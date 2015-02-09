SYDNEY, Feb 10 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * CAD Jan Housing Starts 187.3k vs. prior 179.6k * MXN Jan core consumer prices -0.03% vs. f/c +0.03%-Stats Agency * Fed's Plosser: Fed doesn't fully understand why U.S. bond yield so low; Partly flight to safety; Will be challenge to drop 'patient' from FOMC statement; Fed must respond to positive labor market data, signal liftoff -Fox Business TV * PM Cameron Spokesman: UK has stepped up contingency planning to counter risks of contagion from possible Greek exit; UK needs to be vigilant * Germany's Schaeuble: Things will be difficult for Greece without bailout program; hasn't yet understood how new Greek Gov't will deal with its problems * Greek PM Tsipras: Want to assure that there will be a deal with our partners; there are only political reasons holding up a deal between Greece & Europe * Greek FinMin Official: Want to reduce the target for primary budget surplus to 1.5% of GDP; our redlines are restructuring the debt, reducing primary surpluses and dealing with bad loans * Greek Finance official: We asked for leeway until June 1 to take into account elections in Spain * Greece' Varoufakis: ECB has lost control of its monetary policy i.e. deflation * Moody's downgrades five Greek banks; Ratings on review for further downgrade * EZ Feb SENTIX index +12.4 vs prev +0.9. +3.0 exp * DE Dec Trade bal 21.8b vs prev 17.9b rvsd. 18.3b exp. Exp 3.4% m/m. Imp -0.8% * CH sight deposits rise to 384.9bln in w/e Feb 6 from 383.3bln prev week * Sight deposits add to signs of SNB intervention * SNB Jordan: SNB will be active in FX market if needed Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD got hit late in Europe's morning and headlines that the UK's PM chaired a meeting with treasury & BoE to plan for a possible Greek Euro exit. The slide saw EUR/USD fall from near 1.1350 towards 1.1310 into NY's open. Bear pressure persisted in early NY as the market was also expecting some USD bullish follow through after Friday's US jobs data. The pair hit 1.1270 but couldn't make more progress. RM bids in the 1.1260/70 zone halted the slide. With new impetus for USD strength, short covering took hold. A steady ascent towards 1.1350 ensued with relatively few dips. Late in the day EUR/USD sat nearer to NY's high and had offers into the 200-HMA (1.1361) under threat. There is little major data due out of the EZ or US tomorrow so the pair may stick to a tight range. USD/JPY: Friday's stellar US NFPs report produced a run at the daily cloud top and down TL from the Dec highs on Friday and again in Asia today, but those hurdles in the 119.20s held. That triggered a slide to 118.44 early NY low, retracing 38.2% of the post NFP rally. A late NY break below 118.44 now target props by 118. Greece's new leader made his first parliament speech; one that remained fully confrontational toward the troika. EUR/JPY fell to its daily Tenkan at the 133.675 low before rebounded toward unchanged. Watch the 21-DMA resistance Tues as its slips below 135 to press the issue between a simple mean reversion correction and a broader retracement to the upper band. (RD) GBP/USD opened NY 1.5207 and proceeded to trade higher throughout the morning session, peaking at 1.5245 around the London fix. PM trade saw the pair hold 1.5210/41, only light economic stats and downward pressure on stocks dampening risk appetite. Traders in general are better sellers of EUR/GBP than GBP/USD, however the catalyst for this tendency has been hawkish views on the upcoming quarterly UK inflation report. A big US commercial bank has recommended EUR/GBP shorts at 0.7425. The New York range was 0.7413/50. Grexit fears remain an underlying concern and are sustaining the offer in EUR/GBP. USD/CHF: It was telling that Friday's stellar US jobs data and sharply higher Tsy yields were not inducement enough to drive USD/CHF above the 200-DMA by 1.0300. For a seventh straight session, that MA has beaten back rallies, with only the Feb 2 spike hike at 0.9347 managing to pierce it, and even then not on a closing basis. The daily on-close pivot point is Jan 30's low at 0.9170. A close below there would suggest a retracement at least to the 0.9025 vicinity. Obviously, the dangerous game that Greece is playing with its EA and other creditors is making traders nervous and the franc favored against the EUR. That cross today broke below recent historical support in the 1.4160-70s. Last Thur's 1.06425 high very nearly retested the post-float recovery high at 1.0651, setting the stage for a correction lower since. Today's slide was greased by Swiss sight depos for last week being reported up just CHF1.57bln, suggesting the SNB has reduced intervention to begin the new month, even though Jordan said they would remain in active management mode. The SNB may need to cut rates again to reduce how much FX intervention they do. Good support is in the low 1.0200s. USD/CAD opened Noram marts 1.2447, +9 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2430/71; AUD/CAD +0.70% at 0.9759, DXY +0.09%. All eyes were on the twin jobs reports, an earlier building permits print, +7.7% and better than f/c was summarily ignored. Pre- print USD/CAD 1.2440, Canadian jobs +35.4k, USD/CAD given at 1.2375, split second later, non-farm payrolls 257k (f/c 230/234) and way above whisper nbrs (210/225) and 1.2475 was paid just a couple of minutes later. Post payrolls AM peak 1.2500 (blink and you missed it) back down to 1.2424 but poor Canadian jobs composition (full time -11.8k) and US revisions (+147k Nov & Dec) could not be ignored. US 2-yr yield +10-11bp, 10-Yr yields +12-13bp jammed USD higher, session peak 1.2546. DXY closed +1.2%, AUD/CAD "unch" in NY; CAD/JPY +0.65% 95.06 (opened 94.24). Despite the DXY surge Brent closed +2.4%, WTI +3.0%, stronger growth prospects trumping Fed rate hike fears. (PW) AUD/USD: Short covering in Europe saw the 200-HMA cleared and the pair sit near 0.7810 as NY got going. Early NY saw a tight range but the short squeeze took control again. With USD bulls taking a rest after the US jobs report there was no real reason to push AUD/USD lower. Real money names were noted short covering culprits. The pair tested 0.7835/40 resistance and made a 0.7836 high. The afternoon saw the pair slips a bit as it held close to 0.7820 for the remainder of the session. Traders will look to Oz Q4 house prices and NAB's business conditions & confidence indictors. Should the housing data come in above f/c AUD might get a further boost as the RBA still has noted their concerns on home prices. Should the short covering intensify and Friday's high break it's likely a bigger squeeze is due. We might then see a test of key resistance in the 0.8025/55 zone heading into AUS jobs later this week. (CR) NZD/USD: NY walked in with the pair near the upper limit of Europe's range. The pair hovered in the 0.7415/40 range. With the USD unable to mount further gains post-NFP short covering for NZD/USD was the theme. The pair sat nearer the upper limit late in the day as the market had no appetite for USDs. Those who went short on Friday's jobs report are on edge. The dip below the 10-DMA was short lived while daily RSI turns up again and the weekly maintains its bull bias. A break above the Feb 6 high is likely to see weak shorts exit and resistance near 0.750 come into play. Should the squeeze push further we may see a test of the 0.7610/40 resistance zone. LATAM: Recovering commodities prices spurred major Latam currencies modestly higher, helping them overcome worrying trade data from China and dampened risk sentiment due to the Greek debt drama. Plummeting inflation was no deterrent to the Mexican peso, with USD/MXN down 0.25% in the New York afternoon. A further slide and close below 14.73 would put focus on 14.6417, the 23.6% Fib 13.2745-15.0640. USD/BRL hit a 10-year high of 2.7967 before retreating below Friday's peak 2.7842. More gains for USD/BRL would bring the long-term Fib 3.0642 into focus. A rise in copper helped press USD/CLP lower, but it was last hung up on minor Fib level at 623.02. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open on Tuesday a touch easier from yesterday's Asian session close. Offshore seemingly unbelieving of the China trade data (imports down 20%) choosing to ignore in case LNY/base impacts played an exaggerated role. NFP moves were also partly unwound as profit takers moved in. US Treasury yields however added to their Friday night gains albeit modestly (10-yr yield up 1bps). Market fixated by Greece/Ukraine but these issues are fluid and out of anyone's control. USD/AXJ moves tempered however and the complex looks comfortable overall holding a modest bid US Dollar tone. USD/KRW traded a 1094.3-1099.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1094.9. The Kospi closed down 0.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3521-1.3549 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3530. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5575-3.5645 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.5625. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 12635-12690 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12645. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12679. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.26-37 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.355. The PSE closed up 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 32.585-66 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.625. The Set closed down 0.7%. USD/TWD traded a 31.488-61 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.496. The Taiex closed down 0.37%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1311 higher than the previous 6.1261 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2465-6.2505 range; last at 6.2472. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2486 - range 6.2484-6.2550. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3700-6.3720. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/INR traded a 61.975-62.215 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.165. The Sensex closed down 1.7%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 10 Feb 00:01 GB BRC Retail Sales 10 Feb 00:30 AU Home Price Index 10 Feb 00:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 10 Feb 00:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 10 Feb 01:00 PH Exports 10 Feb 01:30 CN PPI 10 Feb 01:30 CN CPI 10 Feb 04:01 MY Industrial Output [The week ahead - Central banks, EZ GDP, US Retail Sales and Aus payrolls] [Central banks] Surprise central bank easing and shifts in Fed expectations have been the main drivers of all markets and this week the market will keep a close eye on Sweden's Riksbank rate decision on Thursday. Surprisingly hot inflation data has the market expecting "no change" - but according to UBS - Riksbank has explicitly warned that quantitative options may at least be pre-announced at this week's meeting. RBA Governor Stevens speaks on Friday and the market will pay close attention for hints on future rate cuts and what is the current RBA's "comfort level" for the AUD/USD. On Wednesday the Bank of England will release their Quarterly Inflation Report - market will pay close attention to any change in growth and inflation forecasts for clues when the BOE will move on rates. [Key data in the week ahead] It is a fairly quiet calendar of US data in the week ahead, as the very strong US payroll report on Friday should continue to resonate and impact markets for the week ahead. US Retail Sales on Thursday is expected to be minus 0.5% - but ex-gas and autos a 0.4% rise is expected. On Friday UoM sentiment is expected to remain at the very strong 98.1 reading. The key data points for the EZ will be German CPI on Thursday which is expected to remain at minus 0.30% Y/Y and EZ Q4 GDP on Friday which is expected to come in at plus 0.8% Y/Y. The key data for the UK will be Industrial and Manufacturing Output on Tuesday. It will be a pretty busy week in AUS with NAB Business Survey Tuesday, Housing and Investor Finance Wednesday and the key Aus employment report on Thursday. The market is expecting the Aus jobs to be plus 5k and the unemployment rate to nudge up to 6.2% from 6.1%. China CPI is out Tuesday and is expected to come in at a benign +1.0% while PPI released the same day is expected to come in at -3.8%Y/Y. Benign inflation gives the PBOC room to ease further if they feel it is necessary. New Yuan Loans will also be released in the week ahead. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com [John Noonan's Technical view as at 8th February 2015] (S&P) Very strong price action Tuesday to Thursday resulted in key short-term moving averages ending the week lined up in a bullish formation - ready to start trending higher again. The S&P just missed completing a bullish outside week reversal - but a close above the previous double-top at 2064 would confirm the trend higher is in place and target the all-time high at 2093. {Last 2,055} (DAX) continues to trend higher, but the moving average study suggests the trend might be losing momentum. The ascending 10-dma has held on pullbacks since Jan 15 and that reading will come in around 10815 on Monday. A break below that level would be a warning that the trend higher is ready to pause and a daily close below the 20-dma at 10490 would confirm a correction is underway. A break above 1,985 would reignite momentum higher. {Last 10,846} (ASX) started trending higher at the end of the previous week and the trend decisively intensified through the past week. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are lined up in a very bullish formation and the trend is showing no signs its ready to slow down. Resistance is found at the June 2008 bounce high at 5,980 while short-term support is found at the 10-dma around 5,690. A break below the 10-day MA would warn the trend higher is losing momentum. {Last 5,820} (Gold) The technical picture for gold looked very strong heading into the last week of January, but the picture has turned quite ugly since. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are starting to align in a bearish formation and the price action on Friday was particularly bearish. Gold broke and closed below previous strong support at 1,245/1,255 and tested decent support around 1,225/1,230. This level contains the 50% retracement of the 1,142/1,306 2015 low/high and the 50-dma. A break and close below 1,225 targets 1,205/1,215 where the 100-dma and 61.8 of the aforementioned move are found. {Last 1,234} (Lon Copper) The technical picture on London Copper has significantly improved since the end of the previous week. The break and close above the 20-dma at 5,636 confirms the trend lower has ended for the time being. Resistance is found at 5,805 and a break above that level may indicate copper is ready to correct to the 38.2 of the 7,212/5,339 move at 6,055. A break below the 10-dma at 5,565 would warn the trend lower could resume at any time. {Last 5,650} (Brent Crude) This is what we wrote last week when Brent Crude was 52.99: "The short-term picture turned decidedly bullish Friday - after Brent completed a bullish outside week reversal. The break and close above the 20-dma confirms the trend lower is over for the time being and a correction towards the descending 50-dma at 59.50 is underway." That call pretty much played out exactly - with the high being 59.06. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are now lined up in a bullish formation and only a break and close below the 20-dma at 51.00 would warn the trend lower is set to resume. Resistance is found at 63.70 and a break above that level targets very strong resistance around 72 where the 100-dma and 38.2 of the 115.71/45.19 move converge {Last 57.80} [FX} (EUR/USD) has stopped trending lower for the time-being, as the 5-dma has crossed above the 10-dma. The descending 20-dma was very good resistance on rallies last week and a close above that reading would suggest a strong correction higher is underway. The 20-dma came in at 1.1470 on Friday and will likely come in around 1.1450 on Monday. The close below the 10-dma (1.1345 on Friday) was bearish and if support levels formed between 1.1260/1.1300 give way - the trend lower will likely resume and another test of the trend low at 1.1098 will be on the cards. {Last 1.1312} (USD/JPY) finally broke and closed above stubborn resistance at 118.90, but fell just short of breaking above the top of the daily ichimoku cloud - which came in at 119.27 on Friday. The top of the i-Cloud comes in at 119.25 on Monday and then descends to 119.05 for the rest of the week. A daily close above the cloud-top would be bullish and target strong resistance between 120.75/85. {Last 119.14} (AUD/USD) The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still lined up in a bearish formation, but the 5-dma has started to ascend - which suggests the trend is losing momentum. Key resistance is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8295/0.7627 move at 0.7882 - which was validated Friday when the price action topped at 0.7877. Support is found at 0.7720/30 and a break below that window would suggest the trend lower is revving up again. {Last 0.7805} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12740 12770 12755 12745-12765 N/A USD/JPY 119.20 118.33 118.63 INR 62.48 62.49 62.36 62.44-47 N/A EUR/USD 1.1359 1.1270 1.1324 KRW 1097 1099.5 1096 1095.5-97.5 N/A EUR/JPY 134.98 133.67 134.30 MYR 3.5690 3.5690 3.5660 3.5635-55 N/A GBP/USD 1.5268 1.5200 1.5218 PHP 44.47 44.49 44.45 44.45-47 N/A USD/CAD 1.2545 1.2428 1.2466 TWD 31.56 31.63 31.60 31.61-63 N/A AUD/USD 0.7836 0.7748 0.7801 CNY 1-mth 6.1600 6.1590 6.1580-00 NZD/USD 0.7439 0.7325 0.7407 CNY 6-mth 6.2750 6.2730 6.2730-50 USD/SGD 1.3556 1.3521 1.3534 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3730-60 USD/THB 32.66 32.575 32.575 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17729 -95 -0.53 10-year 1.98% 1.96% S&P 500 2047 -8 -0.41 2-year 0.655% 0.65% NASDAQ 4726 -18 -0.39 30-year 2.55% 2.53% FTSE 6837 -16 -0.24 Spot Gold($) 1239.10 1233.20 DAX 10664 -182 -1.68 Nymex 52.53 52.11 Nikkei 17712 +64 +0.36 Brent 58.00 58.15 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)