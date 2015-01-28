SYDNEY, Jan 29 (IFR) -

* Fed leaves rates steady; drops considerable time, leaves patience in statement

* Fed says economy expanding at solid pace w/strong job gains, remains data dependent

* RBNZ holds rate at 3.5%, expects further fall in NZD, lower dairy prices possible drought and NZD to weigh on growth, further rate moves data dependent, expects to hold rates for some time, headline annual inflation expected to be below target through 2015

* Statistics Canada revisions show bigger job losses in December (-11.3k v -4.3k prev)

* Bundesbank's Dombret says low oil price can lift growth

* BOE's Carney path of UK rate rises to be more gradual & more limited than mkt expected a year ago, EU leaders do not foresee fiscal union & such timidity has costs

* BOE's Carney asked about risk of Greek default says not the intention of Greek govt, no simple answer to ensuring sustainable path for Greek debt & economy

* S&P revises Greece sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from stable

* Greek FinMin Varoufakis seeks deal w/European counterparts to replace current bailout, stresses one could be found w/o a duel

* Mexico doesn't see much diplomatic room for oil producers to agree output cut

* Bank of Canada's Oliver doesn't see a housing bubble, but he is watching personal debt

* Merkel spokesman expects Greek govt to present economic strategy soon

* US Build Permits R Numbr MM* Dec 1.058m, 1.032m-prev

* US Build Permits R Chg MM* Dec 0.6%, -1.90%-prev

* US Mortgage Market Index w/e 544.2, 561.9-prev

* US MBA Purchase Index w/e 191.6, 191.7-prev

* US Mortgage Refinance Index w/e 2605.4, 2746.1-prev

* US MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate w/e 3.83%, 3.80%-prev

* BR Foreign Exchange Flows* w/e 0.662b, -0.094b-prev

* Nearly a quarter of euro zone government bonds offer negative yields (Tradeweb)

* Reuters Poll First BOE rate hike of 25 bps to come in Q4 (same as Jan poll) Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports* Dec f/c 4.21b, 4.24b-prev

* 21:45 NZ Trade Balance* Dec f/c -26.5m, -213.0m-prev

* 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY* Dec f/c -0.98b, -0.45b-prev

* 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports* Dec f/c 4.21b, 4.02b-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Inv w/e -397.2b-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -577.4b-prev

* 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Dec f/c 0.9%, 0.40%-prev

* 00:30 AU Export Prices* Q4 -3.90%-prev

* 00:30 AU Import Prices* Q4 -0.80%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD opened NY 1.1354 having traded 1.1330-80 in London. The FOMC monetary policy event risk just too great to allow more price elasticity. O/N US building permits data +0.6% wasn't bad for a December print. No other real data. NY traded 1.1303/62 pre- FOMC and 1.1309/70 post- FOMC. Apparent selling interest c 1.1370 as the next bounce stalled at 69. Bids remain in place near the base, next downside probe stalled at 22. FOMC was pretty much as expected, Fed now "patient" only (no qualifiers) upbeat on economic conditions and labour markets, looking through low inflation and no dissenters. One phrase resonated- if incoming info indicates faster progress toward FOMC's employment/inflation objectives, increases in target FF range likely to occur sooner than currently f/c. This was a repeat of Dec's message but the Fed's upbeat view seems to make it the more likely of the two (opposite if data deteriorates) Thur only US weekly jobless claims/pending home sales but in Europe there's German unemployment, EZ M3, consumer confidence/ various econ polls. USD/JPY: Early EUR/JPY weakness on renewed Greek concerns were followed by selling pressure on the commodity crosses after the FOMC statement elicited a modest tightening tantrum. Any tightening the Fed may be planning this year is forcing a rapid flattening of the Tsy curve as longer term issues are bought. Even 2-yr USD-JPY spreads are falling on the Fed's fairly upbeat statement. US stocks are again under pressure and dragging N225 futures down with them, though Japanese stocks have been outperforming US stocks recently. Talk of the BOJ and/or Japanese pension funds buying Japanese stocks also noted. USD/JPY is finishing NY closer to the 6-day up TL at 117.35 last. Yesterday's low was 117.34 and the Tenkan is at 36. 117.25 is the next downside pivot pt. Tumbling oil and commodity prices, along with the post-FOMC derisking, have pushed AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY and other crosses to session lows. CAD also suffered from negative revisions to last month's jobs report. Japanese investment flows and retail sales data are on tap tonight. German Jobs & CPI data will add to the EUR/JPY intrigue Thursday. GBP/USD: Cable rose by more than half-a-cent to a high of 1.5220 during the London am, with GBP-positive M&A news influencing the move. "Qatari-led group wins GBP 2.6bn battle for Canary Wharf". Cable stops are tipped above 1.5235, the Jan 16 high, with 1.5270, Jan 14 high, among bull targets. The pound hovered near 1.5165 pre-FOMC and moved in a 1.5160/90 range after the announcement. The fed removed the considerable time language but kept patience in its text. The fed believes inflation will return to target as employment remains strong and the effects of low energy on inflation are absorbed. US treasuries rallied with the US 10-yr at 1.70% & the 30-yr at 2.30%. EUR/GBP remains offered though still above Monday's 7-yr low at 0.7406. The cross is ending the NY session by 0.7458 near lows of the day. USD/CHF: The good news of the day was that the Fed slightly fortified it's intention to raise rates. The bad news was markets reacted with a mild tightening tantrum, with risk-off flows favoring the haven ccys like the JPY, CHF & USD, while weighing on the high-beta/commodity currencies since the statement. The Fed did mention "international" as a risk to their generally upbeat f/c; one that looks through the current drop in oil prices. USD/CHF initially dipped to 0.8987 and by the o/n session lows, after the Fed statement, but quickly rebounded to the mid 0.9000s, where it was before the statement. EUR/CHF was dragged down by the initial risk-off response to the Fed, with a 1.0186 low registered by EBS and a new low for the session. But like USD/CHF, prices snapped back from whence they came, though less so in the cross. Uncertainty about how the Greek & Russian issues will be resolved remain a relative weight on the EUR/CHF. Some of the franc's haven strength is being offset by the cost to the Swiss economy from the CHF's surge. Swiss KOF institute now sees '15 growth at -0.5% v 1.9% previously and inflation at -1.5% this year vs prev -0.1% f/cast. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.2422 +23 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2390/1.2456. US building permits released O/N +0.6% were decent considered it was a December print. There was no other relevant US data and traders were settling in for the FOMC day wait when Stats Canada released benchmark revisions to Canadian jobs which revealed 2014 produced 64,400 less jobs than prev reported. USD/CAD yawed 1.2415/62 into the Fed meeting and traded a choppy 1.2426/ 84/ 62/ 1.2517 post- Fed. The final leg up to fresh cycle highs a combo of stops above yesterday's highs & late Fed comment - if incoming info indicates faster progress toward FOMC's employment/inflation objectives, increases in target FF range likely to occur sooner than currently f/c. Given the BoC's surprise rate cut last week, odds favour a Fed hike in June or September AUD/USD: O/n carry-over highs from a weak USD following Tues's weak Durables report was followed by selling in early London and a second small slide after the Fed statement kept the patient tightening scenario intact. AUD/USD fell to 0.7900 during the Asian morning session when the MAS surprised by lowering the slope of its NEER, which was viewed as a form of easing. It rallied when Aus CPI was released and showed underlying inflation was a bit hotter than expected. The IOS was pricing in a 40% chance of a RBA easing next week before the AUD CPI and below 10% in the aftermath of the release. Another tumble in commodity prices, particularly oil, after US storage levels exploded for a second week in a row, isn't helping commodity ccys amid relentless drops in industrial metals and coal prices and another drop in China's growth target to 7% and chatter about yuan weakness. This week's o/s bounce has run out of gas before even threatening a close above the Dec 23 high & daily pivot pt at 0.8056. Bids by 0.7900 hold so far in the FOMC aftermath. NZD/USD: Kiwi traded in a 0.7450/80 range for most of the NY session, falling to lows at 0.7425 after today's Fed hold. The Fed looks to remain patient and data dependent as it expects inflation to return to target as employment gains improve and the effects of low oil prices are absorbed. NZD/USD plumbed new lows by 0.7361, not seen since Mar '11 after the RBNZ kept rates on hold at 3.5%. The RBNZ noted above 3% economic growth in NZ but warned the relatively high exchange rate as well as low global inflation and weak oil prices are dampening traded goods inflation. As a result the RBNZ expects the OCR to remain on hold for some time. The CB noted that although the kiwi has been weak recently it expects to see further significant deterioration. NZD/USD supports at 0.7334 the 38.2% Fib of the 0.4895-0.8842 range, then 0.7125 the Mar '11 low. LATAM: Today's main event, the Fed meeting went off as expected. The Fed kept rates steady, removed the now outdated considerable time language from the statement and will remain pationt with rates to remain on hold until at least June. The LatAm space took the news in stride. USD/MXN moved a touch lower as the lower for longer tenor suits. Today's rally in USD/MXN based on falling oil prices as a large build in inventories pushed oil (CLc1) down near 2%. USD/BRL ended the NY session by 2.5720, unchanged; shrugging off weak equity prices after Petrobras released unaudited earnings, ex-write-down for corruption. Petrobras responsible for a significant amount of Brazilian funding is down 10%. USD/CLP ended the NY session flat by 623, the peso weakening after copper surrendered early gains. The delay in US rate movement a potential positive for Chile as the BCCh is loath to cut rates while the US is hiking. Today's poll data sees the BCCh holding rates in Feb but cutting up to 50bps over the next 6 months. Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to maintain bullish bias - Fed statements deemed hawkish - Fed kept rates steady but replaced its 'considerable time language' fm statement with 'will remain patient'- 'rates to hold till at least June'. Ext slide in oil prices, risk currencies sold off, stocks to weigh on Asian sentiment. Bullish USD/SGD, USD/MYR to lead the regional pack. USD/KRW to maintain bullish bias, stocks risk further selling pressure. Rate cut call further underpins. Pair likely to trade 1080-1090 range. USD/KRW ended at 1084.5 yest, after rg amid 1.77.2-1086.2 intraday. NDFs traded 1085-1089.2 range o/n, clsd 1087-1088 in NY. USD/SGD stays bid above 1.3500, challenge at 1.3570 yesterday's high eyed on hawkish Fed. Chatter of more easing at MAS scheduled April meeting further underpins. Bullish technical outlook adds to upside momentum in USD/SGD. Break above 1.3565 paves way for extended rally to 1.3650 next, followed by 1.3800. USD/MYR to open bid, eyes break above 3.6250 high, targets 3.6495 2008 high. BNM as expected left its OPR unchanged at 2.0%. Extended selling in oil prices overnight, debt worries to continue to pressure MYR. More MYR negative from news state owned investment company 1MDB looking for another 1 month extension on its USD2 bln loan. NDFs traded 3.6200-3.6380 range o/n, clsd 3.6365-95 in NY. USD/THB stays heavy after BOT left repo rate unchanged at 2.0% - but 5-2 vote indicates exp the bank may have no choice but to ease soon. USD/THB remains stuck above 32.50, may continue 32.55-32.65 range, last 32.56-58. USD/IDR to open firm above 12500 on NDFs. May see 12500-12550, tracks bullish USD/AXJ. Rally to remain hindered by strong inflows into bonds though. Foreign funds cont to pour into the high yielding IDR bonds - bought some USD500 mln equivalent of bonds on Monday - the highest since 8 Dec 2011. Huge inflows into govt's latest Sukuk bond auction too - bids totaled IDR19.06trln - govt ups its initial target for IDR2trln to IDR2.195trln. Finmin said comfortable with USD/IDR at 12500 level. NDFs traded 12550-12575 range in NY, clsd 12560-12595. USD/PHP stays heavy as foreign funds continue to boost local equity and bond markets. Higher USD/AXJ, local corp demand underpin. Pair closed at 44.085 yesterday, may consolidate amid 44.00-44.20 range nearterm. Short covering interests ahead of 44.00 to provide support. NDFs traded 44.10-15 range o/n, ended at 44.07-11 in NY. Eyes Q4 GDP today - exp 6.0%y/y vs 5.30%, 1.70%q/q vs 0.40% prev. USD/TWD supported by short cover ahead of the month end. Higher USD/AXJ stalls selling pressure too, despite strong foreign inflows into stocks. Pair may trade 32.30-31.50 range intraday, follows bounce in NDFs. 1 mth traded 31.19-31.24 range o/n, clsd 31.21-31.23 in NY. USD/CNY may trade higher today, tracks bullish USD theme, fresh spike in forwards. Pair ended at 6.2475-85 yesterday. 1yr NDFs clsd 6.3630-80 o/n, vs 6.3430-80 previous. USD/CNH last at 6.26, traded 6.2482-6.2630 rg o/n. USD/INR eyes further sideways dealings amid 61.20-62.50. Intervention fears and oilers bids to provide support but topside remains capped by strong inflows, bullish econ outlook. Exp RBI will ease further adds to INR positives. NDFs traded 61.55-61.68 range o/n, clsd 61.62-61.65 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12550 12575 12550 12560-595 Hi USD/JPY 118.23 117.33 117.52 INR 61.57 61.68 61.55 61.62-65 Hi EUR/USD 1.1381 1.1278 1.1280 KRW 1086 1089.2 1085 1087-1088 Hi EUR/JPY 134.15 133.50 133.50 MYR 3.6200 3.6380 3.6200 3.6365-95 Hi GBP/USD 1.5220 1.5132 1.5138 PHP 44.11 44.15 44.10 44.07-11 Hi USD/CAD 1.2537 1.2390 1.2529 TWD 31.20 31.24 31.19 31.21-23 Hi AUD/USD 0.8026 0.7887 0.7892 CNY 1-mth 6.1670 6.1645 6.1660-80 NZD/USD 0.7495 0.7320 0.7327 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.2165-95 USD/SGD 1.3570 1.3387 1.3532 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3630-80 USD/THB 32.65 32.51 32.56 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17191 -196 -1.13 10-year 1.71% 1.83% S&P 500 2002 -27 -1.35 2-year 0.46% 0.51% Nasdaq 4638 -44 -0.93 30-year 2.29% 2.40% FTSE 6826 +14 +0.21 Spot Gold($) 1285.40 1292.10 DAX 10711 +82 +0.78 Nymex 44.37 45.64 Nikkei 17796 +27 +0.15 Brent 48.47 49.60

