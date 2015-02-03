SYDNEY, Feb 4 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * Greek PM Tzipras says will not create new deficits, says austerity in Europe has created many divisions doesn't want to create more, proposing alternative policies aimed at enabling Greece to meet its debt obligations * Fed's Kocherlakota says '14 was outstanding for US employment growth, low inflation gives Fed headroom to boost jobs further, Fed can make effective monetary policy regardless of size of balance sheet * Fed's Bullard says Fed needs to break the ice & raise rates then move slowly & gradually, says Fed should remove patient from next policy stmt but doesn't need to move at next meeting * Fed's Bullard says insertion of 'international' developments in last Fed statement was acknowledgement of constant CB discussion of global events * US Try Sec Lew: rest of world cannot depend on US to be sole engine of growth * Reflationist proponent Harada likely to be named to BOJ board (Nikkei) * Reuters Summit French FinMin is fed up w/hearing about budget sanctions, says EU must take low inflation & growth into account allow time to cut deficits * Fonterra's GDT price index rises 9.4% w/an avg selling price of USD3042 /ton * Danish PM says has no doubts c/bank will keep to Euro peg * Russian c/bank considers further relaxation of banking sector regulation to ease burden on banks from sanctions * Mexico president vows conflict of interest probe into home deals * US ISM-New York Index Jan 671.1, 673.80 * US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Dec -3%, -3.2%-prev * US Durable Goods, R MM Dec -3.3%, -3.4%-prev * US Factory Orders MM Dec -3.4%, f/c -2.2%, -1.7%-prev * CA Producer Prices MM Dec -1.6%, f/c -0.5%, -0.5%-prev * CA Producer Prices YY Dec -0.5%, f/c 0.8%, 1.9%-prev * MX HSBC Manufacturing PMI Jan 56.6, 55.3-prev * BR IPC-Fipe Inflation Idx Jan 1.62%, f/c 1.61%, 0.3%-prev * BR Industrial Output MM Dec -2.8%, f/c -2.5%, -0.7%-prev * BR Industrial Output YY Dec -2.7%, f/c -2.4%, -5.8%-prev * BR CNI Factory Utilization Dec 81%, 80.9%-prev * GB Jan Markit/CIPS Cons PMI 59.1 vs prev 57.6. 57.0 exp * EZ Dec Prod px -2.7% y/y vs prev -1.6%.-2.5% exp * BOE Taylor: Exp FPC to devote more time to non-banks over next 2yrs * BoE Kohn: Good stability ind would make FPC action more predictable * Kohn: Keeping rates low for long may affect the search for yield Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD caught fire in early NY triggered by an explosion higher in oil prices and a bad miss in US Factory Orders. Shorts were surprised by the steep rise, with many EUR bears who had earlier claimed to be confident sellers never showed up as the pair traded as high as 1.1534. Oil is calling the shots across the marketplace right now (+ >18% from Friday) and tensions are feared to be ratcheting up in the Middle East. 1.1650, which was the high on Jan 22, is the new panic spot as the post-ECB move to 1.11 is coming to be seen as a overreach in an increasingly crowded trade. USD/JPY: Beyond the frantic post-RBA cut AUD/JPY dive and recovery, EUR/JPY was the standout. Another chunk of the historically large crop of EUR spec shorts were either squeezed out or opted out of their positions. The move gained pace after the 200-HMA was cleared for the first time since late Dec. Stops then run above two Fibos by 134.80 and 135. Next hurdle is the 21-DMA, but the likelihood is a 38.2% retracement of the Dec-Jan slide to 137.66. The Jan 20 high is also there. USD/JPY made another long-legged daily Candlestick as shorts had to chase rising pullback lows along with Japanese importer bids (some watching oil rebounding crazily). Broader unwinding of long dollar trades and limited USD-JPY yield spread gains allowed the daily Tenkan to cap by the Asia and NY highs at 117.75. Many traders are lightening up ahead of the US jobs report on Friday, thus the mean reversion trading pattern this week. AUD/JPY recovered with commodities, but 2-yr yield spreads are close to 1992 lows. Prices homed back toward the Oct '14 swing low at 91.72 from 89.32, but offers into 92.00 persist. GBP/USD moved off European lows by 1.4988 rising to 1.5083 after the release of better than expected UK construction PMI. The PMI data came in at 59.1, handily beating the Reuters f/c at 57. The pound continued moving higher rising above multiple resistance levels as oil rallied and US new orders for factory goods fell for a fifth straight month, adding to weight on the USD. Stops were triggered in EUR/USD and Austral-Asians also rallied as algo- triggered stops lifted AUD and NZD vs the USD. GBP/USD moved to a high by 1.5198 before reversing to 1.5160 as the NY session ends. Despite recent positive data toady's USD weakness is likely a one-off event. Low global inflation and growth has kept CB's highly accommodative which should lead to further USD strength. Cable support at 1.4950/80 recent lows on the way to a likely test of Jul '13 lows by 1.4814. EUR/GBP rallied to highs by 0.7593 before reversing to 0.7575 as the NY session ends. The Euro shrugged off weak EZ price data as the Greek bailout takes on a more amiable tenor. Wednesday's UK services PMI will be watched to see the downstream effects of weak oil on the UK consumer. USD/CHF: EUR was in demand Tuesday, as shorts put on pre ECB QE and in case the Greek situation spiraled out of control were further unwound and some squeezed. EUR/CHF inched to new highs for the week, but still below the immediate post-float rebound high at 1.0650. USD/CHF struggled with the dollar's general retreat and the EUR/USD short-squeeze. US Factory Orders also disappointed. Fed Kocherlakota (non-voter) reminded that the Fed hasn't met either of its mandates and shouldn't have ended QE last year, never mind considering rate hikes this year. Bullard, another non-voter, said the "international" reference in the last FOMC statement was not a major shift in focus. USD/CHF has fallen back below the 200-DMA at 0.9290 after getting above its intraday on Monday and being capped by it last Friday. All eyes are on Friday's US jobs report at this stage and further squeezing out of short EUR/USD trades that spill over into unwinding of long USD/CHF trades. Swiss FX Reserves and Retail Sales are also out Friday. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.2563, "unch" vs the close, O/N range 1.2530/1.2645; AUD/CAD -1.7% at 0.9633, DXY -0.06%. It was a wild session with Noram traders focusing on soft Canadian PPI & RMPI prints initially (whopping -1.6% Canadian PPI, -7.6% RMPI, Y/Y -0.5% & -13.0% respectively). USD/CAD paid at 1.2595 session highs, however Brent crude & WTI couldn't be held back. Talk of an oil company or fund in London being squeezed out of shorts by margin calls did the rounds. Throw in some soft US economic data (that shouldn't have helped crude) and a full-fledged USD/CAD rout was on hand. Spot collapsed and kept collapsing, lows by 1.2353 inconceivable last Friday (1.2800 paid) and a close by 1.2415 with Brent crude +5.8%, WTI +6.8% (+3% in NY) As we commented yesterday, oil & the DXY will dictate the near term trend. Tomorrow's focus will be the Ivey PMI (sa f/c at 53.9 vs 55.4 last) US ADP, Markit Svcs PMI & Non-Mfg ISM Global Economic Calendar ADP will shift attention to Friday's NFP (f/c +234k) and Canadian jobs (f/c +4.5k). AUD/USD: With follow through on the break of 0.7700 limited in Europe shorts decided to cover a bit. The pair lifted off the new trend low & sat near 0.7680 as NY began trading. Early action saw the lift persist and it got an added boost on a bout of weak US econ data. The pair tested resistance in the 0.7710/20 zone. The zone held but the pullback was shallow. Broad based USD weakness (ignited by EUR/USD's lift) saw that zone broken and the short squeeze gathered pace. Pre-RBA levels near 0.7800/15 were only a speed bump for the rally. Upon breaking zone pair spiked to a 0.7855 high as shorts that sold post-RBA had to cover. As quick as the gains to the spike high were made, they were given back just as quickly as USD shorts covering took hold. The ensuing slide saw the pair just under 0.7790 late in the day. Recent shorts should have some concerns. RSIs are diverging on the new trend low, a long lower wick forms on the daily candle and the break below 0.7700 looks false. Bears need the 0.7890/10 (10-DMA, Jan 29 high) zone to hold. If it gives way key res near 0.8025/55 likely gets tested. NZD/USD: Europe initiated short covering after the pair slid in sympathy with AUD/USD. The bounce saw the pair near 0.7220 into NY's open. Broad based USD weakness and firm commodity prices was the theme for NY trading This saw NZD/USD bought right out of the gate. A steady ascent saw the pair reach pre-RBA levels. A massive USD sell-off late in the session saw the lift accelerate, the 200-HMA pierced and all the overnight gains eroded. A high of 0.7438 was hit but the some of the gains were erased. A late day bout of profit taking saw the pair slip back and settle near the 200-HMA. Technicals look bullish as the pair puts in a bullish engulfing candle and RSIs turn up. The bulls view might be short lived though. NZ jobs data and RBNZ Gov. Wheeler speak later. The market believes Wheeler will lean more to the dovish side after a neutral rate stance was taken last week. If he does lean dovish and the jobs data is soft NZD/USD could see much of today's gains erased and a new trend low set. LATAM: USD/BRL moved lower despite continued Brazilian economic malaise. Brazilian IP came in worse than expected and IPC-Fipe inflation moved higher, Brazilian DI rates reacting to the rise in inflation moved higher. The weak growth and higher inflation will likely impede Pres Rousseff & FinMin Levy's task of creating fiscal balance in Brazil. Fitch also weighed in cutting Petrobras to BBB- and negative watch, as the bribery scandal continues to weigh on Brazil. Petrobras a key revenue source for the Brazilian government will find its ability to raise money curtailed as a result of the scandal and the downgrade. USD/BRL shrugged off the bad data and downgrade moving off early highs by 2.7275 to end the NY session by 2.6950. USD/MXN moved to lows by 14.65 before ending the session by 14.70. Rising oil and commodities continue to lift the broad EM space. Mexico HSBC Mfg PMI came in above the prior release and remittances rose, due to the weak peso. USD/CLP moved to lows by 625 by the NY close as copper joined in the commodity rally rising near 4%. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open sharply lower after another 4% rise in the crude price led the US Dollar lower. US Treasury yields jumped sharply while in the commodity space Copper had its best day in 18 months. EUR/USD and CAD/USD closed up 1.2%; NZD/USD up 0.9% (but up 3.5% off its lows). Correlations are working well and those trades that suffered when the crude price crumbled late last year are now in recovery mode. Whether this (relief) rally has legs remains to be seen. Crude has definitely bottomed for the time being and further gains cannot be ruled out. USD/AXJ should remain under pressure today as NDF moves work their way through the more liquid OTC markets. USD/KRW traded a 1095.6-1101.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1097.4. The Kospi closed down 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3493-1.3538 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3532. The Straits Times closed down 0.45%. USD/MYR Malaysian markets re-open for the first time this week on Wednesday. USD/IDR traded a 12615-12670 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12655. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12643. The IDX Composite closed up 0.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.06-14 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.135. The PSE closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 32.49-63 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.63. The Set closed up 1.25%. USD/TWD traded a 31.48-592 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.592. The Taiex closed up 0.65%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1385 slightly higher than the previous 6.1385 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2526-6.2585 range; last at 6.2581. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2702 - range 6.2591-6.2755. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3870-6.3900. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.47%. USD/INR traded a 61.61-845 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.685. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT)