD nose-dived on the news. Option related interest near 1.1500, 1.1450, 1.1400 were no match for bears. Bounces were far & few between and were very shallow. The pair eventually took out the Nov 2003 low and hit a new trend low of 1.1363. Very little bounce was seen and the pair sat just below 1.1380 late in the day. Bears now target the 61.8 Fib of 0.8225-1.6038 as an interim target. May longer-term bears now look to structural support near 1.0800 as their target. USD/JPY: In the battle for currency supremacy - a battle a lot of CBs and govts would prefer to lose - the USD won out over all the majors, including the yen, after the ECB presented their QE program today. The only the EM ccys did better than the USD in what turned out to be a pro-risk response to the ECB's move. The yen was a sideshow to the EUR's losses and the dollar's gains. EUR/JPY made new lows for the year and probed the 50% retracement of the 118.74-149.79 advance at 134.26 that is just above last year's 134.15 low. USD/JPY was yanked lower by the running of EUR/JPY sell stops below yesterday's 135.81 low, but yesterday's USD/JPY lows couldn't be touched, as the initial drop in Tsy yields and stocks reversed course. N225 futures chased US stocks as they surged into the NY afternoon, driving USD/JPY past the O/N highs. Offers still noted into 118.50 and by the 21-DMA, last at 118.86. For the BOJ, the worry, aside from falling behind on their reflation goal is that the JPY REER may have bottomed as a result of the ECB's QE (and other CB easings), forcing the BOJ to launch more easing later this year. GBP/USD: The ECB's QE launch today turned out to be a big plus for the USD, helping to drive Cable below the Jan 8 low of the year at 1.5034 in late NorAm trading for fresh 18-mth lows. A move to 1.50 (option barrier) is now on the cards with the MPC's shift back to unanimously neutral vs two dissenters calling for tightening. The July '13 low at 1.4814 also looks within reach after this month's slide broke the up TL off the '10 & '13 lows above 1.5100. The ECB's QE announcement drove EUR/GBP to new trend lows right by the ancient up TL off the '00 & '07 lows at 0.7565. A clear break below that line would signal a move to the 4-yr falling channel bottom, last by 0.7380, if not the '03 peak & 61.8% of the '00-'08 rise in the 0.7250s. In local news, "UK inflation could go negative in next couple of months-Miles". Annualized UK CPI inflation fell to 0.5% in Dec, from 1% in Nov and 1.3% in Oct. "Miles says UK a long way from falling into deflation trap". "CBI mfg survey shows weakness in exports/prices". "New powers for Scotland fall short for SNP". USD/CHF got a big lift from the ascendant USD in the wake of the ECB's long-awaited QE announcement this morning. As the only major CB talking about raising interest rates, vs a growing number either aggressively easing or shifting back toward doing so, the USD is winning the global popularity contest, particularly given how much of other govt's yield curves are now below zero. The SNB cut their rate 50bp to -75bp last week and may have to do more to keep EUR/CHF from falling again. SNB's Zurbruegg said today all policy options were open after last week's floor removal. USD/CHF now looks headed for another run at the 61.8% retracement of the post-floor-break range top at 0.8835. If cleared, the post-floor-break rebound high at 0.9134 will be a viable option. EUR/CHF's prospects are far dimmer due to ECB balance sheet expansion that the SNB cannot compete with in kind. Damage to the Swiss economy from the franc's sudden surge will play a key role in how much market pressure there will be. Early Jan Markit PMIs may add some color to Friday's post-ECB trading. USD/CAD: A tight range held for USD/CAD as attention was focused more on EUR after the ECB actions. The pair did drift a bit lower in early NY but buyers emerged in the 1.2325/30 area. Broad based USD strength into Europe's close and NY's afternoon then saw the pair lift towards 1.2400. Comments from CA PM Harper gave a lift towards 1.2405. Harper noted that the BoC's actions were appropriate while also noting that he saw no need for further fiscal stimulus. The pair couldn't hold the gains though and it slipped towards 1.2375 late in the day. Bulls still have the upper hand as the pair lifts further above the 200-MMA and RSI maintains positive momentum. The market still looks to buy dips and has the 1.2715/65 zone (series of monthly highs from 2009) as a its next major target, AUD/USD: Europe's morning rally for AUD/USD was completely erased in NY's session. The ECB QE program turned the USD's fortunes on a dime and the strength was spread across most of the majors. AUD/USD sat just below 0.8140 as NY got going and steadily descended with little bounces seen. The USD's lift persisted into NY's afternoon and AUD/USD pressed Asia's low but couldn't break it. Very little bounce was seen and the pair sat near 0.8065 late in the day. China's January HSBC Mfg PMI flash is the big risk in Asia. Forecasts call for improvement to 49.6 from December's 49.5 reading. The forecast still indicates contraction and a result below expectations suggests further weakness for the global economy. This should pressure AUD/USD further. We're then likely to see the 2015 low tested and possibly the key psychological 0.8000 level tested as well. If it's broken, bears will be emboldened and we're likely to see the July 2009 low near 0.7700 tested over the coming sessions. NZD/USD: Broad USD weakness in Europe's morning saw the pair towards 0.7585 into NY's open. The ECB decision reversed that USD weakness and NZD/USD's gains began eroding. A steady decline to Asia's low ensued before any bounce was seen. The level held and a lift to 0.7560 was seen but bears emerged. The greenback put in impressive gains in NY's afternoon. This saw NZD/USD sink lower and make a new trend low of 0.7496. Light USD profit taking allowed for a bounce near 0.7520 late in the day. Traders now look to China's HSBC MFG PMI due later. A weak result should pressure NZD further. This might then see the pair make a run at the June 2012 low at 0.7456. LATAM: Latam currencies shot higher on Thursday after the ECB's expectations-beating QE announcement fed investors' lust for yield. Gains in the real left USD/BRL facing a possible slide through the 38.2% Fibo of last year's range at 2.5388, as well as the 100dma just below it. USD/MXN slid through the 38.2% retracement of January's losses and a further drop could retest this month's low of 14.4350. USD/CLP's slide brought recent daily lows at 620.52, 618.65 into view, and also 14dma nearby. But, the January high at 629.9 beckons if this move falters. - Thomson Reuters IFR Markets Asian Currency Outlook USD marches onward and forward after ECB's QE announcement. Asians to remain a mixed bag as yield plays to continue to boost some, while fiscal, disinflation worries weigh on others. ECB's plan to purchase asset of EUR60 bln per month was bigger than mkt exp for EUR50bln. Most also see the ECB's bond buying plan to go beyond Draghi's stated date of Sept 2016. Sell-off in risk currencies continue into early Australian hours. Bets now up RBA will be next to slash rates. Stocks surged, investors thumbs up on ECB's easing; DXY +1.40% to 94.205 last. Oil prices resume fall, NYmex crude -2.87%; Copper also slammed -1.8%, while safe haven Gold shot above 1300 per ounce. USD/SGD back above 1.3400 handle, supported further by exp MAS to join the easing party come April. Unwind of SGD/MYR longs further underpin. USD/MYR may trade heavy below 3.6030 on SGD/MYR unwind but shld attract fresh buying. Support at 3.5850. Focus on China's Jan HSBC mfg PMI at 0245GMT. USD/KRW seen happy amid 1080-1090 range for now - tracks USD/JPY. Bearish JPY/KRW plays, exporters hedging to cap rallies in the USD/KRW. Pair ended at 1084.9 yest, after range amid 1081.6-1088.7 intraday. Q4 GDP eyed . Mkts exp 2.8%y/y vs 3.2% last; 0.4%q/q vs 0.9% previous. NDFs traded 1083-1088 rg o/n, clsd 1086.5-1087.5 in NY. USD/SGD rallies to 1.3402 overnight, eyes test at 1.3419 Jan 7 high. Uptrend intact here for 1.3500 test, buy dips remain way to go as exp up MAS will ease monetary policy at its semi-annual policy meet in April. Dec CPI due at 0500GMT -exp -0.10%y/y vs -0.30% prev. USD/MYR weighed by technical selling below 3.6030, previous high/breakout. Profit taking in SGD/MYR below 2.70 to weigh on USD/MYR too. Should see fresh buying though, as econ woes, extended selling in oil/commodities spell further gloom for fiscal/deficit outlook for Malaysia. USD/MYR may trade 3.585-3.62 range intraday. Malaysian FX reserves dropped further, as the central bank continue to dabble in FX mkts. FX reserves as at 15 Jan dropped to USD111.2bln vs 116.0 bln as at end Dec 2014. NDFs traded 3.5940-3.61 rg o/n, clsd 3.5965-3.6015 in NY. USD/THB stays heavy on foreign bond buying - expectation BOT will cut rates amid benign inflation (lower oil prices) and weak growth. Rally in USD elsewhere, intvn fears keeps support at 32.50 intact for now though. USD/THB likely to trade 32.60-32.70 range intraday. Impeachment hearing today on ex PM Yingluck may cause some ripples should protests break out in Bangkok but highly unlikely as the military govt exerts strong hold. Pair last indicated at 32.60, unchanged from where Far East left off yesterday. USD/IDR to remain heavy on extended selling in NDFs overnight. Pair has been whacked lower since last couple of sessions on strong inflows into bonds. Bidding interests amid strong local demand ahead of the month end, fiscal worries underpin. USD/IDR closed higher at 12485 yesterday, up from intraday low at 12420. Should see range amid 1245-12550 intraday. NDFs traded 12470-12550 range o/n, clsd 12440-12490 in NY. USD/PHP to extend fall as funds continue to pour into the Philippines. Bullish econ outlook - aided further by slumping oil prices, strong inflows into local bonds and stocks continue to boost PHP gains. USD/PHP may trade 44.10-44.25 range today. NDFs ext fall overnight to 44.20 o/n, clsd 44.16-44.20 in NY. USD/TWD back to 31.50-31.70 range - rally in the USD/JPY overnight to underpin. Bullish econ, strong inflows into stocks, exporters sales to cap rallies but exp CBC to stall. Dec IP due at 0800GMT, last 6.86%y/y in Nov. NDFs traded 31.32-44 range overnight, clsd 31.41-45 in NY. USD/CNY, USD/CNH may spike today on broad rally in USD/Majors, higher NDFs. Eyes on stocks, HSBC mfg PMI. USD/CNY rangebound yesterday, clsd onshore at 6.2085-90, after range amid 6.2067-6.2115 intraday. USD/CNH higher overnight, last ind at 6.2225-45, traded 6.2108-6.2236 range. NDFs rally across the curve overnight. 1 mth flew above 6.1500 to 6.1540-60 close in NY. 1yr last t 6.3220-50, up from 6.3120-70 prev day's close. USD/INR to gap below 61.50 on sell-off in NDFs overnight. Exp of further easing by the RBI weigh heavy on pair. May see range amid 61.20-61.50 intraday - shld see cont'd intvn from RBI to slow INR gains. USD/INR likely to open around 61.38 vs 61.695 close yesterday. NDFs tank to 61.61 from 61.98 high overnight, closed at 61.65-68 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12520 12550 12470 12440-490 Hi USD/JPY 118.58 118.73 118.58 INR 61.98 61.98 61.61 61.65-68 Hi EUR/USD 1.1654 1.1341 1.1341 KRW 1083.5 1088 1083 1086.5-87.5Hi EUR/JPY 137.11 134.26 134.26 MYR 3.6090 3.61 3.5940 3.5965-15 Hi GBP/USD 1.5213 1.54983 1.4991 PHP 44.27 44.27 44.20 44.16-20 Hi USD/CAD 1.2411 1.2314 1.2410 TWD 31.44 31.44 31.35 31.41-45 Hi AUD/USD 0.8137 0.8007 0.8008 CNY 1-mth 6.1550 6.1460 6.1540-60 NZD/USD 0.7584 0.7483 0.7485 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2420-50 USD/SGD 1.3402 1.3317 1.3402 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3220-50 USD/THB 32.63 32.53 32.60 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17814 +260 +1.48 10-year 1.87% 1.87% S&P 500 2063 +31 +1.53 2-year 0.52% 0.51% Nasdaq 4750 +83 +1.78 30-year 2.44% 2.45% FTSE 6797 +69 +1.02 Spot Gold($) 1301.80 1293.05 DAX 10436 +136 +1.32 Nymex 46.49 47.60 Nikkei 17329 +49 +0.28 Brent 48.52 49.03

