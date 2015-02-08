SYDNEY, Feb 9 (IFR) - News from the weekend [China Trade data show huge drop in imports and weaker than expected exports] * China Imports for Jan plunged 19.9% Y/Y vs minus 3.0% expected * China exports for Jan fell 3.3% from plus 9.7% in Dec and plus 6.3% expected * Trade surplus for Jan 60.03BLN USD a fresh record high * Data is very disappointing but could be distorted by Lunar New Year factors Headlines from Friday Night * US Non-Farm Payrolls Jan +257k, f/c 234k, +329 K-prev * US Private Payrolls Jan +267k, f/c 225k, +320 K-prev * US Average Earnings MM Jan 0.5%, f/c 0.3%, -0.2%-prev * Fed's Yellen to testify before U.S. House on Feb 25 * Fed's Plosser says 'patient' should never have been in last statement; Fed should have statement that Fed will react to data * Lockhart Fed rate lift-off on track but inflation, wages a worry; US job growth & cont'd econ expansion keep rate liftoff on track for mid-2015 or a bit later * Fed's Lockhart Events in Europe unlikely to have big impact on U.S. * IMF sees cont'd risk from financial mkt volatility, strengthening USD also risk to global economy especially EM * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem Greece has to apply for an extension of its reform-for-loans plan by Feb. 16 to ensure the euro zone keeps backing it financially. * Greece wants extra t-bill authority, profit returns from ECB (Government official) * S&P lowers Greek sovereign credit rating to B- from B * Washington tells Greece to work cooperatively with EU partners (EU/IMF) * U.S. oil rig count falls to lowest since Dec. 2011 (Baker Hughes) * Portuguese EconMin - not surprised if growth reaches 2% in '15 v 1.5% f/c * International lenders say no deal yet to restart Cyprus aid * S&P revises Poland sovereign credit outlook up to positive from stable * US Labor Force Partic Jan 62.9%, 62.7%-prev * US Payrolls Benchmark SA 12M +91k, 369 K-prev * US Payrolls Benchmark NSA 12M +67k, 7 K-prev * US Manufacturing Payrolls Jan +22k, f/c 12k, +26 K-prev * US Government Payrolls Jan -10k, +9 K-prev * US Unemployment Rate Jan 5.7%, f/c 5.6%, 5.6%-prev * US Average Workweek Hrs Jan 34.6h, f/c 34.6h, 34.6h-prev * US U6 Underemployment Jan 11.3%, 11.2%-prev * US Consumer Credit Dec 15.00b, 14.08b-prev * CA Building Permits MM Dec 7.7%, f/c 5%, -13.6%-prev * CA Employment Change Jan 35.4k, f/c 4.5k, -11.3 K-prev * CA Unemployment Rate Jan 6.6%, f/c 6.7%, 6.7%-prev * CA F/T employment chg Jan -11.8k, -98.5 K-prev * CA P/T employment chg Jan +47.2k, -3.7 K-prev * CA Participation Rate Jan 65.7%, f/c 65.7%, -0.2%-prev * SNB FX reserves at 498.398bln CHF end Jan vs 495.130bln at end of Dec * CH Dec Retail sales 2.2% y/y vs prev -0.6% rvsd * GB Dec Goods trade bal non-EU -3.796bln vs prev -2.778bln rvsd. -3.00bln exp * GB Dec Goods trade bal GBP -10.154bln vs prev -9.283bln rvsd. -9.10bln exp * DE Dec Ind O/P 0.1% m/m vs prev 0.1% rvsd. 0.4% exp * Danish central bank to fiercely defend currency peg - FT * EZ FinMin's to hold extra meeting devoted to Greece on Feb 11 - officials Friday Wrap-up * The main driver of all markets on Friday was the unambiguously strong US non-farm payroll data - which went a long way in validating the Fed's base case that the US economy is insulated enough from negative global pulses to support the start of policy normalization around the middle of 2015. * Not only did the headline job number of 257k beat the expected 234k - but there were significant upward revisions to previous month's job increases and the closely watched average hourly earnings soared to plus 0.5% from the previous month minus 0.2% and the plus 0.3% expected this month. * The unemployment rate edged up to 5.7% from 5.6% - but for all the right reasons, as the greater participation rate indicates more Americans are hopeful of getting employed in the improving US economy. * Prior to the US payroll report - the Treasury market was the most skeptical of the Fed's contention that the US economy was in a sense "decoupled" from the global economy. But the powerhouse US jobs report had the Treasury market muttering "why did we ever fight the Fed?" * The 2-yr Treasury yields soared from 0.51% to 0.65% while the 10-yr Treasury yield zoomed from 1.79% to 1.96%. For the week the 2-yr yield rose 17bps while the 10-yr yield rose 26bps from the previous Friday's close. * The moon-shot move higher in US Treasury yields impacted the US-yield sensitive USD/JPY the most. USD/JPY was trading around 117.25 before the US jobs report and the exploded up to 119.23 at one stage. USD/JPY closed at 119.14 - up 1.4% from Thursday's close. * USD/JPY completed a bullish outside week reversal - but stopped just short of breaking above the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 119.27. * EUR/USD was trading with a bid tone around 1.1465 when the US payroll report was released and proceeded to sell down to 1.1312 in the reaction to the stellar US jobs data. * There appeared to be a very good bid ahead of the 1.1300 level - as EUR/USD managed to hold above that level for the fourth straight day. EUR/USD was also underpinned by bouts of heavy EUR/JPY buying following the US jobs data. EUR/USD closed at the daily low at 1.1312 - down 1.45% on the day and the EUR ended up piping the JPY as the worst performing major currency for the day. * The other big reaction to the stellar US jobs data was in gold - which crashed off to 1,228 from 1,266 just prior to the data. Gold closed at 1,233 - down 2.45% from Thursday's close and down 3.9% for the week. * Gold was on a decent run higher since the start of 2015, as central banks from around the world have been easing monetary policy and in many cases it has been a surprise. * The hawkish turn in Fed expectations following the better US data put a dent in the bullish case for gold. * Other key commodities fared better. The choppy recovery in the crude oil price continued - with NYMEX Crude rising 2.4% from Thursday's close and up 7.15% for the week. NY Copper eased 0.3% and iron ore rose 70 cents or 1.15% to 61.80. * Commodity currencies managed to hold up reasonably well on Friday - in fact AUD/USD managed a tiny gain on the day and end up the best performing currency. * There was good demand for the AUD all day - as the market didn't view the RBA SOMP as negatively as some economists did. The RBA certainly didn't argue against the market's assumption there will be at least one more rate cut - but the statement wasn't as gloomy as many were expecting. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7877 before the US payroll report and as low as 0.7778 in the hours after the strong US jobs report. AUD/USD closed at 0.7805 - up 0.05% from Thursday's close. * USD/CAD was very choppy - as Canada also released its monthly payroll report. The headline Canadian jobs number of plus 35.4k was way better then the plus 4.5k and USD/CAD fell from 1.2435 to 1.2375 before soaring as high as 1.2546. * The reason for USD/CAD spike higher was the combination of much better than expected US jobs data and the fact the full-time employment in Canada actually fell 11.8k and more than watered down the positive reaction to the headline jobs gain. USD/CAD closed at 1.2525 - as the CAD lost 0.75% against USD on the day. * Wall Street wasn't sure how to react to the great US job numbers, but in the end the hawkish turn in Fed expectations pushed the market modestly lower by the end of the day. * Equity investors enjoy bouts of central bank liquidity - as evidenced by booming European markets since the ECB announced open-ended QE - so the idea of Fed tightening sooner than later wasn't received too well despite the clear sign of improvement in the US economy. * Also the hawkish turn in Fed expectations means a stronger USD and the reporting season underway has revealed some major US companies see headwinds from the stronger buck. * S&P closed the day down 0.34%; Dow also fell 0.34% and NASDAQ ended the day down 0.43%. It was still a very good week for Wall Street with the S&P gaining 3.0%; the Dow rose 3.8% and completed a bullish outside week and the NASDAQ had a weekly gain of 2.35%. * The fact that Wall Street and the oil price managed to hold on to most of the strong weekly gains may be the reason carry trade strategies performed well on Friday - AUD/JPY closed the day 1.45% higher and up 1.5% for the week despite the RBA rate cut on Tuesday. Wrap-up The China trade data released on Sunday could rattle the markets first thing on Monday, as both exports and imports fell sharply from the previous month and a year on tear basis. AUD could come under some pressure after being the best performing currency on Friday. Any negative reaction might be short-lived due to likely data distortions caused by LNY falling in February and the likelihood that more policy easing by Chinese officials will be brought forward if the data is to be viewed as credible. The very strong US payroll report has the potential to be a real game changer for financial markets. The report suggests the Treasury market pricing has been way out of line and yields will have to adjust higher to reflect expectations a Fed tightening at the June FOMC is close to being a "done' deal". The CitiFX report sent out Friday afternoon even talked about the strong jobs data perhaps leading some market analysts to believe an April hike by the Fed is justified. The fact that Fed expectations have taken a significant hawkish turn after Friday's US jobs data is USD supportive on its own - but given a backdrop where virtually every other central bank in the world is either easing or adopting and easing bias - it seems inconceivable the USD can't go anywhere but higher. The market is running long US dollars - so that may slow the USD trend higher and even lead to corrections at times, but while the strong US labor market supports the Fed's argument for hiking rates - any dips in the USD should be viewed as buying opportunities. In the immediate-term USD/JPY should be a main mover, as the pairing is traditionally sensitive to big moves in UST yields and Friday's IMM data revealed JPY shorts have been decreasing at a fairly rapid rate. While EUR/USD net shorts increased to 196k (highest in 2 ½ years) - JPY/USD shorts decreased to below 60k for the first time since July last year. EUR/USD should resume trending lower after two weeks of consolidation, but the descent may be choppy and halting due to the large amount of shorts and option activity. Up until Friday's US payrolls - price action in EUR/USD and crude oil price had a strong directional correlation. The nexus broke down after the strong US jobs number, as oil closed the day 2.4% higher and EUR/USD closed 1.35% lower. If the correlation is truly broken it should allow EUR/USD to fall even if the oil price recovery continues. Greece remains a wildcard, as it appears the market has decided not to price in some of the worst case scenarios and instead assume that despite the noise and distractions - some kind of deal will be hammered out in time to avoid a crisis. The Greece situation is coming to a head as deadlines for debt repayments and key summits coincide before the end of February. If Greece and the EU do come up with a compromise resolution there might be a EUR/USD relief rally - but since the market hasn't really priced in the worst case scenarios - the relief rally should be shallow, short-lived and viewed as a selling opportunity. If Greece heads for default and a "Grexit" - the EUR will get hammered across the board. AUD/USD managed to hold up remarkably well on Friday, but rallies towards 0.7900 should be viewed as selling opportunities. Unless there is a dramatic shift in thinking - the RBA will almost certainly ease another 25bps over the next few months. Also the hawkish shift in Fed expectations due to the underlying strength in the US economy might rattle some of the EM assets and currencies. At the very least it will encourage US investors to look no further than their backyard for investment opportunities. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ ended Friday night sharply higher through OTC and NDF following unambiguous solid US non-farm payrolls. Relative out-performance over the past few weeks especially against commodity currencies and the Euro came to an abrupt halt in post NFP trading as players sold AXJ and rushed back into the once mighty US Dollar. Whilst there had been much positioning adjustment over the last month pushing out the timeframe for a Fed rate hike, this was brushed aside Friday night with US Treasury yields sharply higher and a rush back into US Dollars. China trade data out Sunday will keep the negatives rolling on Monday morning. USD/KRW traded a 1085-1091 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1089.7. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3439-1.3465 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3458. The Straits Times closed up 0.7%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5400-3.5530 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.5460. The KLSE index closed up 0.55%. USD/IDR traded a 12609-12630 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12611. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12613. The IDX Composite closed up 1.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.12-195 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.15. The PSE closed up 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 32.54-59 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.55. The Set closed up 0.35%. USD/TWD traded a 31.39-483 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.41. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1261 sharply lower than the previous 6.1366 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2370-6.2450 range; last at 6.2447. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2455 - range 6.2350-6.2482. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3700-6.3730. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.9%. USD/INR traded a 61.67-81 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.70. The Sensex closed down 0.45%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 09 Feb 00:30 AU ANZ Job Ads 09 Feb 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence Index 09 Feb 06:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll 09 Feb 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 09 Feb 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 09 Feb 08:00 TW Trade Balance 09 Feb 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves 09 Feb 12:00 IN GDP [The week ahead - Central banks, EZ GDP, US Retail Sales and Aus payrolls] Central banks Surprise central bank easing and shifts in Fed expectations have been the main drivers of all markets and this week the market will keep a close eye on Sweden's Riksbank rate decision on Thursday. Surprisingly hot inflation data has the market expecting "no change" - but according to UBS - Riksbank has explicitly warned that quantitative options may at least be pre-announced at this week's meeting. RBA Governor Stevens speaks on Monday and Friday and the market will pay close attention for hints on future rate cuts and what is the current RBA's "comfort level" for the AUD/USD. On Wednesday the Bank of England will release their Quarterly Inflation Report and the market will pay close attention to any change in growth and inflation forecasts for clues on if and when the BOE will move on rates. [Key data in the week ahead] It is a fairly quiet calendar of US data in the week ahead, as the very strong US payroll report on Friday should continue to resonate and impact markets for the week ahead. US Retail Sales on Thursday is expected to be minus 0.5% - but ex-gas and autos a 0.4% rise is expected. On Friday UoM sentiment is expected to remain at the very strong 98.1 reading. The key data points for the EZ will be German CPI on Thursday which is expected to remain at minus 0.30% Y/Y and EZ Q4 GDP on Friday which is expected to come in at plus 0.8% Y/Y. The key data for the UK will be Industrial and Manufacturing Output on Tuesday. It will be a pretty busy week in AUS with ANZ Job Ads out on Monday, NAB Business Survey Tuesday, Housing and Investor Finance Wednesday and the key Aus employment report on Thursday. The market is expecting the Aus jobs to be plus 5k and the unemployment rate to nudge up to 6.2% from 6.1%. China CPI is out Tuesday and is expected to come in at a benign +1.0% while PPI released the same day is expected to come in at -3.8%Y/Y. Benign inflation gives the PBOC room to ease further if they feel it is necessary. New Yuan Loans will also be released in the week ahead. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com [John Noonan's Technical view as at 8th February 2015] (S&P) Very strong price action Tuesday to Thursday resulted in key short-term moving averages ending the week lined up in a bullish formation - ready to start trending higher again. The S&P just missed completing a bullish outside week reversal - but a close above the previous double-top at 2064 would confirm the trend higher is in place and target the all-time high at 2093. {Last 2,055} (DAX) continues to trend higher, but the moving average study suggests the trend might be losing momentum. The ascending 10-dma has held on pullbacks since Jan 15 and that reading will come in around 10815 on Monday. A break below that level would be a warning that the trend higher is ready to pause and a daily close below the 20-dma at 10490 would confirm a correction is underway. A break above 1,985 would reignite momentum higher. {Last 10,846} (ASX) started trending higher at the end of the previous week and the trend decisively intensified through the past week. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a very bullish formation and the trend is showing no signs its ready to slow down. Resistance is found at the June 2008 bounce high at 5,980 while short-term support is found at the 10-dma around 5,690. A break below the 10-day MA would warn the trend higher is losing momentum. {Last 5,820} (Gold) The technical picture for gold looked very strong heading into the last week of January, but the picture has turned quite ugly since. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are starting to align in a bearish formation and the price action on Friday was particularly bearish. Gold broke and closed below previous strong support at 1,245/1,255 and tested decent support around 1,225/1,230. This level contains the 50% retracement of the 1,142/1,306 2015 low/high and the 50-dma. A break and close below 1,225 targets 1,205/1,215 where the 100-dma and 61.8 of the aforementioned move are found. {Last 1,234} (Lon Copper) The technical picture on London Copper has significantly improved since the end of the previous week. The break and close above the 20-dma at 5,636 confirms the trend lower has ended for the time being. Resistance is found at 5,805 and a break above that level may indicate copper is ready to correct to the 38.2 of the 7,212/5,339 move at 6,055. A break below the 10-dma at 5,565 would warn the trend lower could resume at any time. {Last 5,650} (Brent Crude) This is what we wrote last week when Brent Crude was 52.99: "The short-term picture turned decidedly bullish Friday - after Brent completed a bullish outside week reversal. The break and close above the 20-dma confirms the trend lower is over for the time being and a correction towards the descending 50-dma at 59.50 is underway." That call pretty much played out exactly - with the high being 59.06. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are now lined up in a bullish formation and only a break and close below the 20-dma at 51.00 would warn the trend lower is set to resume. Resistance is found at 63.70 and a break above that level targets very strong resistance around 72 where the 100-dma and 38.2 of the 115.71/45.19 move converge {Last 57.80} [FX} (EUR/USD) has stopped trending lower for the time-being, as the 5-dma has crossed above the 10-dma. The descending 20-dma was very good resistance on rallies last week and a close above that reading would suggest a strong correction higher is underway. The 20-dma came in at 1.1470 on Friday and will likely come in around 1.1450 on Monday. The close below the 10-dma (1.1345 on Friday) was bearish and if support levels formed between 1.1260/1.1300 give way - the trend lower will likely resume and another test of the trend low at 1.1098 will be on the cards. {Last 1.1312} (USD/JPY) finally broke and closed above stubborn resistance at 118.90, but fell just short of breaking above the top of the daily ichimoku cloud - which came in at 119.27 on Friday. The top of the i-Cloud comes in at 119.25 on Monday and then descends to 119.05 for the rest of the week. A daily close above the cloud-top would be bullish and target strong resistance between 120.75/85. {Last 119.14} (AUD/USD) The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still lined up in a bearish formation, but the 5-dma has started to ascend - which suggests the trend is losing momentum. Key resistance is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8295/0.7627 move at 0.7882 - which was validated Friday when the price action topped at 0.7877. Support is found at 0.7720/30 and a break below that window would suggest the trend lower is revving up again. {Last 0.7805} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12690 12680 12630 12760-12790 N/A USD/JPY 119.23 117.17 119.14 INR 62.10 62.35 61.97 62.32-35 N/A EUR/USD 1.1486 1.1312 1.1312 KRW 1092 1099.7 1087.5 1099.6-00.4 N/A EUR/JPY 135.19 134.02 134.61 MYR 3.5490 3.5630 3.5300 3.5640-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.5353 1.5211 1.5250 PHP 44.20 44.39 44.23 44.34-37 N/A USD/CAD 1.2546 1.2375 1.2525 TWD 31.42 31.705 31.42 31.65-67 N/A AUD/USD 0.7877 0.7778 0.7802 CNY 1-mth 6.1615 6.1550 6.1590-20 NZD/USD 0.7453 0.7335 0.7365 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2760-00 USD/SGD 1.3547 1.3428 1.3525 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3750-90 USD/THB 32.66 32.52 32.66 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17824 -61 -0.34 10-year 1.96% 1.82% S&P 500 2055 -7 -0.34 2-year 0.65% 0.53% NASDAQ 4744 -21 -0.44 30-year 2.53% 2.43% FTSE 6853 -13 -0.19 Spot Gold($) 1233.20 1266.20 DAX 10846 -59 -0.54 Nymex 52.11 50.64 Nikkei 17649 +144 +0.82 Brent 58.15 56.57 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)