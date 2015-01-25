SYDNEY, Jan 26 (IFR) -

US Econ Briefs USD Jan Markit Mfg PMI 53.7 vs.f/c 54.0 and prior 53.9 USD Dec Chicago Fed National Activity Index -0.05 vs. prior 0.92 USD Dec Existing home sales 5.04mln unit rate vs. f/c 5.06mln and prior 4.92mln- NAR CAD Dec CPI m/m -0.70% vs. f/c -0.60% & prior -0.40% CAD Dec CPI y/y 1.5% vs. f/c 1.5% and prior 2.0% CAD Dec CPI BoC Core m/m -0.30% vs. f/c -0.40% and prior -0.20% CAD Dec CPI BoC Core y/y 2.2% vs. f/c 2.2% and prior 2.1% CAD Nov Retail Sales m/m 0.40% vs. f/c -0.20% CAD Nov Retail Sales Ex-autos m/m 0.70% vs. f/c 0.10% and prior 0.20% BRL Dec Current Acct balance $-10.317bln- Central Bank (Reuters poll $-9.7bln) Brazil's economy sheds 555,508 jobs in Dec-Labor Ministry (Reuters poll -500,000) US treasury's Lew: Strong dollar is a good thing for America; Movement in currencies due to differing economic performance around the world-CNBC ECB's Coeure says QE is open-ended and if impact isn't enough more will be done -BBG Davos- Germany's Schaeuble says ECB independence is a given; ECB is doing their job 'very well' Germany's Weidmann in German newspaper interview: ECB's bond-buying not an instrument like any other and it 'bears risks'; QE program contains risks that solid fiscal policy will be neglected Davos- Hollande: ECB QE plan obliges France to be bolder with reforms Spain's DeGuindos: Spain has good kind of deflation; Deflation in Spain is due to oil prices; You cannot address structural problems with monetary policy GPO poll shows Greece's Syriza widens lead over ruling conservatives to 6.7 points Greek opposition leader Tsipras: Won't honor commitments made by previous government; prepared to negotiate bailout terms with European peers but not German Chancellor Merkel-BBG BoE's Carney: Sees modest limited gradual increases in interest rates over course of next three years -NY Times Poland's CB Chief Belka: Rate-setting council not far from forming majority for rate cuts BoJ Gov Kuroda: No technical limit on monetary policy-DJN News from the weekend Syriza aims for historic win in Greece election - Reuters. Barring a huge upset, victory for Syriza, which has led opinion polls for months, would produce the first EZ government openly committed to cancelling the austerity terms of its EU and IMF-backed bailout programme. A Syriza win would represent another turning point for Europe after last week's announcement by the European Central Bank of a massive injection of cash into the bloc's flagging economy after years of trying to clamp down on budgets and pushing countries to pass structural reforms. Polls are due to open at 7.00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and are due to close at 7.00 p.m. with the first exit poll expected immediately after voting ends. (Full Story) While Syriza is expected to form the biggest group in the 300-seat parliament, it is unclear if it will be able to govern alone or have to form a coalition with one or more of the smaller parties. Final polls on Friday gave the party led by 40-year-old Alexis Tsipras a lead of up to 6.7 points with 31.2 to 33.4 percent of the vote, close to the level needed for an outright victory. Three out of four polls showed Syriza widening the gap over the centre-right New Democracy party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras. The market has priced in a Syriza victory, but it has also started to price in the likelihood the new Greek government will come up with a deal with the "Troika" of Greece lenders that will avoid a messy default and another round of turmoil within the Euro zone that could lead to a "Grexit". If Syriza manages to get 40% of the vote and doesn't have to include a number of minor parties to form a government - the markets will likely be on edge. An outright Syriza victory could harden the stance the new government will take in negotiations to hammer out a deal that will at once satisfy other Euro zone member and especially Germany and ensure Greece remains in the euro. A very strong showing by the Syriza Party could put the EUR under even more pressure at the start of the week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Latest from Davos in wake of ECB action - Reuters * ECB's Coeure says EZ governments must do more or risk EZ becoming "unstuck" * Blackrock chief says mood in Davos more pessimistic Two days after the ECB announced an historic QE program to try and boost the EZ economy and fight deflation - key ECB member Coeure said it was now time for government action, as the weak EZ economy threatened the existence of the single currency. "We can't do everything for Europe, we did our part on Thursday, others have to do their part. There is nothing we can do as the ECB to lift growth in a lasting way," ECB executive board meeting Benoit Coeure said. Reviewing the global economic outlook at the World Economic Forum in Davos, speakers from the IMF, the ECB, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan said their ultra-loose monetary policy could only buy limited time for politicians. Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, noted that the mood in Davos this year was more pessimistic than in 2014, when the euro zone seemed on track to recover from its deep financial and economic crisis. Since then, a range of geopolitical risks have surfaced and growth in Europe has stalled. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - Greek election; central banks; growth and CPI By Monday morning we will know the result of the Greek election, but it won't be a binary outcome. The process will likely drag on - as the various political parties compromise to try and form a government. The rest of the week will be pretty busy with central bank meetings and some key data to help form growth and inflation outlooks. Central banks The FOMC meets this week and it is always an important event for markets - especially when policy change is in the air. There won't be a press conference or Fed projections released at this meeting, but the statement will hold the market's interest. The statement is expected to retain "patience" in describing the time before "lift-off" of their tightening cycle. Any hint of a dovish shift in the Fed statement will likely see a sharp reaction - with equities moving higher and the USD giving back some of the sizable ground made in recent weeks. The RBNZ also meets and the market is expecting the RBNZ to at least soften their tightening bias with some analysts suggesting they may even deliver a neutral statement. The consensus view is the RBNZ will further push out when the next rate hike will occur and sound a bit less certain than they previously indicated. Key data in the week ahead The Euro zone is very much in focus and this week sees German IFO released on Monday and EZ inflation data on Friday. UK Q4 GDP will be released on Tuesday and is expected to show 2.8% growth Y/Y. There is a stack of second tier US housing data out of the US next week besides first-tier data that includes Durable Goods on Tuesday and US Q4 GDP on Friday. The key event for the AUD this week will be Aus Q4 CPI - with the underlying CPI the one the RBA will focus on. The Underlying Aus CPI is expected to come in at 0.59% Q/Q and 2.2% Y/Y. If it comes in softer than expected - calls for a Fed RBA rate cut will intensify. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week] CCY Jan16 Jan23 % change JPY 117.67 117.81 -0.12% GBP 1.5165 1.4994 -1.13% CHF 0.8559 0.8822 -3.07% EUR 1.1569 1.1205 -3.15% CAD 1.1992 1.2419 -3.56% AUD 0.8225 0.7909 -3.84% NZD 0.7798 0.7458 -4.36% Comment Judging solely by the weekly comparisons - you would have guessed it was the RBA and RBNZ that shocked the markets with interest rate cuts or QE. The AUD and NZD performed worse than the CAD and EUR despite the fact the Bank of Canada shocked with a rate cut and the ECB surprised with a bigger QE package. Falling commodity prices, positioning and dovish shift in RBA and RBNZ expectations contributed to the AUD and NZD weakness - but it looks overdone on a relative basis in any case. The JPY and GBP performed relatively well due to heavy selling of EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes from Friday's trading * The main theme across asset markets on Friday were: 1) A rush into Euro zone assets, as the more aggressive ECB QE program continued to resonate for trading on Friday. 2) Another large selloff in key commodities - led by London Copper - which fell 2.57% due to inventory on the LME continuing to rise despite the recent price declines and the price was further undermined by Goldman slashing their price targets for metals. 3) The EUR/USD continued to fall in great part due to the slide in EZ sovereign bond yields as investors position for ECB sovereign bond buying to commence in March. Sunday's election in Greece was not a factor behind the latest bout of EUR weakness, as the market now believes Greece will strike a deal with the "Troika" no matter what the result of the election. The Greek stock market soared 6.1% on Friday due to that expectation. 4) Falls in commodity and EM currencies despite the liquidity pumping being done by major central banks, as the steep falls in commodity prices and central bank expectations undermine prices. 5) Wall Street underperformed on Friday despite the strong leads from Europe, as global investors are rotating out of Wall Street into European equities following the ECB move. Mixed to weak earnings and a selloff in mining shares also contributed to the S&P falling 0.55% and the Dow falling 0.79%. * European bond yields plunged on Friday with the 10-year German Bund falling as low as 0.34% before closing at 0.36% down from Thursday's close at 0.45%. * The fall in the Bund yield coincided with the EUR/USD plunging to 1.1115 and closing at 1.1205 - below the 61.8 fibo of the 0.8222 all-time low/1.6040 all-time high - which came in at 1.1210. * The plunge lower in the EUR/USD helped spur heavy buying in major European stock market - with the German DAX rising 2.05% to a fresh all-time high and closing the week up 4.74% and it is up a whopping 8.61% for the month. * Investors see the ECB in the same light now as they saw the BOJ in late 2012/early 2013. Therefore there are similar trading correlations forming. Ever since the BOJ launched their QE bazooka - JPY weakness equals Nikkei strength and it doesn't matter which instrument leads. Now it appears the same dynamic correlation is forming between the EUR and the German DAX. * You can also throw the movement in German Bund yields in the mix, as falling Bund yields will ensure the EUR remains pressured. * Wall Street didn't follow the strong lead from Europe, as US investors focussed instead on US earnings - which have underwhelmed so far. Falling commodities also weighed with the S&P material index falling 1.60%. UPS gave a gloomy outlook and fell close to 10.0% on the day. * For the week, the Dow rose 0.9%, the S&P gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq added 2.7%. * Despite the rise in European equity markets and the monetary easing from central banks around the world - it was a rough day for commodities. * The 2.57% fall in Lon copper was due to rising inventories despite low prices and a Goldman note saying the falling China property market will decrease demand for copper. * NYMEX Crude was higher in Asia and early Europe due to short covering following the death of the Saudi King, but it steadily lost altitude through the US session and closed down 1.55%. Iron ore continues to march down towards the multi-year trend low at 65.60 - closing at 65.90 - down 0.60% from Thursday's close. * Gold ended a three day winning streak and closed down 0.53% at 1,294 as the stronger USD finally weighed on gold sentiment. * The weak commodity picture and rising expectations the RBA will join the central bank easing frenzy when the meet in Feb - resulted in the AUD just nudging out the EUR as the worst performing currency on Friday. * The AUD/USD closed down 1.46% at 0.7909. The close below the 61.8 of the 0.6007/1.1081 move at 0.7944 is bearish and initially targets 0.7700. * The CAD only fell 0.31% against the USD due in part to short-covering and in great part due to stronger than expected Canada Retail Sales. * The JPY was the best performing currency on Friday, as the rout in EUR/JPY pressured USD/JPY and forced longs to cover. The EUR/JPY was down 2.80% at 130.91 at one stage before closing at 132.07 - down 1.94% on the day. The EUR/JPY has fallen 3.55% since Wednesday's close. * The USD/JPY closed 117.81 down 0.58% on the day. * The US dollar index closed at 94.99 - up 0.97% from Thursday's close at 94.08. * Despite central bank liquidity and a few doubts creeping in regarding Fed rate hikes this year - emerging market assets were mixed on Friday. China demand concerns, falling commodity prices and a rush of investment flows into the Euro zone resulted in the MSCI LATAM Equity Index falling 1.68% and the IShares MS Emerging Market ETF falling 0.75% on Friday - but the ETF still closed up 3.22% for the week. Wrap-up

The more forceful than expected ECB QE announcement Thursday continued to resonate through the markets on Friday despite the fact the markets have been factoring in ECB QE for ages. The market reaction is reminiscent to the well telegraphed "Abenomics" following Abe's election victory in late 2012. The markets knew what was coming - but the reaction in market resonated for the best part of a year. It appears the EUR/USD will continue to move lower, as the technical picture has gone from bearing to absolutely bearish. As was the case in Japan in 2013 - the more the EUR weakens the more the European equity markets will strengthen. The March start for the commencement of the ECB QE efforts gives investors a head-start to front run the ECB in buying EZ bonds - which will puch the yields even lower - with the possibility the 10-year German Bund yield could wander into negative territory. This will ensure the EUR remains pressured against a number of currencies and especially the USD unless the Fed starts to waver on their plans to start normalizing monetary policy by hiking either in June or September. The Emerging Markets look very interesting and there is a divergence of views on how well they will perform. On the face of it - the monetary easing by central banks from around the world should be very supportive of the higher yield/higher risk EM assets, but the combination of falling commodity prices, strengthening USD and the prospect of Fed tightening is making investors highly selective in where they are putting their cheaply acquired capital. The relatively high yielding AUD and NZD performed worse than the EUR or CAD last week - which is a bit surprising. Obviously concerns over global growth, deflation pressures and China demand are making investors extra cautious and selective. The AUD/USD looks technically wounded and a benign Aus CPI read could be the final nail in the coffin. RBA expectations have taken a severely dovish turn after the shock rate cut by the Bank of Canada, as the rational used by the Canadian central bank could easily be applied by the RBA. A weak CPI read could convince the RBA to ease at the Feb meeting instead of waiting on the sidelines for a few more months. The EUR may come under broad pressure first thing Monday morning, as the Greek election results will be in and there is a very good chance the Syriza Party will be victorious. This will no doubt create some uncertainty regarding the possibility of an eventual "Grexit" and put even more weight in the beaten down EUR. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P isn't trending and remains in consolidation mode according to the daily moving average studies. A double top has formed at 2,064 and that level needs to break to reestablish upward momentum. Support is found 2,010/2,020 where the 100-day MA and the 61.8 of the 1,988/2064 move converge - with break below 2,010 targeting the double bottom formed at 1,988. {Last 2,051.82} DAX The German DAX has entered an uptrend and the signals indicate it will be a strong and lasting trend higher. Only a break below former resistance at 10,093 would suggest upward momentum is waning. {Last 10,649.58} ASX The ASX isn't trending, but the break and close above the previous trend high at 5,486 is encouraging. A break above strong resistance around 5,550 would add to the bull case and should usher in a trend higher. Support is found at the 200-day MA at 5,440 and a break and close below that level would suggest more sideways chop lies ahead. {Last 5,501.82} Commodities Gold Gold continues to trend higher and Friday's fall hasn't changed the bullish technical picture a bit. The target of the current trend higher is early October, 2014 trend high at 1,345. A break below the 10-day MA at 1,273 would warn upward momentum is waning and target the 38.2 fibo of the 1,168/1,306 move at 1,253. {Last 1,294} Lon Copper After a few sessions of consolidation - Lon Copper has resumed trending lower and the weekly close below the 61.8 of the 2,817/10,190 move at 5,644 is bearish. Support is found at the Jan 14 plunge low at 5,353 and a break below that level could see a quick move towards psychological support at 5,000.The 10-day MA has been very good resistance of late and only a break above the 20-day MA at 5,920 would suggest a short-term bottom is in place. {Last 5,519} Brent Crude Brent Crude has stopped trending lower - as the 5-day MA has managed to cross back above the 10-day MA. This only suggests consolidation rather than a turn higher and the lack of bounce concerns. A break and close above the 20-day MA around 51.10 would suggest there is a short-term bottom in place and a correction higher is underway. A fall below 45 would be very bearish and result in the resumption of the trend lower towards major support at 36.20. {Last 48.79} FX EUR/USD: The EUR/USD continues to trend lower and the intensity of the trend is accelerating. The break and weekly close below the 61.8 fibo of the all-time low at 0.8222/all time high 1.6040 at 1.1210 is extremely bearish and targets psychological support at 1.1000. Only a break above the 10-day MA around 1.1530 would suggest the downward momentum is waning. {Last 1.1205} USD/JPY: The USD/JPY stopped trending lower, as the 5-day MA has crossed above the 10-day MA. The price action suggests choppy consolidation will continue. Despite some fierce intra-day rallies - the USD/JPY can't manage to close above the top of the daily cloud (118.24) and 20-day MA (118.55). A daily close above the 20-day MA at 118.55 would be mildly bullish. A break below 117.00 targets the Jan 16 trend low at 115.85. {Last 117.81} AUD/USD: The AUD/USD started a short-term trend higher about a week ago, but it turned out to be a misleading, short-lived head fake. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are now pointing lower and are about to set up in a bearish formation. The break and close below the 61.8 of the 0.6007/1.1081 move at 0.7945 was very bearish and initially targets minor monthly support at 0.7700. The true target of the move is the 61.8 fibo of the post-float 0.4775 low/post float 1.1081 high around 0.7185. {Last 0.7909} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians likely to continue higher as EUR and AUD plunged to new multi year lows. UST bonds surge on safe haven buying - yield on the 10yr govt bond fell to 1.79% fm 1.87% on Thurs; 30yr yield slumped to 2.36% vs 2.44% previous. US stocks lost ground on profit taking after rising for 4 consecutive sessions. Metals, gold, copper declined. Brent crude rose 27 cents to USD48.79/bbl but Nymex crude slipped by another 72 cents to USD45.59/bbl. Rally in USD/CNY, USD/CNH to weigh on Asian currencies. Mkts spooked by strong USD/CNH rally on real money buying. CNY NDFs rally across curve, swap points up btw 200-300 pips. USD/SGD finally charged thru 1.3419 Jan 7 high to 1.3462 overnight. USD/MYR capped by SGD/MYR unwind. USD/KRW pressured by bearish JPY/KRW. USD/KRW to open heavy on sell-off in NDFs, lower JPY/KRW overnight. Cross eyes 9.10 break before strong support at 9.00. May see intvn from BOK though. NDFs traded 1077-1084 range overnight, closed at 1079-1080 in NY. Kospi closed +0.79% on Friday. USD/SGD finally burst thru 1.3419 Jan 7 resistance. Uptrend intact here for 1.3500 test. Buy dips remain way to go on forecast MAS will widen band/slope, allow weaker SGD. MAS next bi-annual monetary policy announcement is due in April. Dec ind prodn due at 0500 GMT - f/c for -3.9%y/y vs -2.8% last; 1.4%m/m vs -1.4% previous. USD/MYR likely to consolidate further amid 3.58-3.62. SGD/MYR cross risks further profit taking pressure twds 2.65, last ind around 2.6750. Bearish growth outlook, plunge in oil/commodities prices to continue to weigh on MYR sentiment though. Weakness in the CNY to add to pressure in the MYR too. NDFs traded 3.6010-3.6050 range o/n, clsd at 3.6055-95 in NY. BNM to meet on policy on Wed - exp the cb to keep OPR unchanged at 3.25%. USD/THB stays heavy on foreign bond buying - expectation BOT will cut rates on Wed amid benign inflation (lower oil prices) and weak growth weigh. Rally in USD elsewhere, intvn fears keeps support at 32.50 intact though. Pair last indicated at 32.59, little changed from where Far East left off yesterday. Finmin commented on Friday they are worried about foreign fund inflows and the strong THB. USD/IDR to continue tug-of-war around the 12500 pivot. Inflows into bonds, yield plays boost IDR gains but strong local dollars demand ahead of the month end to underpin. Fall in commodities/ minerals prices may hinder gains in IDR amid exports slowdown concerns. BI said no adjustment to policy rate likely till inflation stables - govt sees Jan CPI 7.5%y/y vs 8.36% in Dec, exp trade balance of USD100mln vs -USD0.42mln in Nov. IDR NDFs traded 12520-12500 rg o/n, clsd 12490-12515 in NY. USD/PHP stays heavy as funds continue to pour into the Philippines. Bullish econ outlook - aided further by slumping oil prices, strong inflows into local bonds and stocks boost gains in PHP. Investors see further influx of funds into PHP debts on ECB's QE program. USD/PHP may collapse further to 43.80 intraday - pair likely to open sub 44 handle, follows cont'd slide in NDFs overnight. 1 mth traded btw 43.97-44.13 range o/n, clsd 43.98-44.02 in NY. USD/TWD pressured by risk on, strong inflows into local equities. Pair may trade 31.20-31.40 range. Foreign funds bought nett close to USD2bln worth of stocks in last 5 consecutive sessions. NDFs traded 31.23-31.30 range o/n, clsd 31.22-31.25 in NY. USD/CNY spooked by higher than exp PBOC fix on Friday. PBOC fixed the mid at 6.1342 vs 6.1247 prev day, above mkts exp for around 6.1297. USD/CNY opened at 6.2180 vs 6.2085 close the day before. Strong buying from corps, arbitrage interests sent the pair flying all the way to 6.2280 high, closed at 6.2279. USD/CNH capped initially by profit taking but surges thereafter on strong buying from funds, real money. Pair ended at 6.2535. NDFs took off north on strong buying from specs, real money. Compared to the previous day's close - 1mth closed up +250pips at 6.1690-6.1710; 6 mths +200pips to 6.2610-6.2640; 1yr +300pips to 6.3520-6.3540 USD/INR entrenched in bearish bias on bullish econ outlook, strong FII inflows. Dips in pair slowed by continued central bank intvn, as RBI remains intent on building forex reserves. Month end corp/oilers interests may stall USD/INR selling pressure too. Pair ended at 61.42 on Friday, may see 61.20-61.50 range intraday. Sensex continue to power ahead, ended at another record high at 29278.84, +0.94%. NDFs consolidated o/n amid 61.69-61.83 rg overnight, closed at 61.68-72 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12520 12520 12500 12490-515 Hi USD/JPY 118.34 117.54 117.79 INR 61.69 61.83 61.69 61.68-72 Hi EUR/USD 1.1290 1.1115 1.1224 KRW 1078 1084 1077 1079-1080 Hi EUR/JPY 135.05 130.91 131.99 MYR 3.6010 3.6050 3.6010 3.6055-95 Hi GBP/USD 1.5036 1.4951 1.4998 PHP 43.97 44.13 43.97 43.98-02 Hi USD/CAD 1.2457 1.2377 1.2422 TWD 31.24 31.30 31.23 31.22-25 Hi AUD/USD 0.7960 0.7881 0.7922 CNY 1-mth 6.1780 6.1720 6.1540-60 NZD/USD 0.7529 0.7433 0.7455 CNY 3-mth 6.2150 6.2120 6.2130-60 USD/SGD 1.3462 1.3366 1.3450 CNY 1-yr 6.3595 6.3550 6.3520-40 USD/THB 32.62 32.53 32.59 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17673 -141 -0.79 10-year 1.79% 1.87% S&P 500 2052 -11 -0.55 2-year 0.49% 0.52% Nasdaq 4758 +7 +0.16 30-year 2.36% 2.44% FTSE 6833 +36 +0.53 Spot Gold($) 1294.25 1301.80 DAX 10650 +213 +2.05 Nymex 45.59 46.49 Nikkei 17512 +183 +1.05 Brent 48.79 48.52

