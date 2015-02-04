SYDNEY, Feb 5 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * ECB Renews Approval of Emergency Liquidity Line (ELA) for Greek Banks at Greek Central Bank- Greek Banking Source * Euro Falls about 40 Pips as ECB Says to Re-impose Minimum Credit Rating Requirements on Greek Debt for Repo Financing * ECB Says Liquidity Needs of Affected Eurosystem Counterparties can be satisfied by the Relevant National Central Bank * ECB Says Governing Council Lifts Current Waiver of Minimum Credit Rating Requirements for Marketable Instruments Issued or Guaranteed by Greece * Fed's Mester comfortable w/interest rate liftoff in H1 2015, inflation expectations remain anchored; would back off H1 rate hike if growth decelerated * Merkel sees no substantial disagreement on Greece in EZ * Greek FinMin Varoufakis wants to put proposed solutions on table at end of May * EU's Tusk Eurogroup talks with Greece will be difficult * ECB set to back further liquidity assistance for Greek banks (Die Welt) * EU's Schulz says Greek govt has no choice but to keep its obligations to European partners * IMF says it is not in discussions with Greece about debt * Petrobras CEO Foster and five other top executives resign * US ADP National Employment Jan 213.0k, f/c 225k, +253k-prev * US Markit Comp Final PMI Jan 54.4, 54.20-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final Jan 54.2, 54.00-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jan 56.7, f/c 56.3, 56.50-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Jan 61.5, f/c 57.6, 58.60-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Jan 51.6, 55.70-prev * US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Jan 59.5, 59.20-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Jan 45.5, 49.80-prev * CA Ivey PMI Jan 42.6, 46.70-prev * CA Ivey PMI SA Jan 45.4, f/c 53.9, 55.40-prev * BR HSBC Services PMI Jan 48.4, 49.10-prev * BR HSBC Composite PMI Jan 49.2, 49.2-prev * US money market fund assets decrease by USD11.37b in latest week (Imoneynet) * China cuts bank reserve requirement by 50bps to 19.5% * Greek FinMin: Programme has been fuelling deflationary crisis in Greece * Greek PM: We have will to work to find mutual compromise * Tsipris: Don't have a deal yet but moving in right direction * Varoufakis: Will never seen financial aid from Moscow - Die Zeit * EZ Jan Markit Services final PMI 52.7 vs prev 52.3. 52.3 exp * EZ Jan Markit Composite final PMI 52.6 vs prev 52.2. 52.2 exp * GB Jan Markit/CIPS Serv PMI 57.2 vs prev 55.8. 56.3 exp * EZ Dec Retail sales 0.3% m/m, 2.8% y/yvs prev 0.7%/1.6% rvsd. 0.2%/2.0% exp Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD: General USD strength and uncertainty over the Greece situation saw bear pressure applied to EUR/USD in Europe & NY. The pair slipped from the 1.1480 area in Europe & stood near 1.1460 into NY's open. The ADP miss gave no relief for longs as the pair slipped towards 1.1435. The above f/c ISM non-Mfg data saw a boost to US yields and the USD. EUR/USD's slide deepened. A Die Welt story noting the ECB GC was set to back liquidity assistance for Greek banks allowed a small bounced. Comments from EU's Schulz stating Greece's Govt has no choice but to keep if obligations to European partners stymied the bounce. The pair hit a NY low of 1.1399 and saw very little bounce as it sat near 1.1415 late in the day. The pair may be in limbo for now and hold between the 10 and 21-dma's. Traders don't want to get too aggressive ahead of the US jobs data on Friday especially after the vicious moves seen on Feb 3. USD/JPY had already based at 117.24 ahead of the NY open, with the o/n high at 118 being rejection by the 21-DMA. US ADP came in below f/c but was close enough not to upset the USD. Tsy yields were already headed higher into next week's refunding and remained supportive of USD/JPY until the ISM Services report featured a dive in the Employment index to 51.6 fm 55.7. Given that the vast majority of US workers are employed in service jobs, the broader 56.7 ISM reading was disregarded and Tsy yields slipped along with the USD. A drop in WTI, after another massive inventory build, gathered pace below 50 and below Tues's low, which reinforced the drop in Tsy yields. 117.40-50 and 118 expires also tended to support USD/JPY in the NY morning. 117.60 was all she wrote for the NorAm rally, despite Fed's Mester saying she'd be comfortable with a rate hike before H2. EUR weakness weighed on EUR/JPY and USD/JPY as Greek fears came back. EUR/JPY got below 134, retracing more of Tues's surge through an close above key hurdles by 134.80. Abe - Kuroda friction on policy & JGB yield rise are also in the frame. Weekly Flows tonight. GBP/USD continued where it left off on Tuesday, posting highs in early NY by 1.5250. GBP/USD shrugged off weak oil and a lack of momentum on Greek bailout talks after UK svcs PMI beat Reuters f/c; coming in above the high f/c of 57, with a reading of 57.2. Recent positive data releases have buoyed the pound after putting in recent lows by 1.4988. EUR/GBP was the standout performer moving near 1 percent lower to end the NY session by 0.7500. The pickup in economic growth in the UK in stark contrast to continued EZ weakness favors euro selling versus the pound. There remains significant political risk surrounding the upcoming UK elections, including a possible 'Brexit' of the European Union. Despite these risks the euro resumed its downward trajectory today on the drawn out Greek negotiations as well as a general USD bid as oil fell 7.5%. EUR/GBP moved below 10-DMA support by 0.7506 opening the way to a return to recent lows by 0.7406 near lower 30-d Bolli support. The market saw significant position lightening ahead of Friday's US NFP release. EUR/CHF nearly closed the gap on the post-floor-break rebound high of 1.0651 with today's 1.0627 high. Bear in mind that as recently as Jan 25 the cross traded in the 0.9700s. The London high was whittled away at by concerns the new Greek govt's attempts to sway its creditors was running into a wall in Germany. There was also a bit of USD/CHF selling due to the 200-DMA doing a fine job of capping prices there for a 4th consecutive session. Moreover, with EUR/CHF now comfortably back above the base of the 1.05-1.10 trading band the SNB is suspected of adopting since it let the 1.20 floor break, support from the SNB may wane a bit. There is a cluster of prior intraday highs and lows in the 1.0460-70s to reinforce the EUR/CHF close to the supposed 1.05 bottom band. A below f/c US ADP report had little impact on USD/CHF, but there was more concern about the ISM Services Employment sub-index tumbling, with at least one NY bank sharply lowering their NFP call on that input. Of course this week has always centered on the US jobs report & what it may mean for the Fed and the USD. Swiss FX Reserves & Retail Sales are also out Friday USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2440, +25 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2390/1.2476; AUD/CAD +0.3% at 0.9703, DXY +0.16%. It was yet another wild ride in our session, Noram range for USD/CAD 1.2435/1.2591 and we're closing near the highs, 1.2572. Brent & WTI staged a massive U-Turn on yesterday's spike which followed Monday's spike, Brent heads to the close -5.7%, WTI -8.0%. Any big WTI surge will be met by hedge sellers from US frackers looking to lock in production values on existing wells and at the right price, future projects. Some can still make money at 48.85 bbl. Add to that weak Canadian Ivey PMI - 45.4 in January, unadjusted, 42.6 and a better than f/c US Non-Mfg ISM, 56.7 (f/c 56.3) and the Loonie was under siege all day AUD/USD: Europe negated an attempt to break the pair above the 200-HMA. Bears pushed the pair from the 0.7850 area towards 0.7805 as NY opened. Below f/c ADP data didn't deter bears. They persisted and pushed the pair lower early on. The slide accelerated a bit on the ISM non-MFG beat and subsequent lift for US yields and the USD. AUD/USD hit a NY low of 0.7743 but did manage a slight bounce. IT sat near 0.7765 late in the day as the USD saw broad based weakness late in the day. Traders now look to Oz Dec retail sales as their sole cue for trading AUD later. The m/m reading is expected at 0.40% vs. the prior 0.10%. An above f/c result might see the pair's recent rally get another boost. Weak results may see the pair make a trip to sub-0.7700 levels again. NZD/USD: Europe & NY trading saw the pair scale back some gains from Asia's high. The pair slid towards 0.7410 into NY's open and bear pressure was applied early on. A rebound in US bond yields and general USD strength took hold even after the ADP report missed. The slide persisted and gathered pace after ISM non-Mfg data was above f/c. The pair hit a NY low of 0.7356 which matched the 200-HMA. Some USD weakness in the afternoon allowed the pair to lift towards the 0.7375 area late in the day. Bulls seem to have the edge now as the pair holds above the 10-DMA and RSIs are biased up. Longs might have to be patient though as no one will want to push too far ahead of the US jobs data on Friday. Should bulls persist and break the 0.7500 area, recent shorts may relent and the pair could then make a run for resistance near 0.7700. LATAM: USD/BRL moved to highs at 2.7481 before reversing to 2.7430 as the NY session ends. The resignation of Petrobras Chief Executive as well as other top officials of the firm lifted Petrobras share price but added to the maelstrom surrounding the Brazilian economy. Petrobras a key source of revenue for Brazil is mired in a corruption sc&al which has political overtones. The falling price of oil also helped weigh on the BRL as did the rising inflation rate. This Friday's inflation report is expected to show inflation above 7% well above the BCB's 6.5% upper b&. The waning prospects for recovery have capital leaving Brazil. USD/BRL has resistance at 2.76, the Dec 16 high & 2.7708 the 50% fib of the 2004/2011 range. A close above 2.7708 eyes a retrace to 2004 highs by 2.33. USD/MXN moved higher, as the near 8% fall in oil lifted the dollar to highs by 14.8750 before reversing to 14.8350 by sessions end. USD/MXN finds resistance at 14.9102, the upper 21-d Bolli & 15.0231, Banxico's daily intervention level. USD/CLP rallied slightly, ending the NY session by 627, Today's Chinese RRR cut & prospects for improved global growth helped lift copper price. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open in Asia on Thursday a touch higher as the crude price recovery comes to an abrupt halt. Nymex crude down over 8% last with MYR NDFs back to 3.60 as a consequence. Moves elsewhere more circumspect but late in the day ECB machinations on Greek debt saw the EUR/USD tumble leaving markets with a sour taste as we head towards the NY close. EUR/USD keeps making fresh intraday lows just 30 minutes out from the official Wednesday close which will give Asian trading a risk adverse stance. USD/KRW traded a 1084.1-1093.1 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1084.1. The Kospi closed up 0.55%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3435-1.3470 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3457. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5470-3.5760 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.5645. The KLSE index closed up 1.2%. USD/IDR traded a 12595-12635 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12630. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12609. The IDX Composite closed up 0.45%. USD/PHP traded a 44.02-11 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.11. The PSE closed up 1.35%. USD/THB traded a 32.55-62 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.62. The Set closed down 0.15%. USD/TWD traded a 31.356-48 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.42. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1318 slightly lower than the previous 6.1385 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2440-6.2506 range; last at 6.2477. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2512 - range 6.2475-6.2595. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3800-6.3830. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.9%. USD/INR traded a 61.555-865 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.74. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05 Feb 00:30 AU Retail Trade 05 Feb 00:30 AU Retail Sales 05 Feb 01:00 PH Core CPI 05 Feb 01:00 PH CPI 05 Feb 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Index 05 Feb 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserves OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2130GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12690 12735 12690 12700-12720 N/A USD/JPY 118.00 117.07 117.10 INR 62.06 62.22 62.08 62.07-10 N/A EUR/USD 1.1485 1.1340 1.1344 KRW 1087.5 1089.5 1087 1089-1090 N/A EUR/JPY 135.35 132.77 132.82 MYR 3.5720 3.5980 3.5750 3.5980-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.5251 1.5139 1.5186 PHP 44.11 44.13 44.11 44.12-14 N/A USD/CAD 1.2591 1.2390 1.2580 TWD 31.42 31.465 31.40 31.46-48 N/A AUD/USD 0.7850 0.7743 0.7750 CNY 1-mth 6.1630 6.1630 6.1640-60 NZD/USD 0.7450 0.7288 0.7355 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2830-50 USD/SGD 1.3488 1.3435 1.3485 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3830-50 USD/THB 32.66 32.55 32.63 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17673 +7 +0.04 10-year 1.76% 1.79% S&P 500 2042 -8 -0.39 2-year 0.49% 0.51% NASDAQ 4717 -11 -0.23 30-year 2.35% 2.39% FTSE 6860 -12 -0.17 Spot Gold($) 1267.40 1261.50 DAX 10911 +20 +0.18 Nymex 48.58 51.60 Nikkei 17679 +343 +1.98 Brent 54.60 57.00

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)