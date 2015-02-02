SYDNEY, Feb 3 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * White House sees US real GDP growth 3.1% in '15, 3% in '16, 2.8% in '17 * White House sees US CPI at 1.5$ in '15, 1.9% in '15, 2.1% in '17 (yr over yr) * White House sees US jobless averaging 5.4% in '15, 5.1% in '16, 4.9% in '17 * Fed loan survey cites worries in oil and gas sector * ECB's Nowotny says can't exclude that for some months to come may have negative inflation in EZ because of huge drop in oil prices * ECB's Nowotny Euro zone inflation could be 0.8 pct this year, has strong weapons against inflation much more difficult w/deflation * Germany's Schaeuble won't accept one-sided changes to Greek bailout; financial markets are not showing signs of return to EZ debt crisis * Britain's Osborne says Greek stand-off biggest risk to the global economy * French economy minister says received death threats over reforms * Greek FinMin proposes swapping outstanding debt for growth-linked bonds (FT) * Greek PM due in Brussels to meet Juncker on Wednesday * Mexico's Carstens - spending cuts should not significantly impact growth * Greek finance minister eyes debt deal very soon (UK's Channel 4) * US Personal Consump Real MM Dec -0.1%, 0.7%-prev * US Personal Income MM Dec 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.3%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Dec -0.3%, f/c -0.2%, 0.5%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Dec 0%, f/c 0%, 0%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Dec 1.3%, 1.4%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Dec -0.2%, -0.2%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Dec 0.7%, 1.2%-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Jan 53.9, 53.7-prev * US Construction Spending MM Dec 0.4%, f/c 0.7%, -0.2%-prev * US ISM Manufacturing PMI Jan 53.5, f/c 54.5, 55.1-prev * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Jan 35, f/c 39.5, 38.5-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Jan 54.1, f/c 56, 56-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Jan 52.9, 57.8-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Jan 51, 53.9-prev * BR HSBC Mfg PMI Jan 50.7, 50.2-prev * Swiss sight deposits at 383.325bln in w/e Jan 30 vs 365.486bln wk earlier * Swiss Jan Mfg PMI 48.2 vs prev 53.6 rvsd. 50.4 exp * ECB's Coeure: will start bond buys first fortnight of March * German spokesman, opp for Merkel and Tsipras to meet at EU Summit in Brx * German Govt Spokesman: no reason to scrap Troika's Greek debt role * EZ Jan Markit Mfg PMI 51.0 vs prev 51.0. 51.0 exp * GB Jan Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI 53.0 vs prev 52.7 rvsd. 52.6 exp * ECB Nowotny: by summer should get first indications regarding impact from QE * ECB's Nowotny: sees some deflationary impulses H1 2015 Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD: A rally in Europe pierced the 200-HMA but couldn't hold and the pair slipped near 1.1325 into NY's open. The dip persisted and tested support in the 1.1295/05 zone. Broad based USD weakness, ignited by USD/JPY's dive, saw that support hold and the pair quickly regained ground above the 200-HMA. The lift tests 1.1360/70 resistance but spec offers and a stall in the USD's slide halted the rise. The 200-HMA saw a topside test but US bond yields turned heavy in NY's afternoon and EUR/USD bounced. Headlines that Greece will no longer call for a write-off of 315bln EUR foreign debt but seek a 'menu of swaps' aided the pairs bounce. Late in the session the pair sat just above 1.1355. Stops are touted above 1.1370 and if run might see s-t bears exit. To put bigger doubts into the bear trend a break above 1.1425/30 is likely needed. A break there likely leads to a bigger rally as charts show little resistance until the 21-DMA (1.1575) and then daily highs at 1.1652 (Jan 22) and 1.1680 (Jan 21). USD/JPY: Another disappointing US economic report, this time ISM vs the GDP miss on Friday, tended to given the o/n tumble in USD/JPY the fundamental backing that looked somewhat lacking. The O/N rebound from 117.64, by the lower 21-day Bolli, ran out of gas at the hourly Cloud base and the post US GDP-report high from Friday by 117.88. The ISM news ran stops below the London lows in the low 117.50s, with a subsequent low so far at 117.12. Now that the ability to, or desire for, another QE by the BOJ is in doubt due to the JGB mkt barely functioning because of BOJ ownership dominance, and the US data taking a turn toward cooling due USD strength of falling oil prices, questions will be raised as to just how much policy divergence there will be between the Fed and BOJ this year. As such, 115 is looking more likely than 120 as a next target. EUR/JPY is now being pressured by the falling 200-HMA that was by today's 133.60 high. The 10-DMA will be by there Tues. Although some kind of deal with Greece is seen likely, it's not clear what the L-T policy and political implications of such a deal will be. In the interim, the ECB will QE for all they're worth. GBP/USD: Cable's rise & subsequent fall after the release of UK Jan PMI data speaks volumes about market positions and the likely path of the pound in the short-term. Manufacturing PMI beat the 52.6 forecast coming in at at 53.0, GBP moved to a high at 1.5088 on the improved UK economic outlook before moving back near session lows by 1.5008. Despite the better than expected PMI data GBP/USD remains weak as UK manufacturers prices paid for raw materials fell at the fastest rate since 2009, as the steep drop in the price of oil wafts through the economy. The UK's political picture remains uncertain and the possibility of a hung parliament also weighs on sterling. EUR/GBP moved higher as the weak pound helped trigger stops above 0.7535. The cross moved to highs by 0.7565 before ending the day near 0.7550. Talk of positive momentum in Greek bailout negotiations helping lift the euro. The market remains focused on Friday's US NFP release which will hint at the strength of the US economy and the viability of a much talked-about US rate lift-off by mid-year 2015. USD/CHF: Though the SNB abandoned their 1.2000 EUR/CHF floor last month, before the ECB confirmed QE, the Swiss CB is clearly not out of the intervention business, as yet another surge in Swiss Sight Deposits for last week and CHF price action confirm. Press reports over the weekend were that the SNB is targeting a 1.05-1.10 band for the EUR/CHF, though the SNB is staying mum for now. Best not to telegraph its intentions given how the 1.20 floor worked out. Swiss 1-mo Libor is already well below the -25bp--125bp 3-mo Libor target rate from the SNB and there's speculation it may go lower still if the franc were to rise again. The next technical hurdle for EUR/CHF is the post-floor-break rebound high at 1.0650. Friday's 1.0290 USD/CHF high hit the 200-DMA there, but an early burst of CHF selling on the stories above got the pair to 0.9347 o/n. Prices have slipped back below the 200-DMA since. The pullback gathered pace after US ISM disappointed by a wide margin and the PCE data did little to lift USD spirits or early Fed rate hike expectations. SNB's likely to defend Fri's 0.9170 low as part of a basket approach. Swiss Jan PMI 48.2 v 53.6. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2669, -63 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2655/1.2772; AUD/CAD "unch" at 0.9885, DXY -0.10%. Market appears to be very introspective today and we've seen more profitable trades closed out and spec players moving to the sidelines. US economic data was plentiful but seems to have slipped a gear, income & consumption data revealed consumers are saving more of their energy related savings. Construction spending OK for January (+0.4%) but below f/c, Mfg ISM at 53.1 a big slip and both the jobs & new order indices dipping. Canada no better off, RBC Mfg PMI 51.0 vs 53.5 last. USD/CAD sold off, Noram range 1.2557/1.2688, close 1.2587, WTI +2.36%, Brent +2.91% driving algo sales. The DXY closed -0.33% and AUD/CAD -0.68%, 0.9816. AUD/USD: The short covering rally post-China data persisted in Europe & NY. Early NY saw the pair near 0.7785.The pair lifted after the first round of US data but the pair got more of a boost once ISM missed. The rally broke Europe's high and tested resistance in the 0.7830/35 zone. Little pullback was seen though as US bond yields stayed heavy throughout NY. The pair sat near 0.7825 late in the session. Traders now turn their focus to the RBA meeting later. Talk is that locals expect the RBA to cut while those outside OZ are not as dovish. Should Stevens go with the locals today's gains should easily be cleared and key support at 0.7700 should be tested. Stops sit below the 0.7700 barrier and if run the l-t bear trend is likely to resume. The door would then be open to the 0.7180/0.7240 zone as there is little support seen between 0.7700 and that area. NZD/USD: NY woke the pair from its European slumber. The pair sat near 0.7265 into NY's open. Early action was a bit limited but broad based US weakness, off the back of lower US bond yields, saw the pair lift above Europe's 0.7283 high. Light stops were then run on the break above 0.7300. USD weakness persisted and the 0.7325/35 resistance zone was tested. A dip back to old res near 0.7290 met buyers and the pair lifted near the day's high late in the session. There is no major NZ data to directly impact the pair so traders are likely to focus on the RBA's rate decision. Should they cut NZD might get a knee-jerk reaction higher as AUD/NZD should get hit but any NZD/USD lift is likely to be short lived as the long-term bear trend for that pair is solid. A test of the March 2011 low is still on the cards. LATAM: USD/MXN moved down 0.75% as oil continued to rise. Owing to reduced rig counts, oil rallied a further 1.7% today. While Mexican government has hedged 2015 exports near cost, in the mid-70's, the recent fall in the price of oil has pushed the peso to six yr lows vs the USD, as prolonged oil/commodity weakness will lead to decreased revenues in 2016 & beyond. USD/MXN moved steadily lower from o/n highs by 14.98 to session lows by day's end near 14.87. CB governor Carstens was on the wires saying that Mex spending cuts should not have a significant impact on growth and the peso's weakness should be limited given government measures & Banxico's readiness to act if the MXN rate impacts inflation. USD/BRL moved near upper 21-d Bolli resistance by 2.7257, as the Brazilian trade deficit widened, both imports & exports fell. Today's economist poll data once again showed inflation rising and growth weakening, the market is also uncertain about FinMin Levy's resolve to continue supporting the BRL. USD/CLP fell to 630.50 by day's end shrugging off weak copper. Weak Chinese data leading traders to sentiment of further Chinese accommodation lifted the peso. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open a little easier this morning after a somewhat low key affair overnight. Recovering crude prices (up another 3%) got plenty of attention with commodity currencies out-performing led by the CAD (+1.3%). The US data was mostly soft and and along with strong crude weighed a little on the US Dollar. Wall Street bounced late on Greek proposal to swap government debt held by ECB for growth-linked and perpetual bonds thus sparing privately held bonds from losses (according to sources). USD/KRW traded a 1097.2-1104.1 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1103.3. The Kospi closed up 0.65%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3515-1.3558 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3536. The Straits Times closed up 0.95%. USD/MYR Malaysian markets are closed until Wednesday. USD/IDR traded a 12680-12715 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12682. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12700. The IDX Composite closed down 0.25%. USD/PHP traded a 44.14-24 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.16. The PSE closed down 0.8%. USD/THB traded a 32.53-79 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.57. The Set closed up 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.576-676 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.576. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1385 slightly higher than the previous 6.1370 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2576-6.2606 range; last at 6.2597. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2719 - range 6.2691-6.2815. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3290-6.3920. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.5%. USD/INR traded a 61.76-62.01 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.80. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 03 Feb 00:30 AU Building Approvals 03 Feb 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 03 Feb 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 03 Feb 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 03 Feb 00:30 AU Private House Approvals 03 Feb 03:30 AU RBA Cash Rate 03 Feb 05:30 IN Repo Rate 03 Feb 05:30 IN Reverse Repo Rate 03 Feb 05:30 IN Cash Reserve Ratio 03 Feb 13:30 SG Manufacturing PMI OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12780 12790 12760 12730-12750 N/A USD/JPY 117.88 116.64 117.58 INR 62.10 62.11 62.00 62.04-06 N/A EUR/USD 1.1363 1.1280 1.1339 KRW 1102.5 1103.5 1101.1 1100.5-01.5 N/A EUR/JPY 133.60 132.00 133.38 MYR 3.6460 3.6375 3.6310 3.6310-40 N/A GBP/USD 1.5100 1.5006 1.5036 PHP 44.20 44.16 44.14 44.10-13 N/A USD/CAD 1.2772 1.2557 1.2564 TWD 31.63 31.66 31.60 31.59-60 N/A AUD/USD 0.7831 0.7726 0.7802 CNY 1-mth 6.1780 6.1730 6.1700-40 NZD/USD 0.7325 0.7236 0.7300 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2880-20 USD/SGD 1.3558 1.3509 1.3515 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.3925 6.3850-80 USD/THB 32.79 32.53 32.585 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17361 +196 +1.14 10-year 1.67% 1.66% S&P 500 2021 +26 +1.30 2-year 0.47% 0.46% NASDAQ 4677 +42 +0.90 30-year 2.25% 2.24% FTSE 6783 +34 +0.50 Spot Gold($) 1275.40 1283.60 DAX 10828 +134 +1.25 Nymex 49.87 48.24 Nikkei 17558 -116 -0.66 Brent 55.05 52.99