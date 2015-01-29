SYDNEY, Jan 30 (IFR) -

Market Briefs France's Sapin Greece must keep balanced budget German EU-harmonized inflation -0.5 pct y/y in January UK inflation expectations hit 6-year low in January to 1.2% from 1.5% (Citi/YouGov) Denmark cuts key policy rate (CD) for third time in two weeks to -0.50% from -0.35%, Danish cbank hopes for less attractive crown to avoid intervention France's Macron German budget "fetishism," French inertia hold back growth Austrian fin min rules out forced conversion of FX loans Fitch Greece could face rating downgrade if troika talks stall by next assessment in May EU parliament speaker Shulz says Greek PM Tsipras wants to talk Greece says Dijsselbloem visit will kick off debt talks Banxico says balance of risks to growth have deteriorated, balance of risks to inflation have not changed, can't rule out volatility in int'l mkts affecting peso US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 265k, f/c 300k, 308k-prev US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 298.50k, 306.75k-prev US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.385m, f/c 2.420m, 2.456m-prev US Pending Homes Index Dec 100.7, 104.60-prev US Pending Sales Change MM Dec -3.7%, f/c 0.5%, 0.60%-prev BR IGP-M Inflation Index* Jan 0.76%, f/c 0.63%, 0.62%-prev BR Unemployment Rate* Dec 4.3%, f/c 4.6%, 4.80%-prev MX Interest Rate* Jan 3.00%, f/c 3%, 3.00%-prev EU foreign ministers agree to extend Russian sanctions, agree to remove reference to seeking further restrictive measures Chile December copper output down 0.5 pct Russian economy ministry to base 2015 f/c on oil price of $50 per barrel Bill Gross says slow unwind of zero rates will support US stocks, bonds Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 21:45 NZ Building Consents Dec 0.10-prev 21:45 NZ Ext Migration & Visitors* Dec 0.08-prev 21:45 NZ Perm/LT Migration* Dec 5010.00-prev 23:30 JP All Hhold Spding YY* Dec f/c -2.5%, -0.03-prev 23:30 JP All Hhold Spending MM* Dec f/c 0.3%, 0.00-prev 23:30 JP CPI, Core Nationwide YY Dec f/c 2.6%, 0.03-prev 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Dec 0.02-prev 23:30 JP CPI Core Tokyo YY* Jan f/c 2.2%, 0.02-prev 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Tokyo* Jan 0.02-prev 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Dec f/c 112%, 1.12-prev 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Dec f/c 3.5%, 0.04-prev 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim mm Dec f/c 1.3%, -0.01-prev 23:50 JP IP Forecast 1 Mth Ahead* Dec 3.20%-prev 23:50 JP IP Forecast 2 Mth Ahead* Dec 5.70%-prev 00:30 AU PPI QQ* Q4 0.20%-prev 00:30 AU PPI YY* Q4 1.20%-prev 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit* Dec 0.50%-prev 00:30 AU Housing Credit* Dec 0.60%-prev

Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD: The pair held to a relatively tight range but it did see decent movement within NY's 1.12791.1368 range. Early NY saw the pair just below 1.1300. Buying took hold in the morning as EUR disregarded broad USD strength. EUR was well bid vs. other major currencies, especially CHF, AUD, CAD and NZD. This saw EUR/USD break Europe's 1.1327 high. The pair got an added boost after the Danish CB cut rates again to give EUR/DKK a boost. EUR/USD went on to hit the day's high. IT began sliding as USD strength persisted and USD/JPY ran 118.25 stops. The slide then accelerated as ECB's Coeure noted to DJN that QE will work and that the ECB acted on QE due to deteriorating inflation expectations. NY's low was then hit but the pair bounced as the USD's run abated. Late in the day EUR/USD sat near 1.1305. EZ Jan CPI and US Q4 GDP are the big risks for the market tomorrow. A Soft CPI and strong GDP should send EUR/USD towards the lows again. USD/JPY: A rebound in Tsy yields and US stocks after a huge decline in US Jobless Claims - which may have been skewed by SA - pushed USD/JPY marginally beyond the daily Cloud and the 21-DMA, but it's a close call whether these hurdles at 118.45/38 will be closed above. The latter hasn't been closed above since Jan 8. The main difference between today's trading and the past several sessions was that US stocks rebounded and Greek fears also went into remission, with most of today's derisking occurring in the commodity/EM ccys amid a broadly stronger USD. USD/JPY faces offers at 118.80-119, with stops above there (119 big expiry Fri). Japan is to release CPI, Jobs, Housing and Vehicle Sales data Friday. Though the BOJ got a jump on many CBs by easing on Oct, others are doing their best to catch up, which may eventually pressure the BOJ to do more. EUR/JPY continues to find support from pre ECB QE shorts booking profits. 61.8% & 23.6% Fibos are at 134.78-79, by the Jan 16 swing low at 134.70 & are key topside pivots. Jan 20 swing high & 38.2% of the Dec-Jan slide are at 137.65/6. AUD/JPY's threatening to retrace all of 2014's gains. GBP/USD: Sterling resumed its descent weakening broadly against the USD and EUR after a much better than expected US unemployment claims release. The upbeat data kept alive sentiment that the US Fed could hike rates in mid-2015, despite fixed income markets pricing a hike further down the road. The USD strength was also helped along by weak inflation expectations in the UK. The pound fell to a low in NY at 1.5018 by pivot support at 1.5019 before reversing to 1.5050 as the NY session ends. A close below 1.5019 eyes a move to 1.4952 the Jan 23 low and ultimately 1.4814 the July '13 low. EUR/GBP rallied to a session high at 0.7527 before reversing to 0.7515 as the session ends. The BOE's Haldane commented, Wednesday, that the BOE is in no rush to hike rates and when they do begin hike will be gradual. The EUR strength may be short-lived as the current Greek drama plays out and bailout/refinance talks continue. USD/CHF: The franc was the weakest of the majors today, even worse off than the AUD, as speculation persists that the SNB has been intervening to weaken their currency since abandoning the EUR/CHF floor (deeply negative depo rates are also a factor). The USD was generally bid today after an incredible (perhaps literally so) 43k dive in weekly jobless claims sent Tsy yields higher, particularly at the front of the curve and within the Fed's policy horizon. That explains some of the USD/CHF robustness in NorAm trading, but not the late-Asia/early London surge from 0.9076 to 0.9241. Prices struggling with offers by 0.9250 this afternoon, but could see a 161.8% extension of the post-floor-break range base from 0.8450 to 0.8835, at 0.9620. 0.9361 and 0.9530/39 are interim hurdles. EUR/CHF enjoyed another round of profit-taking on heft net spec short EUR positions across ccys. EUR/CHF extended it's recovery rally through Tuesday's 1.0384 top to test 1.0457 in NY. Fibo resistance (76.4%) at 1.0430 has been cleared, putting the post-floor-break high at 1.0651 back in play. The KOF leading indicator is out Friday. Chicago PMI will give an early read on January and the dollar. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.2553 +17 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2512/62; AUD/CAD -1.06% at 0.9779, DXY +0.15%. Oil was getting trashed in early trade but USD/CAD stubbornly held 1.2575 with talk of a barrier there but also good spec offers. USD/CAD held 1.2570/80 into the 11.00 AM WMCO fix then all hell broke loose. USD/CAD started gapping higher, lots of talk of real money & Corp's dumping CAD, but custodian bank & corporate traders were not seeing it. Unless it was just 1 or 2 big names the more likely story we heard was there was strong EUR cross demand at the fix, EUR/CAD 1.4250 pre- fix, paid at 1.4322 via legs half hour later, 1.4272 last. USD/CAD 1.2678 paid at the peak, traded 1.2606/54 into the close. Option barriers at 1.2600 & 1.2650 contributing factors to USD surge. AUD/USD: Europe applied bear pressure to the pair as the chances of RBA rate cuts were upped in the rates markets. Aiding to weigh on AUD/USD was EUR/AUD being well bid. The pair sat near 0.7800 as NY got going. Early action saw the pair consolidate losses but bears took control again when it became clear the pair couldn't regain ground above 0.7800, EUR/AUD pressed on to the 1.4630 area and commodities got hit again. AUD/USD made a quick dive and took out bid into 0.775. A low of 0.7720 was hit. Bids into 0.7700 (barrier likely) and the abating of the USD's rise saw a profit taking bounce ensue. Late in the day the pair sat just below 0.7760. No major Oz data is due so traders are likely to key on the EZ CPI and US GDP reports for the pair's cues. Strong US GDP should see additional bear pressure applied to the pair and we might see 0.7700 (July 2009 low) break. NZD/USD: There was no relief from the bear pressure brought about after the RBNZ's shift. Europe weighed the pair down and it sat near 0.7300 as NY got going. EUR/NZD's break above 1.5440 and subsequent lift near 1.5635 added to NZD/USD's woes. NY saw consolidation in the early hours but bears eventually took control again. Broad based USD strength was the theme for NY and this saw NZD/USD pushed to a new trend low of 0.7235. Little bounce was seen for the pair and it sat just below 0.7250 late in the day. NZ Dec migration & visitors data may impact in the Asian session. Traders are more likely to take cues for NZD from the EZ Jan CPI and US Q4 GDP data though. An above f/c GDP reading likely has greater impact on NZD/USD and that should see the pair make a run for the March 2011 low near 0.7125. LATAM: USD/MXN rallied in early NY as the USD rose broadly after the release of better than expected US unemployment claims and the surprise cut in Danish rates. The US economic strength combined with deteriorating 'international' conditions, which was highlighted in yesterday's FOMC statement combining to lift the USD. USD/MXN strengthened ahead of today's Banxico rate meeting, as the chance of a surprise cut was heightened by recent accommodation by DM and EM CB's. USD/MXN moved to a intraday high by 14.8975 and hovered near 14.85 ahead of the Banxico rate release. Banxico held rates steady at 3% noting the 3% rate was congruent with a return to the CB's target; the CB also noted that consumer prices were not being affected by the weak peso. Banxico also could not rule out the peso remaining at current levels for a prolonged period. USD/BRL moved higher as the positive US rate outlook as well as persistent inflation and a challenging growth outlook weigh on the BRL. USD/BRL moved off early highs by 2.6170 to end the NY session by 2.6050. USD/CLP ended the day by 628, highs of the session as copper continued to fall. Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to end a super active January on bullish note. 2015 definitely year of the dollar bulls. Another cut in rate by the Danish central bank, better than expected US unemployment claims data sent the USD broadly higher. Rally in USD/CHF on talk of active SNB, plunge in AUD (and sister NZD) to take the USD/AXJ higher. USD/THB finally ran thru 32.65 resistance, taking out stops - now eye 32.92 Jan 7 high. USD/INR trigger stops above recent high at 61.53, flew to 61.88 (more below). PHP to suffer same fate next perhaps? Have a great Friday and month end. USD/KRW to continue charge above 1100 today - boosted by strong buying on break above 1090-1092 hurdles. Stops in JPY/KRW above 9.30 further underpins. NDFs traded 1096.5-1102.5 range on high volume overnight, closed 1102-1103 in NY. Dec IP eyed. USD/SGD upbeat momentum intact - but intvn fears continue to cap rallies. Pair spiked to 1.3553 high in NY, closed at 1.3534. Test at 1.3570 on cards, eyes USD/JPY at 118.50. Forecast of further easing at MAS scheduled April meeting supports. Technicals point towards 1.3650, before 1.3800 next. USD/MYR to gun for 3.6500. Implieds soared overnight on strong buying in NDFs by real money and leveraged accts as markets add to longs. 1mth surged to 3.6525 high, closed firm at 3.6465-95. USD/MYR to gap up higher at open to 3.6350-3.6400, range amid 3.63-3.65 likely. USD/THB finally woke up to higher dollars syndrome. Stops above 32.65 triggered buying spree. Shorts ran for cover. Banks and real money continue to drive pair higher in overnight New York dealings. USD/THB surged to 32.80 high, eyes 32.92 Jan 7 high. USD/IDR risks squeeze above 12600 on rally in NDFs overnight. Strong interbank short cover, RMs buying sent the 1mth flying to 12695 high. Breakout above recent congestive top at 12600 spooks sentiment. NDFs closed 12690-12725 in NY. USD/PHP may spike towards 44.30, to track rally in USD/AXJ. Profit taking in stocks by foreign funds yesterday further underpin. NDFs remained rooted between 44.04-44.11 range overnight, closed 44.06-44.10 in NY. Strong growth in Philippines, robust Q4 GDP data weighed on the USD/PHP yesterday - pair closed 44.11 onshore, after range amid 44.075-44.175 intraday. USD/TWD likely to trade 31.50-31.70 range today. Markets spooked by sell-off in the KRW. Technical buying on break above 31.47 50dma further underpins. 1mth traded 31.525-31.615 range in NY, closed 31.60-31.63. Q4 GDP data due today. USD/CNY closed at 6.2469 yest, after range amid 6.2461-6.2542. Higher USD, stocks fall to underpin. Shanghai stocks closed -1.27% yesterday - investors spooked by margin accounts worries. USD/CNH last 6.2621, ranged 6.2550-6.2650 overnight. USD/INR may trade 61.70-62.00 range intraday. Broad rise in USD added to short squeeze after pair spiked above 61.53 recent high. Markets apparently caught short on expectation of strong inflows for Coal India's stake sale today. NDFs traded 62.023-62.22 range o/n, clsd 62.05-62.10 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12670 12695 12670 12690-725 Hi USD/JPY 118.50 117.59 118.28 INR 62.03 62.22 62.023 62.05-10 Hi EUR/USD 1.1365 1.1265 1.1317 KRW 1096.5 1102.5 1096.5 1102-1103 Hi EUR/JPY 133.90 132.76 133.85 MYR 3.6370 3.6525 3.6380 3.6465-95 Hi GBP/USD 1.5161 1.5018 1.5063 PHP 44.04 44.11 44.04 44.06-10 Hi USD/CAD 1.2678 1.2512 1.2612 TWD 31.53 31.615 31.525 31.60-63 Hi AUD/USD 0.7907 0.7720 0.7762 CNY 1-mth 6.1680 6.1650 6.1665-85 NZD/USD 0.7348 0.7235 0.7269 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.2185-10 USD/SGD 1.3553 1.3501 1.3534 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3615-40 USD/THB 32.80 32.58 32.78 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17417 +225 +1.31 10-year 1.76% 1.71% S&P 500 2021 +19 +0.95 2-year 0.52% 0.46% Nasdaq 4683 +45 +0.98 30-year 2.32% 2.29% FTSE 6811 -15 -0.22 Spot Gold($) 1257.50 1285.40 DAX 10738 +27 +0.25 Nymex 44.46 44.37 Nikkei 17606 -190 -1.06 Brent 49.12 48.47

