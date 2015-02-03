SYDNEY, Feb 4 (IFR) -
Headlines from Tuesday Night
* Greek PM Tzipras says will not create new deficits, says austerity in Europe
has created many divisions doesn't want to create more, proposing alternative
policies aimed at enabling Greece to meet its debt obligations
* Fed's Kocherlakota says '14 was outstanding for US employment growth, low
inflation gives Fed headroom to boost jobs further, Fed can make effective
monetary policy regardless of size of balance sheet
* Fed's Bullard says Fed needs to break the ice & raise rates then move slowly &
gradually, says Fed should remove patient from next policy stmt but doesn't need
to move at next meeting
* Fed's Bullard says insertion of 'international' developments in last Fed
statement was acknowledgement of constant CB discussion of global events
* US Try Sec Lew: rest of world cannot depend on US to be sole engine of growth
* Reflationist proponent Harada likely to be named to BOJ board (Nikkei)
* Reuters Summit French FinMin is fed up w/hearing about budget sanctions, says
EU must take low inflation & growth into account allow time to cut deficits
* Fonterra's GDT price index rises 9.4% w/an avg selling price of USD3042 /ton
* Danish PM says has no doubts c/bank will keep to Euro peg
* Russian c/bank considers further relaxation of banking sector regulation to
ease burden on banks from sanctions
* Mexico president vows conflict of interest probe into home deals
* US ISM-New York Index Jan 671.1, 673.80
* US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Dec -3%, -3.2%-prev
* US Durable Goods, R MM Dec -3.3%, -3.4%-prev
* US Factory Orders MM Dec -3.4%, f/c -2.2%, -1.7%-prev
* CA Producer Prices MM Dec -1.6%, f/c -0.5%, -0.5%-prev
* CA Producer Prices YY Dec -0.5%, f/c 0.8%, 1.9%-prev
* MX HSBC Manufacturing PMI Jan 56.6, 55.3-prev
* BR IPC-Fipe Inflation Idx Jan 1.62%, f/c 1.61%, 0.3%-prev
* BR Industrial Output MM Dec -2.8%, f/c -2.5%, -0.7%-prev
* BR Industrial Output YY Dec -2.7%, f/c -2.4%, -5.8%-prev
* BR CNI Factory Utilization Dec 81%, 80.9%-prev
* GB Jan Markit/CIPS Cons PMI 59.1 vs prev 57.6. 57.0 exp
* EZ Dec Prod px -2.7% y/y vs prev -1.6%.-2.5% exp
* BOE Taylor: Exp FPC to devote more time to non-banks over next 2yrs
* BoE Kohn: Good stability ind would make FPC action more predictable
* Kohn: Keeping rates low for long may affect the search for yield
Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk
EUR/USD caught fire in early NY triggered by an explosion higher in oil prices
and a bad miss in US Factory Orders. Shorts were surprised by the steep rise,
with many EUR bears who had earlier claimed to be confident sellers never showed
up as the pair traded as high as 1.1534. Oil is calling the shots across the
marketplace right now (+ >18% from Friday) and tensions are feared to be
ratcheting up in the Middle East. 1.1650, which was the high on Jan 22, is the
new panic spot as the post-ECB move to 1.11 is coming to be seen as a overreach
in an increasingly crowded trade.
USD/JPY: Beyond the frantic post-RBA cut AUD/JPY dive and recovery, EUR/JPY was
the standout. Another chunk of the historically large crop of EUR spec shorts
were either squeezed out or opted out of their positions. The move gained pace
after the 200-HMA was cleared for the first time since late Dec. Stops then run
above two Fibos by 134.80 and 135. Next hurdle is the 21-DMA, but the likelihood
is a 38.2% retracement of the Dec-Jan slide to 137.66. The Jan 20 high is also
there. USD/JPY made another long-legged daily Candlestick as shorts had to chase
rising pullback lows along with Japanese importer bids (some watching oil
rebounding crazily). Broader unwinding of long dollar trades and limited USD-JPY
yield spread gains allowed the daily Tenkan to cap by the Asia and NY highs at
117.75. Many traders are lightening up ahead of the US jobs report on Friday,
thus the mean reversion trading pattern this week. AUD/JPY recovered with
commodities, but 2-yr yield spreads are close to 1992 lows. Prices homed back
toward the Oct '14 swing low at 91.72 from 89.32, but offers into 92.00 persist.
GBP/USD moved off European lows by 1.4988 rising to 1.5083 after the release of
better than expected UK construction PMI. The PMI data came in at 59.1, handily
beating the Reuters f/c at 57. The pound continued moving higher rising above
multiple resistance levels as oil rallied and US new orders for factory goods
fell for a fifth straight month, adding to weight on the USD. Stops were
triggered in EUR/USD and Austral-Asians also rallied as algo- triggered stops
lifted AUD and NZD vs the USD. GBP/USD moved to a high by 1.5198 before
reversing to 1.5160 as the NY session ends. Despite recent positive data toady's
USD weakness is likely a one-off event. Low global inflation and growth has kept
CB's highly accommodative which should lead to further USD strength. Cable
support at 1.4950/80 recent lows on the way to a likely test of Jul '13 lows by
1.4814. EUR/GBP rallied to highs by 0.7593 before reversing to 0.7575 as the NY
session ends. The Euro shrugged off weak EZ price data as the Greek bailout
takes on a more amiable tenor. Wednesday's UK services PMI will be watched to
see the downstream effects of weak oil on the UK consumer.
USD/CHF: EUR was in demand Tuesday, as shorts put on pre ECB QE and in case the
Greek situation spiraled out of control were further unwound and some squeezed.
EUR/CHF inched to new highs for the week, but still below the immediate
post-float rebound high at 1.0650. USD/CHF struggled with the dollar's general
retreat and the EUR/USD short-squeeze. US Factory Orders also disappointed. Fed
Kocherlakota (non-voter) reminded that the Fed hasn't met either of its mandates
and shouldn't have ended QE last year, never mind considering rate hikes this
year. Bullard, another non-voter, said the "international" reference in the last
FOMC statement was not a major shift in focus. USD/CHF has fallen back below the
200-DMA at 0.9290 after getting above its intraday on Monday and being capped by
it last Friday. All eyes are on Friday's US jobs report at this stage and
further squeezing out of short EUR/USD trades that spill over into unwinding of
long USD/CHF trades. Swiss FX Reserves and Retail Sales are also out Friday.
USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.2563, "unch" vs the close, O/N range 1.2530/1.2645;
AUD/CAD -1.7% at 0.9633, DXY -0.06%. It was a wild session with Noram traders
focusing on soft Canadian PPI & RMPI prints initially (whopping -1.6% Canadian
PPI, -7.6% RMPI, Y/Y -0.5% & -13.0% respectively). USD/CAD paid at 1.2595
session highs, however Brent crude & WTI couldn't be held back. Talk of an oil
company or fund in London being squeezed out of shorts by margin calls did the
rounds. Throw in some soft US economic data (that shouldn't have helped crude)
and a full-fledged USD/CAD rout was on hand. Spot collapsed and kept collapsing,
lows by 1.2353 inconceivable last Friday (1.2800 paid) and a close by 1.2415
with Brent crude +5.8%, WTI +6.8% (+3% in NY) As we commented yesterday, oil &
the DXY will dictate the near term trend. Tomorrow's focus will be the Ivey PMI
(sa f/c at 53.9 vs 55.4 last) US ADP, Markit Svcs PMI & Non-Mfg ISM Global
Economic Calendar ADP will shift attention to Friday's NFP (f/c +234k) and
Canadian jobs (f/c +4.5k).
AUD/USD: With follow through on the break of 0.7700 limited in Europe shorts
decided to cover a bit. The pair lifted off the new trend low & sat near 0.7680
as NY began trading. Early action saw the lift persist and it got an added boost
on a bout of weak US econ data. The pair tested resistance in the 0.7710/20
zone. The zone held but the pullback was shallow. Broad based USD weakness
(ignited by EUR/USD's lift) saw that zone broken and the short squeeze gathered
pace. Pre-RBA levels near 0.7800/15 were only a speed bump for the rally. Upon
breaking zone pair spiked to a 0.7855 high as shorts that sold post-RBA had to
cover. As quick as the gains to the spike high were made, they were given back
just as quickly as USD shorts covering took hold. The ensuing slide saw the pair
just under 0.7790 late in the day. Recent shorts should have some concerns. RSIs
are diverging on the new trend low, a long lower wick forms on the daily candle
and the break below 0.7700 looks false. Bears need the 0.7890/10 (10-DMA, Jan 29
high) zone to hold. If it gives way key res near 0.8025/55 likely gets tested.
NZD/USD: Europe initiated short covering after the pair slid in sympathy with
AUD/USD. The bounce saw the pair near 0.7220 into NY's open. Broad based USD
weakness and firm commodity prices was the theme for NY trading This saw NZD/USD
bought right out of the gate. A steady ascent saw the pair reach pre-RBA
levels. A massive USD sell-off late in the session saw the lift accelerate, the
200-HMA pierced and all the overnight gains eroded. A high of 0.7438 was hit but
the some of the gains were erased. A late day bout of profit taking saw the pair
slip back and settle near the 200-HMA. Technicals look bullish as the pair puts
in a bullish engulfing candle and RSIs turn up. The bulls view might be short
lived though. NZ jobs data and RBNZ Gov. Wheeler speak later. The market
believes Wheeler will lean more to the dovish side after a neutral rate stance
was taken last week. If he does lean dovish and the jobs data is soft NZD/USD
could see much of today's gains erased and a new trend low set.
LATAM: USD/BRL moved lower despite continued Brazilian economic malaise.
Brazilian IP came in worse than expected and IPC-Fipe inflation moved higher,
Brazilian DI rates reacting to the rise in inflation moved higher. The weak
growth and higher inflation will likely impede Pres Rousseff & FinMin Levy's
task of creating fiscal balance in Brazil. Fitch also weighed in cutting
Petrobras to BBB- and negative watch, as the bribery scandal continues to weigh
on Brazil. Petrobras a key revenue source for the Brazilian government will find
its ability to raise money curtailed as a result of the scandal and the
downgrade. USD/BRL shrugged off the bad data and downgrade moving off early
highs by 2.7275 to end the NY session by 2.6950. USD/MXN moved to lows by 14.65
before ending the session by 14.70. Rising oil and commodities continue to lift
the broad EM space. Mexico HSBC Mfg PMI came in above the prior release and
remittances rose, due to the weak peso. USD/CLP moved to lows by 625 by the NY
close as copper joined in the commodity rally rising near 4%.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is set to open sharply lower after another 4% rise in the crude price
led the US Dollar lower. US Treasury yields jumped sharply while in the
commodity space Copper had its best day in 18 months. EUR/USD and CAD/USD closed
up 1.2%; NZD/USD up 0.9% (but up 3.5% off its lows). Correlations are working
well and those trades that suffered when the crude price crumbled late last year
are now in recovery mode. Whether this (relief) rally has legs remains to be
seen. Crude has definitely bottomed for the time being and further gains cannot
be ruled out. USD/AXJ should remain under pressure today as NDF moves work their
way through the more liquid OTC markets.
USD/KRW traded a 1095.6-1101.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1097.4. The
Kospi closed down 0.0%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3493-1.3538 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3532. The
Straits Times closed down 0.45%.
USD/MYR Malaysian markets re-open for the first time this week on Wednesday.
USD/IDR traded a 12615-12670 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12655. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12643. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.3%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.06-14 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.135. The PSE
closed down 0.2%.
USD/THB traded a 32.49-63 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.63. The Set
closed up 1.25%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.48-592 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.592. The Taiex
closed up 0.65%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1385 slightly higher than the previous
6.1385 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2526-6.2585 range; last at 6.2581. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2702 - range 6.2591-6.2755. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3870-6.3900. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.47%.
USD/INR traded a 61.61-845 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.685. The Sensex
closed down 0.4%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
04 Feb 01:30 JP Overtime
Pay
04 Feb 01:45 CN HSBC Services
PMI
04 Feb 02:30 HK HSBC
PMI
04 Feb 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 12735 12700 12670 12630-12660 N/A USD/JPY 117.75 116.87 117.58
INR 62.02 62.00 61.88 61.91-94 N/A EUR/USD 1.1534 1.1312 1.1477
KRW 1101 1102.5 1093 1093-1094 N/A EUR/JPY 135.19 132.40 134.92
MYR N/A 3.5980 3.5775 3.5790-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.5198 1.4988 1.5167
PHP 44.15 44.10 44.02 44.01-03 N/A USD/CAD 1.2645 1.2353 1.2415
TWD 31.60 31.59 31.43 31.45-47 N/A AUD/USD 0.7855 0.7627 0.7790
CNY 1-mth 6.1700 6.1630 6.1610-30 NZD/USD 0.7438 0.7177 0.7355
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2750-80 USD/SGD 1.3538 1.3441 1.3465
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3230-80 USD/THB 32.66 32.49 32.595
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17666 +305 +1.76 10-year 1.79% 1.67%
S&P 500 2050 +29 +1.44 2-year 0.51% 0.47%
NASDAQ 4728 +51 +1.10 30-year 2.38% 2.25%
FTSE 6872 +89 +1.32 Spot Gold($) 1261.50 1275.40
DAX 10891 +63 +0.58 Nymex 51.60 49.87
Nikkei 17336 -222 -1.27 Brent 57.00 55.05