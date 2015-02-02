SYDNEY, Feb 2 (IFR) -

News from the weekend China Manufacturing PMI falls below 50 * China's Manufacturing PMI for January was released on Sunday and came it at 49.8 vs expectations of 50.2 * The reading below 50 represents contraction in China's manufacturing sector - the first such reading since Sept 2013 * New export orders fell to 48.4, from 49.1 and the employment sub-index slipped to 47.9 from 48.1, a low not seen in at least a year * Non-manufacturing China PMI eased to 53.7 in January from 54/1 in December - the lowest level in a year China PMI data released on the weekend came in worse than expected and will likely escalate concerns over the state of the China economy and raise expectations for more easing to stabilize the economy. Zhang Liqun, an economist at the Development Research Centre, a state think-tank told Reuters: "Most of the (sub)-indices in the PMI showed a downward trend, indicating that current economic growth is still in a downtrend." The weak China PMI data will spook the Monday morning market and likely send the AUD/USD down to support in the 0.7700/20 window. Most commodities made a decent bounce on Friday, but concerns over China demand following the weekend's China PMI could put key commodities back under pressure. The HSBC version of the China manufacturing PMI also showed factory activity contracted for the second straight month in January. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com South Korea Jan exports down less than forecast, but Europe hurts - Reuters * Jan exports -0.4% (minus 4.5% expected), imports -11.0% (minus 5.0% expected) * Exports to EU fall 23%, worst in 3 yrs * Per-day exports fall 6.7 pct vs year ago * Oil price decline and slowing China causes for concern South Korea released trade data on the weekend. Exports fell 0.45% far better than the minus 4.5% expected, while imports came in far worse than expected. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Greek PM calls Draghi in conciliatory gesture as EU tension escalates - Reuters * Greek PM Tsipras called Draghi to confirm seeks solution * Meetings in Paris, London, Rome planned * ECB governor warns banks risk funding if no accord reached Reuters is reporting that newly elected Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, striking a conciliatory note on debt talks after a turbulent start to office, has called the ECB chief Mario Draghi to assure him that Athens was seeking an agreement. ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said earlier that Greek banks, already facing serious deposit outflows, would be cut off from ECB lending if a deal isn't reached by the end of Feb. Markets outside of Greece have been mostly ignoring the escalation of tension between the new Greek government and their creditors (Germany in particular). John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead in FX - RBA meeting and US payrolls the key events Central banks The RBA meeting on Tuesday will be a key event this week as the market spent Thursday and Friday pricing in a good chance the RBA will join a growing number of central banks in easing monetary policy. The market is pricing in a 65% chance the RBA will lower the cash rate 25 BPS to 2.25% and there is a broad consensus the Australian central bank will at least signal rate cuts are coming. The RBA will also release their "Statement on Monetary Policy" or SOMP on Friday where they can go into greater detail on if/why they need to trim the cash rate. The Bank of England meets Thursday, but isn't expected to change policy. Fed speakers next week include Bullard, Kocherlakota, Mester, Rosengren and Lockhart so there might be more insight on how the Fed regards the state of the US economy and market pricing that suggests the Fed will not be very aggressive or in a hurry to normalize policy. Key data in the week ahead: The main event the first week every month tends to be the US non-farm payroll data and Friday's release will be just that. The Fed has clearly indicated that future policy decisions are "data dependent" and the focus on the US labor market is intense. As was the case last month - the focus will be on the entire report - not just the headline numbers. Average hourly earnings came in much worse than expected last month and that seemed to get the ball rolling on the significantly dovish turn in Fed expectations over the past four weeks. Other key US data in the week ahead includes ISM manufacturing on Monday, Factory Orders Tuesday, ADP employment on Wednesday and the US Trade balance on Thursday. EZ manufacturing PMI is out on Monday and the services PMI is out Wednesday. I will be a busy week in Australia with Building Approvals and the trade balance out Tuesday and Retail Sales out Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Jan23 Jan30 % change EUR 1.1205 1.1282 0.69% GBP 1.4994 1.5070 0.51% JPY 117.81 117.52 0.25% AUD 0.7909 0.7770 -1.76% CAD 1.2419 1.2732 -2.52% NZD 0.7458 0.7262 -2.63% CHF 0.8822 0.9175 -4.00% Comment The EUR ended up being the best performing currency last week due to profit taking on the huge build up of EUR shorts against just about very currency. The volatile CHF was by far the worst performing currency after the huge gains made in the previous week when the SNB shocked markets by walking away from the 1.2000 floor on EUR/CHF it was protecting. Talk of sporadic SNB intervention last week weighed on the CHF as well. The NZD and CAD also were pummeled last week due to the Bank of Canada rate cut and the more dovish than expected RBNZ statement. The AUD continued to fall as expectations of an RBA rate cut on Tuesday intensified on Thursday/Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes from Friday's trading * The main themes for Friday's trading were: 1) Weaker than expected US GDP data throwing some doubt on the US economic recovery story and resulting is more losses on Wall Street and yet another all-time low on the 30-year Treasury bond yield. 2) Month-end position adjustments leading to some difficult to explain moves in some of the asset markets - such as a huge 8.33% move higher in NYMEX Crude. * Wall Street ended a volatile session near the lows of the day, as US investors continue to retreat out of large equity holdings and into extremely low yielding bonds. * The weaker than expected US GDP and lingering fears the strong USD will negatively impact US multinationals weighed on Wall Street sentiment - with the Dow falling over 250 points or 1.45%. For the week the Dow fell 2.8% and closed the month of January down 3.6%. The S&P fell 3.1% for the month and was the biggest monthly decline since January last year. * It is obvious there is a correlation between currency strength, interest rate expectations and the performance of equity markets. Wall Street fell over 3.0% last month as the USD soared higher the divergence between Fed expectations and the expectations for other central banks widened. Meanwhile European stock markets soared higher last month with the German DAX rising over 8.0% - as the EUR fell sharply and the ECB announced open-ended QE. * European markets were resilient on Friday despite signs the newly elected, Syriza-led Greek government remains adamant they will bow in any way to the demands of the "Troika" regarding debt repayments. Greek bond yields continue to soar higher and the Athens stock market continues to bleed, but there isn't any sign of contagion in other peripheral EZ markets. * The EUR weakened against most currencies on Friday, but that was at least partly due to month-end flows rather than solely Greece concerns. The EUR/USD closed at 1.1282 - down 0.34% from Friday's close - while the EUR/JPY fell close to 1.0% as the JPY was the strongest currency on Friday. * EZ data on Friday was mixed as French Consumer Spending and Spanish GDP came in better than expected - while EZ inflation data came in softer than expected to keep alive deflation fears. * The JPY benefitted from safe-haven flows and unwinding of carry trade strategies - as the VIX soared over 11% to close around 21. * The USD/JPY fell 0.64% to 117.52, as the fall in US Treasury yields weighed on the pairing. * The 2-year Treasury yield fell five BPS to 0.47% on Friday and is 20 BPS lower since the start of the year despite signals from Fed officials suggesting a rate hike remains likely around the middle of this year. The 10-year Treasury yield closed down seven BPS at 1.68% and is down around 50 BPS since the start of the year. * SF Fed President Williams said on Friday that the Fed will be close to raising rates by the middle of this year. * Most of the volatility on Friday was in the commodity market and the oil price in particular. * News that 94 US oil rigs shut down last week - the largest weekly drop on record - started a ferocious short squeeze. NYMEX Crude closed up 8.33% while Brent Crude closed 7.88% higher. Brent Crude completed a bullish outside week reversal - but is still down 7.57% for the month. * NY Copper rose 2.33% on Friday and closed the week down only 0.37% - while the very volatile gold price recaptured all of Thursday's losses to close up 2.10% at 1,283. Gold still lost 0.86% for the week. * Iron ore fell another 0.96% to 61.70 on Friday and closed down 6.37% for the week. Iron ore is within shouting distance of completing a 100% retracement of the entire 59.10/191.90 move that took place between March 2009 and March 2011. * Despite the big move higher in oil on Friday - the CAD was the worst performing currency on Friday, as the USD/CAD rose 0.91% to 1.2732. The reason the CAD fell across the board was due in part to weaker than expected Canada GDP (down 0.2% M/M vs flat expected) and in part due to a large USD/CAD buy order related to month-end factors. * The AUD/USD managed to eke out a 0.10% gain to 0.7770 - as RBA watcher Terry McCrann said he wasn't absolutely sure the RBA will cut on Tuesday - as he seemed to be in his column on Thursday. Wrap-up The Monday morning start in Asia might be a bit lively following the weaker than expected China PMI data released on the weekend. AUD/USD and AUD/JPY could come under pressure, but with Tuesday's RBA meeting looming - the market might avoid getting too carried away with AUD selling just in case the RBA doesn't ease policy as the market mostly expects them to do. The weaker China PMI also raises the possibility of more easing from the PBOC - with perhaps a mix of targeted fiscal steps taken by the government to steady the ship. If expectations escalate that Chinese authorities will take action there could be a positive reaction to assets within China's eco-system. In any case - the volatility in market since the start of 2015 is set to continue, as global growth/deflation concerns impact price action. The RBA decision on Tuesday promises to be a fascinating event. The market was forced to price in a strong chance of an RBA rate cut due to the fact since the start of 2015 it seems that every time central bankers from the same country enter a room together they exit announcing further easing and in many cases it has surprised the market. If the RBA decides to hold off and stay unchanged - the AUD will likely stage a decent recovery. If the RBA does announce a rate cut on Tuesday - the AUD/USD will likely set sail for 0.7500. The fall in Treasury yields since the start of 2015 has been extraordinary. The price action suggests the Fed will hold off from commencing a tightening cycle - even though Fed officials haven't hinted that may be the case. There seems to be a growing view in the Treasury market that even if the Fed does persist in a June or September rate hike - there won't be much in the way of follow-through - as the Fed is underestimating the impact of global deflationary forces and the global growth risks. The USD remains relatively well bid despite the fall in yields and that is mostly due to the fact that central banks around the world are continuing, resuming or escalating their easing cycles. However if the FX market does come around to the view of the Treasury market - the huge buildup of USD longs may start to pare back a bit. The USD/JPY should be the most vulnerable, as there have been hints from Japan that the BOJ may be looking to stand pat for awhile at least. But there appears to be a rock solid bid ahead of 117.00 that has USD/JPY bears retreating every time the price approaches that level. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P: The S&P isn't yet trending lower, but the moving average studies are starting to line up in a bearish formation and a few more down days will likely confirm a trend lower is underway. The S&P closed below the 100-day MA at 2,011 and is now poised to test some key support levels between 1,970 and 1,989. The 38.2 fibo of the 1,820/2,093 move comes in at 1,989 while the 200-day MA and the December 16 trend low converge between 1,970/1,975. A beak and close below 1,970 would be bearish and initially target 1,925. A break and close above the 20-day MA at 2,028 would ease the downward pressure and suggest more consolidation. {Last 1.994.99} DAX: The German DAX continues to trend higher, but the moving average study suggests the trend might be losing momentum. . Only a break below former resistance at 10,093 would suggest upward momentum is waning. A fall and close below the 10-day MA at 10,550 warns the trend higher is about to pause while a close below the 20-day MA at 10,160 would suggest a correction lower is underway. {Last 10,694.32} ASX: The ASX has commenced trending higher with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The break and close above 5,550 was bullish and the next level of resistance is the Aug 21 post GFC high at 5,679. 50. Only a break below the 20-day MA at 5,425 would put into question more upside in the short-term. {Last 5,588.31} Commodities Gold: The trend higher in gold ended last week when the 5-day MA turned lower and crossed below the 10-day moving average. Strong support has formed between 1,250/1,260 where last week's low (1,251) the 38.2 fibo of the 1,168/1,306 move, 200-day moving average and the 20-day MA converge. A break and close below 1,250 targets 1,221 where the 50-day MA and 61.8 of the aforementioned move converge.{Last 1,284} Lon Copper: London Copper continues to trend lower, but the momentum is starting to wane slightly. The 10-day MA has been very good resistance since the trend lower began - so a break above that reading (5,565) would suggest the trend lower is due for a correction. A break below 5,335 would suggest the trend lower will accelerate. {Last 5,495} Brent Crude: The short-term picture turned decidedly bullish Friday - after Brent completed a bullish outside week reversal. The break and close above the 20-day MA confirms the trend lower is over for the time being and a correction towards the descending 50-day MA at 59.50 is underway. A break back below former resistance around 50.60 would warn the trend lower could resume at any time. {Last 52.99} FX EUR/USD: The moving average studies remain in a bearish formation, but the trend lower is losing momentum. The 5-day MA is now pointing higher and appears poised to cross the 10-day MA in the days ahead. The descending 10-day MA has been very good resistance since the trend began and that reading came in at 1.1384 on Friday. A break and close above the 10-day MA targets the 20-day MA (1.1585 Friday). A break below 1.1200 would likely reset the trend lower and target the Jan 26 trend low at 1.1098. {Last 1.1282} USD/JPY: I wrote this last week and remarkably it still applies: "The USD/JPY stopped trending lower, as the 5-day MA has crossed above the 10-day MA. The price action suggests choppy consolidation will continue. Despite some fierce intra-day rallies - the USD/JPY can't manage to close above the top of the daily cloud (118.63) and 20-day MA (118.15). A daily close above the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 118.63 would be mildly bullish. A break below 117.00 targets the Jan 16 trend low at 115.85." {Last 117.52} AUD/USD: The AUD/USD is trending lower and the downward momentum is strong. The AUD/USD managed to bounce away from minor monthly support at 0.7700 (0.7720 was the low last week). A break below 0.7700 targets the 61.8 fibo of the post-float 0.4775 low/post float 1.1081 high around 0.7185. A break back above the 10-day MA 0.7965 would warn that consolidation/correction might be near. {Last 0.7770}

John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook to open bid on risk aversion. Weak China PMI data to weigh on sentiment, amid renewed worries on slowdown in China growth. China Jan mfg PMI came in at 49.8 vs exp for 50.2 - first reading below 50 since Sept 2013. Final HSBC PMI came in at 49.7 vs prelim 49.8 (Dec 49.6). USD/KRW to pop abv 1100 on short squeeze, NDFs and JPY/KRW rally. NDFs traded 1102-1107 rg o/n, closed 1103-1104 in NY. Mkts were spooked by surge in USD/CNH in late Asian dealings on Friday. Specs caught short in JPY/KRW too, leading to huge jump in NDFs.USD/KRW may see 1100-1105 intraday, JPY/KRW last ind ard 9.3900. USD/SGD remains confined amid 1.3500-50 range. Cross plays cont to cap rallies but strong buy orders remain supportive. Good buy orders reported at 1.3500, bullish trend intact. Mkts remain keen to add to longs on exp of further MAS easing in April. Those who missed the boat touted keen to est longs ard 1.35 too. USD/SGD last at 1.3521-26, traded 1.3521-3858 so far. USD/MYR poised to rally twds 3.65, weak China PMI to add to MYR woes. China Jan PMI at 49.8 vs exp 50.2 - add to M'sia exports worries.Mth end posn adj sent USD/MYR twds 3.6200 on Fri but met fresh buying. MYR NDFs surged to new high at 3.66 on Friday night.1 mth ended at 3.6400-3.6430, traded 3.6410-3.6600 rg o/n. Malaysian mkts closed for holidays today and tomorrow, to reopen on Wednesday. USD/THB pressured by cont buying in THB bonds. BOT's stubbornness in keeping rates unchgd boosted inflows/yield plays. Risk aversion, Greek fears, growth slowdown weigh heavy on economy though. USD/THB traded 32.68-78 rg o/n, last 32.72-74, buy dips preferred, still. Jan CPI due today - f/c headline CPI 0.25%y/y vs 0.60% last, core 1.57% vs 1.69% prev. USD/IDR to open higher, follows rally in NDFs, risk aversion. Rally likely ltd though, as foreign funds remain buyers in IDR bonds. Pair may trade 12680-12730; awaits trade and CPI data. Jan CPI f/c 7.50%y/y vs 8.36% last; Dec trade f/c USD0.11bln vs -0.42bln prev. NDFs traded 12820-12860 rg o/n, clsd 12830-12850 in NY. USD/PHP risks short squeeze abv 44.20 but inflows shld hinder. Pair may open around 44.15, likely to trade 44.15-44.25 intraday. Foreign funds remain positive PHP on robust growth outlook, yield plays. NDFs traded 44.15-44.25 rg o/n, clsd 44.23-44.29 in NY. USD/TWD to continue uptrend, risk aversion, weak China PMI underpin. Pair to gap above 44.70 on rally in NDFs, may trade 44.65-44.85 rg intraday. Weakness in CNY, KRW further lends support to pair. TWD NDFs traded 31.66-31.785 range o/n, clsd 31.725-31.76 in NY. USD/CNH stays bid, after short squeeze on Friday. Pair flew to 6.2898 in late Asian dealings on panic short cover. Stops tripped abv 6.2700, markets were caught short. Weak mfg PMI , 49.8 vs exp 50.2, lowest in ard 2yrs spooks growth outlook. USD/CNH last indicated around 6.2800. USD/CNY ended at 6.2510, PBOC fixed at 6.1370, mkts exp fix ard 6.1350. Spot to open higher, follows hectic short cover in the forwardss. 1mth swap pts surged around 150 pips, 3's & 6's +200; 1yr +300 pips. 1m last 6.1830-60; 3's 6.2405-45, 6's 6.2950-90; 1yr 6.3930-70. Rally in USD/CNH, arbitrage interests underpin. Jan HSBC final mfg PMI eyed, prelim 49.8. USD/INR to gap above 62.00 on risk aversion, short squeeze. Leveraged names cited good buyers in the NDFs overnight. Ran into selling interests from RM names which capped rallies. NDFs traded 61.22-61.45 range o/n, clsd 61.35-40 in NY. Feb mfg PMI data due today - f/c 53.5 vs 54.5 previous. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12820 12885 12820 12830-750 Hi USD/JPY 117.93 116.64 117.52 INR 62.22 62.40 62.22 62.35-41 Hi EUR/USD 1.1364 1.1278 1.1282 KRW 1102 1107 1002 1103-1104 Hi EUR/JPY 133.73 132.31 132.65 MYR 3.6480 3.6600 3.6400 3.6400-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.5095 1.4989 1.5070 PHP 44.15 44.25 44.15 44.23-29 Hi USD/CAD 1.2800 1.2633 1.2732 TWD 31.70 31.785 31.66 31.725-76 Hi AUD/USD 0.7794 0.7730 0.7770 CNY 1-mth 6.1805 6.1780 6.1830-60 NZD/USD 0.7288 0.7213 0.7262 CNY 3-mth 6.2400 6.2350 6.2405-45 USD/SGD 1.3555 1.3498 1.3530 CNY 1-yr 6.3970 6.3900 6.3930-70 USD/THB 32.78 32.68 32.72 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17165 -252 -1.45 10-year 1.66% 1.76% S&P 500 1995 -26 -1.30 2-year 0.46% 0.52% Nasdaq 4635 -48 -1.03 30-year 2.24% 2.32% FTSE 6749 -61 -0.90 Spot Gold($) 1280.90 1257.50 DAX 10694 -44 -0.41 Nymex 46.88 44.46 Nikkei 17674 +68 +0.38 Brent 52.99 49.12 (Reporting by John Noonan & Catherine Tan)